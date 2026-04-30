Florida Courtroom or Studio? A “felony” UPL order sparks claims of content farming and First Amendment violations in a growing federal battle.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This story isn’t about one Florida court ruling—it’s about how narratives are built. Procured by Jeremy Hales and his crooked lawyer Randy Shochet, the Florida UPL order didn’t just appear; it was positioned, amplified, and then deployed. When you track the timeline—from lawyer Scott Stark’s testimony to the Kentucky pressure play to the FED 2 breakdown—you see the pattern. Litigation becomes leverage. Leverage becomes content. The system works only if process matters—service, jurisdiction, law. Strip those out, and you don’t have justice. You have theater. The question isn’t whether the label exists. The question is whether it was earned or engineered. This piece is “Florida Courtroom or Studio?” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

(GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA) – Courts are supposed to resolve disputes, not produce episodes. But in the Hales universe, the docket starts to look like a script, the hearing becomes a scene, and every order becomes raw material for thumbnails, livestreams, outrage posts, and monetized audience engagement.

That is the danger of courtroom content farming, or POLAMOP (protraction of litigation and multiplication of proceedings) – a term coined by Bruce Matzkin.

The legal process becomes secondary to the spectacle it creates. A motion is not merely a request for relief. It is a plot twist. A sanction threat is not merely a litigation posture. It is a teaser. A word like “felony” is not treated as a serious legal finding. It becomes marketing copy.

When courts become content stages, the public does not just watch justice happen. It watches justice get converted into inventory.

On a recent broadcast, Richard Luthmann goes straight into the machine behind the machine: Jeremy Hales, Randy Shochet, the WhatTheHales ecosystem, and what looks like a courtroom content farm dressed up as law. The opening target is the Florida “unauthorized practice of law” hit job against Massachusetts attorney Bruce Matzkin. Hales and Shochet pushed a story that Matzkin crossed the line in Florida. But when the paper trail gets pulled apart, the charge looks less like legal enforcement and more like a manufactured content hook.

Groeb Order 1

Groeb Order 1

The key word was “felony.” Once a Levy County order used that word—irrespective of the fact that the ruling was contrary to Article V, Section 15 of the Florida Constitution—the machine had what it wanted. It had a headline. It had a scare label. It had material for bar complaints, online smears, and collateral pressure.

But Luthmann walks viewers through why the story stinks. Bruce Matzkin was not a party to the lawsuit, nor was he an attorney of record or an attorney in Florida. Judge Groeb had no “jurisdictional hook” to say anything about Matzkin.

“It’s like Judge Groeb signing a death warrant for the Ayatollah of Iran. Everyone knows how you feel, but it has no legal effect,” Luthmann said.

Scott Stark was the Florida lawyer. Attorney Stark testified that the complaint was his. He signed it. He owned it. He said Matzkin helped him, but was not officially acting as counsel in that case. The client backed him up. That should have killed the UPL narrative cold.

November 14, 2025 Email – Michelle Preston

Instead, Hales and Shochet allegedly pushed forward anyway. Emails, docket confusion, and filings from one case appear to have been repackaged into another. The result was not clean justice. It was a production. The courtroom became the stage. The “felony” label became the hook. The fallout became content.

Florida Courtroom or Studio: The Kentucky Squeeze Play

The show then moves into the deeper question: why did this happen, and who benefited? Luthmann frames the UPL order as more than a Florida court ruling. He frames it as a weapon. After the order came down, it was allegedly used in Kentucky litigation involving Larry Forman and Bruce Matzkin. That timing matters. Matzkin had beaten back a dismissal effort in Kentucky, and then the Florida “felony” order appeared inside a settlement pressure package.

Larry Forman

That is where the story turns from ugly to explosive. The Kentucky communication cited the Florida order, pointed to possible disciplinary and criminal consequences, and demanded that Matzkin dismiss his case, pay legal fees, and accept confidentiality. Luthmann calls that what it looks like: a squeeze. In plain English, the Florida order did not just sit on a docket. It became leverage.

That raises serious legal ethics questions. Lawyers are not supposed to use the threat or specter of criminal exposure simply to gain an advantage in a civil case. The problem is not that lawyers negotiate hard. The problem is when a “felony” label becomes a club. Luthmann’s theory is blunt: the UPL order was not pursued to protect the Florida courts. It was pursued because it could be converted into content, pressure, and professional damage.

This is the core of the episode. Hales makes content from conflict. Shochet gives the legal machinery. The audience gets the spectacle. The target gets the damage.

Florida Courtroom or Studio: FED 2 Update

The second half of the broadcast turns to Hales FED 2, the Northern District of Florida case now narrowed to two defendants: Lynette Michelle Preston and Richard A. Luthmann, Jr.

Florida Courtroom or Studio? Content farming and First Amendment violations in a growing Florida federal court battle

Luthmann explains that he has entered only a special appearance, not a general one. That matters. He is challenging service, personal jurisdiction, due process, and the sufficiency of the claim. He says Hales never properly served him under Rule 4 and cannot pretend the federal court has power over him by procedural shortcut.

Luthmann says the case is larded with fraud, perjury, and attorney misconduct on the part of Attorney Randy Shochet.

The remaining “Revenge Porn” claim against Luthmann is even weaker, in his view. Hales claims “sexual cyberharassment” based on satire and commentary.

Luthmann says that the theory crashes directly into the First Amendment and Hustler Magazine v. Falwell. Public figures do not get to turn offensive satire into a federal lawsuit just because it hurts their feelings.

A parody is not revenge porn. A joke is not cyberharassment. A political and media critique is not an intimate image leak.

Luthmann recapped why he believes Jeremy Hales is an anti-Semite and Megan Fox is a eugenicist, in the “origin story” of his PAINT CHIPS moniker:

Volpe was particularly disappointed in Fox’s turn toward hate. “Megan Fox wasn’t like this a few years ago,” he said. “She used to stand for something. Now she’s just another Hales groupie, parroting whatever he says.” Luthmann noted that Fox and TUG have also pushed disturbing eugenicist rhetoric. “These people joke about kids eating paint chips,” Luthmann said. “They talk about how ‘stupid parents’ shouldn’t have children. This isn’t just a problem of anti-Semitism—this is a sickness,” Luthmann said.

Luthmann also filed notice that he does not consent to magistrate judge jurisdiction for final disposition. He wants an Article III review on dispositive issues. In other words, no shortcuts, no silent consent, no procedural games.

The big picture is simple. Hales wanted litigation. Hales wanted content. Hales dragged Luthmann into federal court. Now Luthmann is turning the docket around and exposing the machinery. If this becomes a circus, Luthmann says Hales bought the tent.

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