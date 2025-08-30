Richard Luthmann

Today I’m announcing a brand new addition to my Substack publication: This is For Real. subscriber chat.

This is a conversation space exclusively for subscribers—akin to a group chat or live hangout. I’ll post questions and updates that come my way, and you can jump into the discussion.

Join chat

How to get started

Get the Substack app by clicking this link or the button below. New chat threads won’t be sent via email, so turn on push notifications to stay up-to-date on conversations as they happen. You can also access chat on the web.

Get app

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.

That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi, and if you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ.

Share

Leave a comment