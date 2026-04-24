Hey GERM and Danesh!

The latest “HeyGERM” segment is not a victory lap. It is a declaration of war. After a two-week shutdown of @LuthmannNews, followed by the restoration of the channel and a clean sweep of copyright counterclaims, Luthmann has moved from defense to offense. The target is no longer just the alleged brigading campaign that knocked his YouTube channel offline. The target is now Jeremy Hales, Danesh Noshirvan, their legal networks, and what Luthmann calls the collaboration behind the scenes.

The key moment comes from Hales’ own words. In the clip Luthmann highlights, Hales says that Luthmann was served in another Florida federal case “with the collaboration of their legal team, the plaintiffs.” Luthmann seizes on that phrase as the entire ballgame. In his telling, this is not random internet drama. This is a claimed admission of coordination between Hales, his camp, and the Noshirvan-side legal ecosystem. Luthmann’s point is blunt: once “collaboration” is on the table, discovery becomes the weapon. Who talked to whom? What was shared? Were there texts, emails, calls, strategy discussions, or coordinated platform complaints? Those are no longer just livestream questions. They become litigation questions.

Luthmann then escalates the message directly at Hales. He says Hales sued him in the Northern District of Florida, and now Luthmann intends to counterclaim. He does not frame it as symbolic. He frames it as financial warfare. His stated goal is to pursue millions, target Hales’ Florida properties, and specifically go after the Otter Creek house. He says he wants Hales out of Florida and back in Ohio, never to return. It is pure Luthmann combat rhetoric: courthouse strategy wrapped in street-fight language.

The video also keeps Danesh Noshirvan in the center of the blast zone. Luthmann links Hales and Noshirvan together as “collaborators” and rolls in a clip of Noshirvan making inflammatory comments about the Ayatollah and Sharia law. The purpose is obvious: Luthmann is not presenting this as a narrow dispute between YouTubers. He is framing it as a broader cancel-culture alliance between online attackers, platform brigades, and litigants using pressure tactics to silence journalism.

A third element gives the segment its comeback energy: the shoutout to Super Dave at Miltown’s Best. Luthmann uses that clip to show that others in the creator ecosystem recognized the significance of LuthmannNews being restored. The point is not merely that the channel came back. It is that the people who bragged about taking it down now have to watch Luthmann return louder, angrier, and better armed.

The tone is savage by design. Luthmann tells Hales he is “coming,” says the Otter Creek property will become a “Jeremy Hales Memorial Garden and Tomb,” and taunts him as being on borrowed time. It is over-the-top, theatrical, and made for Rumble. But underneath the bombast is a clear strategic thesis: the takedown failed, the copyright claims failed, and the next battle is discovery. If Hales’ “collaboration” remark is as useful as Luthmann says, then the fight may move from public insults to subpoenas and sworn records.

This package should be sold as a turning-point episode. The comeback is already done. The new story is retaliation, counterclaims, property exposure, and the alleged GERM-Danesh connection. Luthmann’s message to Hales is simple: You wanted a fight in Florida federal court. Now you may get one.

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