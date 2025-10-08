Hales Federal Fraud Frenzy: FBI investigates YouTube agitator Jeremy Hales for elder abuse and fraudulent court filings.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Dick LaFontaine

Michael Volpe

Richard Luthmann

Feds on the Trail of a Paid Agitator

A federal court brawl in Gainesville has taken a dark turn. Seventy‑two‑year‑old semi-retired pharmacist Richard A. Luthmann Sr. filed a sworn declaration. He labels Jeremy Hales a “paid internet agitator” and elder abuser.

Richard A. Luthmann, Sr.

Sr. lives in Nocatee, St. Johns County, Florida. His son Richard Jr., a journalist for this outlet, lives in Collier County and has never lived at his father’s home.

They claimed service by leaving papers at Sr.’s house. The process server invented a non‑existent stepmother. Sr. insists no process server spoke to anyone. No one named “Janet Kellier‑Moulton” exists, and he demands proof.

Jeremy Hales’s bogus Affidavit of Service. His process server is in the wrong county!

The affidavit misidentifies Ponte Vedra as Jacksonville. Ponte Vedra is 18 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville and lies in a different county.

Sr. says the process server’s claim that he posted the summons on YouTube is false. He has never posted court documents and only appeared in a podcast. He emphasizes that his home is not his son’s dwelling under Rule 4(e)(2)(B) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. That makes the service void.

The elder Luthmann stresses he is not a party to Hales’ online feuds. He calls the fraudulent affidavit part of a pattern of elder abuse.

The stress caused him to fall and fracture his seventh rib. He continues to suffer physical pain, requires ongoing care, and endures psychological trauma.

He contacted U.S. Senator Rick Scott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to report the abuse; he told Representative Byron Donalds that Hales is a paid agitator.

The senior Luthmann said such agitators are elder abusers condemned by President Donald Trump, most recently at the Charlie Kirk memorial.

U.S. Judge Robert L. Hinkle

The case is before U.S. District Court Judge Robert L. Hinkle in the Gainesville Division of the Northern District of Florida Federal Court. Judge Hinkle was nominated by President Bill Clinton (Michael Volpe’s favorite president).

Sr. asks the court to deny Hales’ motion and strike the affidavit of service. He also seeks sanctions against Hales and his scumbag lawyer Randy “Pocket Rocket” Shochet.

Hales Federal Fraud Frenzy: Service Lies Exposed

On The Unknown Podcast, co‑hosts Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann Jr. dissected Jeremy Hales’ service fiasco with gusto. Volpe noted that Hales bragged about serving papers multiple times, yet he “served the wrong Richard Luthmann” and thought near misses counted for service.

Richard A. Luthmann, Jr.

Jr. said bluntly, “He has not served me… he had 90 days under Rule 4 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure to serve me… he blew his time.”

Volpe explained why service matters, saying it is usually boring but vital because Hales constantly claims he served Luthmann: “He lies and lies and lies.”

Both men ridiculed Hales’ attempt to use a YouTube appearance as proof of service.

Jr. clarified that actual notice is meaningless: “The Eleventh Circuit demands strict compliance, and service is jurisdictional,” he said, citing cases showing the ninety‑day clock runs from the first complaint. “The amended complaint didn’t restart the clock. Germ blew it.”

Volpe mocked Hales’ plea for forgiveness, quoting The Princess Bride: “I do not think service means what he thinks it means.”

Jr. emphasized that he has never lived with his father and was available at the Fort Myers courthouse during several pre-scheduled public hearings during the service period. He would have accepted service there.

Hales Federal Fraud Frenzy: Jeremy Hales

Volpe broadened the indictment, saying Hales sues people frivolously and “served the wrong person and crowed about it… I don’t think he cares.”

The duo agreed that Hales misbehaves in depositions, hurling insults at lawyers and using every session to create YouTube drama.

Jr. isn’t just playing defense. In April, he also announced plans to sue Hales and attorney Randy Shochet in Fort Myers for at least $10 million.

“Hales filed a frivolous lawsuit to chill my journalism. It’s abuse of process, which makes their conduct independently actionable. YouTube might be in the mix too,” he said.

Hales Federal Fraud Frenzy: A Pattern of Abuse Revealed

Hales’ misconduct extends far beyond a single botched service. In his FBI complaint, Richard Luthmann Sr. says Hales weaponizes lawsuits, social media, and false affidavits to drag seniors into sham disputes.

Richard A. Luthmann Sr. FBI Complaint

He calls Hales a “paid agitator” who monetizes outrage and warns that he will alert federal and state officials if courts do not act.

Sr. notes that Hales’ scheme pulled a bewildered elderly couple into a lawsuit to generate content. He stresses that this elder abuse is part of a broader pattern targeting people like elderly Iowa veteran Ray Bonebrake, also known as Ray Bonecrusher.

Jr. and Volpe describe that pattern in stark terms. Volpe reports that Hales sues people frivolously and even bragged about serving the wrong person, GulfNews.com.

Luthmann the younger added that Hales treats the legal system like a personal hammer and doesn’t care if his claims have merit. Jr. accused Hales of chasing content, not justice, saying he “doesn’t care if it’s lawful… he’s just gonna create content” and his fans are stupid.

“They are a criminal cult. They go by ‘The Muppets.’ Their only reason for existence is coordinated crimes, social media lies, and harassment,” Luthmann said.

Hales Federal Fraud Frenzy: Former Journalist and now hideous wildebeest Megan Fox

The crooked pattern includes stalking and false reporting. Hales filmed a four‑year‑old neighbor and claimed she was in danger. He trespassed on their property, shot footage of a dirty trailer, and uploaded it.

Hales had his maniac Muppets called Child Protective Services twenty‑eight times; all allegations were unsubstantiated. He appears to have recruited relatives to file a bogus custody petition using screenshots from his videos.

The petition was dismissed days later. Hales moved on to other storylines, leaving the family traumatized.

Critics also condemn Hales’ hateful rhetoric. A February podcast with Rabbi Jacob Bellinsky highlighted Hales’ repeated use of the anti‑Semitic slur “Deuce Foreskin” against attorney Bruce Matzkin. Rabbi Bellinsky explained why the term is offensive and said such language dehumanizes Jews.

Rabbi Jacob Bellinsky

Volpe, who is Jewish, noted that Jewish people have warned Hales that his words are anti‑Semitic, yet he refuses to stop.

Luthmann Jr. says Hales’ allies like former journalist and hideous pig Megan Fox promote eugenicist ideas, joking about little black kids eating lead paint chips and saying “stupid parents” shouldn’t have children, Gulf News.

Hales will not even say, “I don’t hate Jews,” which tells you everything. Volpe calls this gaslighting and says Hales deflects by attacking critics.

Rabbi Bellinsky warns that Hales mainstreams hate by broadcasting it to his large audience.

Luthmann vows to keep exposing this pattern and urges viewers to follow the hashtags #HeyGERM and #JeremyHalesHatesJews.

Hales Federal Fraud Frenzy: Legal Bully Meets His Match

The court filings pull no punches. Richard Luthmann Sr.’s response describes Jeremy Hales as a paid internet agitator, elder abuser, and serial litigant. It accuses Hales and attorney Randy Shochet of deliberately conflating Sr., a retired pharmacist in Nocatee, with Jr., a journalist in Fort Myers.

This reckless tactic, the brief argues, constitutes fraud on the court, abuse of process, and elder abuse. The filing details how they weaponized process servers and false affidavits to drag a vulnerable senior into a lawsuit as a prop for YouTube theatrics.

Sr., 72, suffered serious injuries and a fractured rib from the stress of this ordeal. He insists the motion be denied and the miscreants sanctioned.

The brief argues that the fraudulent affidavit is not mere civil misconduct but a criminal act. It cites federal perjury and false statement statutes, noting that knowingly filing a false proof of service is a felony. It stresses that targeting a senior for monetized legal theatrics is elder abuse and warns that such fraud vitiates jurisdiction.

The response also calls out Shochet for ethical violations, citing Florida Bar rules against dishonesty and fraud. It suggests that his role in filing the false affidavit warrants severe sanctions, including possible disbarment.

Hales Federal Fraud Frenzy: Randy “Pocket Rocket” Shochet

Outside the courtroom, critics are even harsher. Michael Volpe slammed Hales as a “straight‑up legal bully” who sues anyone who exposes his lies. Volpe noted that Hales’ latest lawsuit, which targets an elderly veteran and a Jewish attorney, is a transparent attempt to silence detractors.

Luthmann Jr. urged courts to hit Hales and his “clown lawyer” with sanctions. Shochet, a former dentist who lost his license for billing fraud, filed “one of the most legally incompetent lawsuits” Luthmann has ever seen.

Hales also refused to apologize for anti‑Semitic slurs. Critics agree: Hales’ misuse of the courts and hate speech show contempt for law and decency.

With an FBI complaint pending, elected officials briefed, and local media exposing his record, Hales faces a reckoning. The filings make clear that his antics could lead to perjury charges, sanctions, and disbarment.

Public pressure is mounting for accountability, and courts may soon decide his legal circus has run its course.

