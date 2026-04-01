Liar Liar Case on Fire: Christopher Ambrose’s “technical confusion” rent claim may trigger dismissal, sanctions, and possible perjury exposure

LUTHMANN NOTE: For years, Christopher Ambrose manipulated courts to silence his ex-wife and children, but lying to a federal judge may be his undoing. This ruling signals that Ambrose – first and foremost a credibly accused child abuser – cannot weaponize the judiciary with impunity.

Christopher Ambrose has been a suspended and delinquent attorney for the last 20 years.

The SUSPENDED and DELINQUENT New York attorney who once represented the DNC and Bill and Hillary Clinton gambled by perjuring himself for a free ride, and Judge Nagala basically lit that scheme on fire. Ambrose remains in the fight for now, but the price of his lies is coming due – potentially at the cost of his case and his freedom. This piece is “Liar Liar Case on Fire.”

In addition, please see Frank Parlato’s latest piece on Ambrose’s demise: Federal Judge Orders Ambrose to Produce Bank Records, Criminal Referral Open.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

(NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT) – The jig is up for Christopher Ambrose in New Haven federal court. In a blistering showdown in the U.S. District of Connecticut, Judge Sarala V. Nagala found that Ambrose – a former TV writer and disbarred attorney – may have lied under oath to dodge a $405 filing fee.

“The Court has determined it needs additional information to assess whether Plaintiff’s allegation of poverty was untrue when it was made, such that this case is subject to dismissal under 28 U.S.C. § 1915(e)(2)(A),” Judge Nagala’s March 31, 2026, Order stated.

Ambrose had sworn he was destitute, claiming “zero income,” no assets, and two teenagers to support. In reality, he was living large in a $2.2 million beachfront home, quietly collecting royalty checks and eyeing an $800,000 inheritance he never disclosed.

Mia Ambrose and journalist Richard Luthmann

He even listed a daughter as a dependent who, as she thundered in her own affidavit, “had not resided with him since August 2024.”

The judge’s ruling cataloged these fibs in astonishing detail – and made clear that Ambrose’s lawsuit against renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee is now hanging by a legal thread.

Liar Liar Case on Fire: The Judge Who Wouldn’t Play Along

Judge Nagala did not immediately dismiss Ambrose’s defamation case, but she came very close. Citing federal law and Second Circuit precedent, she underscored that with even a single material lie in an in forma pauperis (“IFP”) application, the court is “required . . . to dismiss the action.” The court has a statutory mandate and inherent power to protect its integrity. Litigants who “seek advantage by dishonest means” forfeit their right to have claims heard.

The court also pointedly denied Ambrose the leniency usually given to self-represented litigants, observing that as a suspended lawyer, he “should have known better.” District of Connecticut local rules even require a special notice to pro se opponents of motions to dismiss, but Judge Nagala found Ambrose’s legal training obviated any such solicitude.

U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala

In essence, the court found that Ambrose may have come into court with unclean hands, having perjured himself to gain entry. And under long-established doctrine, “when a litigant lies to the court and his adversary intentionally, repeatedly, and about issues central to the case,” a judge may end the case on that basis alone. See Rossbach v. Montefiore Med. Ctr., 81 F.4th 124, 136 (2d Cir. 2023); Schlaifer Nance & Co. v. Estate of Warhol, 194 F.3d 323, 336–38 (2d Cir. 1999).

Ambrose’s misrepresentations went to the very foundation of his lawsuit – his sworn right to proceed without fees – a fact Judge Nagala will undoubtedly weigh in considering the ultimate sanction of dismissal and a potential referral to the U.S. Attorney.

Liar Liar Case on Fire: No Poor Me For a Lawyer Who Should Know Better

The falsehoods laid out read like a case study in perjury. Ambrose told the court he paid $2,450 in monthly rent; in truth, he leases a waterfront Madison home for $3,750. Caught by this $1,300 per month lie, he served up an 18-page opposition full of what he dryly termed “technical confusion.”

Ambrose’s excuse? He claimed a mix-up between “gross and net rental obligations” – a nonsensical distinction in the context of a fixed residential rent.

In plain English, “$3,750 is the rent. You either write it down honestly or you lie.

Ambrose’s affidavit also listed two of his 18-year-old children as living with him and wholly dependent on his support. That was false.

Mia Ambrose, his daughter, filed her own sworn declaration confirming she hadn’t lived with her father since the summer of 2024 and received “no support of any kind” from him since. She attested that her father withheld her documents (birth certificate, Social Security card, passport) to try to control her – and that far from being a “full-time student” under his care, she was actually unable to finish high school due to his misconduct.

Likewise, Ambrose’s son had withdrawn from school, meaning neither child legally counted as a dependent when Ambrose filed his affidavit.

In sum, Ambrose lied about his income, assets, and household size – practically every line of the IFP form. Judge Nagala must decide whether these were minor, good-faith errors, or “deliberate misrepresentations on material matters” designed to mislead the court.

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Key Findings vs. Evidence vs. Consequences

Will there be consequences for Christopher Ambrose?

Liar Liar Case on Fire: Ambrose’s Perjury Cloud Just Got Darker

Why didn’t the judge dismiss the case outright? Many expect that to be forthcoming. The ruling requires Ambrose to make significant disclosures to the court by April 14.

Dr. Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div., is the defendant in psychopath Christopher Ambrose’s lawsuit.

“Judge Nagala is giving [Chris Ambrose] just enough rope to hang himself with,” said a Connecticut attorney who did not wish to be named. “If I were him, I’d be on the phone with Bandy Lee trying to hammer out a stipulated dismissal with prejudice. He doesn’t need this headache.”

Dr. Lee, along with the activist Tina Swithin and journalist Frank Parlato – both defendants in “companion” Ambrose defamation cases, have already expended substantial effort to refute Ambrose’s claims. They may very well prefer a merits victory with vindication on the defamation issues and potentially sizeable counterclaims, rather than a procedural dismissal. After all, Ambrose isn’t poor, despite what he might tell a federal judge.

Frank Parlato is loaded for bear. Maybe Chris Ambrose should just lie down.

In fact, the court invoked its discretion to impose alternate sanctions short of dismissal. Judge Nagala could revoke Ambrose’s IFP status, ordering him to pay the $405 fee forthwith or face automatic shutdown of his case.

Additionally, if Dr. Lee decides to hire formal counsel, she could move for reimbursement of all legal costs and attorney’s fees incurred as a result of Ambrose’s bad faith, deception, and frivolous legal actions.

Another move with potentially grave consequences for Ambrose would be if the judge transmitted a referral of the matter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for investigation of perjury and false statements on a court document – federal felonies punishable by five years in prison (18 U.S.C. §§ 1621, 1001).

“Those who subvert the integrity of judicial proceedings may face both dismissal of their claims and criminal prosecution,” the Connecticut attorney said. “Judge Nagala has already recognized that [Chris Ambrose] should be held to the standard of an attorney because of legal precedent and his history and training.”

Chris Ambrose lied about poverty to the federal court. Now, Judge Nagala wants to see the backup documents that Ambrose cannot provide.

Judge Nagala’s handling aligns with Second Circuit guidance. Courts have “wide discretion to sanction a litigant’s bad-faith conduct,” even up to dismissal or default, especially when a plaintiff’s lies “undermine the integrity of the proceedings” (see S. New Eng. Tel. Co. v. Glob. NAPs Inc., 624 F.3d 123, 148–49 (2d Cir. 2010)). The idea is that the judicial system cannot function if parties feel free to submit false affidavits with impunity.

Here, Ambrose’s lies struck at the core of his ability to sue at all – a blatant abuse of the court’s trust.

In short, the court may expose Ambrose’s “lie-and-try” litigation strategy. His case survives for now, but under a dark cloud, and his exposure has only increased.

Judge Nagala’s ruling effectively “flipped the script” on Ambrose. By lying to save $405, he may have doomed his defamation suit and opened himself to personal ruin.

Liar Liar Case on Fire: Ambrose’s Biggest Problem is Christopher Ambrose

What’s next for Ambrose? In the immediate term, he must come clean to the court with a plethora of documents. If he was dishonest, those lies would be laid bare. Judge Nagala may set an evidentiary hearing on the IFP issue, essentially putting Ambrose on the stand, under oath, to defend his statements.

Liar Liar Case on Fire: Christopher Ambrose’s “technical confusion” rent claim may trigger dismissal, sanctions, and possible perjury exposure

Even if the case proceeds, one more misstep or misrepresentation and his case is history. Ambrose’s credibility is “fatally impeached,” says one legal commentator, and Dr. Lee and the other defendants can use the fraud findings to gut what remains of his claims.

Meanwhile, a potential referral to prosecutors hangs over Ambrose’s head; a grand jury could theoretically indict him for perjury or making false statements to the court. In Connecticut, federal prosecutors have prosecuted similar conduct (lying about finances in court) as a felony when it is egregious.

Ambrose is also now on the radar of the judge in his other two federal cases, who could adopt Judge Nagala’s findings there as well under the judicial notice provisions of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

In short, Christopher Ambrose won a small reprieve – his case wasn’t dismissed today. But Judge Nagala’s ruling reads like a prophecy of doom: if half of what’s in her order is true, Ambrose not only will lose his lawsuits, he might end up facing criminal charges for his deceit.

For additional coverage, please see Frank Parlato’s piece: Federal Judge Orders Ambrose to Produce Bank Records, Criminal Referral Open.

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