Kamillah Hanks Christmas Cracker Meltdown

Kamillah Hanks Christmas Cracker Kevin Barry Love's Facebook meltdown exposes threats, court admissions, and a pattern of political bullying.

NOTE: This wasn’t a slip. It was a reveal. Kevin Barry Love didn’t lose control on Christmas Day — he showed everyone exactly who he is when he thinks power protects him. He bullied, smeared, threatened, and then ran. Screenshots don’t care about damage control. Court filings don’t forget. Affidavits don’t blink. This punk has hidden behind his wife’s office and his friends in law enforcement for years. Now he’s talking too much, admitting too much, and threatening the wrong people. Staten Island politics has seen plenty of keyboard- and telephone-tough guys. They all fold the same way when the record catches up. This piece was first published on NYNewsPress.com.

Christmas Day Meltdown

Kevin Barry Love had a public Christmas Day breakdown on Facebook. The punk ranted in a marijuana-fueled tirade on a Staten Island political page. The husband of NYC Council Member Kamillah Hanks, Love, attacked community figures in a bizarre meltdown.

Kamillah Hanks Christmas Cracker: Kevin Barry Love and Kamillah Hanks

Love singled out local activist Sam Christy, sneering about Christy’s girlfriend, “perennial candidate” Sarah Blas.

Sarah Blas

“You are in a relationship with Sarah Blas, a perennial candidate for office… Each time, she gets crushed,” Love wrote.

He accused Blas of elder abuse, claiming she stopped paying rent and cheated her elderly Black landlord, nearly causing a foreclosure.

Love’s post spiraled into name-calling and delusions of grandeur. He blasted former Democratic Chair Laura Sword as “a racist” and mocked new Dems Chair and Assemblyman Charles Fall as a “jealous cornball” angling for Kamillah Hanks’s Council seat. His tone was erratic and ranting, humiliating his wife, NYC Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks, with every unhinged sentence.

By the time Love deleted the rambling posts, the damage was done. Hanks’s husband had publicly embarrassed her on Christmas, lashing out at enemies real and imagined. Observers called it a chaotic self-own. Love’s yuletide outburst left his wife’s allies cringing and his targets fuming.

The Councilwoman spent the holiday doing damage control while her loose-cannon spouse smeared opponents and aired dirty laundry for all to see. It was a gift to his rivals – and a lump of coal for Hanks’s reputation.

Kamillah Hanks Christmas Cracker: Punk with Privilege and Power

Kevin Barry Love is a punk with privilege. He is a white millionaire real estate developer who flashes power and thinks he’s untouchable.

Laura Sword

SI Dems Leader and Assemblyman Charles Fall

Love once ran in Brooklyn Republican circles before latching onto Staten Island politics. Now he serves as the backroom enforcer for his wife, Councilwoman Hanks. He invokes her City Council office to bully and extort others.

Insiders say Love openly dangled Hanks’s official “largesse” – funding, approvals, access – in recent “shakedown” text messages to developers. Multiple developers, at the urging of elected officials, handed prosecutors explosive texts of Love brazenly leveraging his wife’s position for personal gain.

Federal and state investigators are reviewing the evidence, and local pols predict an indictment will topple Hanks’s North Shore machine within months.

“We are actively preparing for a special election,” said a notable North Shore progressive.

Love’s thuggish behavior is nothing new. He has a history of threats and intimidation. In one case, he phoned a lawyer in another state and “threatened to “unleash the FBI and DOJ” if they tried to collect a debt.

Court filings show Love even legally admitted to using connections at City Hall to bully anyone who tried to make him pay up.

“Kevin’s not just a deadbeat, he’s a bully. Everyone knows it,” one stiffed campaign worker said.

Despite dozens of complaints, Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon – Love’s political ally – never charged him, effectively giving this punk a free pass.

Recently, McMahon ignored Love’s threats against Muslims engaged in the political process and buried Hanks and her Chief of Staff, Marci Bishop‘s, racist, bigoted, and biased words and deeds.

NYC’s Muslim Community Demands an Apology From Kamillah Hanks

Kevin Barry Love’s threats are under investigation, but not by political ally DA Michael McMahon.

Love acted like he was untouchable. Those days are over.

Luthmann Torches Love

Richard Luthmann scorched Kevin Barry Love in a blistering Facebook rebuttal. Luthmann, a former attorney-turned-journalist, eviscerated Love in the same comment thread. He called Love a liar and laughed off Love’s bluff about an arrest warrant.

“There is no warrant on me. It’s an I-Card, and you just made an admission… that you are behind the scheme,” Luthmann shot back.

He taunted Love with evidence of public corruption connected to Staten Island developers and Kamillah Hanks’ Council Office, telling him bluntly, “I’ve seen the text messages… You’re going to jail.”

Luthmann mocked Love as a pathetic clown dragging down his own wife.

He noted that even public housing residents call Love “Kamillah’s cracker” – a scathing dig at the councilwoman’s hapless white hubby – and compared Love to “the NYC Politics equivalent of Bobby Brown” as a public punchline.

Kamillah Hanks Christmas Cracker: Kamillah with her Cracker. Howdy Cracker!

“I remember the time back in 2017 that Kevin had to run out of the old Nurnberger on Castelton because some guy was there making eyes. He did the same thing at Cargo,” Luthmann said. “When Kamillah was confronted by so many people saying he was gay, she would say, ‘Many people think that.’ And that’s because it’s true. Kevin is a thug cracker punk winnamanuze! But, as a wise man said, we don’t judge.”

Enraged and humiliated, Love lashed out by threatening Luthmann’s family. The punk targeted Luthmann’s seventy-year-old mother, vowing to post her business details and launch a boycott of her real estate agency.

“Your father’s next,” Love spat, promising to mail Luthmann’s parents’ neighbors smears about him.

Luthmann’s mother was not at all phased.

“I don’t follow social media rants. But if what you say is true, it’s very, very sad,” said Claire Bisignano Chesnoff, sister of the famed North Shore Attorney.

This vicious threat against retirees – in a public forum, no less – proved Love’s desperation. Facing Luthmann’s fire, Love could only respond with intimidation. It didn’t work.

Minutes later, Love scrubbed the entire post in shame.

Kevin Barry just got butt-hurt by me and then took down the post! What a LOSER. So much for the Irish not courting scandal! He admitted he has intimate knowledge of the inner workings of Mike McMahon’s DA Office. He’s embroiled in a Federal and NYAG investigation into strong-arming developers. He’s admitted to business dealings with Ettore Mazzei. Merry Christmas and enjoy jail!! https://frankreport.com/2025/12/25/staten-island-story-when-a-district-attorney-subscribes-then-calls-the-police/

But screenshots and comments were already saved, immortalizing Luthmann’s takedown and Love’s disgraceful tantrum for all to see.

Kamillah Hanks Christmas Cracker: Lawsuit, Affidavit, and Final Warning

Richard Luthmann’s legal war against Hanks and Love is forcing the truth to the surface.

Court filings paint Love as a serial scammer who stiffed campaign workers and exploited Luthmann’s services without payment. Veteran political consultant Michael J. Cox, who has worked with notable New York State politicians – including Michael E. McMahon in his 2015 District Attorney’s Office run – filed an affidavit detailing Love’s deceit.

Michael J. Cox

“I had a handshake engagement with Kamillah Hanks and Kevin Barry Love… for $14,000… I was never paid,” Cox attests. He said further, “This is a CFB issue, an in-kind contribution like Scott Levinson and Melissa Mark Viverito. It’s also a trust issue. Their word ain’t worth sh-t. Get your money up front.”

Cox suffered a heart attack after the 2017 campaign, only for Love to laugh in his face and offer a mere 10¢ on the dollar of the debt. Love and Hanks had money to vacation in Paris but “didn’t have the money to pay their workers,” Cox noted bitterly.

Kamillah Hanks Christmas Cracker: Kevin Barry Love strolls daintily in Paris after the 2017 election. Man, are those loafers light!

Now the lawsuit is prying out even bigger bombshells.

In court admissions, Hanks confessed she and Love created a fake Facebook page to smear rival Debi Rose – using Luthmann’s work – and then never paid Luthmann the $86,000 they owed him.

“Cut it,” Kamillah Hanks ordered.

She even admitted they didn’t pay basic campaign expenses, exploiting Luthmann completely. This is in addition to Love himself admitting to threatening collections lawyers to dodge payment.

These damning admissions have the power couple cornered. Luthmann is winning – and he knows it. He’s pressing his case with a ferocity that has Love’s empire crumbling.

The NYSCEF court document (Doc. No. 26) containing Cox’s affidavit is now public evidence of Love’s treachery.

The final warning is simple: any Democratic allies still standing with Love and Hanks are on notice. District Attorney McMahon and every enabler in their circle face the same reckoning. Stick with this punk and get pulled down with him.

The scandal is erupting, the investigators are circling, and political death is imminent for anyone clinging to Love’s crumbling empire.

