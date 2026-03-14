IACRL Honors Roger Stone: Italian American Civil Rights League launches South Florida chapter celebrating heritage, faith, and influence.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Italian Americans built America. They built businesses, neighborhoods, churches, and families rooted in faith and discipline. Yet our political influence rarely receives attention. Roger Stone’s recognition by the Italian American Civil Rights League proves the community still commands respect. Stone’s message was simple: freedom requires courage and loyalty. Italian Americans understand that lesson. Our grandparents fought for opportunity and dignity. Today, a new generation carries that tradition forward. The launch of the South Florida chapter shows the movement is growing. Heritage matters. Faith matters. Family matters. And if the packed room at Casa Calabria proved anything, it’s that Italian Americans are ready to defend those values again. This piece is “IACRL Honors Roger Stone,” first published on FLGulf.News.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

A Night of Italian-American Unity in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

(FLORIDA, USA) – I had the privilege of attending an extraordinary gathering on March 11, 2026, at Casa Calabria in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida. The Atlantic Ocean shimmered just beyond the restaurant’s windows as a packed room of proud Italian Americans came together for the inauguration of the South Florida Chapter of the Italian American Civil Rights League (IACRL).

IACRL Honors Roger Stone: The Ocean Manor Ballroom

The turnout was tremendous, and the atmosphere was warm and spirited. We shared authentic Italian cuisine and a palpable sense of heritage pride. This night was more than a dinner – it marked the official launch of a movement in Florida.

The IACRL, originally founded in 1970 by Joe Colombo and recently revived in 2023 under Roger Stone’s leadership, remains a vital grassroots organization defending the dignity, history, and culture of Italian Americans. The League has no overhead and is run entirely by volunteers who are passionate about preserving our heritage.

IACRL Honors Roger Stone

As an Italian American (I’m half Italian and half Western European mutt), I felt proud witnessing leaders and community members unite to honor our traditions and values. The evening’s centerpiece was honoring Roger Stone for his contributions to our heritage and for spearheading the League’s revival (Roger is half Italian and half Hungarian).

It was clear that this celebration of heritage, pride, and purpose was the beginning of something historic for Italian Americans in South Florida.

IACRL Honors Roger Stone: The Message – Good vs. Evil and Political Power

Roger Stone took the podium as the night’s distinguished guest of honor, and his remarks electrified the room. He reminded us that we are living through a consequential moment in American history.

“What we see today unfolding is a fight between good and evil, between dark and light, between the godly and the godless,” Stone declared.

His message was clear and urgent: the battles being waged in politics are fundamentally about preserving our freedoms and values from those who would undermine them. Stone praised Italian Americans as some of the nation’s most patriotic citizens, even though their political influence is rarely discussed openly.

“You hear about political activity among Cuban Americans and Chinese Americans and African Americans,” he noted, “but you do not hear about political activity among Italian Americans.”

Roger Stone with President Trump in the Oval Office

The truth, he explained, is that Italian-American voters have been one of the most powerful and loyal constituencies in U.S. elections. In fact, Stone emphasized that Italian-American men are among Donald Trump’s strongest voting blocs.

Data supports this point: polls show that more than half of Italian-American voters chose Trump in 2020. In New Jersey, an astonishing 59% of Italian-American men backed Trump – far higher support than among other white male voters.

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Stone’s framing of today’s politics as a battle of good versus evil resonated deeply in a community where faith and patriotism run strong. He challenged everyone in attendance to grow the movement, saying, “It is great that you joined the Italian American Civil Rights League. But how many other members have you signed up?”

His call to action was a powerful reminder that defending our heritage and values requires each of us to engage.

IACRL Honors Roger Stone: Celebrating Values and Building a Legacy

The evening at Casa Calabria was a celebration of heritage and a reaffirmation of values that define the Italian-American community. As the organizer of the League’s revival, Roger Stone was not only being honored but also reaffirming our shared commitment to family, faith, and tradition.

IACRL Honors Roger Stone: Speaking with members and event attendees.

He spoke about his own trials in public life, recounting how he refused prosecutorial pressure to betray President Trump – “My answer then is the same answer I would give today… I have no regrets,” Stone told us, standing firm for truth.

The crowd responded with admiration for his integrity and resilience. More than any plaque or award, the true highlight of the night was the extraordinary sense of unity in the room. Generations of Italian Americans – families with their children, longtime friends, and new members alike – gathered to celebrate our heritage and recommit to protecting it.

This is exactly the purpose of the IACRL. The League’s mission is to honor Italian traditions, celebrate our family values, and fight against anti-Italian American bias and persecution.

Roger Stone and Richard Luthmann

As I looked around, I saw that mission in action: a community proud of its roots and determined to advance those core values. The South Florida Chapter’s inauguration was not just a ceremonial start, but a rallying point for Italian Americans who believe in faith, family, and freedom.

I congratulate Roger Stone on this well-deserved recognition and congratulate all Italian Americans who are carrying our legacy forward. Together, we are ensuring that our heritage is celebrated and our values endure.

In Stone’s closing words that still echo in my mind, “In the fight for America, in the fight for freedom, I for one will never quit,” and neither should we.

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