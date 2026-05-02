Obama’s Dark Tower: A post-apocalyptic dark tower, legacy machine, and library without the library. Obamalisk’s PR mismatched with reality.

LUTHMANN NOTE: The Obamalisk is not an accident. It is a confession in granite. Obama sold America hope, healing, cool detachment, and civic uplift. Then his legacy machine built a dark tower in Chicago that looks like the Death Star joined Sauron’s Barad-dûr and hired a foundation board. The National Archives holds the real records, so this is not a traditional library. It is a monument, a stage, and a myth factory. That is the reveal. The brand said community. The building says hierarchy. The mask said democracy. The skyline says: look up. This piece is “Obama’s Dark Tower,” first available on FLGulf.news.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

(CHICAGO, ILLINOIS) — The dark tower is never just a building. It is an announcement. In myth, fantasy, science fiction, and nightmare politics, the dark tower always means the same thing. It is power pulled upward and away from the people, distance made permanent, a command post dressed as destiny.

A Dark Tower in the Sci-Fi genre

A Dark Tower in the Fantasy genre

A Dark Tower in the Dystopian genre

The ruler does not sit at a kitchen table or stand in the square. He rises above the landscape, sealed behind stone, glass, guards, and symbolism. Everyone else looks up.

That is the psychology of the Obama Presidential Center before anyone gets to the brochure.

The tower rises from Jackson Park like a psychological confession in granite. The Obama Foundation calls it a museum tower. Critics call it the “Obamalisk.”

In reality, it is a dark tower with a donor list. It does not look like hope or healing. It manifests as a fortress that survived the fall of a city, post-apocalyptic, looking like some regime headquarters left standing after everything around it burned, broken, or surrendered.

Obama’s Dark Tower: The Tell

We know the archetype before we ever reach Chicago.

Obama’s Dark Tower: The Obamalisk

First comes the ruined fantasy tower standing over urban wreckage. The fog-choked sci-fi compound squatting in a dead landscape. These are not random images. They are visual memory triggers from the same cultural basement where Sauron, Vader, prison planets, alien monoliths, and dystopian control grids live.

Then the real Obama tower appears, and the mind does the rest. The match is not exact, but it does not need to be. The resemblance is psychological, not architectural. The mood is the match, and the psychic weather is the same.

Obama’s Dark Tower: The Obamalisk has the feel of something we psychologically know to be dark. Is it Barack’s Barad-dûr?

Command. Distance. Dread. Enclosure.

A hard vertical mass standing above the ordinary human scale. A place that says: enter on our terms, read the approved myth, and remember who gets the high ground. You do not need an architecture degree to see the shape and read the symbol.

Death Star. AT-AT. Scarif base. Barad-dûr. Borg Cube. Klingon prison. Blade Runner block. Arrival monolith. Doofenshmirtz Evil Inc.

The building already looks guilty, tracking the whole freak-show of comparisons, from Star Wars to Sauron to dystopian prison lore.

The Obama Foundation sells the 19-acre campus as civic uplift, opening to the public on June 19, 2026. The museum will require timed tickets. The campus will include gardens, public art, a Chicago Public Library branch, food, shops, plazas, and open space. That is the official language, the soft-focus pitch.

Obamalisk’s PR doesn’t match reality.

Hope. Hands. Community. Legacy.

But the tower does not speak that language. The tower has its own vocabulary, and it is colder, older, and more honest than the press kit.

Obama wanted altitude and permanence. He wanted a monument that made visitors look up. This is not porch politics or Main Street democracy. This is vertical power in stone.

The Obamalisk is not merely part of the Obama legacy. It is the Obama psychology made visible: polished, distant, curated, commanding, and always seen from below.

FLGulf.news

Obama’s Dark Tower: The Psychology

Barack Obama spent a career selling warmth through distance. He was cool, controlled, curated, and camera-ready. He spoke like a healer while governing like a manager, floating above conflict while the machine worked below.

Barack Hussein Obama

His campaign symbol was hope. His operating style was command.

One of the oldest symbols in the political imagination, the dark tower sells just the opposite. It is a hierarchy poured into stone, separating ruler from ruled before anyone speaks. It puts power above the crowd, turning the ground below into a field of observation and making the ordinary person feel small, watched, and managed.

Obama’s Dark Tower has a dystopian feel.

That is why the image repeats across myth, fantasy, science fiction, and dystopian politics. Sauron has Barad-dûr. Vader has the Death Star. Imperial forces have fortified bases. Dystopian regimes get concrete citadels. Mad Max worlds get bunkers. Cyberpunk worlds get sealed megastructures where the human being disappears under the machinery of control.

The dark tower always carries the same message: power has withdrawn from the street and climbed above the people. It is not a home or a commons. It is not a porch, a town hall, or a civic square. It is vertical separation. It tells the public, “You may enter on our terms.” It tells the ruler, “You are no longer among them.” That is the real psychology of the form. It is not built to mingle. It is built to dominate the horizon.

That is the psychological angle one sees in the Obamalisk.

The Obamalisk externalizes that split. It is the projection of the serene imperial self. It does not look angry. It looks certain. It does not scream. It stands there and expects obedience from the skyline. It is Obama’s political personality translated into mass, angle, height, and stone: polished on the surface, sealed at the core, and always above the crowd.

While the handlers sell a vision, the crowd sees the unconscious design clearly. The Obama Foundation said unity. The tower says command. The brochure said hope. The skyline says hierarchy.

The public looks at the Obamalisk and sees the thing beneath the brand.

Obama’s Dark Tower: The Projection

Why does the building say about the man it honors?

The O of Obama

Barack Hussein Obama

The Eye of Sauron

If Obama is America’s polished Sith Lord, the Obamalisk is honest architecture. If Obama is Sauron in a tailored suit, the tower finally gives him the right address. That does not mean Obama is a movie villain, in fact. It means the symbol fits the political psychology.

A Sith Lord does not need a messy palace. He needs a cold command node. Sauron does not need a welcoming civic center. He needs a tower that watches. The Obamalisk splits the difference. It is part museum, part monument, part concrete psyche.

The official explanation makes the gap worse. Obama Foundation Deputy Director Kim Patterson said the shape was meant to mimic “four hands coming together,” saying the building has few windows because sunlight is not friendly to artwork and artifacts inside.

Obama’s Dark Tower: No one would bat an eye if the Obamalisk was a military target of the Rebel Alliance.

That is the theater of aletheia. The institution says “hands,” while the public sees “fortress.” The brochure says “collective action,” while the eye sees “command structure.”

The hidden meaning moves into the open, showing the genre before the politics. The ruined tower, the fog base, point to one thing: a visual language of power after trust collapses.

That is why it seems post-apocalyptic, looking less built for visitors than survivors. It looks ready for the world where speech and discourse are afterthoughts, where power alone reigns.

Obama’s Dark Tower: Without The Library

Then comes the strangest part. The dark tower is not even a traditional presidential library.

The National Archives says the Barack Obama Presidential Library is the first fully digital presidential library, saying the Obama Presidential Center is privately operated and non-federal. NARA has no presence there. It keeps legal and physical custody of Obama’s records and artifacts. About 95 percent of Obama’s presidential records were born digital, with about 30 million pages of paper records.

So the so-called library is not the library in the old sense. The archive lives elsewhere. The tower performs the legacy. It is not mainly a records house. It is a monument, a stage, a brand temple, and a memory machine.

That makes the psychological reading stronger. A real library invites study. This tower invites interpretation. A real archive says, “Come inspect the record.” This center says, “Come experience the myth.”

The Obama Library sits on 19.3 acres in Jackson Park, was designed by Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, and includes four buildings. Its central feature is the 225-foot tower, the Obamalisk, lacking a traditional archive.

The verdict is simple. The Obamalisk is not a design failure. It is a reveal. It shows the thing under the Obama mask.

The mask said community; the tower says hierarchy. The mask said hope; the tower says permanence. The mask said democracy; the tower says: Look up.

It makes one wonder what they would be saying if Sauron had a press secretary.

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