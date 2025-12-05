Hochul’s Political Hack: Staten Island erupts as Judge Pearlman’s political ties, Elias’s lawfare, and a shocking conflict rock NY-11 case.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on NYNewsPress.com.

Rick LaRiviere

Richard Luthmann

Manhattan Judge, Staten Island Target

New York’s only Republican congressional district is on the operating table.

NY‑11, anchored in Staten Island, faces a “Frankenseat” lawsuit engineered by Democrat super‑lawyer Marc Elias. His goal is simple. Split Staten Island into two. Strap its pieces onto deep‑blue Lower Manhattan and Coney Island. Lock Republicans out of New York City’s last red seat.

The case, Williams v. Board of Elections, asks the court to redraw NY‑11 mid‑decade. Petitioners want Staten Island forced into a “minority‑influence” district more favorable to the Democratic coalition. The current map keeps Staten Island whole and sends Republican Nicole Malliotakis to Congress. The Elias plan would end that.

Into this brawl steps Acting Justice Jeffrey H. Pearlman of the Manhattan Supreme Court. He sits in black robes. But his political stripes are bright blue.

Jeffrey Pearlman was appointed to the Court of Claims by Kathy Hochul. He sits on the Manhattan Supreme Court bench by OCA designation.

In a new recusal motion, state Board of Elections officials describe the case as “a politically charged dispute” watched nationwide. Petitioners ask Pearlman to pick a map that will “alter the district’s partisan balance in favor of Democratic candidates.” The respondents say neutrality here is everything.

They argue Pearlman cannot pass that test. Not in this case. Not with his record.

Their message is blunt. Staten Island’s future should not be decided by Hochul’s former fixer sitting in a Manhattan courthouse. They want a new judge and, ideally, a new venue on Staten Island — where the people who live with this map actually vote.

On top of this, Marc Elias’s team may have made a fatal blunder. They spoke the name of the Devil, and he appeared.

Richard Luthmann is not a party to the NY-11 redistricting case. His only connection is as an investigative journalist who recently pressed the courts for answers about Judge Pearlman’s political conflicts. Despite his best efforts, the New York State Office of Court Administration did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding Judge Pearlman’s apparent political conflicts of interest.

In a stunningly boneheaded move, Steele Dossier and Hillary Clinton Lawyer Marc Elias’s legal team dragged him into the lawsuit anyway, naming and disparaging him in Paragraph 90 — even though those same lawyers simultaneously represent Luthmann as a current client in his federal MDC-Blackout case. Elias’s lawyers earned a fee and hold monies in escrow.

This makes Luthmann the only journalist in America attacked by his own lawyers in a case he isn’t involved in, exposing a stunning and unprecedented conflict of interest.

Hochul’s Political Hack: Paper Trail of a Party Operative

The recusal motion reads like a political rap sheet. During a November 7 conference, Pearlman disclosed a web of personal, professional, and political ties to six of the ten individual respondents in the case.

First, the Legislature’s top Democrat. Pearlman represented Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart‑Cousins as “elections counsel” in 2004 and 2006. He fought over paper ballots in a razor‑thin Westchester Senate race and publicly accused Republicans of plotting to seat their candidate through litigation.

Hochul’s Political Hack: “Commie” Mamdani looks on while NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins co-signs onto Communist propaganda.

“I think that the Republicans have always looked at this provision of the state constitution as an opportunity to seat their candidate if their candidate was ahead… And they have worked tirelessly to maintain that through litigation,” Pearlman said in that case.

Later, he served as Stewart‑Cousins’s chief of staff in Albany.

Then, Gov. Kathy Hochul. Crain’s New York Business lists Jeffrey Pearlman as Hochul’s former chief of staff and counsel during her early years as lieutenant governor. It calls him “a political operative with deep ties to Albany” and notes he directed the state Authorities Budget Office.

The New York Times reports that, as Cuomo fell and Hochul prepared to become governor, she “consulted with Jeffrey H. Pearlman, her former counsel and chief of staff.”

Pearlman later served as Hochul’s special counsel in 2021 and 2022. Hochul then appointed him director of the Authorities Budget Office, a job that required confirmation by a Senate controlled by Stewart‑Cousins.

Hochul’s Political Hack: “Commie” Mamdani and Kathy Hochul

This is not some distant past. It is the same Democrat power structure now named as respondents in the NY‑11 lawsuit.

The record goes back even further. In 2006, the Associated Press described Pearlman as a “Democratic lawyer” when he condemned police address checks in a Westchester voting fight as “voter suppression.”

Perhaps most importantly, Pearlman has NO CONNECTION TO STATEN ISLAND. He’s rubbed elbows with every power broker around, but he forgot to hob-nob with those from the Forgotten Borough.

“The law is about balancing, that’s why we talk about the scales of justice,” said a high-profile Manhattan lawyer who did not wish to be named. “When judges are asked to recuse in a very public case, there has to be a stronger and visible counterbalance to the claims of bias because the core concerns are public perceptions of the justice system and the appearance of impropriety. This one looks pretty bad.”

The motion’s bottom line is harsh. Pearlman is not a neutral referee. He is a longtime Democratic election lawyer, aide, and appointee to the very officials now defending the map being attacked. He has no counter-balancing connection to Staten Island, while he was the longtime henchman of the governor who pushed a new voting‑rights law that Elias now weaponizes.

Hochul’s Political Hack: The Map War and Her Judge

The recusal filing does not stop at résumés. It connects Pearlman’s past work to the legal theory driving this case.

Petitioners hang their arguments on the New York Voting Rights Act, signed by Hochul in June 2022. They claim NY‑11 “dilutes Black and Latino voting strength” and must be torn up and rebuilt as a minority‑influence district linking Staten Island to Lower Manhattan.

Respondents point out that Pearlman served as Hochul’s counsel when she signed that law. Judicial ethics rules say a judge must be disqualified when he “served as a lawyer in the matter in controversy” or when his former office did. The motion argues that, at a minimum, an ordinary person could reasonably suspect Pearlman would be inclined to defend a law he helped usher in.

Hochul’s Political Hack: Hillary Clinton and Kathy Hochul

The Hochul connection runs deeper. In a New York Times piece on Democrats’ gerrymandering battles, Hochul vowed to “fight fire with fire” on redistricting. She slammed Republican maps and pledged not to “sit on the sidelines” while the system was “rigged.”

Now her former counsel presides over a lawsuit that tries to do exactly that—fight fire with fire by using the courts to create a new Democrat‑friendly map in New York City. Critics say that it looks less like blind justice and more like a continuation of Hochul’s political war, carried out by one of her trusted lieutenants in a black robe.

City & State has already spotted the problem. A recent article, entered as an exhibit, noted that the judge assigned to the NY‑11 case has “deep ties to Hochul [and] Stewart‑Cousins” and warned that those ties “could create the appearance of a conflict of interest and lead to calls for him to recuse himself.”

Those calls have now landed formally on Pearlman’s desk.

Hochul’s Political Hack: Staten Island Demands a New Judge — and Its Own Courtroom

The motion for recusal is blunt on remedy. It asks Pearlman to step aside and send the case to another justice of the Supreme Court.

But Staten Island leaders want more than a new name on the caption. They want the case off Manhattan soil.

S.I. Borough President Vito Fossella

A young Vito Fossella with Nancy Reagan and Rudy Giuliani.

Borough President Vito Fossella has already slammed the Elias lawsuit as “a blatant attempt to hijack our congressional seat.” He says all Staten Islanders “should be up in arms”. He insists any fight over NY‑11 “belongs before a Staten Island judge – not a Manhattan jurist with no stake in Richmond County’s community.”

The current setup is a “Frankenseat showdown” where a Manhattan court carves up Staten Island while residents watch from the gallery. If the case stays in state court, a Supreme Court Justice elected by the people of Richmond County should decide its political future.

Election‑law insiders agree. One Republican lawyer quoted in that article blasted the decision to keep the fight in Manhattan.

“Why this case hasn’t been removed to federal court, or at least attempted to be removed by a change of venue to Staten Island is beyond me,” he said.

Media Personality John Tabacco is also eyeing entering the lawsuit as an intervenor. A native son of Staten Island, unbent to the political party machines, and with a history of winning advocacy, chimed in.

John Tabacco

John Tabacco and Roger Stone

“Put simply, Staten Island is tired of being treated as a colony. Outsider lawyers drew a bullseye on its only congressional seat. A Manhattan judge with a long history as a Democrat operative and Hochul loyalist now holds the knife,” Tabacco said. “We fought them all. We fought Cuomo and de Blasio, Hochul and Adams, mask mandates, and forced illegal migration. Now we will continue to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT, and WIN, WIN, WIN.”

The recusal motion gives Pearlman a choice. He can cling to the case and confirm every fear about a partisan judiciary. Or he can step aside, prove the rules still matter, and let another judge — preferably from the borough under attack — decide Staten Island’s fate.

The litigants have spoken in true tabloid fashion. In their view, a Hochul hack has no business holding Staten Island’s future. They say he has to go.

Speak of the Devil, and He Shall Appear

Richard Luthmann – once a NYC lawyer and political operator – is now an investigative journalist and editor with this outlet. Marc Elias’s team thrust him into the NY-11 redistricting fray by mentioning him and the Fake Facebook saga of 2017 involving Council Member Kamillah Hanks, her husband Kevin Barry Love, and former NYC Council Member and Deputy Speaker Debi Rose – all Democrats.

Richard Luthmann is a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus in Naples, Florida

Luthmann, a former Democratic candidate for Staten Island Borough President and the Law Chair of the New York State Reform Party, says he was “targeted with LawFare by Mike McMahon and Hillary Clinton.” He says he’s now “a conservative Trump supporter, but not party-affiliated,” and has been since Trump came down the Golden escalator.

“When I was a lawyer in October 2016, I represented Mark Gallagher, who was manhandled at the Today Show,” Luthmann said. “He was wearing a shirt that said ‘Bill Clinton is a Rapist.’ The Bitch blamed me for the October surprise and turned her Gestapo at the FBI and EDNY on me. I went to jail for four years for Trump and America, and I’d do it again in a heartbeat if called to serve. If Maduro is any indicator, Trump is getting America back in the business of killing commies.”

Elias’s lawyers at EMERY CELLI BRINCKERHOFF ABAD WARD& MAAZEL, LLP said this in filed court documents:

D. Racial Appeals Have Occurred in Staten Island Campaigns

90. Political campaigns on Staten Island have featured overt racial appeals. For example, in 2017, a political operative, Richard Luthmann, allegedly created a fake Facebook page in Representative Debi Rose’s name, stating that she supported welcoming a “welfare hotel full of criminals and addicts” and turning a St. George property into “a heroin/methadone den.”

“Speak of the Devil, and he shall appear,” Luthmann said. “Well, here I am, Marc Elias. You’ve done gone and done it. Giddy-up, bitch.”

Hochul’s Political Hack: Steele Dossier architect Marc Elias and Hillary Clinton

Demanding answers from New York’s court administrators in a blistering press inquiry to the Office of Court Administration (OCA), pulled no punches. He raises the specter of a politically captive judiciary in which an insider judge is poised to bless a partisan power grab. His inquiry, copying a slew of top DOJ officials, presses OCA to either justify Pearlman’s continued role or admit that the NY-11 case is tainted from the top. Here is what he said:

Hochul’s Political Hack: NYC Lawyers’ Brazen Conflicts of Interest

Luthmann’s crusade has also pulled back the curtain on what appears to be brazen ethical misconduct by the Marc Elias legal team and their associates. In a stunning conflict of interest, the very law firm helping front Elias’s NY-11 lawsuit – Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel, LLP – was simultaneously representing Luthmann in another matter.

Emery Celli’s attorneys Andrew G. Celli, Jr. and Emily Wanger are local counsel on Elias’s partisan redistricting suit, yet in their filed petition they saw fit to name and disparage their own client, Richard Luthmann, as a purveyor of “racial appeals” in Staten Island politics.

Hochul’s Political Hack: Andrew G. Celli, Jr.

Luthmann, who had retained Emery Celli in a federal civil rights case (the MDC Brooklyn prison blackout lawsuit), never consented to becoming a bogeyman in Elias’s narrative.

Legal ethics are unequivocal on this point: an attorney’s duty of loyalty is absolute – one cannot zealously represent a client in one case while undermining that same client in another. In fact, New York’s Rules of Professional Conduct forbid representing a client when the lawyer’s other commitments create “differing interests” or adverse positions against that client.

Hochul’s Political Hack: Emily Wanger

As Luthmann notes, this is a “non-consentable conflict” in litigation. By effectively aligning with an adverse interest and painting their own client as a racist in court filings, Emery Celli’s attorneys flouted their fundamental duty of loyalty – a breach so egregious it should warrant disqualification from the case.

Such double-dealing not only violates professional ethics, it abuses the adversary system and harms the public’s trust. Luthmann is openly demanding to know how these lawyers can get away with what he calls an “intolerable” ethical lapse without facing discipline.

The conflict-of-interest at play adds another layer of malfeasance hovering over Elias’s already-controversial lawsuit.

Dirty Tricks Resurface: The 2017 Fake Facebook Scandal

At the core of the Elias team’s petition is an anecdote that exposes the hypocrisy and partisan gamesmanship driving this case. The petition points to a notorious 2017 incident as evidence of racially charged electioneering on Staten Island: “a political operative, Richard Luthmann, allegedly created a fake Facebook page in Representative Debi Rose’s name,” one that claimed Rose wanted to welcome a “welfare hotel full of criminals and addicts” and turn a local property into a “heroin/methadone den.”

This sensational story is cited to portray Staten Island campaigns as rife with racist appeals. But what Marc Elias’s filings omit is the inconvenient truth: that dirty trick was actually orchestrated by Democrat insiders themselves. Luthmann has since come clean about the episode – and he emphatically states he was hired to do it by none other than Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (then a political aspirant) and her partner Kevin Barry Love.

Millionaire Real Estate Developer Kevin Barry Love and Kamillah Hanks partying in New Orleans.

Kevin Barry Love in Paris

Kamillah Hanks [L] and Charles Chase Gardner [R]

In fact, Hanks and Love have now admitted under law to their roles. Court filings in a related lawsuit reveal that Hanks “admits she and Love created a fake Facebook page to attack political rival Debi Rose,” and further that she enlisted Luthmann’s legal help to knock a rival off the ballot – only to stiff him on his $86,000 bill for services.

Kamillah Hanks admits Fake Facebook involvment.

Cut it

In other words, the very people Elias’s team pretends are victims of Staten Island’s bigotry were actually the authors of this vile campaign stunt for their own advantage. Both Hanks and Rose are Black, making this episode a case of intra-party backstabbing – literally “Democrat on Democrat crime,” as Luthmann acidly observes.

Threatening Messages from Kevin Barry Love against Staten Island Muslim Activists

NYC’s Muslim Community Demands an Apology From Kamillah Hanks

“Hanks and Love have a history of attacking poeple based on their race and religion,” Luthmann said. “And their a–hole buddy Mike McMahon, who I’m going to sue for his bullsh-t ICARD scheme, go going along with it. He’s sending DA detectives to crack Muslim heads on Staten Island.”

By cynically repackaging that scandal in a Voting Rights Act lawsuit, Elias’s lawyers attempt to smear Staten Island’s electorate as racist, while glossing over the fact that the Democratic machine’s infighting was to blame.

Luthmann, for his part, doesn’t deny his involvement – he admits it and even apologized directly to Debi Rose, calling her “a good woman” and acknowledging that while his stunt was legally protected speech, it was morally wrong. (Tellingly, neither Hanks nor Love has ever apologized for their role – or paid what they owe, a point not lost on Luthmann.)

Luthmann’s Letter to Debi Rose

The resurrection of the fake Facebook caper in Elias’s petition lays bare the lawsuit’s bad faith: it leverages a manufactured scandal – one cooked up by Hanks, a current City Council member with her own checkered record – to paint a false narrative of rampant racism, all for the sake of tilting the redistricting outcome.

This level of dishonesty and context-stripping in a court filing underscores the partisan hypocrisy at work.

Hochul’s Political Hack: Partisan Lawfare and Weaponized Legal Process

What emerges from “The Luthmann Element” is a portrait of a legal assault riddled with ethical landmines and partisan skulduggery. Marc Elias – the high-profile Democratic attorney driving the NY-11 case – appears to be orchestrating a classic act of “lawfare”: using the courts to achieve political ends that voters would never sanction at the ballot box.

Elias’s pedigree in such tactics is notorious. He was, as Luthmann reminds us, a chief architect of the discredited Steele Dossier smear campaign.

“If we had a real DOJ, Elias would be in Leavenworth with industrial-sized tubs of Vaseline and Diddy Oil,” Luthmann said. “And if we had a real CIA, he’s be counting fishes with Osama Bin Laden.”

Luthmann: “Marc Elias belongs in federal prison.”

Now, Elias and his firm have teamed up with local Democratic operatives to push a lawsuit that would butcher Staten Island’s congressional district and “cement one-party rule by judicial decree,” effectively undoing the will of Staten Island voters. The methods deployed in this effort show a disturbing pattern of ends-justify-the-means ethics.

Consider the elements now laid bare: a judge with blatant partisan loyalties is hand-picked to preside; a law firm flagrantly violates conflict-of-interest rules to further the cause; and a distorted racial narrative is crafted from a Democrat-on-Democrat dirty trick to malign an entire community.

It’s hard to imagine a more cynical misuse of the legal process.

Luthmann’s bold revelations have pulled the mask off this operation, revealing it as a coordinated campaign of legal malfeasance hiding behind the veneer of civil rights. He goes so far as to argue that Elias “belongs in federal prison, not quarterbacking an assault on the [e]lectoral [f]ranchise” – a sentiment underscoring just how extreme and unethical this campaign appears to those watching closely.

While that is Luthmann’s characterization, the documented facts support the crux of his outrage.

The NY-11 case isn’t a noble fight for voting rights; it’s a naked power play – one that entangles supposedly impartial institutions in partisan ends. In exposing these conflicts and deceits, “The Luthmann Element” highlights a scandalous convergence of legal malpractice and political manipulation.

It raises an urgent question: If those sworn to uphold the law will bend or break it for partisan gain, who will hold them accountable?

