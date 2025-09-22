Retired FBI Agent J. Gary DiLaura thinks Ilhan Omar is going to jail.

I cut Omar out from the rest …for now… as she is the worst of the worst. She lied, cheated and committed fraud violating INS, Title 18 mail fraud, wire fraud and every other law she could break…like Sedition and Treason and then makes DEMANDS. Omar you are going to jail …and here’s why…

For the members in Congress who are in office “illegally” …that’s every one of the Muslims who took the oath to protect, defend, preserve and honor America’s Separation of Church and State, and at the same time, honor Islam’s unification of Church and State…the exact opposite of our FIRST AMENDMENT TO “YOUR” CONSTITUTION…RESIGN! Omar and all the other Muslims swore to honor the Constitution…and Islam…NOT POSSIBLE…fact and not opinion!

What Omar did is most egregious and illegal. While on the floor, she said that she “is here to lookout for her country…Somalia”. She committed the crime of incest to become a US Citizen! She is honoring her TRUE allegiance and you morons in Congress let her get away with whatever she wants including breaking every oath, every law … she swore to honor… the oath to become a US citizen, the oath to become a US Congresswoman. Every time she testifies to something…it is a lie as she has no standing as a criminal US Congresswoman as she CANNOT vote on anything…not my opinion …a FACT! To add insult to injury Omar was the catalyst for the change in a U.S. House rule banning headwear, which enabled her to wear her hijab (a traditional Muslim head covering) while legislating.

I, as a former Federal Agent and US Citizen, demand she resign immediately from Congress, not just from some committee… and face the criminal charges with which she MUST be charged!

Mr. President, as a US Citizen and Retired FBI Supervisor, Special Agent, I am asking you as the Senior Law Enforcement Officer of the United States to issue a Magistrate’s Warrant for Arrest and I would love it if you could reinstate me so I can sign as the Affiant!

Those of you who are illegal, we, who served will bring it up because, like Ilhan Omar who married her brother just to become a US Citizen (intent) and lied on every INS form, it’s all against the law, and then took another oath to become a US Citizen…just to cause chaos, disruption, riots to try to bring Islam to America…that is at least Sedition and at most Treason! She committed several felonies and the FBI should, right now, put pen to paper and write a Federal Complaint to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant…right now!

Mr. Director, I know you have the fortitude to do it, and I know the President will back you up…so do it… lock her up! And don’t say it’s not possible as I have participated in at least two arrests of Congressmen. One was a subject in ABSCAM. Get authorization from the AG and get a warrant …NOT indictment or Bench Warrant…with a warrant you will get access to interview her incidental to arrest. Get a search warrant for all her offices, residences, anything she owns…look for evidence and list her crimes…they all have emails, and other documents to help substantiate her guilt! No such luck with Grand Jury involvement!

“They” must be taught that the Oath to United States of America Citizenship, and Oath of Office to Congress, means something as do our Naturalization and Immigration Laws and marriage Laws.

Let’s look up if lying to become a US citizen is OK …? First …can she marry her brother?

Google for all you Democraps – No, an individual cannot marry their brother to become a US citizen.

Ihlan Omar and brother

Now the law…here’s why:

Incest: Marriage between siblings is illegal in the United States and is considered a crime, felony, in most all states, including her own Minnesota.

Immigration Law: For a marriage to be valid for US immigration purposes, it must first be legally valid in the country where it occurred. Even if a sibling marriage were legal in another country (which is highly unlikely), the US wouldn’t recognize it for immigration purposes if it violates the “strong public policy” of the couple’s state of residence. Incestuous marriages are a clear violation of public policy.

Marriage Fraud: Entering into any marriage solely to evade immigration laws is considered marriage fraud, which carries serious consequences, including denial of immigration benefits, deportation, and criminal penalties.

U.S. citizenship applicants must demonstrate good moral character (INCEST?), which includes obeying U.S. laws, paying taxes, and avoiding any significant criminal offenses or immigration violations. Any issues with moral character may impact your eligibility for citizenship. How about the “oaths” she and her brother/sister Muslims took… either to become or add a seat by election to become a “US Congressman” versus Islamic Muslims…took? Let’s check that out…

The “Crew” did not denounce Islam, nor will they ever, yet they all, every single Muslim claim to be US citizens and believe in the Separation of Church and State…that’s a lie. It’s NOT possible in Islam…read your own book of faith…the Quran. Unbelievers… are infidels…that’s you and me! Thorough criminal investigations /cases MUST be opened on every single elected official who is proven /admitted being a Muslim and if so, arrest them and charge them with lying to become a congressman/ woman…now!! Starting with the biggest loudmouth, in my opinion, Hakeem Jeffries…who knows… what he is…besides a loudmouth? Most disruptive, un-American of the bunch although they all play the same game…Sedition-Treason. If the “Crew” denounced their membership to that “Clan” …Islam… there is severe punishment, if they abandon Islam! Not just MY OPINION but the freaking law!!! They become Kafirs…the worse thing a Muslim can be accused of…! Look up “smite” …you won’t like it. Islam is NOT a religion by any stretch of the imagination…ANY GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO BEHEAD OTHER PEOPLE FOR NOT “JOINING IN” IS NOT A RELIGION BY ANY STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION!! It means you won’t have to worry about headaches anymore! Look it up in the Quran …it’s used all over the Quran. I have a copy of what most claim is the best English copy! It’s The Holy Quran by Abdullah Yusuf Ali…page108, Surah 8, 12.

Oh… for you Muslims who are ignorant to your own book of faith…Quran…Mohammed had nothing to do with its writing…HE’S ILLITERATE AND COULD NOT READ OR WRITE IN HIS OWN LANGUAGE! Put that in your pipe and smoke it fellow Muslims!!!

Here is the United States oath to become citizens…most of you will be surprised…let me know if you see ANY conflicts… because if you do, we need to kick them out of anything they swore to do… “I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”

WOW …she violated everything…now what!

18 U.S. Code §2381, which defines treason, states: “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason.” The punishment for treason includes death or imprisonment for at least five years and a fine, in addition to being barred from holding any US office.

The three acts of treason, as defined by the US Constitution are:

Levying War Against the United States.

Adhering to the Enemies of the United States.

Giving Aid and Comfort to the Enemies of the United States.

The principles embodied in the Oath are codified in Section 337(a) in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which provides that all applicants shall take an oath that incorporates the substance of the following:

Support the Constitution; Renounce and abjure absolutely and entirely all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which the applicant was before a subject or citizen; Support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; Bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and A. Bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; or

B. Perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; or C. Perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law.

Do you know who else took that OATH…to Protect, Preserve and Defend America? None other than George Soros who holds dual citizenship with Hungary. BUT let’s get Congress straightened out first and start with Omar! George would be a bigger challenge…but not impossible!

There is much to do…Sedition and Insurrection, the third part of Obama’s takeover…if Trump lost!

Secret Muslim Barack Obama

Sedition focuses on inciting revolt against the government. Title 18, Section 2384 of the U.S. Code defines it as acts by two or more people conspiring to overthrow, put down, or destroy the government by force. It must involve a real plan to disrupt governmental functions.

Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or

Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or

Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof—

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

If two or more persons conspire to commit any offense named in this section…

These terms sure sound like a whole bunch of Democraps have committed a LOT of crimes … WOW!

As used in this section, the terms “organize” and with respect to any society, group, or assembly of persons, include the recruiting of new members, the forming of new units, and the regrouping or expansion of existing clubs, classes, and other units of such society, group, or assembly of persons. This third part is the riots which Trump STOPPED!

The FBI needs to determine besides Omar, who are the Muslims in Congress…practicing Muslims …in the Congress, Senate and House…what’s their Book of Faith. If it’s the Quran, get a clarification on where their loyalties “lie” …no matter what anybody says or believes… you CANNOT, according to all the Islam writings you can find…you CANNOT be a Muslim and a Christian (who lives free like our Constitutional Republic) …that’s us, the US!

There is no way around our Constitution…none…NOT the crew OR ANYBODY ELSE…NONE can BELIEVE IN THE SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE AND THE UNIFICATION OF CHURCH AND STATE! It’s that simple. So, law enforcement is coming…I truly do hope so and so should all of you! Stop letting Muslims feed you dogshit and tell you it’s brown ice cream!!!

Utilize lie detectors, but be aware according to Islam…it is ok to murder, lie, cheat, steal …like Obama does… “Lie”, I mean, of course, if it’s for Islam!

NYC Commies: AOC and Mamdani

As an aside Mr. President, we need to do something about the admitted Communist, Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim Democratic Socialist, who is the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor. President Eisenhower passed a Law in 1951 that prohibits communists from holding any office in the US…can we expand on that…see if it’s still alive?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

J. Gary DiLaura earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering, and subsequently appointed as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation by J. Edgar Hoover in 1969. His career focused on the Violent Crimes Program, bank robbery, and armed truck hijacking. White-collar crimes, political crimes, environmental crimes, several major kidnapping cases (even some skyjacking cases), and a bombing case or two accentuated his career. After a three-decade career enforcing the laws of the United States, he retired to become a successful businessman.

After 9/11, Gary wanted to understand why people from a nation (Saudi Arabia) that is supposed to be our ally could do something like that, especially to a country with whom they are friends! He started reading an English interpretation of the Koran and realized that anyone who believes in the teachings of the Koran could not possibly be our friend!

When Barack Obama was elected president, Gary could remain silent no longer. He believed then, as he does now, that Barack Obama has lied to the world about who he is – his beliefs, loyalty, and ideology. He believes Obama is, and always has been a radical, Islamic Muslim whose goal in life is to destroy Americas’ Rule of Law and our Constitution and replace them with Islam, the Koran, and Sharia law. He feels Obama has pulled the biggest fraud the world has ever known.

Gary began writing his opinions in various newspapers, and in 2013 began writing “The Right Side” column. Several of the opinions on this website have appeared in the Niagara Reporter, Artvoice, and the Sunbay Paper Fort Myers Beach. His goal has been, and will continue to be, to expose the truth about deceitful left-wing people who push Islam, and such nonsense as Global Warming, and who stifle our use of God given natural resources for bizarre environmental beliefs – not based upon facts. He wants the mainstream media to do their job as reporters and to stop selling their opinions as factual news tainting it to make things look other than they are!

