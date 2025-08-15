New York Needs Cuomo: Frank Report’s April warning about Cuomo now feels prophetic. NYC may need Cuomo’s grit to block a socialist takeover.

Editor’s Note: Back in April, the Frank Report warned New Yorkers that Andrew Cuomo’s comeback was more than a personal redemption story — it might be the city’s last real shot at holding the line against a hard-left takeover. At the time, the piece read like an intriguing “what if.” Today, with Zohran Mamdani’s socialist surge pushing him into a commanding lead, that warning feels like prophecy. The political math is brutal, the clock is ticking, and for many, Cuomo’s brand of unapologetic, arm-twisting leadership suddenly looks less like nostalgia and more like necessity.

This piece first appeared on NYNewsPress.com.

Rick LaRivière

By Rick LaRiviere

New York City is staring down a political crossroads. For the first time in decades, a self-described democratic socialist is leading the mayoral polls by a wide margin. Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has roughly 40% support, nearly a 15-point lead over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who sits in the mid-20s.

Other candidates, like Republican Curtis Sliwa and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, lag in the low double-digits.

To many centrist New Yorkers, this isn’t just another election – it’s a battle for the city’s identity. Mamdani’s left-wing platform (rent freezes, free transit, city-run supermarkets, defunded police) has earned him the “communist” label from critics like President Donald Trump, who blasted the 33-year-old as a “100% Communist Lunatic” and warned that a Mamdani victory would be “so bad for New York.”

New York Needs Cuomo? Trump is watching.

For those alarmed by a potential lurch toward “communist control,” the unthinkable is suddenly on the table: Maybe New York needs Cuomo back.

Cuomo’s comeback bid is already unprecedented – a former three-term Democratic governor running as an independent savior of the center. He’s pitching himself as the one man who can unite moderate Democrats and Republicans against a far-left takeover.

In an almost nostalgic echo of Cold War politics, there’s even talk of a bipartisan deal to stop Mamdani. Cuomo’s team has hinted at an arrangement where minor candidates bow out and back whichever anti-Mamdani contender is strongest. Ideally, that candidate would be Cuomo.

But so far, his rivals aren’t playing along. Business-friendly Democrat Eric Adams refuses to drop out (despite abysmal approval ratings and the aftermath of a federal investigation), saying voters “have already made their rejection [of Cuomo] clear.” Republican Curtis Sliwa is likewise defiant, dismissing “this idea of everybody dropping out” and insisting a multi-candidate race will “weaken Zohran Mamdani” by debate pressure.

Time is short. Behind the scenes, even Washington power brokers are weighing in. According to reports, Donald Trump has privately inquired which candidate could best beat Mamdani, going so far as to call Cuomo about the race personally. (That unholy alliance of erstwhile enemies underscores how high the stakes have become.)

And Trump has hinted at more extreme measures: he’s mused about using federal power to wrest control of the city if a socialist mayor takes over – a federal showdown no New Yorker wants to test.

Amid this turmoil, Andrew Cuomo presents a paradoxical lifeline. Yes, he’s flawed – brusque, scandal-scarred, forced to resign in 2021 under a cloud of harassment allegations (none of which led to charges). But he’s also battle-hardened.

New York Needs Cuomo? He’s got the grit.

As the Frank Report argued in a much-discussed piece, Cuomo’s “abrasive” and combative style is “exactly what you want when the subways are collapsing, crime’s rising, and the budget’s bleeding.”

This is a man who “knows the fight” and “how to bend arms, break deadlocks, build billion-dollar projects” – in short, how to get things done when city hall sing-alongs won’t cut it. He’s no saint, as even his supporters admit.

“He’s a streetfighter… maybe that’s the only kind of bastard who can move this city forward,” Frank Parlato wrote in a frank endorsement of Cuomo’s unapologetic comeback. That blunt ethos – strength without apology, governance by grit – stands in stark contrast to Mamdani’s youthful idealism. And in a city anxious about surging crime, creaking infrastructure, and dwindling trust in government, Cuomo’s brand of tough love has a renewed appeal.

The central question now is whether New Yorkers will rally around this old-school centrist coalition in time. The clock is ticking toward November, and Mamdani’s lead shows no signs of evaporating – he holds a double-digit advantage in nearly every poll. If the anti-Mamdani vote remains split among three or four candidates, the path opens wide for a socialist upset at City Hall.

That specter has prompted an unlikely urgency among political opposites. Moderate Democrats, business leaders, and even some Republicans are quietly coalescing around a shared fear: that America’s largest city could swing sharply to the far left. They remember the bad old days of crime and chaos, and they worry what a proudly socialist mayor might mean for police policy, budgets, or the business climate.

Cuomo, for all his warts, represents the familiar – a known quantity with proven executive mettle. He’s also someone who can appeal across party lines: polling shows Cuomo leading among Black and Jewish voters who are wary of Mamdani’s ideology, and he’s hoping to peel off practical-minded Republicans who see Sliwa as a long shot. He bets that New Yorkers’ desire for safety and competence will trump their reservations about his past.

Maybe he’s right.

New York has surprised us before with its resilience and pragmatism. In the 1970s, a liberal Republican (John Lindsay) and a tough Democrat (Ed Koch) famously crossed party lines to govern a broken city. Today, an unlikely alliance of centrist Democrats and Republicans could be brewing to keep City Hall from veering “full socialist.” The very fact that such an alliance is even conceivable speaks volumes. It suggests that, when pushed to the brink, New Yorkers will choose brass-tacks competence over ideology.

New York Needs Cuomo? He’s a steady hand.

Andrew Cuomo embodies that choice.

He may be “abrasive,” even a “pain in the ass,” but as his allies note, “he hits hard” – and in a crisis, that’s exactly what a city needs. With Mamdani pitching a revolution and Trump threatening to intervene, Andrew Cuomo is casting himself as the middle way to save New York from extremes.

It’s a long-shot bid, to be sure. But as the city teeters between a bold new experiment and a lurch into chaos, more and more New Yorkers are wondering if Cuomo’s comeback might be their safest bet.

In the end, this mayoral race isn’t just about left vs. right – it’s about what kind of city New York wants to be. Do voters want a proudly progressive New York that tests the limits of socialist policy? Or do they prefer a brash, unyielding guardian of the status quo to keep the city recognizable? The stakes are historic, and the choices stark.

For now, one thing is clear: if stopping “Mamdani the Commie” is the goal, the only figure with a fighting chance is Andrew Cuomo. It’s a strange twist of fate – and perhaps a testament to New York’s penchant for second acts – that the very man many thought was gone for good could be the last bulwark against a hard-left City Hall.

Maybe we do need Cuomo back. Bruised, battle-ready, and unapologetic, he just might be the only one who can save New York from what many see as a leap into the unknown.

Share

Leave a comment