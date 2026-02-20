Laline’s Blame Trump Farce: Luthmann blasts media hack column and exposes the race-based NY-11 gerrymander threatening Staten Island.

LUTHMANN NOTE: I was born on Staten Island. I was politically exiled by the crooked McMahon Democrat machine. I write this from afar, watching the borough I loved get carved up in a Manhattan courtroom. The Staten Island I knew is dying under racial gerrymanders, tax hikes, and legacy media spin. I’m glad I escaped. I hope others do before the match is struck. Hell isn’t coming. It’s already there. This piece is “Laline’s Blame Trump Farce,” first available on NYNewsPress.com.

Laline’s Blame Game vs. Staten Island’s Reality

(STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK) – Hi, Neighbor. They’re Coming for Your Block.

I’ve read Staten Island Advance Hack-in-Chief Brian Laline’s latest blame-Trump screed, and it’s a doozy. I’ll break it down in one sentence. Laline essentially says, “Blame Trump because Democrats raped the Constitution.”

In his TDS-driven telling, Staten Island’s congressional district is being ripped apart – and somehow it’s Donald Trump’s fault. This is classic DARVO: Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender. Laline flips the script, casting Staten Islanders as villains for electing Republicans and casting Democrats as saviors “forced” into racial gerrymandering.

It’s absurd. It’s maniacal. It out-Herods Herod.

The truth is, Democrats launched a calculated lawfare attack to steal NY-11. Kathy Hochul, who has effectively become Kamala Harris’ political twin, admitted as much. Now, Laline is running cover for them. He openly cheers this partisan power grab as a civil-rights victory even though it disenfranchises Staten Island voters with veiled racism.

Talk about blaming the victim!

Laline’s piece drips with Trump-derangement and convenient omissions. He ignores that New York Democrats already tried an illegal gerrymander in 2022 and got smacked down by the courts. He pretends this new racial “equity” map is about fairness, when it’s really about diluting white votes.

He even has the gall to claim Trump “started this mess” by urging Republicans to shore up maps – as if that excuses Democrats breaking the rules now.

Sorry, Brian, that spin won’t fly. Trump isn’t the one slicing up Staten Island’s district – your pals in the Democratic machine are. Blaming Trump is a lazy dodge from the ugly truth that your party is rigging the game at voters’ expense.

I won’t let you gaslight your readers unchecked. Let’s lay out the facts you ignored.

Laline’s Blame Trump Farce: Democrat Lawfare and the Race-Based “Frankenseat”

Here’s what Laline won’t admit: a gang of Democrat lawyers led by Hillary Clinton/Steele Dossier lowlife Marc Elias cooked up a lawsuit to carve up NY-11. Their goal? Turn New York City’s only GOP-held seat into a safe Democrat district by any means necessary.

America’s Greatest President with New York’s Greatest Congresswoman

They couldn’t beat Rep. Nicole Malliotakis at the ballot box, so they ran to court. Four hand-picked plaintiffs – two from Staten Island and two “ringers” imported from Manhattan – sued in a friendly Manhattan court, claiming the current district (drawn by a neutral special master in 2022 after Democrats’ last gerrymander was struck down) “unconstitutionally dilutes” Black and Hispanic votes. Never mind that Malliotakis herself is the daughter of a Cuban immigrant and the first Latina to represent Staten Island – facts don’t matter in this cynical race-pretext power play. It is a fundamental precept of modern politics that reality matters little to Libtards.

Dollar Store Obama

Elias’s team invoked New York’s brand-new Voting Rights Act in a way even its authors never intended. Crucially, according to Hakeem Jeffries (aka Dollar Store Obama) that law “does not apply to congressional…redistricting” at all. But a Hochul Hack judge let them wield it like a partisan bludgeon anyway.

The result?

That Manhattan judge (more on him soon) ruled that Staten Island’s district must be redrawn to increase “minority influence” – code for crafting a Democrat seat. The new “Frankenseat” map is downright ghoulish. It rips Staten Island in half, grafting the North Shore onto left-wing Lower Manhattan and shoving the South Shore into a Brooklyn tract dominated by housing projects.

This is a naked racial gerrymander dressed up as social justice. Republicans blasted it as blatantly unconstitutional – a “naked attempt to disenfranchise voters,” as NY GOP Chairman Ed Cox put it. He’s right (remarkably).

The Democrats want to “erase the city’s lone GOP voice” in Congress by slicing up Staten Island’s community and submerging it in overwhelming blue areas.

And Brian Laline applauds this as righteous.

In reality, it’s a raw power grab that treats Staten Islanders as pawns on a racial chessboard. It is racial engineering and DEI-driven social tinkering enshrined in an electoral map – precisely the kind of scheme the U.S. Constitution was designed to prevent.

Laline’s Blame Trump Farce: Legal Malpractice Handed Democrats the Knife

As angry as many are at this outcome, let’s get one thing straight: it never should have gotten this far. The blame lies not only with scheming Democrats, but also with inept Republican lawyering that fell asleep at the switch. Malliotakis’s legal team absolutely flopped this case from day one.

Instead of yanking this fight into federal court – where a race-based redraw would’ve met a cold dose of constitutional scrutiny – they left it in the lions’ den of Manhattan state court. That was strategic malpractice, plain and simple. They effectively handed Marc Elias home-field advantage in front of a judge with obvious ties to gobbler Governor Hochul’s Democratic machine.

Elias ran the table.

Steele Dossier architect Marc Elias and Hillary Clinton

Now Staten Island is paying the price for the GOP lawyers’ blunder.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Pearlman – a.k.a. Hochul’s pet judge – eagerly validated this lawfare. He bought the plaintiffs’ dubious theory whole-hog, citing a “highly dubious interpretation” of New York’s constitution to justify this racial gerrymander.

No reasonable judge should hand a congressional seat to one party on such flimsy, race-fixated grounds. A federal court likely would have thrown this out or at least set a much higher bar.

But thanks to the Malliotakis team’s missteps, it never got to federal court. It’s like the lawyers watched a partisan hit job unfold and responded by complaining about the scoreboard after the fact.

Make no mistake, this was not a fair fight in an impartial forum – it was partisan lawfare rubber-stamped by a machine judge. This Pearlman ruling has zero legitimacy, and should be nulllified and ignored. Maybe his other “so-called” orders should be too. Democrats want a breakdown in the rule of law. It’s part of their electoral strategy.

Malliotakis’s counsel – zero for their last four in big-time election law cases – should be candid: “We blew it. We failed to protect our client’s rights. We let Staten Island down.”

Instead, they pretend this outcome was some unavoidable tragedy.

Bullsugar.

They had a “slam dunk” federal jurisdiction case and they blew it. It’s legal malpractice in slow motion, and Staten Island is left holding the bag. If I were Nicole, I’d stop payment on the check and find someone to sue the ever-loving tar out of these Chicago-based bums.

Laline’s Blame Trump Farce: Will the U.S. Supreme Court Restore Colorblind Justice?

Now, the only thing standing between Staten Island and this grotesque Frankenseat is the U.S. Supreme Court. Nicole Malliotakis has filed an emergency petition to the high court, arguing (correctly) that the New York order forces a racial gerrymander in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Think about that: a state judge is literally prohibiting elections unless the state redraws lines on racial grounds.

If that isn’t a twisted perversion of equal protection, I don’t know what is. Even in 2023, the High Court made clear that race-based redistricting is strictly limited – yet here we have a politically crooked New York State court openly embracing race as the primary factor to re-engineer a district. It flips the spirit of the Voting Rights Act on its head.

Staten Island’s citizens are effectively being told their votes count less because of their skin color and political leanings. The Republic cannot endure while that precedent stands.

I’m cautiously optimistic that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority will slam the brakes on this. If they do, prepare for Laline and his progressive pals to howl that “Trump’s judges” are racists for upholding a colorblind Constitution.

And if the Justices don’t intervene, Laline will gloat that not even Trump’s appointees saved Malliotakis.

See how the game is rigged? For folks like him, it’s heads they win, tails we lose. But this fight is bigger than Laline’s snide commentary. It’s about reaffirming that equal protection under the law isn’t optional. Race-based gerrymandering is just as poisonous whether done by Republicans or Democrats – and in this case it’s Democrats blatantly doing it.

Never forget this basic, uncomfortable truth: it is the Democrat Party that is historically tied to racism in America. Slavery was defended by Democrats. Jim Crow laws were written and enforced by Democrats. The Ku Klux Klan was the terrorist enforcement arm of Democrat political power in the South.

Democrat National Convention circa 1922

That is not rhetoric. That is history.

Now the same party that once imposed segregation claims moral superiority while weaponizing race for modern social engineering. Instead of poll taxes, they use racial gerrymanders. Instead of literacy tests, they use “equity” mandates. The tactic is the same. Divide Americans by race. Sort them into categories. Manipulate political outcomes accordingly. The branding has changed. The objective has not.

“I haven’t seen Democrats this mad since we took away their slaves.”

The New York State constitution may have some nebulous provision about minority voting power, but it does not give license to concoct a Franken-district that tramples on communities of interest and fairness. If anything, New York’s highest court already warned Democrats in 2022 that partisan map manipulations won’t fly.

What do Democrats do now? Shopping for a single trial judge to give them cover under a new theory. It’s transparent and ugly.

So yes – I am hoping the Supreme Court steps up to stop this madness. Staten Island voters and American voters deserve a district that’s drawn naturally, not one spliced together for racial social-engineering experiments.

And if the High Court declines to hear it? Then God help us – voices must be heard even louder to overcome this engineered disadvantage.

If they steal the lines on a map, and in so doing, the People’s right to representative government, and the courts do nothing, then it’s time to think inside AND outside the box. It’s time for natural law remedies.

Laline’s Blame Trump Farce: Legacy Media Hacks and the Coming Backlash

Brian Laline likes to fancy himself a neutral newsman, but with this saga he’s ripped off the mask. After 50 years in the newsroom, he’s nothing more than a political hack-tivist with a byline. He peddles Democrat narratives and calls it truth. He smears ICE agents as “Gestapo,” cries that democracy is dying, yet cheers when his pals literally subvert democracy by disenfranchising his “Neighbors” through the courts.

His credibility? It’s shot.

Legacy media figures like Laline are panicking as the public keeps rejecting their narrative. Fear is his last weapon. Facts belong to the People. And the facts say he’s on the wrong side of this fight.

He asks if we’re scared. I’ll tell you who should be scared: the Demcrat Party establishment that thinks ordinary Americans will just roll over. Fighters never have. Staten Islanders never have.

If the Democrats and their media apologists think they can gaslight the masses with phony racism claims and maybe even rile up chaos in the streets like it’s 2020 again, they’ve got another thing coming. Laline would probably call that paranoia – he scoffs at the idea of “paid agitators” stirring unrest, parroting paid media agitators masquerading as fact-checkers who claim there’s “no evidence” for that.

Laline’s bar seat

Easy for him to say from his cozy desk in Atlantic Highlands, or at the corner bar stool at the Richmond County Country Club.

We watched American cities burn once, and a stolen election moths later. We won’t let the republic burn again. Come this summer, if professional instigators try to terrorize neighborhoods to sway a November election, I predict law-abiding Americans won’t sit on their hands. We’re done being victims.

The greatest backlash will be at the ballot box in 2026 – a red wave so huge no amount of gerrymandering or media spin will contain it. Mark my words, the harder they push, the louder voters will roar.

So blame Trump all you want, Brian. We see through your act. No one is buying your “Blame Trump” baloney. The Constitution might be under assault by your buddies, but it’s not dead yet. And neither is the fight. You and your cabal have run out of road. Your narrative is collapsing, your relevance is dwindling.

In the end, justice will prevail – either in the courts or in the streets on the way to the polls.

And to those betraying America’s voters under false racial pretenses, I say this: Get out while you can. It ain’t gonna be pretty. But it might get Pretti Good, and for that you can thank the Democrat Party.

