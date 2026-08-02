HeyGERM - Shochet Subpoena By Ambush!

YouTube Mega Influencer Jeremy Hales and attorney Randall “Randy” Shochet have dragged their litigation circus into the Lynette Preston bankruptcy case, targeting nonparty creator Lee with a sprawling subpoena for private communications, financial records, editorial materials, metadata, and viewer identities. Lee joined Robbie Keszey and Richard Luthmann on “Two Lees in a Pod” to expose what she calls a fraudulent service attempt and a retaliatory fishing expedition. The subpoena was allegedly handed to her husband after a process server falsely claimed Lee authorized it. Lee says her security cameras captured the encounter. The bankruptcy court should demand evidence—not another Hales content stunt dressed as federal process.

Richard Luthmann joined Lisa Lee and Robbie Keszey on Two Lees in a Pod for a wide-ranging discussion centered on Lisa Lee’s disputed subpoena in the Lynette Preston bankruptcy matter and the broader litigation tactics of Jeremy Hales and attorney Randall “Randy” Shochet.

The central issue was whether Lee had been properly served. Lee said process server Mark Newby first acknowledged by telephone that the subpoena had to be delivered directly to her.

The following morning, however, Newby allegedly approached her husband, Gabriel Weeks, and stated that Lisa had authorized him to leave the papers with Weeks. Lee denied ever giving that authorization. She said Newby did not ask Weeks his name, did not establish that he was authorized to accept service, and did not personally hand the subpoena to her.

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Lee also described security-camera footage that she said documented the process server’s visits, including his approach to neighbors, his alleged misidentification of another person as Lee, and his entry into an enclosed patio area. She said she filed a formal complaint regarding his conduct and intended to challenge any affidavit claiming valid personal service.

Luthmann framed the subpoena as a fishing expedition rather than legitimate bankruptcy discovery. He argued that Hales and Shochet were attempting to use Preston’s bankruptcy case to obtain Lee’s private communications, financial information, editorial materials, and audience data for possible collateral litigation or public retaliation. Lee agreed, noting that prior litigation involving Hales and several critics had already been dismissed with prejudice.

The discussion emphasized that Lee is a nonparty and that the subpoena appears far broader than necessary to determine whether Preston received compensation for appearing on the July 11 broadcast. Lee said she had not paid Preston, Luthmann, or Keszey to appear. The panel argued that any legitimate inquiry could be answered through a limited declaration or review of Preston’s own financial records rather than an invasive demand for Lee’s entire communications and business operation.

The panel also mocked online claims that the disputed subpoena could immediately trigger FBI action or an arrest warrant. Luthmann explained that awareness of a subpoena is not the same as valid service and advised Lee to file written objections and a motion to quash.

Overall, the appearance portrayed the subpoena as part of a broader pattern of vexatious litigation, intimidation, and content-driven lawfare. The panel’s message was that Lee should preserve evidence, challenge service, resist disclosure of viewer identities and private editorial information, and force Hales and Shochet to justify the subpoena before the bankruptcy court.

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