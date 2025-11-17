McMahon Machine Melts Down as Judge Judy Flees the Bench

McMahon Machine Melts Down: It was a cold day because Mike McMahon had his hands in his own pockets.

Dick LaFontaine

Frankie Pressman

Michael Volpe

Richard Luthmann

Once protected by Cuomo-era backroom deals, Staten Island’s power couple, District Attorney Michael McMahon and Judge Judith “Judy” McMahon, now face a reckoning as their allies fall and their influence wanes.

McMahon Machine Melts Down: Crooked Mike and Judy McMahon

“The once-invincible ‘McMahon machine’ is wobbling,” one report noted, hit by “an onslaught of scandals and revelations” that have thrown the McMahons on the defensive.

Investigative journalist Richard Luthmann – a longtime nemesis of McMahon – has long vowed to expose what he calls a “weaponized” justice system under McMahon. He accuses the district attorney of running a “crony network” that is now cracking under pressure. In a recent bombshell podcast, Luthmann unloaded.

“They have criminals running their grand jury rooms… The criminal-in-chief, being Michael McMahon, in my opinion,” he said.

Such explosive allegations underscore a dramatic fall from grace for a couple that once dominated Staten Island’s legal scene. Observers say that as Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York Democratic Party move further to the left, in line with Zohran Mamdani’s policies, the Cuomo shield that long insulated the McMahons has disintegrated, leaving them newly exposed.

Party bosses previously brokered cross-party pacts to keep the McMahons in power – even the local GOP boss ensured no Republican would run against DA McMahon or Judge McMahon in 2023.

McMahon Machine Melts Down: Judy McMahon and Ray Rodriguez

“Party bosses decided who the judges and prosecutors will be, rather than the voters,” Luthmann scorned that arrangement. “That all changed for the McMahons with the Ray Rodriguez judicial failure. They’re no longer bosses because they can’t get their people elected on Staten Island without a shady deal. They lose at the polls.”

Those old protection rackets are collapsing. With public opinion souring and former allies allegedly turning state’s evidence, insiders describe the McMahon dynasty as a house of cards on the brink of collapse.

“The McMahons had a good run – but the jig is up,” Luthmann said. “Mike McMahon’s a scumbag… so is his scumbag wife. They’re both scumbags.”

The message is clear: Staten Island’s first couple of justice is in freefall, and the safety net that protected them is gone.

McMahon Machine Melts Down: Judge Judy’s Sudden Exit Stirs Suspicion

District Attorney Michael McMahon and Judge Judy McMahon have long been Staten Island’s ruling legal duo. Now Judy’s abrupt retirement at age 68 raises new questions.

Officially, the 13th Judicial District lists her seat as vacant due to “Age,” but many aren’t buying that as the whole story.

“This was Staten Island’s top judge – suddenly she’s gone before her term was up,” one court insider noted skeptically.

Judy McMahon had just coasted to reelection in 2022 after an unusual cross-party endorsement deal ensured she faced no opponent. Now, barely into her new term, she’s bowed out.

Why?

Critics point to the cloud of controversy that’s trailed her in recent years. In 2017, Judge McMahon was implicated in a case-rigging scheme known as “Part N,” where she allegedly steered warrant cases to a friendly judge to benefit her husband’s prosecutions.

McMahon Machine Melts Down: Judith McMahon and Stephen Rooney were co-Administrative Judges for Staten Island during the Part N scandal.

Luthmann exposed the scheme, which resulted in her demotion and cost her $50,000 a year in pay. Though she remained on the bench, that scandal tarnished her reputation.

“She lost as much as $500,000 in extra pay and pension” due to the Part N affair, one report noted.

Publicly, Judge McMahon has insisted that her departure is routine – a retirement to enjoy her hefty pension (over $120,000 per year) after years of “public service.” But behind closed doors, sources suggest the exit was hurried to avoid impending fallout.

New York requires judges over the age of 70 to obtain recertification every two years from the Office of Court Administration and the Governor to remain on the bench. While this process has historically been a formality for politically connected judges like Judy McMahon, shifting political winds have turned the once-routine requirement into a liability.

In past years, Judge McMahon—married to Richmond County DA Michael McMahon and long considered untouchable in Staten Island’s Democratic machine—would have been a lock for recertification by Governor Kathy Hochul.

“Commie” Mamdani and Kathy Hochul

But the game has changed.

The 2020 budget crisis resulted in nearly all older judges being purged under the guise of cost-saving, revealing the political nature of the process. Then came the resignation of Chief Judge Janet DiFiore amid an ethics probe, exposing the judiciary to further scrutiny.

Compounding that, Judge McMahon herself still has the “Part N” case-rigging scandal hanging over her head like a cloud. She was accused of funneling cases to pro-prosecution judges in coordination with her husband, leading to her demotion and salary loss.

“She got caught once, and there’s more coming,” speculates a veteran attorney, who believes Judy left “before the heat really hit.”

In a more forgiving era, her clout might have ensured continued tenure. Still, as Cuomo-aligned Democrats like the McMahons fall out of favor and reform-minded leaders like Assemblyman Charles Fall take power, her recertification becomes politically toxic.

SI Dems Leader and Assemblyman Charles Fall

Sources suggest Judge McMahon was quietly told that Hochul and court leaders would not approve her next two-year term, and, facing a looming, potentially humiliating rejection, she opted to retire early instead.

In a political world now dominated by the AOC-Mamdani progressive wing and eager to shed the baggage of the Cuomo era, even a once-protected judge like McMahon couldn’t survive the new reality.

Indeed, with investigators now circling the DA’s office, any further scrutiny of the judge’s role in her husband’s legal maneuverings could prove embarrassing. By quietly stepping aside, Judge McMahon may hope to slip into obscurity – and lock in her double pension – before any fresh scandal lands on her doorstep.

The real reasons for her early exit remain murky, but the timing has only fueled talk that this once-powerful jurist didn’t retire so much as retreat under pressure.

McMahon Machine Melts Down: Islamophobia Cover-Up Allegations

The McMahons’ troubles don’t end with political deals – they extend to the toxic scandal of Islamophobia alleged in their inner circle. At the center is City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks – a McMahon ally – and her husband Kevin Barry Love, a well-connected Staten Island politico.

Kevin Barry Love in Paris

Earlier this year, multiple whistleblowers accused Hanks’ office of anti-Muslim hate and harassment, claiming a Muslim staffer was mocked for praying and penalized for taking the Eid holiday off.

One staff member alleged they were berated for stepping away to perform mandatory prayer, and afterward targeted with retaliation in Hanks’ office. The City Council’s Equal Employment officials received “multiple workplace complaints” against Hanks for religious discrimination and retaliation, according to a June report.

Islam under assault on Staten Island’s McMahon Machine?

As these disturbing accusations came to light, outraged Muslim community leaders demanded an immediate apology from Hanks, insisting “Islamophobia has no place…in our city,” according to statements circulated by the Islamic Leadership Council.

Threatening Messages from Kevin Barry Love against Staten Island Muslim Activists

But instead of swift accountability, critics charge that District Attorney McMahon helped sweep the whole mess under the rug.

Specifically, Kevin Barry Love – a close McMahon confidant – allegedly sent threatening messages to Muslim activists amid a local controversy. Rather than crack down on these threats, DA McMahon’s office stayed conspicuously quiet, never bringing any charges or public rebuke.

Embattled NYC Council Member Kamillah Hanks [L] and. DA Michael E. McMahon [R].

“One of [McMahon’s] political allies, Kevin Barry Love…[was] threatening Muslims,” Luthmann recounted, and Hanks was “treating Muslims terribly in the office” – making disparaging comments about them praying.

When Muslim community groups sounded the alarm in letters, McMahon’s team did little, Luthmann says. Instead, McMahon allegedly focused on the messenger: Luthmann himself.

In a stunning retaliation claim, Luthmann revealed that McMahon’s office ginned up a phony police alert – an “ICARD” – effectively an extrajudicial warrant, to target Luthmann right after his media outlet reported the Islamophobia scandal.

Luthmann blasted this as a “fraudulent” ICARD aimed at silencing his free speech about McMahon’s Muslim-bashing allies. Recordings later showed a detective bragging that with McMahon as “victim, I get whatever I want” – admitting they tried to snare Luthmann without a judge’s warrant.

NYPD Detective John Wilkinson

The stench of a cover-up now surrounds McMahon: rather than confront Islamophobia in his ranks, he’s accused of muzzling those who expose it. These allegations, if true, paint a damning picture of a DA willing to bury hate-crime concerns for political convenience. It has only further eroded McMahon’s standing, especially as Staten Island’s Muslim population rallies against him and Hanks.

“They’re anti-Islam – plain and simple,” charges one community advocate.

And with Hanks still refusing to apologize, this Islamophobia outrage continues to simmer, threatening to pull yet another pillar out from under the McMahon machine.

McMahon Machine Melts Down: Sidelined Allies Savino and Hanks Under Fire

Two of the McMahons’ longtime political allies – former State Sen. Diane Savino and Councilmember Kamillah Hanks – find themselves politically sidelined amid the chaos.

McMahon Machine Melts Down: Andrew Cuomo and former State Senator Diane Savino, who, for the next few weeks, works as a special assistant to NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

“This is a bloodbath. Anyone in McMahon’s orbit is getting dragged,” quips a veteran Staten Island Democrat.

Diane Savino, once a power broker in her own right, has seen her fortunes fade dramatically. After 18 years in the state senate, Savino declined to seek reelection in 2022, stepping away just as the progressive wave swept Albany. She was the last surviving member of the notorious Independent Democratic Conference – a breakaway caucus aligned with Republicans – after most IDC colleagues were ousted by AOC-aligned insurgents in 2018.

Now Savino holds a low-profile job in the Adams administration, a far cry from her days as a kingmaker. And even in what she calls “semi-retirement,” scandal has touched her: Savino’s personal recovery journey became tabloid fodder thanks to Kevin Barry Love.

The ex-senator has publicly said she’s “in recovery.” But Love – whom Savino once considered a friend – has been literally testing her resolve. He’s been spotted gleefully handing Savino glasses of wine at political events – wine he doesn’t even pay for, according to reports.

“Friends fear the former Senator’s recovery is under siege,” one bombshell article declared, dubbing the mini-scandal “WineGate.”

Savino’s camp has been mum, but insiders say she’s “furious at Kevin’s antics” and feels hung out to dry. The optics certainly haven’t helped her stature in local Democratic circles.

Diane Savino and Kamillah Hanks, back when they were relevant.

Meanwhile, Love’s wife, Kamillah Hanks – once seen as a rising star on the North Shore – is politically crippled with the incoming Mamdani administration amid the aforementioned racism and Islamophobia scandals swirling around her. Her husband’s misconduct and her own office’s troubles have raised questions about how long she can hold onto her City Council seat.

“Can she escape the firestorm?” the press openly asked.

Hanks may have won her recent election, but at what cost? City Hall sources say she’s lost support among colleagues and is viewed as a political liability.

Mayor Adams – initially an ally – has kept her at arm’s length since the allegations first exploded. And progressive activists view her as a meal. Termed-out opponents are already emerging, sensing that a special election may be on the horizon.

In short, Hanks’ victory looks pyrrhic: she won the battle, but is losing the war for public trust. As for Savino, her influence has evaporated – “She’s in recovery from office, lol,” she recently quipped wryly on social media.

Both women exemplify how the McMahon-affiliated old guard is being benched, one by one, as the tides shift on Staten Island.

McMahon Machine Melts Down: Charles Fall and the Progressive Revolt

Amid the chaos, a new Democratic order is emerging on Staten Island, threatening to upend the McMahon establishment once and for all. Assemblyman Charles Fall – a 36-year-old rising star – has ascended as the fresh face of Staten Island Democrats.

In October 2025, party insiders elected Fall as the chair of the Staten Island Democratic Committee, handing the reins to a new generation. It’s a seismic changing of the guard: Fall replaces a McMahon loyalist and becomes the first Muslim to lead the borough’s Democrats (fittingly poetic, given the Islamophobia furor).

Charles Fall is visiting the Middle East.

His rise signals that the progressive, post-Cuomo wing is now in charge. Fall, a son of Guinean immigrants, has cultivated an image as a reformer not beholden to the old machine. He’s quietly aligned himself with the city’s progressive bloc – the so-called AOC wing of the Democratic Party – which has been itching to clean house in Staten Island.

“The North Shore is done with the old boys’ club,” says a Democratic district leader, noting Fall’s broad support from young activists and community groups. Indeed, figures like Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (now a prominent national voice on the left) have reportedly cheered Fall’s elevation, seeing it as a beachhead for reformers in one of NYC’s historically conservative corners.

Intra-party civil war is brewing: on one side, the McMahon-allied moderates and patronage players; on the other, Fall’s camp of progressives and good-government types, emboldened by national trends. This tension burst into the open when Fall’s slate ousted McMahon’s allies in the recent party leadership vote.

“Out with the old, in with the new,” a jubilant Fall supporter posted online after the committee coup.

Even the Republicans must now reckon with a Staten Island Democratic Party chaired by a younger, reform-minded leader. The implications are enormous, particularly for GOP Leader and Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, a McMahon ally eyeing the Supreme Court seat being vacated by Judge Judy.

McMahon Machine Melts Down: “You can be both a boss and a bitch. Ask Jerry Kassar.”

For the McMahons, it means their intra-party cover is effectively gone. No longer do they control the levers of local Dem power. Insiders predict prosecutors and the press won’t hesitate to challenge the McMahon machine’s abuses, and no one will come to their defense.

Expect more aggressive oversight of the DA’s actions, less tolerance for sweetheart cross-endorsement deals, and openness to primary challenges against incumbents tainted by scandal. Already, in shades of Charles “Joe” Hines in Brooklyn, the new regime has signaled it will not endorse Michael McMahon if he seeks another term as DA.

And if McMahon were to fall, Fall’s faction stands ready to back a reformist candidate for that office. It all adds up to a full-blown intraparty rebellion reminiscent of 2018, when left-wing challengers toppled IDC senators (Savino’s old crew).

As one political analyst put it, “The AOC revolution has come for Staten Island.” The McMahons’ longtime iron grip was pried loose by their own scandals, and Charles Fall is wasting no time driving a wedge in the opening.

The once-stable coalition of Cuomo-era Dems and machine Republicans that propped up the McMahons is fracturing. In its place: a feistier, accountability-focused movement that doesn’t fear calling out corruption on either side of the aisle.

For Staten Island’s embattled first family, this may be the most dangerous development yet – a political climate no longer willing to protect them.

McMahon Machine Melts Down: Quiet Deals and Looming Justice?

As the walls close in, rumors abound of secret negotiations and last-ditch deals to avoid a public reckoning. With multiple investigations reportedly in motion – from NYPD Internal Affairs probing McMahon’s use of the “ICARD” to potential federal inquiries into abuse of power – some players are said to be quietly seeking immunity by turning informant.

Judge Castorina claimed under oath in 2018 that he was never Luthmann’s friend. He avoided him at all costs. This photo tells a different story. It was taken the night Castorina won a 2016 primary election over Janine Materna.

“I hope Ron is smart enough to make the deal with the feds,” Luthmann said of McMahon ally Ron Castorina, a judge implicated in perjury allegations.

Castorina, who allegedly lied under oath to frame Luthmann in exchange for his judgeship, is now under intense pressure. Luthmann bluntly warned that if Castorina doesn’t flip, he’ll “go down as a uni-party hack.”

According to courthouse chatter, Castorina has indeed been considering a quiet proffer to federal authorities – potentially spilling insider details on the McMahon operation to save his own skin. He’s not alone.

Within the DA’s office, whispers suggest that some staff members have been contacted by federal agents investigating patterns of misconduct – and a few might be willing to cooperate. Meanwhile, observers speculate that Michael McMahon himself may be seeking a backdoor deal. The DA has kept an uncharacteristically low profile in recent weeks, dodging press questions.

Some interpret this as McMahon “laying low” in hopes of negotiating a resolution.

“If he can cut a quiet deal to walk away, he will,” opines a prominent Manhattan Democratic Consultant. “If the other shoe to drop is that McMahon won’t run in 2027, or else that he’s leaving early, then we have our answer. The McMahons don’t leave unless they have to.”

Staten Island District Attorney Michael E. Mahon and NYS Attorney General Letitia James

Similarly, Judge Judy McMahon’s abrupt retirement is seen by some as part of a behind-the-scenes bargain: by removing herself from the bench, she may reduce scrutiny on her past actions – effectively falling on her sword to protect the family.

There’s even chatter that the McMahons have offered not to seek any future office. No official confirms such an arrangement, but the timing of Judy’s exit and Mike’s sudden silence has fueled the theory of a “grand bargain” to end the McMahon era quietly.

Still, not everyone believes escape is that easy.

“These guys think they can cut a deal and ride off into the sunset with their pensions intact,” Luthmann scoffed. “Maybe Judy and Mike are sick. And that would be a shame – that it didn’t happen a decade ago. They should do like the cops do and give her a walk-out. That way the entire courthouse can turn their backs for 25 years of terror.”

He’s already preparing federal civil rights lawsuits against McMahon to be filed in a Florida federal court and providing evidence to the authorities and watchdog agencies. And with the FBI and new party leadership alerted, any attempted cover-up might itself blow up.

DOJ Weaponization Working Group Chair Edward R. Martin, Jr.

“Maybe the NYPD Rat Squad does something in the next two months, maybe they don’t,” Luthmann said of NYPD Internal Affairs. “This was brought to the attention of NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, and I have a feeling all of them will be answering serious questions very soon.”

In other words, the clock is ticking. Whether by government action or quiet resignation, the endgame for the McMahon machine is approaching. Sources suggest some may slip away through secret deals, but the court of public opinion has already rendered its verdict.

“The only person in the universe that could destroy this entire McMahon machine is Rich Luthmann, and they f—ing know it,” Luthmann said defiantly. “I’ve dreamt about it for a decade, and the elements are finally in place.”

As the final act plays out, Staten Island’s political landscape will never be the same. The era of Cuomo’s protected princes is over, and a new chapter – brash, boisterous, and unafraid to take on the so-called “scumbags” – has begun.

