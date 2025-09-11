Leftist Blood Money: The Shadow Cash in the Age of Political Assassinations

Leftist Blood Money: Foreign dark funds fuel assassinations and political violence in America from Iran to the CCP to Arabella Advisors.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

Assassination Sparks a New Political War

Charlie Kirk took the stage in Utah – and caught a sniper’s bullet in the neck. The conservative activist crumpled as blood gushed, one shot fired from a rooftop in what authorities call a targeted political murder.

Utah’s governor didn’t mince words: “This is a political assassination,” vowing to pursue the death penalty when the killer is caught.

Leftist Blood Money: President Trump and Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump and culture-war firebrand, was killed for his beliefs in front of a college crowd.

The FBI has recovered a “bolt-action, high-powered rifle” in a wooded area near an area where the assassin of Charlie Kirk fled, said the bureau’s local field office director on Thursday morning.

The FBI also has “good video footage of this individual,” and the bureau has “tracked his movements,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls in a news conference.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect they are seeking “appears to be of college age” and “blended in” with students on the college campus.

The murder of a prominent Trump supporter sent shockwaves through a nation already on edge. It came barely a year after an attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, where a gunman’s bullet grazed the candidate’s head and a supporter was killed.

In the aftermath of Kirk’s killing, President Trump blasted “radical left political violence” and vowed to hunt down not only the shooters but also those who fund and fuel them.

“This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism we’re seeing,” Trump warned, pledging to find each and every organization behind this atrocity.

The message was clear: a new era of political violence has erupted, and the money trails behind the killers are now matters of national security.

Foreign Fingers on the Trigger

U.S. intelligence had already sounded the alarm: Iran was plotting to assassinate Trump. Weeks before the Butler rally shooting, federal agents quietly arrested a Pakistani man tied to Iran who was planning attacks in the summer of 2024.

Trump’s campaign publicly accused Tehran of hacking its servers and seeking to sow chaos in the 2024 election. Tehran’s leaders denied authorizing a hit, but the timing was ominous – vengeance for Trump’s strike on Soleimani was an open threat.

As Americans reeled from an assassin’s bullet, evidence mounted that foreign adversaries have their fingerprints on our domestic unrest.

In Beijing, the Chinese Communist Party pursues a “Strategy of Sowing Discord,” aiming to rip America apart from within. A recent congressional probe exposed billionaire Neville Singham – a U.S. expat in China – as a financial hub for far-left agitation. Lawmakers revealed that Singham, a CCP-tied magnate, pumped millions through an elaborate dark-money web to militant groups like the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which led to violent riots in Los Angeles.

The New York Times traced hundreds of millions of dollars flowing from Singham’s network into extremist organizations that promote Chinese propaganda and stoke street chaos.

Code Pink, student activist groups – all linked by Chinese funding and an anti-American agenda. U.S. officials warn that hostile regimes are bankrolling domestic extremists as proxy warriors. The goal: make Americans fight each other and weaken the nation from within.

In this climate of foreign-funded fury, tracking every yuan and rial infiltrating U.S. politics has become a counterterror imperative.

The Left’s Dark Money Machine Goes Big

While foreign meddling exploits the chaos, a vast homegrown dark money machine drives the left’s political juggernaut. At its center sits Arabella Advisors – a for-profit firm quietly managing a web of nonprofits that funnel staggering sums of anonymous cash into liberal causes.

In the 2020 election cycle alone, Arabella’s shadow network took in $2.4 billion, more than the Democratic and Republican National Committees combined. By 2022, that sum swelled to $3 billion.

The operation channels megadonor funds via pop-up front groups designed to look grassroots. Even billionaire liberal icons like George Soros pale in comparison – Arabella’s empire is “the indisputable heavyweight of Democratic dark money,” according to the left’s own observers.

One Arabella-managed fund, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, was the second-largest Super PAC donor in 2020, moving roughly $61 million in untraceable money to Democrat efforts. This torrent of hidden cash greases a vast political ground game, from protest organizations to partisan media. It also creates openings for illicit money.

Investigators uncovered that ActBlue – Democrats’ leading online fundraising platform – has been riddled with “straw donor” schemes and foreign donations. A House report found ActBlue flagged 22 fraudulent donation networks, nearly half with a foreign nexus.

In one month of 2024, ActBlue detected 237 donations from foreign IP addresses using prepaid cards. Anonymous donors broke large sums into thousands of small gifts, evading limits and obscuring origins.

President Trump responded with an executive crackdown on these laundering ploys, ordering the DOJ to smoke out any foreign or dummy donors corrupting our elections.

The left’s fundraising might is now a black box – billions in political cash with little transparency. Critics say that darkness provides cover not only for deep-pocketed ideologues but potentially for Moscow, Beijing, or Tehran to slip their dollars into the mix.

In an age of assassins and agitators, anonymity is a weapon.

From Digital Jihad to Scam PACs: Unmasking the Operatives

Dark money doesn’t just buy ads and NGOs – it bankrolls foot soldiers in the culture war. Case in point: TikTok terror Danesh Noshirvan, known online as “ThatDaneshGuy.” Famous for orchestrating cancel-culture pile-ons, Noshirvan has been waging a “digital jihad” against conservatives – and new revelations show Democratic dark-money networks were secretly footing the bill.

An explosive exposé uncovered a covert influencer scheme called Chorus, which offered select left-wing content creators up to $8,000 a month to push partisan narratives. The catch: they had to sign gag orders and let program bosses dictate their messaging.

The Chorus program was run by a nonprofit and bankrolled by dark money giant The Sixteen Thirty Fund – specifically to create an army of social media attack dogs. At least 90 influencers were approached under strict secrecy, forbidden from ever revealing they were on the take.

TikTok Terror Danesh Noshirvan

Danesh Noshirvan was among those recruited – he even admitted he applied to join the Chorus cabal in 2024. In hindsight, it fits: his constant online crusades against “racists” and “extremists” look exactly like what a hidden donor would pay for.

Noshirvan specialized in doxxing and vilifying conservatives. After the Supreme Court’s Dobbs abortion ruling, he publicly posted the home addresses of six conservative justices, urging his 3 million followers to harass them. Not long after, an armed man was arrested en route to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh – a would-be killer seemingly egged on by online hysteria.

Federal authorities, under Biden, were slow to react as threats mounted. Observers now ask if political pressure – and dark money patronage – kept the watchdogs at bay.

“Now it makes sense why – the Dark Money Dems were funding the attacks,” one investigator remarked bitterly.

Noshirvan today faces multiple lawsuits from victims of his campaigns, who brand him a paid “digital hitman” running a cyberstalking-for-profit racket.

Danesh Noshirvan is directly linked to Scott Dworkin, founder of the Democratic Coalition Against Donald Trump.

Dark money corruption doesn’t stop at anonymous influencers. It extends to high-profile operatives like Scott Dworkin, co-founder of the Democratic Coalition super PAC. Dworkin made a name raising “Resistance” donations to oppose Trump – but records show his PAC spent only a trickle on actual campaign support while funneling hefty sums back to Dworkin’s own consulting firm.

Scott Dworkin

In 2018, the group raised over $750,000, yet just $2,350 went to independent campaign expenditures; much of the rest padded staff and consultants’ pockets.

Even Democrats cried foul. John Fetterman’s campaign manager blasted Dworkin’s operation as a “Scam PAC” run by “grifters” after discovering the PAC was using Fetterman’s name to solicit donations for itself. Of $375,000 raised for Fetterman’s Senate run, a paltry $2,800 was spent supporting him, while $65,000 quietly paid Dworkin’s firm. It’s a stark example of how unscrupulous actors exploit dark money channels, enriching themselves under the guise of political activism.

From Soros’s billions to Silicon Valley’s millions, the left’s cash flows in shadows and often with strings attached. Now those strings are ensnaring American democracy in violence.

In the wake of an assassination and averted assassinations, calls for sunlight are growing loud. Political leaders demand that every hidden donor, cutout nonprofit, and proxy campaign be dragged into the light.

“We will find you… and hold you accountable,” Utah’s governor vowed to Kirk’s unknown killer. President Trump has ordered federal agencies to trace the money behind these crimes and punish any outfit that bankrolled bloodshed. The stakes could not be higher.

As assassins target public figures and extremist mobs batter cities, the true puppeteers often sit in comfortable obscurity, writing checks. Tracking leftist dark money – especially foreign-sourced money – is now vital to saving American lives.

President Donald J. Trump

In this brutal new era, President Trump knows that following the money may be the only way to stop the killing and bring about the New American Golden Age.

