Idaho Kills Custody Bill: After a 68–1 vote, the Judiciary Committee kills HB 668. Lawmakers refuse to enforce custody laws.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This is where the system RATS on itself. HB 668 didn’t threaten rights—it threatened exposure. Once police document violations, the myth collapses. You can’t pretend custody interference is rare when the reports stack up. That’s what lawmakers avoided. The excuses—complexity, burden, discretion—don’t survive basic scrutiny. Cops handle harder calls every day. The truth is simpler: enforcement creates accountability, and accountability creates consequences. Idaho chose to protect the system instead of the families trapped inside it. And that’s the real headline—because this isn’t just one state. It’s the blueprint. This piece is “Idaho Kills Custody Bill”, first available on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com. Listen to The Unknown Podcast on Spotify.

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

A “Sure Thing” Bill That Blew Up Overnight

(BOISE, IDAHO) – The latest episode of The Unknown Podcast featuring Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe zeroes in on a legislative collapse that, on its face, makes no sense. House Bill 668 wasn’t controversial when it mattered most—it passed the Idaho House in a staggering 68–1 vote. That kind of margin signals consensus, not conflict. Yet within days, the bill ran headfirst into a wall inside the State Senate Judiciary Committee, where it was voted down 5–3. That reversal is the heart of the story, and it’s what drives the entire discussion.

Luthmann and Volpe frame the failure not as a policy disagreement, but as something far more troubling: a system that resists accountability when enforcement becomes unavoidable. HB 668 didn’t invent a new crime or expand government power. Custodial interference was already illegal under Idaho law. What the bill proposed was modest—require law enforcement to verify the child’s location, check their safety, and document what happened. In other words, it aimed to turn a paper law into a functioning one.

But that’s precisely where the resistance emerged. As Volpe explains, lawmakers and law enforcement alike suddenly raised concerns about burden, complexity, and practicality—arguments that never surfaced when the bill moved through the House. For Luthmann, that inconsistency is telling. When a law exists but isn’t enforced, it creates a quiet equilibrium. The moment enforcement becomes mandatory, that equilibrium is threatened.

What happened in Idaho, they argue, is a textbook case of institutional retreat. The bill didn’t fail because it went too far. It failed because it came too close to forcing a system to do what it already claims it’s doing—and exposing that it isn’t.

Idaho Kills Custody Bill: A Crime in Name Only

At the center of the discussion is a contradiction that neither lawmakers nor law enforcement seems able to reconcile. Custodial interference is not a gray area in Idaho—it is explicitly defined in the criminal code, complete with penalties. Yet, as Volpe details, parents who report violations are routinely told by police that nothing can be done. Officers arrive, assess the situation, and ultimately direct parents back to family court, effectively treating a criminal violation as a civil inconvenience.

HB 668 was designed to close that gap. It didn’t mandate arrests or force officers into complex legal determinations. Instead, it required something far simpler: documentation. Verify where the child is, ensure they are safe, and write a report. That record could then be used in court, providing judges with objective evidence rather than competing narratives. It was, by any reasonable measure, a minimal intervention.

Yet lawmakers pushed back as if the bill imposed an extraordinary burden. Some argued that officers lacked the training or information to handle custody disputes in the field. Others suggested that requiring reports would flood the system with cases. For Luthmann and Volpe, these arguments collapse under scrutiny. Police already handle far more complex situations daily—domestic violence calls, assaults, and protective order violations all require on-the-spot judgment and evidence collection.

The real issue, they suggest, isn’t capability but willingness. When enforcement is optional, inaction carries no consequences. When it becomes mandatory, every failure to act becomes visible. HB 668 threatened to expose a long-standing practice of non-enforcement, turning what had been quietly ignored into something that could no longer be dismissed.

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Idaho Kills Custody Bill: “Not Truth Detectors”

One of the most striking elements of the discussion is the lawmakers’ repeated claim that police are not equipped to determine who is telling the truth in custody disputes. The phrase “not truth detectors” becomes a focal point for Luthmann’s critique, not because it’s entirely false, but because of where and how it’s applied. In virtually every other context, police are expected to assess credibility, weigh conflicting accounts, and make decisions based on incomplete information.

As Luthmann points out, this is the essence of policing. Officers responding to domestic violence calls, for example, must quickly determine who the aggressor is, often with limited evidence and high emotional stakes. The same is true for countless other scenarios. To suddenly declare that custody-related incidents are uniquely beyond their capacity raises serious questions about consistency.

The lawmakers’ additional argument—that enforcing these violations would overwhelm the courts—fares no better. Volpe highlights how some officials compared the potential influx of cases to a “traffic court day,” a remark that both journalists view as deeply revealing. The implication is that custodial interference is not serious enough to warrant attention, despite its classification as a crime and its profound impact on families.

For Luthmann, this is where the argument breaks down completely. If a law is routinely violated to the point that enforcement would strain the system, the problem is not the enforcement—it’s the scale of the violations. Ignoring that reality doesn’t reduce the harm; it simply hides it. In that sense, the “burden” argument becomes an admission, not a defense.

Idaho Kills Custody Bill: The Human Toll and the System’s Real Priorities

The conversation reaches its most powerful moment when it turns from policy to lived experience. Testimony from parents, particularly one father who lost over a year of time with his children, brings the issue into sharp focus. His account is not about abstract legal theory—it’s about missed birthdays, lost milestones, and a system that offers no meaningful recourse. Court orders, he explains, are granted but not enforced, leaving compliant parents trapped in an endless cycle of motions and delays.

For Luthmann and Volpe, this is the real story. The debate over HB 668 isn’t about paperwork or procedural nuance; it’s about whether the legal system is willing to back its own orders with action. Without enforcement, a custody order is little more than a suggestion—one that can be ignored without consequence.

The hosts also highlight the absence of alternatives. Lawmakers who opposed the bill offered no clear solution, no competing framework, and no pathway forward. That silence, Luthmann argues, is as telling as the vote itself. It suggests that maintaining the status quo is not an accident, but a choice.

In the end, the failure of HB 668 becomes a broader commentary on family court systems nationwide. Laws exist, rights are recognized, and orders are issued—but enforcement remains inconsistent at best and nonexistent at worst. The result is a system where violations are normalized, and accountability is elusive. For the families caught in the middle, the message is clear: the law may be on your side, but that doesn’t mean anyone will enforce it.

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