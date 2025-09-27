This is For Real.

This is For Real.

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Slaughter's avatar
Tom Slaughter
7m

Kudos for standing up for constitutional rights against a tyrannical administrative judge. Let the light shine!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Scrivener, LLC (Cook Islands)
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture