Keshel Defends Court Reforms, Election Integrity, and AI Fact-Finding

Keshel Defends Court Reforms: AZ Rep joins Luthmann and Volpe to discuss HB2995, family court reform, coercive control, and Arizona politics.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This interview mattered because Rachel Keshel did not run from hard questions. Too many politicians treat family court reform like a campaign slogan. Keshel took fire on corroboration, false allegations, due process, judicial immunity, and whether coercive control language can be weaponized. She defended HB2995 but admitted it may need tightening. That is how serious reform works. Protect the kids. Punish the liars. Stop the court-connected operators from hiding behind immunity. And never let the family court machine pretend vague power is the same thing as justice. This piece is “Keshel Defends Court Reforms.”

Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe

The Unknown Podcast Puts Arizona Reform On Trial

(TUSCON, ARIZONA) – Arizona Rep. Rachel Keshel did not come on The Unknown Podcast for a political victory lap. She walked into a courtroom-style cross-examination by Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann over HB2995, the Alec and Lydia Act, Arizona’s new family court reform law.

The interview began with the tragedy behind the bill: Alec and Lydia, two children whose mother warned the court about danger before the children were sent into an unsupervised visit that ended in murder-suicide. Keshel said the mother, Hope Hooten, refused to disappear into grief and instead pushed for legislation in her children’s names. That is where the interview found its moral center.

Keshel credited Rep. Lisa Fink with carrying the bill and said the law was anything but easy. Democrats eventually supported it, and Gov. Katie Hobbs signed it, but Keshel described the process as “pulling teeth.” The law clarifies domestic violence in Arizona custody statutes, defines coercive control, and creates a rebuttable presumption against awarding legal decision-making or parenting time to a parent found to have committed domestic violence.

AZ Rep. Lisa Fink fights for Arizona families.

That is the headline. But Luthmann and Volpe went where reformers often fear to go: the hard edge between child protection and due process.

This was the point of the episode. Family court reform cannot just be a slogan. It has to survive contact with the law, the facts, bad judges, false allegations, and the cottage industry that profits when parents bleed.

Keshel Defends Court Reforms: Coercive Control Meets Due Process

Keshel defended the coercive-control language as a necessary tool for judges who say existing law was too vague to identify abuse short of obvious physical violence. She argued that coercive control must involve a pattern, not one ugly text, one bad fight, or one angry financial dispute.

Luthmann picked up on that statutory architecture, noting the bill’s qualifiers, including “without consent or justification,” and pressed the idea that the details matter because family courts are where vague words become weapons.

Volpe pushed from another angle. Physical abuse, sexual abuse, starvation, and direct threats are easier to identify. Psychological abuse is real, but it is also harder to prove. Volpe raised examples: isolation caused by a move, financial control confused with household budgeting, and demeaning words in a long, failing relationship.

The question was not whether coercive control exists. It was whether family court judges can be trusted to separate real abuse from litigation theater.

Keshel did not dodge. She said the law requires proof of a pattern and acknowledged Luthmann’s criticism that corroboration may need to be added. When Luthmann argued that a preponderance standard without corroboration can be dangerous in family court, Keshel said she would start with corroboration in a future fix because clear and convincing evidence hit a political wall.

That exchange mattered. Reformers who cannot accept criticism are not reformers. They are branding operations.

Keshel, at least in this interview, sounded willing to tighten the machine she helped build.

Thanks for reading This is For Real.! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The Family Court Circus

Keshel Defends Court Reforms: The 50/50 Custody Problem

The central tension was not left versus right. It was child safety versus parental rights, and that is where family court politics gets bloody. Luthmann asked whether HB2995 moves Arizona closer to a quasi-termination of parental rights without the procedural protections of a termination case.

Keshel rejected the criticism, saying the law is not termination and allows a parent to work toward restoring custody or parenting time by proving the child is not in danger. But she also admitted the old 50/50 baseline created its own blindness.

Keshel said Arizona’s existing equal-parenting structure too often started with the assumption that both parents deserved equal time and only then tried to process allegations of violence or danger. That may work in ordinary cases with two stable parents. It collapses when one parent is abusive, mentally unstable, manipulative, or using the court itself as a weapon.

Keshel said HB2995 forces evidence into the center of the case instead of letting judges wave through parenting time under a mechanical 50/50 presumption.

Keshel Defends Court Reforms: AZ Representative Rachel Keshel

But she also acknowledged the ugly mirror image: false allegations. Parents can be coached. Children can be manipulated. Accusations can become custody weapons.

Keshel said she had a false-allegations bill that died and wants it revived next session. That is the missing half of the reform package. A system that ignores abuse kills children. A system that rubber-stamps allegations destroys parents.

Arizona now has one side of the equation. The next fight is whether lawmakers have the guts to finish the job.

Keshel Defends Court Reforms: Judicial Lobbyists And Courtroom Immunity

The interview sharpened when Keshel named one of the forces she says blocks court reform: judicial lobbyists. She said legislation touching the judiciary often gets swarmed by lobbyists from the judicial branch, who privately pressure lawmakers and influence Democrats and the governor’s office.

To Keshel, that is a separation-of-powers problem. The Legislature is supposed to make law. The judiciary is supposed to apply it. When court insiders lobby to preserve their own power, family court reform becomes a fight against the machine itself.

Luthmann pushed the issue further into judicial and quasi-judicial immunity. Family court critics have long argued that judges, guardians ad litem, custody evaluators, supervisors, and other court-appointed actors can operate inside a protected ecosystem with too little accountability.

Keshel agreed the issue belongs on the reform agenda. She called judicial immunity a judge-made doctrine and said quasi-judicial immunity allows people who are not elected, not appointed in the same way judges are, and often not meaningfully accountable to act under the court’s umbrella.

That is the family court industry’s iron shield. Parents can lose children, money, homes, reputations, and years of life while court-connected players collect fees and avoid consequences.

Keshel did not pretend every judge is corrupt. She said some judges want to do the right thing and need better tools. But the interview made clear that better tools without accountability can become sharper knives.

Reform cannot stop at statutory definitions. It has to reach the people who profit when the system fails.

Arizona Politics Beyond Family Court

After nearly an hour in the family court trenches, Volpe moved Keshel into Arizona’s other fights: election integrity, the state budget, taxes, water, data centers, and AI. Keshel said Arizona’s HCR 2001 voter initiative is common sense because it requires citizenship, government-issued ID, and onsite tabulation while still allowing mail-in ballots.

She said Arizona’s slow vote counting damages public trust and argued that voter rolls remain a serious problem. Her example was not theory. She described a voter who moved to Texas but discovered a mail-in ballot in Arizona awaiting signature verification.

The budget discussion gave Keshel a chance to hit Gov. Hobbs from the right. She said Republicans sent multiple tax-conformity budgets before Hobbs finally signed the fourth, including full tax conformity and major tax cuts for Arizonans.

But Keshel was not pretending Arizona is fiscally clean. She said there is still too much spending and pointed to agencies such as DCS and questionable group-home funding as places that deserve deeper scrutiny.

Then came Luthmann’s water-and-AI question. West of the Mississippi, water is destiny. Arizona’s data-center fight sits at the intersection of utility strain, water rights, artificial intelligence, national security, local control, and China. Keshel said data centers give her “heartburn,” not because AI is avoidable, but because Arizona has to decide how to handle water and energy burdens without trampling local voters.

The family court interview had become a full Arizona power map: courts, ballots, budgets, water, and the future.

Keshel’s Test: Adult In The Room

What made Keshel’s appearance work was not that she had every answer. She admitted HB2995 may need changes. She listened when Luthmann pressed corroboration. She conceded that false allegations are a real problem. She blamed political egos in her own party as well as Democrats and judicial lobbyists. She said Republicans ran too many bills and that she would rather spend a session repealing bad ones.

In a political culture built on victory laps and fundraising emails, that kind of candor is rare.

Rachel Keshel fights for Arizona families.

Luthmann framed it plainly: Keshel was trying to be the adult in the room. That was the spine of the interview. Arizona’s family court reform movement has parents desperate for relief, children at risk, judges asking for clarity, court insiders defending turf, Republicans fighting each other, Democrats moving as a bloc, and a governor who signs or vetoes based on political pressure.

Somewhere inside that mess, families need law that actually works.

HB2995 is not perfect. It may be a breakthrough. It may be a draft that needs a second round. It may save children if applied honestly. It may hurt parents if judges treat vague claims as proof.

That is why this interview mattered. Volpe and Luthmann did not let Keshel sell the bill without cross-examination. Keshel did not run from the cross-examination.

For one hour, the family court machine was forced into daylight — and Arizona’s next round of reform already began.

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

The Family Court Circus