Hales Admits Danesh Collaboration: Luthmann returns after YouTube takedown, wins 15 copyright disputes, and signals legal escalation.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Let’s cut through the noise. They threw everything at the channel—copyright strikes, complaints, pressure—and it all collapsed. Fifteen challenges, fifteen wins. That doesn’t happen by accident. Now we’ve got something more interesting: statements about “collaboration” that open the door to discovery. That’s where the game changes. Because once communications come into play, it’s no longer about narratives—it’s about evidence. I’m not interested in arguing online. I’m interested in what can be proven under oath. If they pushed too far trying to silence coverage, they may have handed over the very leverage they were trying to avoid. This piece is “Hales Admits Danesh Collaboration,” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

(FORT MYERS FLORIDA) - After a two-week shutdown, @LuthmannNews is back on YouTube—and the tone has shifted from defense to offense. The takedown followed a burst of coordinated complaints that triggered automated enforcement. Then came the reversal: fifteen copyright claims challenged, fifteen overturned, channel restored. That result is the centerpiece of the stream—and the launchpad for everything that follows.

From there, the focus turns to the ongoing disputes involving Danesh Noshirvan and attorney Nick Chiappetta, a corollary to the pending federal court case in Fort Myers. Luthmann argues their strategy relied on volume—stacking claims to force a platform response—rather than on claims that could withstand scrutiny. The reversal of every copyright strike is presented as evidence that the underlying complaints didn’t hold up once reviewed on the merits.

Luthmann believes that he’s getting way to close to “the target” on Danesh, and the Mega Influencer is turning his brigade of actual followers plus AI-driven bots to attack him to obscure Danesh’s international entanglements.

“I believe Danesh Noshirvan is an unregistered foreign agent, loyal to the Isalmic Republic of Iran, and I’ve submitted documents to that effect,” Luthmann said. “I also think his mother should be denaturalized and deported because she retains alleigance to the Islamic Republic.”

The most consequential moment in the broadcast centers on Jeremy Hales. Luthmann points to Hales’s own statements describing his and his lawyers’ “collaboration” with Danesh Noshirvan and his legal team. In Luthmann’s framing, that admission matters. If parties on different sides of related disputes are coordinating behind the scenes, it potentially expands the scope of discovery in any active case. Emails, messages, and other communications could become relevant. Whether that ultimately proves anything is for a court to decide—but as a litigation narrative, it’s a pivot point.

Luthmann leans into that angle hard. He outlines a plan to answer and counterclaim in the existing case, signaling he intends to move beyond defending himself and instead pursue affirmative claims. The objective, as he describes it, is to use the tools of civil litigation—discovery, subpoenas, and counterclaims—to test what actually happened behind the scenes and who communicated with whom. That’s a strategic escalation: turn a reactive posture into a proactive one and force the other side to produce records under court supervision.

“Danesh has YUGE problems with 18 U.S.C. 2257, and no model releases to prove there is no underage talent on his OnlyFans page,” Luthmann said. “Now Jeremy Hales has gotten into bed with Danesh. They are both despicable.”

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He also makes clear that the online fight and the legal fight are now one and the same. The attempted deplatforming becomes part of the story he intends to tell in court and in public—an example, in his view, of how coordinated reporting can be used to pressure platforms and influence narratives outside the courtroom. Whether a judge views that as relevant will depend on how it’s pled and proven, but as messaging, it reframes the takedown from a platform issue into a litigation issue.

The rhetoric is blunt. Luthmann says he’s done playing defense and is prepared to press claims to judgment if necessary. He talks about financial exposure, potential damages, and using discovery to map relationships across the people involved. It’s a signal to viewers—and to adversaries—that he expects the dispute to continue and possibly intensify.

“I’m going to counterclaim against the GERM and others for millions. Then, I’m going to take his Florida property—all of it— and kick his ass back up to the God-foresaken Buckeye State,” Luthmann said.

Step back from the heat, and the throughline is straightforward: a takedown triggered by mass complaints, a full reversal on review, and a public argument that those events connect to ongoing legal conflicts. The next phase, if it unfolds the way he describes, will hinge less on livestreams and more on filings, evidence, and what can be proven under oath.

For viewers, the takeaway isn’t just that a channel came back. It’s—Hales Admits Danesh Collaboration—and that the fight is moving into a different arena—one where statements about “collaboration,” timing, and intent can be tested with records instead of rhetoric.

And Hales admits Danesh Collaboration, which means Luthmann is coming, and he’s loaded for bear.

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