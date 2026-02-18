Hartford Courant Hack Ed Mahony Spins State Case

Hartford Courant Hack Ed Mahony: Critics accuse reporter of distorting law and shielding Connecticut judiciary in Paul Boyne coverage.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This is not about personal animus. It is about standards. When a reporter references critics but never contacts them, omits key names, and downplays constitutional law like Sheppard v. Maxwell, readers should ask questions. Journalism exists to scrutinize power — not soften it. If the Hartford Courant wants to defend its coverage, it should welcome the debate. Connecticut deserves transparency, not narrative management. This piece is “Hartford Courant Hack Ed Mahony,” first available on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com. Ed, you know how to reach me - if your media masters allow it.

M. Thomas Nast and Richard Luthmann

Misreading the Law to Smear a Critic

(CONNECTICUT STATE) – Hartford Courant scribe Edmund “Ed” Mahony has been caught red-handed distorting a landmark Supreme Court case and hyping a non-crime as a menace. In a February 16 article, Mahony breathlessly painted Paul Boyne – a family court journalist facing “cyberstalking” charges – as intimidating witnesses by emailing out a public witness list. Mahony conveniently ignored Sheppard v. Maxwell (1966), which famously held that “what transpires in the courtroom is public property.”

Hartford Courant Hack Ed Mahony

Boyne broke no law by sharing a publicly available document – no gag order, no seal, nothing. Calling this act “witness intimidation” is pure fantasy. Even State’s Attorney Jack Doyle had merely left the 68-name list “lying on a public table in open court”, meaning “Boyne’s only ‘crime’ was circulating it more widely.”

Mahony’s spin parrots a narrative with zero legal basis. It’s the kind of twisted propaganda you’d expect from Pravda, not America’s oldest newspaper. Boyne himself blasted Mahony’s piece as “Stasi propaganda,” lambasting the Courant for acting like an East German state mouthpiece.

“Fruit for Brains” Judge Peter Brown’s abrupt bail whiplash – first revoking, then reinstating Boyne’s bail – underscored the case’s irregularities and Mahony’s ensuing media circus. Mahony, however, glossed over that whiplash to keep his chosen narrative intact. His portrayal of Boyne as a dangerous intimidator isn’t just exaggerated – it’s downright false, predicated on a willful misrepresentation of the law and facts.

In an email to Mahony, Boyne cited Sheppard’s principle that court records are public, scorching the reporter for fear-mongering over something expressly allowed by law. Here’s what Boyne said:

From: Paul Boyne <paboyne@gmail.com>

Date: On Tuesday, February 17th, 2026 at 5:14 PM

Subject: Fwd: Google Alert – “Paul Boyne”

To: Mahony, Edmund <emahony@courant.com>, Bennett, Helen <hbennett@courant.com> Ed Your article is Stasi propaganda!!! Sharing public information is not a jailable offense. See Sheppard v Maxwell !!! Everything in a criminal court is public property. pb

Judge Peter Brown actually jailed Boyne over this list stunt – then, amid outcry, abruptly reversed course and freed him on bond

Hartford Courant Hack Ed Mahony: Bloggers Bashed – But Never Consulted

Mahony’s hit-piece didn’t stop at twisting legal precedent. He also took aim at two independent “bloggers” who have doggedly covered the Boyne case – investigative reporters Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe – without even picking up the phone to get their comment. In his Courant story, Mahony referenced these writers’ work and the role it played in the courtroom drama, yet he failed to contact either man before publication.

Instead, he painted them as fringe troublemakers, effectively doing the prosecution’s bidding. Prosecutor Doyle had derided Luthmann and Volpe in open court as “uncredentialed ‘troublemakers’” and even implied their reporting to witnesses was “witness tampering.”

New Haven State Attorney Jack “Jackass” Doyle. No need to guess who owns him.

Mahony dutifully regurgitated those smears – and in so doing, flunked Journalism 101. If he had bothered to reach out, he’d have learned these bloggers are seasoned journalists who vigorously dispute the state’s narrative.

Volpe, a veteran reporter, didn’t mince words about Mahony’s coverage: “This is PR for the judiciary.. But sadly, its not one of the worst Ed Mahony articles I’ve ever read.”

Luthmann went, calling Mahony’s piece “a disgrace to the profession.”

“In my opnion, Ed Mahony is a lapsed Catholic, old Irish drunk who works for a failing newspaper, and who lives off the scraps the Connecticut judicial cabal feeds him and his publisher,” Luthmann said. “They say opinions are like assh—s, everyone has one and they all stink. Ed’s stinks more than most.”

The problem for the State of Connecticut and thei propaganda arm is that Luthmann is a “credentialed journalist.” He’s a card-carrying member of the National Writers Union.

Luthmann’s National Writers Union Card

“So we have the New Haven State Prosecutor and state’s oldest newspaper both stating, for the record, that a union card means nothing in deep blue Connecticut,” Luthmann said. “I guess Ned Lamont and Dick Blumenthal hate unions. That’s why they all voted for Trump.”

These are damning indictments from fellow journalists – ones Mahony chose neither to hear nor to acknowledge in print. By sidelining their voices, Mahony ensured the Courant’s readers got a one-sided story straight from the state’s talking points. He ignored systemic issues (like alleged judicial abuse that Boyne spotlighted) and instead “paint[ed] him as a bitter litigant consumed by a divorce,” a gross misrepresentation of Boyne’s cause.

In short, Mahony’s article reads like a prosecution press release, not a fair report. Little wonder Luthmann and Volpe blasted it – they were never given a chance to correct the record. Mahony’s silence toward them speaks volumes about his agenda.

It seems the Courant’s man in Hartford would rather cozy up to prosecutors and judges than let inconvenient truths spoil his story.

Hartford Courant Hack Ed Mahony: Naming and Shaming – Except in The Courant

One of the most curious failings of Mahony’s story is what (and who) it left out. While breathlessly accusing Boyne of emailing “witnesses” to “harass” them, Mahony never actually named a single one of these supposedly terrorized individuals. Why the glaring omission?

Joette Katz

Perhaps because identifying them would have undermined the hysterical narrative.

KATZ SPEAK TO ONLY

The “witnesses” in question happen to be high-powered insiders – not vulnerable victims – and Boyne’s emails were hardly random threats. Mahony neglected to mention that it wasn’t Boyne’s email blast (subject line: “Why are you on the Paul Boyne witness list?”) that landed in the inbox of Joette Katz, a former Connecticut Supreme Court Justice and political power player. It was journalist Michael Volpe’s. Here is what Volpe asked (with good journalistic reasons):

From: Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>

Date: On Tuesday, January 27th, 2026 at 12:46 PM

Subject: why are you on the witness list for Paul Boyne’s trial

To: jkatz@goodwin.com <jkatz@goodwin.com>, samantha.mccord@ct.gov <samantha.mccord@ct.gov>, Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com> Will we finally find out what Speak to Katz only means? Looking forward to your testimony. ……… Check out my Substack

Luthmann replied:

Katz’s name was right there on the state’s witness list, and she “was copied on [Boyne’s] response” email, according to Mahony. Not true. Not one iota. The emails came from Volpe and Luthmann.

Connecticut’s amended witness list in State of Connecticut v. Paul Boyne names former Justice Joette Katz (#16) as a witness, alongside multiple judges and even Boyne’s own parents. Judge Brown’s bond order barred Boyne from any contact with anyone on this list, effectively gagging him from communicating even with his elderly mother and father. The witness list “violation” is becoming increasingly criticized as a sua sponte and pretextual act of judicial revenge.

Mahony also failed to note that Christopher Ambrose – the credibly accused pedophile father at the center of a family court scandal that Boyne has written about – was another recipient. Ambrose “was copied on that response” as well given his starring role on the witness list.

Christopher Ambrose is a credibly accused pedophile by his daughter, Mia Ambrose.

Connecticut DCF records support the credible abuse claims. This is one of New Haven State Attorney Jack Doyle’s “Star Witnesses.”

And what about Detective ‘Sammy’ McCord, the Connecticut State Police investigator who spearheaded the case? Her name, too, was on Doyle’s list of witnesses.

Did Mahony inform readers that journalist emails (not Boyne’s) went to a retired justice, a state detective, and a world-class scumbag who was run out of Hollywood for lies? Not a chance.

Identifying Katz, McCord, and Ambrose would have alerted the public that Boyne was confronting influential figures who arguably have axes to grind. Instead, Mahony’s readers were left with a vague impression of nameless judges and frightened bystanders.

The omission is journalistically indefensible. By refusing to name names, Mahony shielded the powerful and kept the real context hidden. It’s a sin of omission that aligns perfectly with the Courant’s apparent mission: protect the establishment at all costs, truth be damned.

Hartford Courant Hack Ed Mahony Sunbbed: Judge Brown Subscribed to the Real Story

In a twist dripping with irony, the very judge overseeing Boyne’s case seems to prefer Richard Luthmann’s reporting over Mahony’s Courant coverage. While Mahony churns out one-sided stories, Judge Peter Brown has been quietly tuning in to Luthmann’s Substack newsletter “This Is For Real.”

In fact, Brown’s official judicial email address (peter.brown@jud.ct.gov) is listed as an active subscriber to Luthmann’s feed. According to Substack logs, Judge Brown started following Luthmann’s posts around February 2, 2026 – right as the Boyne drama was heating up.

Dis sho’ am good reporting!

And he’s not just lurking; he’s reading. The judge received – and digital evidence shows he opened – Luthmann’s newsletters, including one pointedly titled “Biased Judge Peter Brown Lets Boyne Out,” which hit his inbox at 10:17 PM one evening.

Judge Brown even got an email alert for a Luthmann piece headlined “Fringe Speech or Felony? Paul Boyne’s First Amendment Firestorm,” dissecting the case’s First Amendment implications on Feb. 16. Luthmann argues that Boyne’s fringe theories (a Jewish Cabal runs the Connecticut Family Courts; The Mossad Killed JFK) are no different that the stories peddeled by Tucker Carlson and his guests.

The irony here is that Judge Brown has been avoiding First Amendment issues at all costs, ruling earlier in the case that free speech law was “an issue for the jury.”

In other words, while Mahony was penning his courtroom spin, Judge Brown was clicking on Luthmann’s exposés about this very case. The spectacle is rich: the judge appears more interested in what an independent Substack journalist has to say about Boyne’s prosecution than in the Courant’s take.

It raises a bombshell question: Is Richard Luthmann Judge Brown’s favorite journalist? Mahony certainly isn’t winning that contest.

Judge Brown’s surreptitious Substack habit suggests that Luthmann’s hard-hitting reports are hitting nerves – and perhaps delivering facts and perspectives missing from Mahony’s articles. Indeed, Luthmann has broken news and provided context (like the email evidence and First Amendment angles) that the Courant simply ignored.

If even the presiding judge finds value in the bloggers’ work, where does that leave Mahony’s credibility? It leaves it in the dust. Mahony has been scooped on his own beat by the very “gadflies” he chose to belittle.

Judge Brown’s inbox tells the tale: the truth isn’t in the Courant, it’s on Substack and the world-famous TheFamilyCourtCircus.com blog.

What Will Boyne’s Lawyers Do?

Judge Browns actions raise serious issues about bias and constitutional rights. What will Boyne’s legal team do? Fear not, we asked Todd Bussert, Boyne’s indefatigable court-appointed attorney.

Todd Bussert

He did not respond as of press time. Here is what we asked:

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 at 12:32 AM

Subject: EXCLUSIVE INQUIRY — Substack Analytics, Bail Retaliation & Potential Disqualification of Judge Brown

To: Todd.Bussert@pds.ct.gov <Todd.Bussert@pds.ct.gov>

CC: Kelly.Billings@pds.ct.gov <Kelly.Billings@pds.ct.gov>, Paul Boyne <paboyne@gmail.com>, Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Dick LaFontaine <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Frank Parlato <frankparlato@gmail.com>, Michael Phillips <mikethunderphillips@gmail.com>, juliea005 <juliea005@proton.me> Dear Attorney Bussert: I write on behalf of several journalists and affiliated outlets covering State of Connecticut v. Paul Boyne regarding a development that raises serious constitutional and ethical questions. We have obtained Substack analytics for Luthmann.Substack.com tied to peter.brown@jud.ct.gov showing subscription and link-click activity on multiple articles about the Boyne case, including pieces sharply critical of Judge Peter L. Brown’s rulings. The subscription reflects activity beginning February 2, 2026 — the same day Judge Brown revoked Mr. Boyne’s bond and ordered him detained under a $1.5 million cash surety. The report further reflects link-click engagement on articles addressing the bond revocation and alleged judicial misconduct. The timeline is stark: prosecutors withdrew their request to modify bond; Judge Brown acted sua sponte; Mr. Boyne was jailed; appellate review was sought; and hours before a response deadline, the bond was reduced, and Mr. Boyne was released. Against that backdrop, records indicate the judge was reading and clicking coverage of himself and the case. Given these facts, we respectfully request your response to the following: 1- Recusal/Disqualification: When will you file a motion to disqualify Judge Brown? Under Conn. Code Jud. Conduct R. 2.11(a), a judge must disqualify himself where his impartiality might reasonably be questioned. The U.S. Supreme Court has held that due process requires recusal where there exists a serious risk of actual bias. Caperton v. A.T. Massey Coal Co., 556 U.S. 868, 876–77 (2009). 2- Punitive Bail: Do you still contend the February 2 bond revocation was punitive (you did in your motion and then your petition to the Appellate Division)? The Eighth Amendment prohibits excessive bail. U.S. Const. amend. VIII. Bail must be set to ensure appearance at trial — “nothing more.” Stack v. Boyle, 342 U.S. 1, 4 (1951). Pretrial detention may not be punitive. United States v. Salerno, 481 U.S. 739, 746–47 (1987). The Connecticut Constitution guarantees release on sufficient sureties in non-capital cases. Conn. Const. art. I, § 8; State v. Menillo, 159 Conn. 264, 269, 268 A.2d 667 (1970). 3- Due Process & Notice: Do you argue that increasing bond sua sponte, without a pending motion and meaningful notice, violated due process principles and Connecticut’s statutory scheme for appellate bond review, Conn. Gen. Stat. § 54-63g? 4- Appearance of Retaliation: In light of the analytics reflecting judicial engagement with contemporaneous critical reporting, do you believe a reasonable observer could conclude the bond revocation was retaliatory? 5- Trial Fairness: Given that Judge Brown remains assigned to preside over the trial beginning February 24, do these facts jeopardize the appearance — or reality — of a fair proceeding? 6- Further Action: Will you seek evidentiary discovery, an evidentiary hearing, or referral to the Judicial Review Council based on these developments? 7- Sell v. United States Issues: Paul Boyne must be physically capable of standing trial and meaningfully assisting counsel — that is a constitutional baseline, not a courtesy. Due process forbids trying a defendant who cannot adequately consult with his lawyer or endure proceedings. Drope v. Missouri, 420 U.S. 162, 171–72 (1975). For two weeks, Connecticut placed a diabetic man in a special management prison unit, where he was denied proper access to necessary medication, resulting in serious physical deterioration. The Constitution prohibits deliberate indifference to serious medical needs. Estelle v. Gamble, 429 U.S. 97, 104–05 (1976). Now released, Boyne must stabilize, consult specialists in Virginia, and rebuild strength — while simultaneously complying with Judge Brown’s order requiring him to review documents only in counsel’s presence, meaning he must physically sit in Attorney Bussert’s office and actively prepare for trial. If health deterioration becomes a competency issue, the court risks triggering the strict constitutional safeguards governing involuntary medical intervention under Sell v. United States, 539 U.S. 166, 179–80 (2003). Physical collapse is not a trial strategy. It is a due process crisis. Finally, let’s stop pretending – Richard Luthmann is not some fringe blogger shouting into the void. He is a journalist — and the Constitution says so. The Supreme Court has made clear that freedom of the press does not belong exclusively to legacy newspapers or corporate media gatekeepers. Branzburg v. Hayes, 408 U.S. 665, 704 (1972). Independent publishers stand on equal footing with institutional outlets. Obsidian Fin. Grp., LLC v. Cox, 740 F.3d 1284, 1291 (9th Cir. 2014). The “press” includes anyone who gathers facts, analyzes power, and publishes to the public. Lovell v. City of Griffin, 303 U.S. 444, 452 (1938). And here’s the real headline: Judge Peter Brown subscribes to Luthmann’s Substack and clicks the links . A sitting Connecticut Superior Court judge is reading his reporting. Judges do not monitor “nobodies.” They read coverage that matters. They react to journalism that has impact. When the subject of scrutiny is personally consuming the reporting, that is not hobby blogging — that is accountability journalism landing squarely where it should. Call it what it is: the judge reads Luthmann because the judge has to. That’s journalism. Because if it’s not, and Luthmann is “mentally ill” as you stated on the record, what does that make Judge Brown, who reads Luthmann? Obi-Wan Kenobi This inquiry will be published. We will include your response in full. If we do not hear from you prior to press time, we will incorporate any response received in a follow-up. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

If we receive a response from Attorney Bussert, and when and if competent counsel files a motion to recuse Judge Peter Brown, we will update the readership. Judge Brown may know about it from us before he gets official notification!

Hartford Courant Hack Ed Mahony: State-Media Stooge at a Dying Paper

Why would a veteran reporter like Mahony serve up such a skewed story? Follow the conflicts of interest. Mahony is far from an impartial observer – he’s embedded in the very system he’s covering. This Courant reporter sits on Connecticut’s Judicial-Media Committee, a shadowy state-sponsored council where judges and journalists mingle behind closed doors.

Connecticut Judiciary State Media Propaganda Council

By insiders’ accounts, it’s a “semi-secret club” that “shapes media narratives to protect the judiciary,” colluding to paint court critics as “disgruntled” or “crazy.”

Sound familiar? Mahony’s Boyne article ticks every box, echoing those talking points to a T. He has called Boyne a “notorious blogger” and worse – precisely the kind of smear this cozy committee would applaud.

In effect, Mahony is a compromised actor. He’s participating in state-affiliated councils and then reporting on state affairs with that bias in tow. Little wonder his writing reads like state media. The Hartford Courant itself, once a proud independent newspaper, has become a shell of its former self.

Helen Bennett. Editor in Chief of the Hartford Courant.

Hollowed out by layoffs and hedge-fund ownership, the 256-year-old paper’s newsroom is now half the size it was a decade ago. It outsourced its printing presses out of state and is hemorrhaging subscribers. Desperate to stay relevant, the Courant appears to have made a devil’s bargain: trade away journalistic grit for access and approval from the powers that be.

Mahony exemplifies this decline. Rather than hold Connecticut’s judicial machine accountable, he’s embedded within it, cheerleading its narrative. The Courant under Mahony has abdicated its watchdog role, effectively turning into a government gazette.

“Life in this company can feel like death by a thousand cuts,” the Courant’s own union lamented in 2020 – and Mahony’s reportage is another cut to the paper’s integrity.

In the final analysis, Ed Mahony is not simply a reporter with a slant; he’s a mouthpiece for a dying status quo. His misrepresentation of Sheppard v. Maxwell, his failure to name names, and his refusal to engage counterpoints all serve one master: the entrenched interests of Connecticut’s judicial elite.

The Hartford Courant may still boast of being “America’s oldest newspaper,” but under Mahony’s pen it has taken on a new role – propaganda organ for the state. If this is the best Connecticut’s paper of record can do, no wonder readers (and judges) are looking elsewhere for the real story.

