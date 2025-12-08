Kingston Kommisar Whacky Jacky’s Gag Crackdown

Kingston Kommisar Whacky Jacky faces backlash for sweeping gag orders critics call unconstitutional prior restraint in Ulster County Court.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Wm. J. LePetomane

Richard Luthmann

(KINGSTON, N.Y.) – The now famous Blog of the First Amendment flavour takes political aim at Judge Jacqueline Racciani of NYS Family Court, a cancerous constitutional mutation in a black robe who sits above the rule of law, an elite state employee possessing powers to void the Bill of Rights and the Fourteenth Amendment with a brain aneurysm and a stroke of her pen. Blog is a free and responsible press that plays handmaiden to effective judicial administration, guards against miscarriages of justice, subjects judicial processes to extensive public scrutiny and criticism, all for the good of ‘we the people’. See Sheppard v Maxwell.

Kingston Kommisar Whacky Jacky: “If morale does not improve, the beatings will continue.”

Blog label department affixes ‘WHACKY JACKY’ to the forehead of the overpaid and under educated champion of justice for issuing a GAG order on persons in a public forum, where public scrutiny lies as the essence of self-government; something Jacky will not tolerate in her demonic cesspool of discretionary jurisprudence, severed from rule of law, where she gleefully consumes public funds in a dumpster fire of liberties. The following orders recently came down from the Whacky bench:

ORDERED neither party shall publicly disseminate any court related information or documents;

ORDERED, neither party shall provide court related information or documents to third parties without specific permission from the Court;

ORDERED, neither party shall publicly disseminate in any way, including on social media, any identifying information relating to the minor child, including photographs, health and school information, addresses, date of birth or any other information relative to the minor child;

ORDERED, neither party shall publicly disseminate in any way, including on social media, any identifying information related to the attorneys in this matter or that of any attorneys’ family members;

ORDERED, David W. Weigel is prohibited from attending any future court appearances before this Court involving these parties;

Kingston Kommisar Whacky Jacky’s sweepingly unconstitutional gag orders

Blog’s legal department, civil liberties division finds glaring constitutional flaws in Jacky’s orders to the extent that her fitness as a judge is duly questioned. The pathetic prose of her wording is quite VAGUE, as to what is meant by ‘publicly disseminate’ instead of say ‘privately disseminate’, in light of First Amendment protections imposed on the backwater courthouse of Ulster County, New York by the Fourteenth Amendment.

What is ‘court related information’ … the fact that daddy Paul Gillis employs Attorney Elizabeth Faulkner to inflict intentional emotional distress on his daughter Evelyn and mother thru weaponized post-divorce litigation is well known in the Kingston community, even the school principal and police chief recognize daddy is an asshole.

Family Court Black Widow Elizabeth Faulkner

What is a ‘third’ party, who is a ‘fourth’ party, is a free press a party subject to Jacky’s demonic use of usurped judicial authority? The misnamed ‘family’ court is a public forum, open to public scrutiny by state law, 22 NYCRR §205.4. However, Jacky elevates her chosen authority above the supreme law of the land (Article VI) stoking delusions of royal, divine, Kingly grandeur, as she certainly has the dick of one. The public is quite aware that Jacky holds court over daddy’s abuse of ten-year-old daughter Evelyn Gillis with Attorney Elizabeth Faulkner representing the villainous Paul David Gillis of Kingston, that state funds pay for Attorney Heather Harp to represent the kid, where Attorney Caroline Davis represents mother to fight off the vulgarian trifecta of nasty child abusers.

What is the narrowly tailored, compelling state interest to restrict freedom of speech under color of family court proceedings? The classic flaws of vagueness, overbreadth, chilling of all society expression are obvious in the Jacky’s tyrannical dicta, but lacks authority to issue said folly absent a compelling state interest that overrides public right to scrutinize judicial exercise of the sovereign’s parens patriae powers. Jacky has not grasped the concept that she is a mere employee of the sovereign in the land of the free and home of the brave.

Blog peanut gallery concludes that WHACKY JACKY done fucked up big time, to the extent she needs to be taken off the bench for the good of society and in protection of the Constitution and all its pesky amendments. ‘We the people’ have no tolerance for a domestic enemy of the constitution in a black robe, where the whacky retard did nothing more than issue PRIOR RESTRAINT orders, being facially unconstitutional.

Quiet Piggy

Blog gives a shout out to the Family Court Warrior project’s Dave Weigel, whose presence in the courtroom jacked up pudgy, queer Judge Sarah Rakov, so hard she bemoaned from the bench that a free press was freely writing stories about the horrors of her Star Chamber in the slaughter of rights, rape of childhood, and paedo inspired familial destruction.

Judge Rakov comes from the old country, where her deviance was duly hated, now afflicted with gender confusion disorder, organic mental defects, blindness to the Bill of Rights, coupled with deep-rooted hatred of all things; a child’s worst nightmare. The battle of good vs. evil plays out in full public view. Bloglicious!!!

Watchdog and Advocate: In September, Dave Weigel joined other Family Court advocates to spark nationwide change.

Blog legal department notes that WHACKY JACKY holds no jurisdiction over Dave Weigel. He is not a party joined in suit, but Whacky issues an ad hoc restraining order buried in a family court order of unrelated persons, another bizarre example proving Jacky has no business sitting on a bench in a court of law, she is just too fuckin’ stupid to perform the simple judicial job function for which she is hired.

Blog legal cites 22 NYCRR §205.4(b) to show Jacky is outside the law. A person can only be excluded by the presiding judge in the courtroom at the time of the hearing, on a case-by-case basis, for enumerated causes … exercise of a free press is not one of them. Family Court lacks jurisdiction to issue third-party restraining orders under the New York Family Court Act, Article 6, not that Jacky ever read it.

Stay tuned sportsfans, this is only going to get worse!

Share

Leave a comment