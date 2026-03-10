Jailed Erie County Whistleblower Exposes Corruption and Maybe Hochul

Jailed Erie County Whistleblower Ryan Flynn claims Hochul’s 20 M legal defense program is corrupt and ties the scandal to Erie County and Hochul.

Richard Luthmann

Bombshell Affair Allegation in Tonawanda’s Political Machine

New York Governor Kathy Hochul faces a ticking time bomb. A jailed whistleblower claims he can tie her rise to a seedy local corruption network. Ryan Flynn – currently behind bars – alleges Hochul had a secret sexual affair with Tonawanda Democratic boss John Crangle during their tenure at the Erie County Clerk’s Office.

John Crangle

The explosive claim comes straight from a Buffalo federal court filing Flynn lodged. In it, he cites a recorded conversation with Crangle’s own brother, Dennis, who spilled the long-rumored secret.

“Johnny and the governor are like this… they more or less slept together at the Erie County Clerk’s Office ’cause they both worked there at the same time,” Dennis Crangle said on tape.

Married to her current husband, William Hochul, at the time, Hochul was the Erie County Clerk in the late 2000s, and Crangle served as her deputy. If true, New York’s first female governor launched her career through Tonawanda’s patronage pipeline – and is now ensnared by it. Insiders used to call them the Kennedys of Tonawanda for their local power.

Kathy and Billy Hochul with Tish James in the background.

Flynn portrays the affair as more than gossip. He says it “pulls back the curtain” on what he calls an incestuous cabal of Erie County power brokers who trade favors and cover each other’s sins.

In other words, Hochul’s early rise was greased by a tight clique that rewards loyalty and punishes dissent. The allegation now sits on the record in federal court – and Albany has been dead silent.

Hochul’s office did not respond to requests for comment. But this whistleblower’s bombshell is splattering mud all over the Governor’s mansion at a crucial moment in her career.

“Held to Silence Me”: Jailed Erie County Whistleblower Exposes Corruption

Ryan Flynn, 32, calls himself a political prisoner – and he’s not exaggerating. He’s been locked in the Erie County Holding Center for over four months on what he insists is a trumped-up charge.

Flynn’s ordeal began shortly after he accused his older cousin, former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, of sexually molesting him when he was a child.

Just months after Ryan went to the police with those allegations, the legal system flipped the script and turned on him. He was arrested and denied bail on a flimsy claim that he violated an order of protection with an anonymous social media post. The entire case against him rests on a single screenshot – an image of a threatening post that isn’t even linked to his name.

“They can’t even establish the post came from me, yet they’re holding me in pretrial detention,” Flynn has noted in disbelief.

The alleged social media post.

No IP address, no device records, no metadata connect him to the post. Nevertheless, a local judge — one with past ties to DA John Flynn’s office — remanded him on the spot. Four court-appointed attorneys have cycled through Ryan’s case, and he still hasn’t had a trial.

Flynn believes that’s no coincidence. He alleges word went out in legal circles that any lawyer who zealously defended him “will be kicked off assigned counsel” panels and blackballed. The result, he says, is a revolving door of lawyers who do nothing while he stews in pretrial detention.

“I’m being held here unlawfully… It’s public corruption, and they’re framing me,” Flynn said bluntly from jail.

He claims officials are even “concocting new charges” in other jurisdictions to keep him locked up. Meanwhile, truly violent offenders walk free under New York’s lax bail laws, he notes, yet he languishes in a cell over an unproven social media post. To Flynn, the message from his powerful enemies is crystal clear: stay quiet about their corruption, or pay the price.

And the price, he says, has been steep – retaliation in the form of handcuffs and solitary confinement.

Audit Uncovers $20M Legal Scam – Jailed Erie County Whistleblower Exposes Corruption

Flynn’s crusade is peeling back another layer of rot: a taxpayer-funded legal defense program he says was turned into a cash cow for cronies. Erie County’s Assigned Counsel Program pays private lawyers to represent defendants who can’t afford an attorney.

According to a brand-new audit by County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, the program’s costs exploded – more than doubling from $9.17 million in 2022 to $20.3 million in 2024. The audit uncovers excessive caseloads, dubious billing practices, and failures of oversight.

Multiple court-appointed attorneys racked up astonishing hours and paychecks. In one example, a single lawyer billed nine hours to one case in a day while also logging work on 17 other cases that same day. No human could legitimately bill that many hours at once, raising red flags that the system was being gamed.

Hardwick didn’t publicly name the worst offenders, but he made it clear he has their names “certainly available” for investigators. County officials are openly talking about potential fraud in the program’s administration.

The audit also found that oversight was so lax that some attorneys blew past state-imposed caseload limits year after year without triggering an alarm. Flynn argues this is no coincidence – he believes the Assigned Counsel Program became a slush fund for politically connected lawyers.

Jailed Erie County Whistleblower Exposes Corruption: Former Erie County DA John Flynn

One glaring issue he points to: the Erie County DA’s Office, under his cousin John Flynn, failed to collect $611,000 owed back to taxpayers in state reimbursements tied to the program. (Ryan Flynn bluntly claims his cousin “stole $611,000” via the assigned counsel scam.)

The whistleblower is demanding a “full financial audit of all government funds, including the money awarded by Kathy Hochul,” of entities in Tonawanda. He suspects that even his own court-appointed lawyer might be ensnared in the billing scandal – perhaps explaining why his defense has been, in his view, deliberately feeble.

Attorney Nicholas Texido

The dots connect in damning fashion: a $20 million legal fund ballooning with little accountability, possible kickbacks to insider attorneys, and a whistleblower defendant seemingly left twisting in the wind. Hardwick’s audit has set off alarm bells across the county, and calls for a deeper investigation into the Assigned Counsel Program are growing louder by the day.

Flynn’s revelations pour gasoline on that fire, painting the program as a rigged system that enriched cronies while perverting the course of justice.

Scandal Reaches Albany – Jailed Erie County Whistleblower Exposes Corruption

What started as a small-town Tonawanda tale now threatens to engulf New York’s highest offices. Flynn insists that Erie County’s corruption festered because Albany’s Democratic leaders let it happen – or even helped. He accuses Governor Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James of turning a blind eye to the malfeasance. In effect, he says they’ve sanctioned what he bitterly calls the “Hochul gulag,” holding him in jail.

So far, both Hochul and James have stayed mum about Flynn’s case and the assigned counsel scandal. Flynn’s supporters say that silence makes them complicit. The whistleblower is so desperate to be heard that he’s literally putting his life on the line.

Jailed Erie County Whistleblower Exposes Corruption: Ryan Flynn

“I’d rather just be dead than keep playing these games with the government,” he said, vowing to resume a hunger strike if he isn’t freed.

Earlier this year, Flynn already went on hunger strike to protest his detention, and he’s prepared to starve himself again to force action. He believes the powers-that-be are trying to break him physically and mentally to bury his allegations – but he’s determined not to let that happen quietly.

Meanwhile, Governor Hochul is heading into a re-election fight under this dark cloud. The lurid Hochul-Crangle affair story has already hit the press in bombastic detail. The idea that her political career was “midwifed by an illicit affair” with a party boss lays bare, in Flynn’s view, “the rot of machine politics” in New York that rewards connections over integrity.

What might have remained local gossip is now a full-fledged statehouse scandal. Good-government advocates are joining Flynn’s camp in demanding sunlight at the highest levels. They argue only an independent probe – free from the influence of Hochul’s Albany allies – can disinfect what Flynn describes as a cesspool of cronyism and vendetta-driven justice.

The public deserves transparency, not cover-ups, and outside investigations are long overdue. But so far, no outside agency has stepped in. Letitia James’s office, which positions itself as a champion of the vulnerable, has not announced any inquiry into Flynn’s claims or his treatment.

But pressure is mounting. Each new revelation in the “Hochul affair” and the legal defense fraud saga further erodes public trust. And each day Ryan Flynn remains behind bars, his supporters say, is an indictment of a system that seems more interested in silencing a whistleblower than in rooting out wrongdoing.

Grand Jury Gambit – Flynn Vows to Expose Everything

Flynn isn’t done fighting. In fact, he’s about to take his battle directly into the legal record – where, he hopes, it can’t be ignored. The jailed activist has formally invoked his right under New York law to testify before the grand jury considering charges against him (under CPL § 190.50).

He served a cross grand jury notice that he intends to speak to the grand jurors in his case, meaning he’ll have a rare chance to tell his side of the story under oath. And he plans to use that opportunity to drop every bombshell he’s got.

Ryan Flynn has served notice to testify before a grand jury.

Flynn says he will expose the entire scheme on the record – from the local billing fraud to the “dirty secrets” linking it to Governor Hochul’s circle. It’s essentially a high-stakes gambit: daring prosecutors to let him talk.

If they proceed with a grand jury, Flynn gets his day to name names and detail the corruption he’s been shouting about. If they retreat, it raises the question of what they fear he might reveal. Either outcome, Flynn figures, proves his point.

His determination to blow the whistle is unshakeable. Allies compare his stance to a man lighting himself on fire to illuminate injustice. All the dots are connected, and the proof is right there, Flynn insists. He’s already filed official complaints – including a judicial misconduct complaint against Judge Mark Gruber, who, notably, has refused to recuse himself from Ryan’s case despite long ties to John Flynn. They brought in a special prosecutor due to the DA’s conflict of interest, yet Judge Gruber, a former colleague of John Flynn, still presides.

To Flynn, that’s emblematic of the entire ordeal – rules bent to protect the powerful. Now, by leveraging the grand jury process, Flynn aims to put all of it on a transcribed record.

“This is the only way I can get justice now,” he said, explaining that forcing the truth into the open might finally trigger authorities to act.

He’s effectively telling the establishment that he won’t go quietly – he’ll go on the record. As he awaits that chance, Ryan Flynn remains a man in limbo: incarcerated in the Erie County Holding Center, defiant and unbroken. He has tied a sitting governor to a local legal scandal, and he’s daring New York’s power structure to either prove him wrong or finally hold the insiders to account.

The whistleblower who could take down Hochul is betting his life, quite literally, that when all is finally revealed, truth will trump retaliation.

