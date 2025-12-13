Frankly Furious Councilman Morano - VIDEO

Frankly Furious Councilman Morano: Blasts NYC guardianship abuse, Mamdani’s freebie promises, Staten Island gerrymander, and double-dipping.

NOTE: The Unknown Podcast is available on YouTube and Rumble. This piece is also available on NYNewsPress.com.

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

The cameras were rolling, the coffee was strong, and the gloves were off.

When Staten Island Councilman Frank Morano sat down with journalists Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe on The Unknown Podcast, it wasn’t a feel-good political chat—it was a pressure test.

Guardianship abuse. A celebrity trapped by the courts. A socialist mayor promising “free everything.” A lawsuit aimed at carving Staten Island into political scraps. And a power couple quietly cashing in six figures.

Over one wide-ranging interview, Morano pulled back the curtain on how New York really works—and why the system is starting to crack.

Guardianship Racket: Morano’s ‘Wendy’s Law’ Crusade

New York’s guardianship system is in the crosshairs, and Council Member Frank Morano is on the warpath. He’s championing a commission nicknamed “Wendy’s Law” – inspired by TV icon Wendy Williams’ ordeal – to crack down on abusive court-appointed guardians.

Frankly Furious Councilman Morano: Blasts Wendy Williams’ Guardianship

“When someone’s put under a guardianship, usually a senior or a person with disabilities, a court-appointed guardian can make huge decisions… It’s a lot of power, and there’s very little oversight,” Morano warns.

His bill would create a watchdog commission to “shine a light on a system that’s been operating in the dark”. The panel’s mission: study real cases, hear families, flag neglect, and recommend fixes to protect the vulnerable, not control them.

Williams’ case is the prime example – a wealthy, capable woman trapped under a restrictive guardianship. As Morano recounts, “her guardian has total control over her money… she basically is in a prison.”

Under Morano’s plan, this commission is just Phase One. He’s also eyeing a Guardianship Bill of Rights to guarantee fundamental freedoms (such as family visitation and the right to challenge one’s guardian). He is pushing Albany for broader Article 81 reforms.

Even Surrogate’s Court guardianships for minors and disabled New Yorkers won’t escape scrutiny – Morano insists they “deserve just as much attention” as adult cases.

The goal, he says, is making guardianship “what it was supposed to be in the first place – narrowly tailored, closely monitored, transparent, and always reversible”.

It’s an ambitious bipartisan crusade (backed by Democrats and Republicans alike) to blow the lid off a court system long shrouded in secrecy and finally put unscrupulous guardians on notice.

Frankly Furious Councilman Morano: Mamdani’s Freebie Promises & Know-Nothing Fears

Hizzoner-in-waiting Zoran Mamdani rode a wave of youthful zeal and lofty promises straight into Gracie Mansion – but Frank Morano is already pouring ice water on the hype. Mamdani wooed voters with a progressive buffet of giveaways – “free childcare, free busing, free everything,” as one astonished host put it.

Zohran Mamdani’s People’s Republic of New York

Morano concedes the socialist firebrand made a “brilliant” move, zeroing in on affordability, the number-one concern for struggling New Yorkers. The incoming mayor’s charismatic TikTok-fueled campaign even drew comparisons to political phenoms from Trump to Obama.

But when it comes to substance, Morano doesn’t mince words.

“Most of his solutions are bupkis… very harmful to New Yorkers,” he declares bluntly.

In the scathing interview, Morano blasted Mamdani’s pledge of endless “free” programs as a fantasy financed by fairy dust. He argues voters have developed a “Santa Claus mentality”, believing government goodies come at no cost because prior freebies (like de Blasio’s universal pre-K) magically got funded without new taxes.

“Politicians feel very comfortable offering this…and the public says, huh, they found the money somehow last time,” Morano explains, warning there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

Even The Unknown Podcast co-host Richard Luthmann chimed in, likening Mamdani’s movement to the 1850s Know Nothing Party – a protest wave that won with a “good message” but collapsed when it came time to govern.

Winning was the easy part; now, Morano suggests, the real test begins. With sky-high expectations and gimmicky pledges to “freeze rent” and make transit free (a “recipe” for housing chaos and mobile homeless shelters, Morano quips), New York’s new mayor faces skepticism from day one.

As Morano vows, every time he disagrees with Mamdani’s agenda, he’ll “explain loudly why” – and if the mayor can’t deliver on his utopian promises, this honeymoon could be very short-lived.

Frankly Furious Councilman Morano: Slams ‘Nonsense’ Gerrymander

Don’t mess with Staten Island – that’s Morano’s message to partisan map-makers scheming to chop NYC’s smallest borough in half. Democrats’ latest redistricting lawsuit (courtesy of DC’s Elias Law Group) aims to split Staten Island down the middle – lumping its North Shore with Manhattan, and its South Shore (Morano’s turf) with distant Brooklyn.

The blatant gerrymander is designed to dilute the island’s Republican clout by attaching its communities to liberal neighbors who share little in common. Morano is incensed at the power grab.

Frankly Furious Councilman Morano: Blasts NY-11 Gerrymander Plan

Redistricting might sound like abstract math, he notes, but “for Staten Islanders, it’s very personal.”

The tight-knit borough already struggles to be heard; carving it up would “turn us into a complete afterthought,” he warns. Staten Island’s unique needs – from ferry service and flood control to local policing – demand a unified voice in Washington.

“When Staten Island speaks with one voice… It’s much more effective than when we’re carved up to serve someone else’s political strategy,” Morano argues.

Even some of his furthest-left City Council colleagues privately agreed with him on this one.

To Morano, the Elias plan is nothing more than “blatant partisan politics,” and he’s calling it out as “nonsense. Total nonsense.”

While he condemns gerrymandering by any party, this hit on his home borough particularly reeks. Morano has already taken to the council floor to rail against the scheme and vows to back any legal fight to stop it.

Staten Island has always stood as part of a single district in Congress, and this councilman is determined to keep it that way – not split apart for cheap political gain.

Frankly Furious Councilman Morano: Double-Dip Loophole and ‘Legal Loot’

Finally, Morano weighed in (or artfully dodged, depending on your viewpoint) on a scandal earning side-eye across the city: public servants “double-dipping” fat salaries and pensions.

The poster children? Staten Island’s very own power couple – District Attorney Michael McMahon and his wife, Supreme Court Judge Judith McMahon – who together pull in a staggering $676,000 a year from taxpayers.

How? By “retiring” on paper to collect hefty pensions while still drawing full salaries. Their combined haul is 6.7 times the Staten Island household median – all perfectly legal, if a bit too perfect.

Though Tax Hike Mike and Judy McMahon were not mentioned by name, Morano acknowledges people are fuming at such loopholes, but he offers a nuanced take.

“I don’t think anyone should be demonized for the salary or the pension they legally earned,” he says, noting that if someone “put in the years, did the work and followed the rules, that’s not a scandal – that’s the system working the way it was designed.”

In other words, don’t blame the player, blame the game.

Michael E. McMahon

At the same time, the councilman believes taxpayers deserve answers. Double-dipping might be lawful, but it fails the smell test. Transparency and accountability are key.

“If the public thinks something undermines confidence in government, then it’s worth reviewing,” Morano argues.

He suggests tightening rules if the current law creates an “insider favoritism” optic or effectively encourages officials to “retire” just to cash in.

One thing Morano won’t do is join the pitchfork mob. He flatly opposes scapegoating individuals who played by the rules.

“Should we shame anyone who followed the law? Absolutely not,” he insists.

Instead, he’s open to a hard look at reforming the systemic quirks that make such double-dips possible. Just like with guardianships, the theme is sunlight. Morano’s mantra: fix the broken system without making villains out of people who did nothing wrong, and make sure the public knows exactly how its money is spent.

By the end of the interview, one thing was clear: New York is at an inflection point. The guardianship system operates in the shadows. Political power protects itself. Voters are sold promises that collide with math. Staten Island is treated like a bargaining chip.

Frank Morano is not claiming to fix everything. He is doing something rarer in city politics. He is naming the problems, putting them on the record, and forcing uncomfortable conversations into the open. In a city built on silence and compliance, that alone is a disruptive act.

