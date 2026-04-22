Hales Brigade Under Pressure: Demonetization hits signal collapse of Hales Brigade’s POLAMOP model as Luthmann outlines endgame strategy.

LUTHMANN NOTE: They built a machine on outrage, lawsuits, and algorithm manipulation. It worked—until it didn’t. The demonetization hits are the first sign that the system is correcting itself. On Two Lees, I made it clear: this isn’t about one case. It’s about exposing the structure behind it. When you force weak claims into federal court, you don’t just risk dismissal—you risk discovery. And discovery is where narratives die. They thought they were playing offense. They walked into a battlefield where facts matter. That’s a different game. And they’re not ready for it. This piece is “Hales Brigade Under Pressure,” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Richard Luthmann

(GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA) - The money is starting to dry up—and that’s when the panic sets in.

The demonetization hits on YouTube creators like “ThatUmbrellaGuy” (@ThatUmbrellaGuy) and Mr. Coop (@MrCoop) are not isolated incidents. They are early warning shots. They signal that the What the Hales Brigade’s entire business model—what Bruce Matzkin coined as POLAMOP, the Protraction Of Litigation And Multiplication Of Proceedings—is beginning to crack.

Now, I fully expect them to begin as burps and hiccups. Short suspensions, and then back up. Demonitized, then reinstated. But all of these hits affect the YouTube algorithm, and pretty soon, GERM and his Brigade get flagged and start to sink in ratings and reach. When the clicks stop paying, the grift stops working.

And when the platforms start noticing patterns, the whole operation comes under scrutiny and then gets shut down.

Two Lees in a Pod

Robbie Keszey

That was my opening message when I went on Two Lees in a Pod. I didn’t waste time with pleasantries. I laid out exactly what is happening: a coordinated ecosystem that turned harassment, litigation, and content farming into a revenue stream is now facing pressure on all fronts—legal, media, and platform enforcement. And it is starting to show.

From there, I broke down the full strategy. On the legal side, I explained why Jeremy Hales’ latest federal filing is defective and likely dead on arrival. On the media side, I made clear that exposure—not silence—is the weapon that works. And on the platform side, I outlined how sustained reporting and documented complaints are forcing YouTube to confront coordinated “brigading” behavior that violates its own policies.

This is not a theory anymore. It is happening in real time. The demonetization wave is the first crack in the dam. What comes next depends on how hard the pressure continues—and whether the system finally does what it should have done all along.

Hales Brigade Under Pressure: Satire Collides With the First Amendment

What Jeremy Hales and his lawyer, Randall Shochet, are trying to sell as a serious federal case in the Gainesville federal court is something else entirely. It is a procedural mess wrapped in a legal fantasy. I went on Two Lees in a Pod to strip away the theater and show the machinery underneath. Once you do that, the whole thing gets simple.

This is a YouTube blood feud dressed up in federal paper. It is an effort to turn satire into “revenge porn,” to turn wounded ego into a damages theory, and to force a federal judge to referee online humiliation as if it were a constitutional crisis. It is not.

The core defect is legal. Their theory runs straight into Hustler Magazine, Inc. v. Falwell, where the Supreme Court unanimously held that a public figure cannot recover for intentional infliction of emotional distress over an offensive parody unless the publication contains a false statement of fact made with actual malice.

In Hustler, the parody was filthy, ugly, and meant to sting. The Court protected it anyway because the First Amendment does not exist to shield public figures from ridicule. It exists to protect sharp, unpleasant, and even outrageous speech about them.

The Hustler Campari parody depicted Jerry Falwell in a fake interview claiming his “first time” was a drunken, incestuous encounter with his mother in an outhouse—an outrageous, clearly fictional satire that the Supreme Court later protected in Hustler Magazine v. Falwell.

That is why I said on the show that Hales’ claim collapses the moment it meets real law. Florida’s sexual cyberharassment statute targets the disclosure of actual sexually explicit material under circumstances involving privacy and nonconsensual exposure. It was not written to convert obvious satire into a civil weapon for thin-skinned internet celebrities. Hales may not like the content. He may claim it embarrassed him. But Hustler says public figures do not get to bulldoze parody just because it hurts. That precedent is not a speed bump. It is a wall.

Hales Brigade Under Pressure: The Motion Was Broken Before It Landed

I also explained on Two Lees in a Pod that the latest filing was defective before anyone even reached the merits. In federal court, the rules matter.

In the Northern District of Florida, Local Rule 7.1(B) requires a meaningful conference before most motions are filed, and the rule expressly says that an email sent at or near the time of filing is not a meaningful conference.

Notice of Filing 1

Notice of Filing 2

Notice of Filing 3

That is not my gloss. That is the rule itself. Shochet sent what amounted to a notice of intent to file and tried to call it a conferral. Those are not the same thing.

A real meet-and-confer is supposed to narrow disputes, test positions, and determine whether motion practice can be avoided. A last-minute “we’re filing this, respond in 24 hours” message does none of that.

That failure matters because it tells the court something important. This was not a serious effort to resolve or narrow issues before burdening the judge with more paper. It was checkbox lawyering. And checkbox lawyering is exactly what the local rule is designed to stop.

FLGulfNews.com

On the show, I said the likely result is denial without prejudice and a directive to come back after a real conference. That would not end the case. It would simply expose that the filing was rushed, sloppy, and procedurally weak from the jump.

Notice Email 1

Notice Email 2

Notice Email 3

Then there is the bigger problem. If the procedural foundation is this shaky, the substance does not get stronger. It gets worse. Once you add the service issues, the damages questions, and the First Amendment landmine sitting in Hustler, the picture comes into focus.

What they filed was not a clean escalation. It was a self-inflicted complication. And that is why I did not go on the podcast to play defense. I went on to show that their “big move” may be defective at every level that counts.

Hales Brigade Under Pressure: Satire Is Not Revenge Porn

My second point on Two Lees in a Pod was the one that made the room lean in. Jeremy Hales’s latest pleading tries to do something that should trouble anyone who cares about free speech: it tries to turn satire into “revenge porn.”

The proposed complaint says I posted a sexually explicit depiction of him online, that the work served no legitimate purpose, and that it caused embarrassment, lost opportunities, and damages pegged at $370,000. That is a dramatic number.

It is also just a number on paper unless it is tied to real facts, real losses, and real proof. A federal complaint does not become persuasive because somebody adds extra zeroes.

I told the hosts that Hales is trying to force a satirical work into a statute designed for something very different. Florida’s sexual cyberharassment law was written to address the nonconsensual publication of actual intimate material that a person reasonably expected would remain private. That is the core of the statute.

It was not written to give a public-facing internet figure a civil weapon against parody, ridicule, or crude commentary dressed in exaggerated imagery.

What Hales is really trying to do is relabel offensive satire as unlawful exposure. That is not a clever legal move. It is a First Amendment collision.

That is where Hustler Magazine v. Falwell comes in, and it comes in hard. The Supreme Court held that public figures cannot use emotional-distress theories to punish outrageous parody absent the constitutional showing required for false statements of fact.

Hales’s own pleading describes him as a major social-media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers. That is not a private-citizen pleading. That is a public figure pleading. And public figures do not get to turn humiliation into censorship just because the satire landed.

Hales Brigade Under Pressure: Demonitization, Deplatforming, and the Legal Endgame

The third thing I laid out on Two Lees in a Pod was the bigger war around the pleading. I used the word “brigade” because that is what coordinated reporting campaigns, channel dogpiles, and off-platform pressure operations look like when they begin to move as one organism.

My point is not that every critic becomes automatically liable the moment he opens his mouth—then I would be GERM. No, my point was narrower and stronger. When a platform has notice that its tools are being exploited for coordinated abuse, and it still allows those tools to be weaponized, the problem stops being just about unruly users. It becomes a systems problem. And once it becomes a systems problem, the platform itself becomes part of the story.

YouTube’s own harassment and cyberbullying policy bars threats, doxxing, and prolonged abusive targeting, even while recognizing exceptions for educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic context. That matters because I have approached this fight as both a media war and a record-building exercise. I let YouTube know:

———- Forwarded message ———

From: Richard L

Subject: Targeted Abuse / Bad-Faith Reporting Concern Involving @WhatTheHales

To: YouTube Support Team

Cc: Michael Volpe

Hello Team YouTube,

I am requesting a review of a pattern of targeted, bad-faith reporting against my channel in connection with my journalistic coverage of public figure Jeremy Hales (@WhatTheHales).

I believe YouTube’s reporting tools are being used in an abusive manner to suppress protected news reporting, commentary, and documentary-style content about a public controversy. Multiple videos have been reported on privacy grounds, even though the content is public-interest journalism and, to my knowledge, does not disclose any non-public, personally identifiable information.

Related channels include: @MeganFoxWriter, @ThatUmbrellaGuy, @shizzywhiznut, @MrCoop, @JustJayHip, @rosalynduke and several others, as detailed in the legal attachment.

I ask that YouTube review this pattern for targeted abuse or malicious use of reporting tools. My concern is not a single good-faith complaint, but rather an attempt to burden or chill protected reporting by repeatedly filing policy complaints without a valid privacy basis.

This Brigade has also hit journalist Michael Volpe’s YouTube channel (@MVolpe998), effectively deplatforming multiple journalists. The Brigade is exploiting a design defect in YouTube’s algorithms and engaging in large-scale harassment (on and off the platform) in violation of YouTube and Google’s policies and terms of service, creating an unsafe online and offline environment.

Please note this concern on my account and review any related reports with heightened scrutiny for bad-faith or retaliatory motive.

Thank you,

Richard Luthmann

That is why I told the hosts I have two paths. I can move to dismiss quickly and try to end the case on the law. Or I can answer, take discovery, demand records, and force the production of communications, notices, and testimony that convert a gossip war into evidence. That is what I meant when I said the case can become a “free play.” Not because the claim is strong, but because weak claims in federal court can still open doors before they die. And the legal landscape is shifting.

In March 2026, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google negligent over product design in a youth-addiction bellwether, a verdict that has intensified the discussion around design-defect routes that operate outside the old Section 230 script. That does not decide my case. But it explains why I said on-air that the platform may not remain a bystander for long.

Federal court was supposed to be Hales’s weapon. I explained why it may become his problem instead.

Nothing Left to Lose, and That Changes the Fight

That is the part Jeremy Hales and his crowd still do not understand. They think litigation is leverage because that is how they use it. They think the threat is the process itself. They think paper, posturing, and delay can exhaust the other side into surrender. That may work on people with fragile reputations, shallow pockets, or something left they are afraid to lose.

It does not work the same way on me.

I said it on Two Lees in a Pod, and I meant every word: I am not walking into this case with the psychology of somebody trying to preserve a tidy life. I am walking into it as somebody who has already been through the grinder and come out the other side with his fear burned off.

That changes the math. It changes the pressure points. It changes who is actually in danger once the case stops being a publicity stunt and starts becoming a record. Hales seems to think a federal complaint is enough to make me flinch. It is not. A money demand does not scare me. Reputation threats do not scare me. Online mobs do not scare me. Delay does not scare me.

What scares people like Hales is exposure, discovery, sworn testimony, document production, and the slow collapse of a narrative once facts start replacing theater. That is why I said on the show that this case may be his problem, not mine.

When a man has nothing left to lose, he becomes very difficult to bully. When that man also knows how to turn litigation into pressure, paper into evidence, and attacks into opportunities, he becomes dangerous to underestimate.

That is the real endgame here. Hales thought he hauled me into court to contain me. He may have just put me in the one arena where I am least likely to blink.

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