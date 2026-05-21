NYS Bar Pedo Protection Program: Christopher Ambrose case raises ugly questions about NY attorney discipline and misconduct enforcement.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This is why people do not trust the legal guild. The New York Bar’s Attorney Grievance Committee does not get to parade around as the guardian of ethics while ducking the ugliest files in the room. Christopher Ambrose is publicly surrounded by credible child-related allegations and then faced a separate, narrow perjury issue involving sworn federal court papers. The Grievance Committee did not need to solve the entire family-court scandal. It needed to ask whether a New York lawyer told the truth to a federal court. If the answer was bureaucratic silence, then the “NYS Bar Pedo Protection Program?” is not just bombast. It is the question they earned.

M Thomas Nast

Richard Luthmann

The Case the Bar Could Not Pretend Was Complicated

(NEW YORK, NEW YORK) – The New York attorney-discipline machine did not need to solve the entire Christopher Ambrose nightmare to know it had a serious problem. The clean issue was sitting there from the start in Ambrose v. Lee, the federal defamation case recently dismissed by U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala.

U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala

The Attorney Grievance Committee had one job: to protect the public and the integrity of the courts from lawyers who lie under oath. In brushing aside the Ambrose grievance, they failed.

Ambrose, a New York-admitted lawyer, sued world-renowned psychiatrist, Dr. Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div., in federal court, asked to proceed without prepaying fees, and submitted sworn poverty papers to get fee-waived access to the courthouse. Later, Judge Nagala found those sworn poverty allegations “untrue” under 28 U.S.C. § 1915(e)(2)(A) and dismissed the case.

That is not gossip or family-court fog. That is a federal-court honesty finding.

Ambrose was not some confused layman who botched a courthouse form. He is an NYU Law graduate, a New York-admitted attorney, a former lawyer tied to elite Democratic circles, and a Hollywood legal-drama writer who built a career around courts, credibility, and consequences.

Judge Nagala’s March 31, 2026, ruling noted that New York’s public attorney-registration site listed Ambrose as “Suspended, delinquent” and in violation of Judiciary Law § 468-a. Dr. Lee’s grievance then made the issue deliberately narrow: this was not a general complaint about all of Ambrose’s litigation conduct, but a complaint about “adjudicated dishonesty to a federal tribunal.”

Christopher Ambrose

That is why the Attorney Grievance Committee’s refusal to meaningfully pursue the matter is so explosive. Instead of protecting the public from dishonest lawyers, the Committee announced that it would protect the guild, massage the embarrassment, and bury an ugly file.

A federal judge found Christopher Ambrose’s sworn poverty claims untrue. The Committee still let the matter slide.

The Bar did not need to adjudicate every accusation involving Ambrose. It had one question: Does a New York lawyer who files untrue sworn poverty papers in federal court face discipline?

The Committee’s answer did not merely miss the ball. It dropped the badge, sending the message that New York lawyers can engage in outlandish perjury in federal court and face no professional consequences.

NYS Bar Pedo Protection Program: Poverty Papers, Missing Assets, and the Federal Judge’s Finding

The record Judge Nagala reviewed was not vague. Ambrose had filed an in forma pauperis application on March 17, 2025, declaring under penalty of perjury that he was unable to pay the costs of litigation. The form asked about income, money, property, stocks, bonds, securities, dependents, debts, and regular expenses. Ambrose represented that he had received no income from business, profession, self-employment, or other sources, and that he did not own stocks, bonds, or securities.

The court initially granted his request to proceed without paying the fee.

Christopher Ambrose’s affidavit claims poverty from a $2.2M beach house, lying on rent, SNAP, and dependents.

Then the record turned. Judge Nagala later ordered Ambrose to submit financial documents covering March 2025, including personal and business accounts, retirement accounts, investment or brokerage accounts, accounts held at Bank of America and Fidelity, business accounts connected to Eyes Above Productions, Inc., and a lease showing his monthly housing costs.

After reviewing the submissions, the court found that Ambrose’s allegation of poverty was untrue.

The court identified the problem in plain English. Ambrose admitted to omitting financial assets, including qualified retirement holdings. His later filings disclosed a residual royalty payment of $169.45 from November 2024, contradicting his sworn statement that he had received no business, professional, self-employment, or other income in the prior twelve months. His Fidelity IRA reflected substantial stock holdings, contradicting his sworn statement that he owned no “stocks, bonds, securities.”

Judge Nagala rejected his explanations, including the claim that he believed retirement-account assets were not reportable, and emphasized that Ambrose was an attorney who was not entitled to the same leniency as an ordinary pro se litigant.

That is the disciplinary kill shot. For a normal litigant, false poverty papers are serious. For a lawyer, they go directly to honesty, fitness, and candor to the court.

NYS Bar Pedo Protection Program: The Bar Had the Rules, the Tools, and the Warning

New York’s disciplinary structure is not helpless. Dr. Lee’s grievance cited the professional-conduct provisions directly, arguing that Ambrose’s conduct appeared to violate Rules 3.3(a)(1) and 8.4(c), (d), and (h): false statements to a tribunal, dishonesty, fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice, and conduct reflecting adversely on fitness.

The grievance further noted that under 22 N.Y.C.R.R. § 1240.2(a), rule violations constitute professional misconduct within the meaning of Judiciary Law § 90(2).

That matters because the grievance system has a ladder of responses. It can dismiss weak complaints. It can issue private discipline or advisements. It can investigate. It can bring public charges. It can seek an interim suspension where the proof is serious enough.

Dr. Lee’s filing asked for immediate investigation, review of the federal filings, interim suspension under 22 N.Y.C.R.R. § 1240.9(a)(5), and prosecution of formal charges seeking disbarment. She also cited New York precedent holding that deliberate misrepresentations to courts are among the gravest forms of lawyer misconduct. Matter of Zappin, 160 A.D.3d 1 (1st Dep’t 2018); Matter of Alejandro, 65 A.D.3d 63 (1st Dep’t 2009); Matter of Fagan, 58 A.D.3d 260 (1st Dep’t 2008); and Matter of Friedman, 196 A.D.2d 280 (1st Dep’t 1994).

So the Committee cannot credibly say there was nothing to look at. The grievance came packaged with the federal docket, Judge Nagala’s April 15, 2026 dismissal order, Judge Nagala’s March 31, 2026 ruling, and Ambrose’s IFP application.

It was not asking the Committee to chase ghosts. It handed the Committee a judicial finding, the sworn form, and the contradiction.

The darker child-related allegations made the file horrifying. The Nagala ruling made it administratively simple. The Bar did not need to prove the whole nightmare. It only had to act on the lie.

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

NYS Bar Pedo Protection Program: We Asked the Questions. No Answer

We gave the AGC a shot to explain themselves. They did not respond as of press time. Here is what we asked:

From: Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>

Date: On Wednesday, May 20th, 2026 at 3:45 PM

Subject: PRESS INQUIRY: Why Did NY Attorney Discipline Let Christopher Ambrose Slide?

To: AD1-AGC-newcomplaints@nycourts.gov, AD1-AGC@nycourts.gov, AD1-IHC@nycourts.gov, AD1ADAliaison@nycourts.gov, AD1copy-family@nycourts.gov, AHackel@nycourts.gov

CC: ralafontaine@protonmail.com, RickLaRiviere@proton.me, richard.luthmann@protonmail.com, frankparlato@gmail.com, frankiepressman@protonmail.com, pinkypanther218@yahoo.com, juliea005@proton.me, mvolpe998@gmail.com, paboyne@gmail.com, charlotteobservernews1@gmail.com

To the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department:

We are independent journalists preparing a news article on what critics are calling New York’s “Bar Association Pedophile Protection Program” — the apparent willingness of the attorney-discipline establishment to look the other way when a New York-admitted lawyer is surrounded by grave child-abuse allegations and then separately tagged in federal court over untrue sworn poverty claims.

This inquiry concerns Christopher A. Ambrose.

Ambrose is not some unknown lawyer with a spotless public record. He is a New York-admitted attorney publicly accused in a child-abuse firestorm, sued Dr. Bandy X. Lee in federal court, and appears in public attorney-registration materials as suspended/delinquent.

On top of that, the federal court record indicates Ambrose made untrue sworn financial representations while seeking to proceed in forma pauperis.

That should have been a blinking red light for any serious lawyer-discipline agency.

Instead, the public record suggests the Attorney Grievance Committee let it slide.

So here is the question for publication:

Is the New York attorney-discipline system protecting the public — or protecting Christopher Ambrose?

Please answer the following:

1. Did the Attorney Grievance Committee receive any complaint, referral, or inquiry concerning Christopher A. Ambrose?

2. Did the Committee investigate Ambrose’s sworn in forma pauperis filings in federal court?

3. Did the Committee review the federal court record concerning Ambrose’s allegedly untrue sworn poverty claims?

4. Did the Committee ask Ambrose to explain those sworn claims?

5. Did the Committee consider whether Ambrose’s conduct implicated New York Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4, including dishonesty, deceit, misrepresentation, or conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice?

6. Did the Committee consider Ambrose’s suspended/delinquent attorney-registration status?

7. Did the Committee review the grave public allegations involving children before declining or closing any Ambrose-related matter?

8. Was the matter killed at intake, buried by staff, closed by the Chief Attorney’s Office, handled by a subcommittee, or voted on by a grievance committee?

9. Did any committee member recuse?

10. Who made the decision not to proceed?

The public has a right to know whether New York lawyer discipline is a watchdog or a velvet-rope protection racket.

The Committee’s own public materials describe a disciplinary system with real tools: investigation, letters of advisement, admonitions, public charges, interim suspension, and formal discipline. So if a New York lawyer can face grave child-related allegations, appear as suspended/delinquent, and still skate past a separate federal-court honesty issue, the public is entitled to ask whether this is regulation or insulation.

Critics are now using a harsher phrase: PPP — Pedophile Protection Program.

Before publication, we are giving the Attorney Grievance Committee a full and fair opportunity to respond. Please provide any statement, denial, explanation, procedural clarification, public document, or correction you want included. If we hear from you after press time, your response will be incorporated into a follow-up.

Regards,

Modern Thomas Nast

If we receive any response, we will provide the details in a follow-up.

NYS Bar Pedo Protection Program: “Protection” by Passivity

Passivity. That is where the phrase “NYS Bar Pedo Protection Program?” gets its punch. The Committee roster in the latest available public report identified these attorney members:

Abigail T. Reardon

Milton L. Williams, Jr.

Marijo C. Adimey

Erica Barrow

Martin S. Bell

Peter A. Bellacosa

John P. Buza

Miguelina M. Camilo

Russell Capone

William F. Dahill

Lissette A. Duran

Arthur M. Luxenberg

Scott E. Mollen

Virginia A. Reilly

Joshua Silber

S. Yan Sin

Hon. Milton A. Tingling

Judith E. White

Robert J. Anello

Tina M. Wells

Steven Benathen

Hon. James M. Catterson

Robert Stephan Cohen

Julie Goldscheid

Virginia Goodman Futterman

Phillip C. Hamilton

Jaipat S. Jain

Devika Kewalramani

Amy L. Legow

Christopher Morel

Vianny M. Paulino-Pichardo

Joanna Rotgers

Jeffrey S. Stillman

Lisa Vicens

Terel R. Watson

Mark C. Zauderer

J. Andrew Kent

Elisabeth Lisa Vicens

Important caveat: the public roster does not prove which member(s), if any, handled an Ambrose complaint. But the institutional indictment remains. The Committee’s job is not to protect the guild from embarrassment. Its job is to protect the public, the courts, and the profession.

What we have here is a public-confidence indictment. When a New York-admitted lawyer already publicly surrounded by grave allegations involving children is later found by a federal judge to have made untrue sworn poverty allegations, and the Attorney Grievance Committee still allegedly declines to meaningfully pursue even that narrow honesty issue, the result looks like protection by passivity.

PI Gomez Letter to Federal law enforcement

Do not tell the public the Bar is suddenly allergic to “believe the victim.” Not after #MeToo. New York’s institutions spent years preaching that abuse allegations must be taken seriously from the jump — but when the accused is a New York lawyer, the slogan seems to change from “believe the victim” to “protect the license.”

But this is exaclty how institutions protect insiders without ever saying the quiet part out loud. They do not announce a cover-up. They call it discretion. They do not defend the accused on the merits. They close the file. They do not say child-related allegations do not matter. They simply refuse to act on the clean, court-certified honesty issue that would force the whole rotten file into daylight.

Christopher Ambrose’s computer had digital images from LatinBoysBlog.com

A fair criticism is that a grievance system built to protect the public should not appear to blink, shrug, and retreat when handed an adjudicated federal-court finding against a lawyer’s sworn statements. The public does not need another ethics brochure. It needs a disciplinary system with a pulse.

If New York’s Bar machinery can look at Ambrose — suspended/delinquent registration status, grave public allegations involving children, and a federal judge’s finding that his sworn poverty claim was untrue — and still let the matter slide, then the question is no longer rude. It is necessary: does New York attorney discipline protect the public, or protect the guild?

When the grievance system appears to glide past a lawyer accused in a child-abuse firestorm and later tagged for untrue sworn court claims, “Pedo Protection Program?” stops sounding like mere bombast. It starts sounding like the question New York’s legal establishment earned.

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