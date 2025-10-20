This is For Real.

This is For Real.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
24m

Another New York "mom" that claims the system did her "dirty". Several high-income (whether of their own making or by parasitizing the ex-husbands for millions in alimony and/or equitable distribution; or those that believed they are "ENTITLED" and didn't get every last penny they demanded) females have complained often and loudly that the court took their kids away and gave them to the allegedly "violent" and "malicious" father. But, after delving into these several cases, one comes to find out that the mothers are nothing more than harpies and shrikes that were hell-bent on destroying any relationship between children and father. The judges saw through this and awarded custody to the correct parent. That's when these women went on a campaign of "scorched earth" against their ex-husbands, their many lawyers, the courts and everyone else that didn't believe them or fall into their mind-bending traps. This isn't only in NY, but elsewhere in wealthy families as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Scrivener, LLC (Cook Islands)
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture