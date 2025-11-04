Gulf Coast Business Bank wins 2025 Small Business of the Year for growth, innovation, and community impact across Southwest Florida.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

Industry Awards Recognition

Gulf Coast Business Bank (GCBB) has been named the 2025 Small Business of the Year at Lee County’s Industry Appreciation Awards. The honor was announced on Oct. 24 at the 33rd annual awards ceremony in Fort Myers.

The Industry Appreciation Awards, hosted by the Horizon Council, Horizon Foundation, and the Lee County Economic Development Office, highlight excellence across multiple industries and recognize companies for innovation, integrity, and community impact. This year’s event featured 23 finalists across seven award categories.

GCBB emerged as the Small Business of the Year winner, ahead of fellow finalists Lee Marine Construction and Sunshine Psychiatry. The Small Business of the Year title honors companies with up to 50 employees that have demonstrated exceptional growth over the past three years. The recognition comes less than three years after GCBB opened its doors in 2022.

William Blevins, President and CEO of Gulf Coast Business Bank

“Being named Small Business of the Year is a great honor,” said William Blevins, President and CEO of Gulf Coast Business Bank. “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Gulf Coast Business Bank. It is a testament to the trust we’ve spent three years building through our service to our clients. We are proud to represent community banking in Southwest Florida.”

Blevins noted that the recognition underscores GCBB’s commitment to its customers and the broader community.

Gulf Coast Business Bank: Community Banking Mission

Gulf Coast Business Bank was founded in 2022 with a mission to revive community banking in Southwest Florida. It was the first new community bank to open in the region in 12 years, established to fill a void left by large bank mergers and acquisitions. Blevins, a 30-year banking veteran, envisioned a locally owned bank that would foster strong relationships and contribute to the growth of the local economy. GCBB was born from that vision to create a bank that genuinely cares about its clients and community.

Gulf Coast Business Bank: A great place to work and grow.

Today, GCBB is locally owned and operated by some of Southwest Florida’s most experienced bankers. The bank emphasizes personal service and local decision-making at every level. Through highly competitive, tailored financial products and state-of-the-art technology, GCBB provides modern banking convenience while maintaining a personal touch. Key decisions are made locally, allowing faster responses and customized solutions for customers.

“Helping local businesses grow is what community banking is all about… When local businesses succeed, our entire community thrives,” the bank notes on its website.

GCBB’s approach is rooted in relationship-based service. Bankers work closely with clients to understand their needs and goals. By investing in advanced online and mobile banking tools alongside face-to-face support, the institution strikes a balance between innovation and the familiarity of a hometown bank. This strategy has helped GCBB establish trust and loyalty among its growing client base across Lee and Collier counties.

Gulf Coast Business Bank: Community Impact and Growth

In its first three years of operation, Gulf Coast Business Bank has demonstrated steady growth while maintaining its community-centric focus. Less than a year after opening, the bank expanded by establishing a loan production office in Naples to better serve the clients and businesses of Collier County.

Gulf Coast Business Bank: Serving Lee and Collier Counties

Founded with local capital, GCBB is owned by shareholders in Lee and Collier counties, ensuring its growth directly benefits the community. At the time of the Naples expansion, Blevins said having a Collier County location would create “more opportunity in the Naples area” and help GCBB “continue to build a community presence” in Southwest Florida.

GCBB has also fostered a culture of giving back through active community involvement and support of local causes. The bank’s leadership is deeply invested in the region’s economic vitality, working to help local entrepreneurs succeed through personalized guidance and innovative financial tools. By prioritizing local lending and decision-making, GCBB helps fuel growth for small businesses in Lee and Collier counties, reinforcing the area’s overall economic strength.

“At GCBB, we take care of our team, who takes care of our clients, ultimately benefiting our shareholders. We are excited for the opportunity to invest in our Southwest Florida community,” Blevins said.

The Small Business of the Year honor highlights how GCBB’s exceptional growth, meaningful community engagement, and innovative practices have set it apart in the local business community.

