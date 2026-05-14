This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Kathleen Serra's avatar
Kathleen Serra
26m

Family court is a travesty, especially in NJ where I got my divorce. I was married for 40 years. My ex handled all the finances because he was a control freak and would never LET me have anything to do with our finances stating that I would screw it all up. I worked in our business as well as at home and I basically raised our daughter alone. I was for all intents and circumstances a stay at home mom but I did so much more saving us lots of money that we would have had to pay to have work done, but of course none of that was taken into account. I did not get half of the marital money. My exhusband screwed me out of money I need to live, for my health, etc and the judge allowed this. I thought I was protected by law against this, but since when do laws matter especially in blue states??

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