New Canaan Corrupticut Coverup: Police refuse to release bodycam footage that could decide the Dave Weigel summons and FOIA coverup scandal.

LUTHMANN NOTE: The Weigel case once again proves why independent journalism matters. New Canaan Police wrote the report, controls the bodycam, and maintains the summons records. New Canaan controls the CAD and the court transmittal trail. And now New Canaan wants the public to accept its accusation while hiding the body-cam footage that could prove or disprove the official story. No. That is not law enforcement. That is government theater with a badge. Chief John DiFederico, Frances Danaher, Officer Carlos Prado, and Acting Sergeant Owen Ochs need to answer one question: Where is the bodycam? Release the tape. This piece is “New Canaan Corrupticut Coverup.”

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

The Bodycam Is the Case

(NEW CANAAN, CONNECTICUT) – The entire New Canaan case against Family Court Fraud Warrior Project founder and Human Rights Champion Dave Weigel appears bogus, and now it comes down to one brutally simple question: Where is the bodycam footage?

New Canaan Corrupticut Coverup: Human Rights Champion David Weigel

Not where is the spin, not where is the police press release, not where is the courthouse fog machine, not where is the Connecticut bureaucrat hiding behind a statute she apparently has not read.

Where is the tape? The Connecticut paperwork does not merely contain a typo — it contains a timeline collapse.

Weigel – 1-20-2026 “Arrest”

Weigel – Nothing in the system on 1-26-2026

Weigel – “5-19-2026 Arrest Date”

Weigel now has an outstanding “failure-to-appear warrant.” Still, the state’s own records appear to point in three different directions about when the supposed criminal process began: the original New Canaan police report lists a January 15, 2026, incident and says Weigel was issued a misdemeanor summons with a Promise to Appear.

However, earlier VINE/court screenshots showed a January 20, 2026, “Violation Notice Arrested” event, while Weigel has travel and court records showing him in Kentucky.

A May 22 pending-case detail now shows a separate arrest date of May 19, 2026, with a new docket, bond amount, and charges for Harassment 2nd Degree and Violation of Conditions of Release.

1-15-2026 Weigel Statement

Failure to Appear Warrant

Misspelled WEIGEL in CT System

So which is it? Was Weigel arrested on January 15, January 20, or May 19? Was the original case commenced by actual arrest, summons, Promise to Appear, violation notice, or some later after-the-fact paperwork maneuver?

This is not clerical lint. This is the spine of jurisdiction and due process. If Connecticut cannot keep straight the date, method, and legal basis of the alleged arrest, then the failure-to-appear warrant rests on quicksand. It’s a veritable New Canaan Corrupticut Coverup.

Before anyone talks about Weigel “failing to appear,” New Canaan Police, Stamford GA 1, and the Connecticut Judicial Branch need to answer the adult question: appear for what, based on what service, from what arrest, on what date, and supported by what bodycam?

Weigel Police Report 1

Weigel Police Report 2

Weigel Police Report 3

Weigel Police Report 4

The New Canaan Police Department has been tight-lipped. Its own report says Officer Carlos Prado issued Weigel a misdemeanor summons for Assault in the Third Degree and Disorderly Conduct, with a Promise to Appear. The same report lists Zoali Alvarez as receiving a summons for Disorderly Conduct. That is not internet gossip. That is the official police paperwork.

Weigel says it never happened. He says he was never arrested, never served, never handed a Promise to Appear, never signed anything, and never consented to appear, and that the Body Cam footage from January 15 would back him up “100%.”

If New Canaan is telling the truth, this should be the easiest public-records dispute in Connecticut history. Release the bodycam. Show Officer Prado serving the summons. Show the warning. Show the paperwork. Show the signature. Show the refusal notation if Weigel refused. Show the moment the case supposedly began.

Instead, New Canaan has produced the police report and then slammed the door on the most important evidence in the case. That is neither transparent nor a normal government procedure, nor is it how honest police departments behave when their reports are accurate. That is how cornered bureaucrats behave when the tape may contradict the script.

The bodycam is dispositive. It is the lie detector. It does not care about New Canaan money, Stamford courthouse politics, family court connections, builder influence, DCF chatter, or who drinks coffee with whom inside the local police command structure. It shows what happened.

That is exactly why New Canaan does not want the public to see it.

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

New Canaan Corrupticut Coverup: Danaher’s FOIA Dodge Turns Disclosure Law Into a Secrecy Scam

New Canaan Records Administrator Frances Danaher gave the game away. In response to public-records demands, she claimed the department had searched its FOIA requests and “never received” the January 29 request. Then she acknowledged the latter request and said the “arrest report” was the only information the department could release because the case was “not yet adjudicated,” citing Connecticut FOIA § 1-215.

That answer is not just weak. It is backward. Connecticut’s arrest-record statute is not a blackout curtain. It is a disclosure mandate.

We let Officer Danaher know, and we also copied some Blog All-Stars:

Asian Attorney General William Tong

Black Chief Justice Raheem Mullins

Human Hemorrhoid Carl Cicchetti

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Wednesday, May 6th, 2026 at 10:30 AM

Subject: DIGITAL ARTIFACTS CAN NOW BE IGNORED IN CONNECTICUT – NEW CANAAN POLICE FOIA 2026.082 – Response to: FINAL FOIA FOLLOW-UP — Missing Summons, Body Camera Footage, and Service Records / New Canaan PD Case No. 2600000551 – Records Concerning Carlos Alvarez and Zoali Alvarez

To: frances.danaher@newcanaanct.gov, foi@ct.gov, Attorney.General@ct.gov, Commissioner.dcf@ct.gov, raheem.mullins@connapp.jud.ct.gov, Carl.Cicchetti@connapp.jud.ct.gov, melanie.cradle@connapp.jud.ct.gov

Cc: ncpdrecords@newcanaanct.gov, Katie.Lam@newcanaanct.gov, Alison.Keena@newcanaanct.gov, jacqueline.dlouhy@newcanaanct.gov, andrew.walsh@newcanaanct.gov, Scott.Becker@newcanaanct.gov, John.Funfgeld@newcanaanct.gov, Tim.Blakeman@Newcanaanct.gov, Tracey.Pizzolato@newcanaanct.gov, BoSDistribution@newcanaanct.gov, claudia.weber@newcanaanct.gov, Anne.Kelly-Lenz@newcanaanct.gov, Diane.Wilson@newcanaanct.gov, Ryan.Stacy@newcanaanct.gov, TCDistribution@newcanaanct.gov, Sebastian.Caldarella@newcanaanct.gov, Janice.Bouton@newcanaanct.gov, Sharon.Wynter@newcanaanct.gov, Amy.Lehaney@newcanaanct.gov, Shannon.Vallerie@newcanaanct.gov, Kelsi.McCarthy@newcanaanct.gov, Ellen.Samai@newcanaanct.gov, Tiger.Mann@newcanaanct.gov, Kristine.Ready@newcanaanct.gov, sarah.carey@newcanaanct.gov, lola.sweeney@newcanaanct.gov, Joan.McLaughlin@newcanaanct.gov, Elizabeth.Orteig@newcanaanct.gov, dionna.carlson@newcanaanct.gov, BoFDistribution@newcanaanct.gov, Kevin.OConnor@newcanaanct.gov, Lisa.DiFulvio@newcanaanct.gov, Mike.McCargo@newcanaanct.gov, george.benington@newcanaanct.gov, Steven.payne@newcanaanct.gov, recreation@newcanaanct.gov, William.Oestmann@newcanaanct.gov, Anna.Krolikowski@newcanaanct.gov, attorney.general@ct.gov, BOPPFOI@ct.gov, FOI@ct.gov, foirequests@colchesterct.gov, amy.d@fraudwarrior.org, jfiordelisi@stamfordct.gov, Kelly.coughlin@newcanaanct.gov, police.commission@newcanaanct.gov, brian.mitchell@newcanaanct.gov, Annamaria.ceci@newcanaanct.gov, RickLaRiviere@proton.me, RALafontaine@protonmail.com, mthomasnast@protonmail.com, frankiepressman@protonmail.com, juliea005@proton.me, mvolpe998@gmail.com, Joey@YourDaddyJoey.news, joey@yourdaddyjoey.news

Dear Records Officer Danaher and the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission:

This email is directed to New Canaan, Connecticut, and the New Canaan Police Department, requesting that they FOLLOW THE LAW as outlined herein. It is simultaneously addressed to the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission, who are copied and who should consider this communication as an APPEAL.

With all due respect, now New Canaan, Connecticut, and the New Canaan Police Department have been caught in the act of malfeasance, and you are now just making shit up as you go along. Police Chief John DiFederico looks more and more like a crook becuase New Canaan remains brazenly in violation of the law, and the Chief is in a state of deliberate indifference.

Your May 6, 2026, response is legally inadequate and cannot stand.

You state that the New Canaan Police Department “never received” my January 29, 2026 FOIA request, while simultaneously acknowledging my April 28, 2026 follow-up request and claiming that the “arrest report” is “the only information” the Department can release because the case is “not yet adjudicated.” That position is not Connecticut law. It is an overbroad, unsupported, and unlawful refusal to produce public records.

Moreover, the Freedom of Information email requests in January, February, and at the latest, April 28, 2026, hit numerous Connectict government servers. These are what law enforcement calls “DIGITAL ARTIFACTS.” Why were they conveniently ignored when they apply to this FOI request to the Connecticut government and law enforcement, and yet that same Connecticut government and law enforcement present DIGITAL ARTIFACTS every day in Superior Court prosecutions? (Select members of the Executive and Judiciary “Management” are copied, as it appears DIGITAL ARTIFACTS have the same evidentiary value as GOOSE SHIT.

By way of example, are you saying that Allyson Edwards, the FOI officer for Colchester, Connecticut, is a liar?

I don’t know. She seems like a sweet lady:

**********************

From: Allyson Edwards < AEdwards@ColchesterCT.gov >

Date: On Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 at 9:00 AM

Subject: Re: Freedom of Information Act Request – Records Concerning Carlos Alvarez and Zoali Alvarez

To: Richard Luthmann < richard.luthmann@protonmail.com >

Good morning,

I am writing from Colchester, CT, as we received this at our FOI request email address. I believe we may have been contacted in error, can you please confirm that we should not have received this contact.

Thank you,

Allyson Edwards

From: Richard Luthmann < richard.luthmann@protonmail.com >

Sent: Monday, February 23, 2026 4:49 PM

To: ncpdrecords@newcanaanct.gov, Katie.Lam@newcanaanct.gov, Alison.Keena@newcanaanct.gov, jacqueline.dlouhy@newcanaanct.gov, andrew.walsh@newcanaanct.gov, Scott.Becker@newcanaanct.gov, John.Funfgeld@newcanaanct.gov, Tim.Blakeman@Newcanaanct.gov, Tracey.Pizzolato@newcanaanct.gov, BoSDistribution@newcanaanct.gov, claudia.weber@newcanaanct.gov, Anne.Kelly-Lenz@newcanaanct.gov, Diane.Wilson@newcanaanct.gov, Ryan.Stacy@newcanaanct.gov, TCDistribution@newcanaanct.gov, Sebastian.Caldarella@newcanaanct.gov, Janice.Bouton@newcanaanct.gov, Sharon.Wynter@newcanaanct.gov, Amy.Lehaney@newcanaanct.gov, Shannon.Vallerie@newcanaanct.gov, Kelsi.McCarthy@newcanaanct.gov, Ellen.Samai@newcanaanct.gov, Tiger.Mann@newcanaanct.gov, Kristine.Ready@newcanaanct.gov, sarah.carey@newcanaanct.gov, lola.sweeney@newcanaanct.gov, Joan.McLaughlin@newcanaanct.gov, Elizabeth.Orteig@newcanaanct.gov, dionna.carlson@newcanaanct.gov, BoFDistribution@newcanaanct.gov, Kevin.OConnor@newcanaanct.gov, Lisa.DiFulvio@newcanaanct.gov, Mike.McCargo@newcanaanct.gov, george.benington@newcanaanct.gov, Steven.payne@newcanaanct.gov, recreation@newcanaanct.gov, William.Oestmann@newcanaanct.gov, Anna.Krolikowski@newcanaanct.gov, attorney.general@ct.gov, BOPPFOI@ct.gov, FOI@ct.gov, foirequests@colchesterct.gov

Cc: amy.d@fraudwarrior.org, jfiordelisi@stamfordct.gov, Kelly.coughlin@newcanaanct.gov, police.commission@newcanaanct.gov, brian.mitchell@newcanaanct.gov, Annamaria.ceci@newcanaanct.gov, RickLaRiviere@proton.me, RALafontaine@protonmail.com, mthomasnast@protonmail.com, frankiepressman@protonmail.com, juliea005@proton.me, mvolpe998@gmail.com, Joey@YourDaddyJoey.news, joey@yourdaddyjoey.news

Subject: Re: Freedom of Information Act Request – Records Concerning Carlos Alvarez and Zoali Alvarez

SECOND NOTICE – FOIA REQUEST DATED JANUARY 29, 2026 – RECORDS RELATING TO CARLOS ALVAREZ AND ZOALI ALVAREZ / RIVER STREET INCIDENT

To:

New Canaan Police Department

174 South Avenue

New Canaan, Connecticut 06840

(203) 594-3500

Dear Sir or Madam:

On January 29, 2026, I submitted a formal request pursuant to the Connecticut Freedom of Information Act, Conn. Gen. Stat. § 1-200 et seq., seeking specified public records relating to Carlos Alvarez and Zoali Alvarez, including records arising from police responses on or about January 15, 2026, and on or about January 22, 2026, at a residence on River Street in New Canaan.

**********************

Your email also fails to identify any specific record-by-record exemption, fails to confirm whether the summons and Promise to Appear records exist, fails to provide a lawful redaction basis, and fails to provide a production schedule.

Connecticut’s Freedom of Information Act starts from disclosure, not secrecy. Public records maintained by a public agency must be available for inspection and copying unless a specific statutory exemption applies. Conn. Gen. Stat. §§ 1-210(a), 1-212(a). A municipal police department is a public agency subject to the Act. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 1-200(1). The Department cannot satisfy FOIA by invoking a vague “pending case” rationale and withholding entire categories of records.

Connecticut law specifically addresses arrest records. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 1-215 provides that “any record of the arrest of any person shall be a public record from the time of such arrest” and must be disclosed under §§ 1-210(a) and 1-212. The statute permits only limited redactions, including witness identities, certain victim information, sealed material, and specific crime-commission information that the agency reasonably believes may prejudice a pending prosecution or prospective law-enforcement action. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 1-215(b). It does not authorize a blanket refusal because a case is “not yet adjudicated.”

Your reliance on “Sec. 1-215” is therefore backwards. Section 1-215 is a disclosure statute. It does not create a categorical secrecy rule. It requires disclosure of arrest records from the time of arrest and separately provides that other law-enforcement records documenting or depicting arrest or custody during a pending prosecution must be disclosed unless a specific exemption applies. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 1-215(c).

The Department’s answer is also defective under Connecticut Supreme Court authority. In Commissioner of Public Safety v. Freedom of Information Commission, 312 Conn. 513 (2014), the Court discussed the scope of police disclosure obligations during pending prosecutions after Gifford v. Freedom of Information Commission, 227 Conn. 641 (1993). Those cases do not permit agencies to issue conclusory denials. At minimum, the agency must disclose the statutorily required arrest information and justify any withholding under the actual statute. Comm’r of Pub. Safety v. Freedom of Info. Comm’n, 312 Conn. 513 (2014); Gifford v. Freedom of Info. Comm’n, 227 Conn. 641 (1993).

Nor may the Department use speculative law-enforcement concerns as a black box. In Drumm v. Freedom of Information Commission, 348 Conn. 565, 308 A.3d 993 (2024), the Connecticut Supreme Court held that law-enforcement records cannot be withheld merely because future law-enforcement use is theoretically possible. The agency must show more than speculation and must connect disclosure to a real prospective law-enforcement action and prejudice to that action. Drumm v. Freedom of Info. Comm’n, 348 Conn. 565, 308 A.3d 993 (2024).

The cited case involves Madison CT Chief Jack Drumm, a real beaut:

Here, the requested records include the summons allegedly issued to David Weigel, any Promise to Appear, signature/refusal/service notation, court transmittal records, CAD entries, and body-camera footage showing the alleged issuance or service of the summons. These are not exotic investigative secrets. They go to the basic public question created by the Department’s own report: did New Canaan Police actually issue and serve a summons, or did the report say something that the underlying records do not support?

If the summons exists, produce it. If the Promise to Appear exists, produce it. If there is a signature, refusal notation, service notation, court transmittal, or body-camera footage, produce it or identify the precise statutory exemption for each withheld record. If no such record exists, say so clearly in writing and explain why the police report states that a summons was issued.

The press and public have a strong interest in these records. Connecticut recognizes robust public access to governmental records, and the First Amendment protects newsgathering and reporting on police conduct, criminal justice, and court-connected records. See Cox Broadcasting Corp. v. Cohn, 420 U.S. 469 (1975). Connecticut also protects journalists engaged in collecting, writing, or editing news for public dissemination. Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-146t(a). This request concerns police accountability, charging records, court-process records, and the accuracy of an official police narrative. That is core public-interest reporting.

Accordingly, the Department’s May 6 response is illegal and wholly inadequate. It is not a lawful FOIA denial. It is not a lawful production. It is not a lawful exemption log. It is not a lawful explanation of nonexistence. It is a conclusory refusal dressed up as statutory compliance.

I demand that New Canaan Police immediately provide:

1. The complete summons allegedly issued to David Weigel;

2. Any Promise to Appear bearing his signature;

3. Any unsigned Promise to Appear, refusal notation, service notation, officer return, or summons packet;

4. Any court transmittal or Stamford Superior Court filing record;

5. All body-camera footage showing issuance, service, explanation, refusal, acknowledgment, or discussion of the summons or Promise to Appear;

6. All CAD notes, supplemental reports, officer notes, supervisor notes, court-liaison records, and internal communications concerning issuance, service, filing, correction, withdrawal, voiding, or non-transmission of the summons;

7. A written statement identifying any responsive record that does not exist; and

8 For every withheld or redacted record, the precise statutory exemption relied upon.

Please treat this as a renewed demand for prompt compliance under Conn. Gen. Stat. §§ 1-210, 1-212, 1-215, and 1-206. If the Department maintains its refusal, I will treat the May 6 email as a denial and proceed before the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission, who are copied and who should consider this communication as an APPEAL.

Also, smile. You’re now on the World Famous Blog.

Blog sees all. Blog knows all.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Regards,

The FOIA appeal remains unanswered. It correctly states that Conn. Gen. Stat. § 1-215 makes arrest records public from the time of arrest, subject to limited redactions, not a blanket “come back after adjudication” excuse. Public agencies must identify specific statutory exemptions. They do not get to wave their hands, mutter “pending case,” and bury bodycam footage that goes directly to whether their own police report is true.

This is the point New Canaan cannot dodge. This is not a vague fishing expedition. The FOIA request demanded the complete summons allegedly issued to Weigel, any signed Promise to Appear, any unsigned Promise to Appear, any refusal notation, service notation, officer return, court transmittal, CAD records, supervisor notes, and body-worn camera footage showing issuance, service, explanation, refusal, acknowledgment, or discussion of the summons.

Those are not exotic intelligence files. They are basic public records. If a man was charged and served, government records should prove it. If a police department wrote a report saying a summons was issued, the public has a right to see the records supporting that statement.

If those records do not exist, New Canaan has a bigger problem than a FOIA appeal.

Chief John DiFederico owns this now. Officer Prado wrote or signed onto the contested report. Acting Sergeant Owen Ochs approved it. Danaher defended the blackout. The Alvarez confrontation lit the match. But the bodycam stonewall turned this into a public-integrity scandal.

New Canaan Corrupticut Coverup: Release the Tape or Admit CORRUPTICUT Has Something to Hide

The deeper problem is that this case already smells like bad paperwork. Public screenshots and records have raised questions about docket activity, name misspellings, court dates, and a January 20 event that Weigel says could not have happened because he was in Kentucky. During the live discussion, Weigel said he was on public record in Kentucky and described the January 20 Connecticut entry as impossible if the system was being honestly maintained.

That is why the bodycam matters even more. It is not some side issue. It is the fuse. New Canaan’s official story begins with the January 15 interaction at 49 River Street. If the bodycam shows Weigel being served, the police can say so and prove it. If it shows he was not served, then the police report becomes a loaded weapon pointed at the credibility of the department itself. If the video shows officers discussing charges, deciding not to arrest, failing to issue paperwork, or leaving without service, then New Canaan’s later court-process story starts to collapse.

This is where CORRUPTICUT earns its name. A clean agency would release the redacted bodycam, produce the summons packet, identify any withheld material by statute, and explain the chain of custody. A crooked or compromised agency hides behind “pending case,” dribbles out the one document that supports its narrative, and buries the footage that could destroy it.

The public should demand answers from Chief John DiFederico, Records Administrator Frances Danaher, Officer Carlos Prado, Acting Sergeant Owen Ochs, and every New Canaan official copied on the FOIA chain who now knows this dispute exists. Who made the decision to withhold the bodycam? Who reviewed the legal basis? Who has the summons? Who transmitted the case to Stamford Superior Court? Who benefits if the tape never sees daylight?

The rule is simple: release the bodycam or wear the coverup. New Canaan cannot have it both ways. It cannot accuse a citizen in an official report, refuse to release the video evidence, and expect the public to salute. That is not law enforcement. That is government theater with a badge. And the curtain is coming down.

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