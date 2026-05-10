Mother’s Day Family Court Firestorm: Bridget Suarez jailed as Volpe reporting, Also, CharityWatch blowback and Hales’ fee motion explodes.

LUTHMANN NOTE: They jailed Bridget Suarez on Mother’s Day weekend, and the family court machine still wants the scandal to be Michael Volpe’s reporting. That is the tell. Volpe asked the questions. He followed the record. The insiders answered with a source hunt. CharityWatch thought it could smear and fundraise without being watched itself. Jeremy Hales thought federal court was a drive-thru where Randy Shochet could order fees with fries. Wrong. This story is about receipts, secrecy, and sunlight. Courts, watchdogs, and content-farm litigants hate sunlight when it turns back on them. Too bad. Sunlight is what journalists do. This piece is “Mother’s Day Family Court Firestorm.”

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

They jailed Bridget Suarez on Mother’s Day weekend, and the family court machine still thinks the scandal is Michael Volpe’s reporting. That tells the whole story.

This episode of Luthmann Live with Michael Volpe hit three fronts at once: the Bridget Suarez Mother’s Day jail shocker, the CharityWatch/Debevoise blowback, and Jeremy Hales’ attempt to turn federal litigation into an on-demand fast-food counter.

Mother’s Day Family Court Firestorm: Chicago-based journalist Michael Volpe

Volpe asked the questions lawyers and judges did not want asked. He identified himself as an investigative journalist. He went to the record. He confronted the parties.

Then the machinery kicked in.

Suddenly, the issue was not the child-safety allegations, the court’s handling of those allegations, or the custody result. The issue became who talked to the reporter.

Mother’s Day Family Court Firestorm: Psycho Judge Carla Wheeler

The lead story is Bridget Suarez. Volpe’s reporting says Suarez landed in the McLean County, Illinois jail after a contempt fight exploded from his family court coverage.

In his first article, Volpe reported that Bridget went from shared custody to supervised visits while her ex-husband, David Suarez, acknowledged watching pornography while caring for the children, and while the child allegedly disclosed sexual abuse to multiple mandated reporters.

Mother’s Day Family Court Firestorm: Psycho Judge Carla Wheeler

Judge Carla Wheeler is the kind of family court figure who turns secrecy into a weapon and then acts shocked when reporters start asking why a mother is in jail on Mother’s Day while the underlying child-safety questions remain unanswered.

In Luthmann’s view, Wheeler looks less like a neutral referee and more like the face of a broken machine — a judge more interested in punishing exposure than confronting the disturbing facts that made the exposure necessary.

Then came the retaliation-style court move.

Mother’s Day Family Court Firestorm: The Source Hunt Begins

David Suarez’s contempt petition says the Guardian ad Litem report was confidential, alleges “upon information and belief” that Bridget Suarez disclosed it and its contents to unauthorized third parties, including Tim Burgess and Michael Volpe, and cites Volpe’s email asking whether David acknowledged watching pornography while the children were in the home.

That filing does not merely complain about a court document. It puts journalism in the crosshairs. It cites Volpe’s reporting, his questioning, and his possession of information as though those facts somehow prove Bridget was the source.

That is a leap. And it is a dangerous one.

Luthmann’s response to Suarez’s counsel cut straight through it. He called the move “a newsroom raid in a necktie” and made clear that Volpe would not identify confidential sources. He also asked the obvious question: why chase sources instead of answering the substance? His email pointed to pediatrician testimony, alleged child disclosures, the pornography admission, and the GAL’s extraordinary monitoring measures as the issues that deserved daylight.

Family court secrecy is supposed to protect children. It is not supposed to bury public-interest facts, shield insiders, or punish reporters by threatening their sources. When secrecy becomes a bunker for institutional embarrassment, journalism becomes the disinfectant.

CharityWatch Gets Watched

The show then pivoted to CharityWatch, Laurie Styron, and the white-shoe lawyers at Debevoise & Plimpton. CharityWatch thought it could smear and fundraise without being watched itself.

Laurie Styron is the Executive Director of CharityWatch

CharityWatch is mired in a scandal

CharityWatch Lawyer Jared “The Joker” Kagen from Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Luthmann says not so fast.

Debevoise told Luthmann that CharityWatch stood by its article and denied that it stated or implied he received payment. The law firm said CharityWatch had voluntarily revised the article to add language addressing his concern that he was not paid by anyone.

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Luthmann’s response was sharper. He argued that Debevoise missed the point. The problem was not one magic sentence. The problem was the architecture of implication: headline, proximity, “associate” language, criminal-history framing, and donor-solicitation context.

In Luthmann’s view, CharityWatch dragged him into a story about alleged donor-funded retaliation, FBI allegations, charitable misuse, and an alleged kidnapping plot where he did not belong. He demanded that CharityWatch gut the article of every reference to him and replace it with a direct correction stating that it had no evidence he received payment or participated in a paid smear campaign.

Then he widened the battlefield.

Luthmann says CharityWatch’s problem is bigger than one article. He says the group’s favorable treatment of the Clinton Foundation exposes a partisan double standard, where politically connected Democrat-world nonprofits get deference while conservative-linked critics and independent journalists get smeared.

In his view, Laurie Styron is not acting like a neutral charity watchdog but like a “leftist hack” hiding behind nonprofit branding, donor-trust language, and big-money, white-shoe Debevoise letterhead while CharityWatch allegedly launders political innuendo through a supposedly objective 501(c)(3) platform.

CharityWatch: “The Clinton Foundation is an A-rated organization.”

“Bill Clinton is a Rapist.”

“Bill Clinton is a Rapist.”

“It’s clear that Bill Clinton is a rapist, and this organization supports these types of shady organizations not based on financials or achievements, but because of corrupt political connections,” Luthmann said.

“Bill Clinton is a Rapist.”

“Bill Clinton is a Rapist.”

Is Laurie Styron a Clinton Groupie?

He plans to examine the organization’s Form 990 filings, governance, board oversight, ratings history, donor solicitations, political bias, and whether CharityWatch acts as a neutral watchdog or a partisan reputational hit shop hiding behind nonprofit branding.

That is the court of public opinion. No begging. No quiet settlement. Just sunlight.

Hales Wants Fries With Fees

The third front is Hales v. Preston and Jeremy Hales’ motion for costs and fees. Luthmann says Hales and attorney Randy Shochet are trying to turn the Gainesville federal court into a fast-food stand: order fees at the counter, grab a bag of sanctions, and post the content to YouTube.

Hales and Shochet are turning the Florida federal court into a joke.

But Judge Robert Hinkle’s May 7 order cuts hard against the idea that service and pleading issues are finished. Hinkle wrote that Luthmann “may—indeed, must—respond” to the Third Amended Complaint and may file either an answer or a motion under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12.

Hinkle Order 1

Hinkle Order 2

FRCP Rule 12(b) Summary

“Hales and Shochet are retards. Judge Hinkle said I could raise Rule 12 issues, and the rule itself says ‘Insufficient Service’ is one of the grounds for dismissal,” Luthmann said. “How can you ask for fees and costs when the service issue hasn’t been decided? The only problem I could run into is corruption. Hinkle was appointed by President Epstein Island.”

That matters. If Rule 12 defenses remain available, including insufficiency of process or insufficiency of service of process, then Hales’ costs-and-fees push looks premature. It also looks performative. The court has not finally blessed the service theory. The case is not at the finish line. Yet Hales wants the prize window opened now.

Luthmann’s answer is simple: this is not McDonald’s, and Judge Hinkle’s courtroom does not sell sanctions with fries.

Mother’s Day Family Court Firestorm: Sunlight Is the Story

This episode exposed a system-wide pattern. Family court wants secrecy. CharityWatch wants donor trust without watchdog scrutiny of itself. Hales wants court rulings fast enough to feed a YouTube ecosystem.

Luthmann and Volpe say no. They are dragging the documents into daylight.

That is the real story. The courts, the watchdogs, and the content-farm litigants all hate sunlight when the spotlight swings back at them.

“Tough shit,” Luthmann said. “Sunlight is what journalists do.”

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com