This is For Real.

This is For Real.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
9m

Thanks to Parlato and Luthmann for bringing our attention to this western New York political comedy. In Buffalo and Tonawanda, the same machine-style political protection that shielded Barack Obama’s unchallenged ascent in Illinois—marked by insiders, selective justice, and suppressed dissent—now steamrolls a struggling post-industrial community. Once a vibrant steel town, Tonawanda has begged for relief for over fifty years. Yet the corrupt apparatus persists.

Ryan Flynn, who accused his cousin, former Erie County DA John Flynn, of childhood sexual abuse, spent eight months in jail on felony contempt and harassment charges tied to an anonymous social media post. A grand jury rejected the felony case, leaving only a misdemeanor; Ryan testified the post wasn’t his and activity continued while he was locked up without internet. Meanwhile, John Flynn was appointed Town Supervisor. This disgraceful favoritism exposes how the political machine continues to prioritize insiders over justice and a desperate community’s cries for honest governance.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scrivener, LLC · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture