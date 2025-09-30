James Fegel’s Reform Crusade: Marine veteran custody nightmare sparks a grassroots fight against Suffolk County family court corruption.

By Richard Luthmann

An Ordinary Uncle Thrust into a Family Court Nightmare

In 2019, James Fegel was a retired ironworker and Marine veteran living in Suffolk County, New York. His older brother, also a Marine, died suddenly, leaving behind five‑year‑old Zachary. Fegel took the child into his home and enrolled him in private school and counseling at his own expense.

“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But the Marines don’t have that problem.” - President Ronald Reagan

James Fegel’s picture from his brother’s funeral.

He kept the boy’s mother and sister involved. For nine months, there were no problems.

After a weekend visit, the boy returned with claims of bruising. CPS became involved. Based on the mother’s report, County officials and the attorney for the child urged Judge David Morris to remove Zachary.

Fegel was in disbelief. He didn’t know what to do or how to defend himself. He lawyered up.

“James Fegel has gone above his obligations,” Attorney Francine Moss told the family court, reminding all that there was “no indication” the uncle ever harmed the boy.

Fegel pleaded, “Your Honor, I never spanked that kid.”

That wasn’t enough for the family court machine. Judge Morris scheduled further hearings.

Suffolk County Family Court Judge Matthew G. Hughes runs from cameras in the court parking lot.

When the matter returned in April before Judge Matthew Hughes, Fegel was adamant in his statements to the judge.

“I never abused him ever. I never spanked him ever,” he added.

Fegel detailed the situation. He had placed his nephew in a private school and moved his mother into his home for supervision. The county investigation (known as the 1034 report) found no imminent risk of harm.

But the report concluded that Zachary “feared” his Marine veteran uncle. The report by some CPS hack recommended that the nephew stay with his adult sister based on unspecified “fear.”

Fegel’s pleas for unsupervised visits went unanswered. The New York State Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department, dismissed his later appeal.

James Fegel’s Reform Crusade: From Defendant to Unrelenting Court Watcher

Fegel’s defeat in Family Court sparked a transformation. He believed the attorney for the child and court officials misrepresented the police report. It stated “NO CRIME,” and yet Fergel felt the Family Court had treated him like a criminal.

He felt his own lawyer had abandoned him.

Fegel began attending Suffolk County Family Court hearings as a citizen watchdog and noticed that Judge Hughes often closed the courtroom.

“Judge Hughes closed his courtroom over 500 times, and observers are expelled multiple times per day,” he said.

Fegel met parents, grandparents, and veterans who claimed similar abuse. Some, he said, “left tear stains on my shirt.”

James Fegel’s Reform Crusade gives birth to a movement.

He concluded that the system had failed innocent families, and he could no longer stay silent.

That realization brought James Fegel to Americans for Legal Reform, a growing and powerful grassroots movement with a thirty-five-year history. It now uses social media to expose judicial misconduct and organize protests thanks to Fegel’s leadership.

Fegel and other concerned citizens became daily court watchers, often filming interactions with caseworkers. He posts videos online and encourages others to join him. He protests outside courthouses and child protective offices.

His eighty‑two‑year‑old mother marches beside him.

Jim Fegel’s octogenarian mother marches alongside her son, supporting Family Court Reform.

“What James is doing is special. That is why we made him an inaugural member of the Family Court Fraud Warrior Hall of Fame,” said David Weigel, leader of the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project.

The activism is working. We know this because it draws retaliation.

Maniac Family Court Judge Caren Loguercio issued an order of protection barring Fegel from her courtroom. Judge “Crazy” Caren Loguercio is the newest addition to David Weigel‘s Family Court Fraud Warrior Project‘s Judicial Wall of Shame.

Family Court Judge “Crazy” Caren Loguercio

Fegel was arrested and charged with harassment for court‑watching, punished for merely observing the administration of justice in a public forum, and assisting others.

He credits Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney for dismissing the charges.

“Video evidence showed I did nothing wrong,” Fegel said.

Undeterred, he filed a federal civil‑rights lawsuit against Loguercio and boasts of taking on New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James Fegel’s Reform Crusade: A Grassroots Army Emerges

On August 25, 2025, with members of Americans for Legal Reform present in support, Fegel addressed the Suffolk County Legislature’s Veterans Committee.

“My name is James Fegel,” he began.

James Fegel’s Reform Crusade: In September, Fegel joined Dave Weigel and other Family Court advocates to spark nationwide change.

He reminded them he was a Marine Corps veteran. He said he had filed a federal lawsuit against Judge Caren Loguercio. Fegel detailed how she violated his constitutional rights in Suffolk County Family Court, and she was not alone. Judge Hughes had closed his courtroom more than 500 times.

He noted that the district attorney dismissed the harassment charges after reviewing his videos.

Fegel used the podium to recount his brother’s death and his nephew’s removal.

“There was a time I couldn’t even speak to him,” he said.

Any family could face similar injustice, Fegel warned. He could not turn his back, invoking the murder of eight‑year‑old Thomas Valva and the ignored reports from teachers.

Fegel demanded investigations into courtroom closures and judicial abuses, claiming a link between veteran suicides and family‑court trauma.

“If you’re going to be a judge, do your job,” he said plainly. “Don’t stop me, a veteran like myself, and charge me with harassment.”

Committee Chair Nick Caracappa thanked him and acknowledged that justice seemed to have prevailed.

Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa

Fegel expressed hope that his federal suit would pierce judicial immunity and finally hold the crooked judges accountable.

“Together, united, we can make a difference. This is our time—let’s show up, speak out, and demand change. Every single voice matters. There’s no room for waiting. Stand united for justice, for children, and for families across America.” – James Fegel.

He vowed the mission of Americans for Legal Reform would continue, bigger and better than ever before.

“I can’t turn my back,” he added

And the Family Court Reform movement is behind him.

