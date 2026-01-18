Kathy Hochul Gulag Exposed: The Ryan Flynn Interview

Kathy Hochul Gulag Exposed: Ryan Flynn says he was abused at 10 by a powerful DA and jailed without bail when he spoke out.

NOTE: This is what lawfare looks like when the accused is protected, and the accuser is expendable. Ryan Flynn is not in jail because of evidence. He is in jail because he broke the rule. He accused the wrong man. John Flynn built his career on “believe the victim” prosecutions, no bail, and moral grandstanding. The moment that doctrine turned inward, the system snapped shut. No bail. No heat. No water. No mercy. This is not justice. It is punishment. It is political custody. It is the New York Democrat machine running personal protection for one of its own—by disappearing the accuser. This piece, Kathy Hochul Gulag Exposed, is built upon the investigative work of Frank Parlato at FrankReport.com.

By Richard Luthmann

(ERIE COUNTY, NEW YORK) – Ryan Flynn, 32, says he is rotting in a freezing, fetid jail cell as payback for accusing former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn of molesting him as a child. Held without bail on a flimsy charge, Flynn describes nightmarish conditions in what he bitterly calls Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “gulag.”

Kathy Hochul Gulag Exposed: Former Erie DA John Flynn

“It was like a rusted-out sink… covered in rust and black mold” in the only area he could get water, Flynn said of his previous jail unit.

The sink inside his own cell didn’t work for a month, leaving him without running water.

Heat was a luxury: “No heat, no. They would turn the heat off… for like four days to mess with us,” Flynn recounted, adding he had warmth only “one or two days” over nearly two weeks.

As temperatures plunged below freezing outside, guards allegedly even opened windows while the heat was off. Flynn, who suffers from asthma, had to sleep fully bundled under a thin, hole-ridden blanket as his cell dropped to frigid temperatures.

Investigative Reporter Frank Parlato

Only after investigative reporter Frank Parlato exposed these conditions did jail officials abruptly move Flynn out of the worst unit.

But the message was clear: the man who dared accuse a powerful Democrat was left to freeze and filth, “being held here unlawfully” as a political prisoner, Flynn insists.

Kathy Hochul Gulag Exposed: Judge Gruber, John Flynn & the Lawfare Machine

Flynn believes the New York Democrat apparatus is conspiring to silence him.

“All the people that are aligned against me are all Democrats,” he said, accusing local Democratic judges, prosecutors, and even Governor Hochul’s allies of targeting him for exposing their corruption.

The judge who jailed him, Town of Tonawanda Judge J. Mark Gruber, is a longtime associate of John Flynn – the two men worked together in the same small-town government for six years. Despite this conflict, Gruber did not recuse himself and has been instrumental in Flynn’s ordeal.

Kathy Hochul Gulag Exposed: Judge J. Mark Gruber

“His name’s Mark Gruber… I feel like he’s retaliating against me and teaming up with [John Flynn],” Ryan said of the judge.

On Gruber’s order, Flynn has been held without bail since October 21, 2025 – a stunning decision for a nonviolent charge under New York’s lenient bail reform. In fact, John Flynn himself championed those bail reforms, bragging that “no one will be held in jail for nonviolent crimes” in Erie County – yet his own accuser languishes behind bars without bail.

Flynn’s case reeks of “lawfare and weaponization of justice” by political insiders, as he describes it. Gruber’s court even bent basic procedure to keep Flynn caged: he was arrested for an anonymous online threat against Flynn’s wife based on nothing more than a screenshot, with “no IP address, no device records, no metadata” tying it to Ryan.

The alleged social media post.

“They can’t even establish the [post] came from me, yet they’re holding me in pretrial detention,” Flynn noted.

He further alleges authorities seized his phones and evidence “without a warrant… doing so much illegal stuff… It’s beyond corruption” [Interview Transcript]. To Flynn and his defenders, Judge Gruber and company are not upholding the law – they’re weaponizing it to protect the former DA and punish his accuser.

A formal complaint has already been filed with the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct over Gruber’s ties to Flynn and his heavy-handed rulings.

Kathy Hochul Gulag Exposed: Told to ‘Keep Quiet or Be Killed’ – Then Thrown in Jail

Flynn’s saga began with a family secret that exploded into the public. He claims that John J. Flynn, his older cousin (often referred to as “uncle” because of the age difference), sexually abused him on two occasions when he was about ten years old. In a recorded jailhouse interview, Flynn gave a chilling account of the abuse.

One late night at Flynn’s father’s house, John Flynn allegedly crept into the boy’s bedroom: “He came into my bedroom, leaned all his body weight across my legs… took my privates out of my pants and was touching me” for a minute or two.

On a second encounter, John Flynn allegedly tried to make the child perform oral sex.

“I refused,” Ryan said. “And he told me if I ever told anyone, he would ruin my life or kill me.”

Terrified, Ryan kept quiet for decades. But in 2024, spurred by other family members, he reported the molestation to police. That’s when his life derailed.

“As soon as I came forward, he put me in jail,” Flynn said of his cousin’s retaliation.

Within months of Ryan’s police report, prosecutors loyal to John Flynn hit him with a dubious felony charge – accusing him of making an online threat that he emphatically denies. The supposed threatening account even kept posting after Ryan was locked up, evidence that the real culprit was still at large.

No matter – Ryan Flynn was swiftly arrested and locked in the county pen, where he’s now spent over twelve weeks and counting. He believes this is explicit payback for daring to speak out about his childhood abuse.

“I think it’s all connected to me… trying to expose his corruption,” Ryan said.

Inside jail, other prisoners delivered more ominous warnings. One inmate sucker-punched Ryan in the head – and later admitted someone paid him $1,000 to do it.

Another inmate told Parlato on the record that a guard offered extra commissary to anyone who would “take Ryan Flynn out” – jailhouse code to attack or even kill him.

Flynn now genuinely fears for his life. He calls himself a “political prisoner” and has even waged a hunger strike to draw attention to what he calls an attempted cover-up by incarceration.

In Flynn’s view, the message from his powerful adversaries is unmistakable: stay silent about the abuse – or rot in jail.

Kathy Hochul Gulag Exposed: Believe the Victim – Unless the Accused Is John Flynn

John Flynn’s handling of this case drips with hypocrisy. As District Attorney, Flynn was known for aggressively prosecuting others accused of sexual abuse – even on tenuous evidence – under a self-proclaimed “believe the victim” philosophy.

In 2021, Flynn charged political rival G. Steven Pigeon with a child rape based solely on one troubled teen’s story, declaring at a press conference: “This is a he-said, she-said case… and I believe the child… I do not need corroborating evidence.”

G. Steven Pigeon was formerly the Erie County Democratic Party Chair.

The animus between John Flynn and G. Steven Pigeon is long-standing and well known in Erie County political circles. In 2008, when Pigeon chaired the Erie County Democratic Party, Flynn demanded that Pigeon push for his nomination as Secretary of the Navy in the Obama administration. Pigeon refused, privately and publicly concluding Flynn was grossly unqualified.

Once Flynn became district attorney, he used the power of his office to engineer political payback through a prosecution that bore all the hallmarks of lawfare rather than justice. He boasted about “standing with the victim” and didn’t even interview Pigeon before charging him with a potential life sentence.

The case later fell apart – Flynn quietly downgraded the charges and let Pigeon plead to a minor offense, but with a lifetime sex offender tag.

But when the accuser was his own kin, John Flynn did the opposite of “believe the victim.” By all accounts, the system circled wagons around him. Ryan Flynn’s allegation was not investigated or taken seriously – instead, he was painted as crazy, hit with an unproven charge, and jailed indefinitely under conditions Amnesty International might condemn.

Erie County Pervert Prosecutor John Flynn built his career on believing accusers. Now he stands accused of sexual abuse.

The “Flynn Doctrine,” as Frank Parlato has dubbed it, exposed a double standard. The rule John Flynn preached for others – always believe accusers, don’t wait for proof – was thrown out the window when he became the accused.

And the bail reform he helped write and that Kathy Hochul champions – meant to prevent pretrial jail for cases like Ryan’s – was outright ignored.

“How could he rewrite the bail laws and then misapply them to me?… It’s the epitome of public corruption,” Ryan fumed.

Indeed, Flynn’s accuser has now spent nearly three months behind bars on a nonviolent charge with zero verified evidence. His continued detention defies New York law and basic decency, raising cries of political persecution.

Investigative journalist Frank Parlato, whose reporting first brought this scandal to light, frames it as a glaring case of corruption and lawfare – the use of law as a weapon – by political operators to shield one of their own.

Ryan Flynn’s story is a harrowing glimpse into what he calls “Kathy Hochul’s New York State gulag,” where a whistleblower can be frozen, abused, and silenced in jail while the politically connected enjoy impunity.

In Flynn’s case, “believe all victims” was just a slogan – and justice only applies if you’re not accusing the wrong man.

