Ohio Gavel of Godlessness: A missionary mom exposes Ohio family court corruption, ex parte custody grabs, and ignored domestic violence.

NOTE: Ryder Belisle wasn’t a tragic anomaly. He was the outcome of a system doing exactly what it was designed to do. Family court didn’t “fail” Ryder. It processed him. It followed the same script it used on Carey Ann George: remove the protective parent, ignore medical and abuse evidence, empower the abuser, and drag the case until the child breaks—or worse. That’s not negligence. That’s policy. When courts repeat the same lethal pattern across cases, counties, and states, coincidence is off the table. Ryder died because the system values compliance and cash flow over children. Carey Ann’s case proves Ryder Belisle wasn’t the exception. He was the deadly warning. This piece is “Ohio Gavel of Godlessness.”

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

(SUMMIT COUNTY, OHIO) - Carey Ann George is a holistic health guru and devoted mother who never imagined she’d be labeled a “problem parent.” An integrative nutrition coach and Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, she built a career on healing trauma.

She even served as a Christian missionary in the Philippines. By all accounts, her record was pristine – no drugs, no crimes, no history of harm. Guided by faith and a passion for wellness, Carey Ann embraced motherhood as her highest calling.

Carey Ann George

But in Summit County, Ohio’s family court, this upstanding mom’s world imploded. Despite her spotless background, Carey Ann lost custody of her two young sons virtually overnight. She was cast as the villain by a system she trusted. Now, she’s raising hell about why.

George alleges that the family court betrayed her and her boys to protect powerful local insiders and an abusive ex-husband. She describes the family court as a “money-making scheme” that profits by keeping protective parents fighting tooth and nail.

It’s a tale of judicial misconduct, back-room cronyism, and court-enabled domestic abuse – complete with a judge who flipped custody in a secret hearing and then went to work for the winning side.

Ohio Gavel of Godlessness: Domestic Violence and a Divine Mission Derailed

Carey Ann’s fairytale turned into a horror story soon after she wed her husband, Adam Zivich.

“I married him under false pretenses,” she says. Zivich had claimed to be clean from drugs and “saved” by his church, pressuring Carey Ann to marry lest they “live in sin.”

But once she became pregnant, he morphed into a different person – raping her in her sleep, withholding affection, and seizing control of all finances.

The abuse quickly escalated. Zivich began exerting sadistic control and making violent threats. He eventually strangled Carey Ann in front of their young sons and even threatened to kill her father – actions that led to his arrest and a guilty plea for domestic violence.

In June 2022, a court granted Carey Ann a protective order barring Zivich from contacting her or the children. For a brief moment, it looked like justice was on her side. Carey Ann had documented proof of her ex’s criminal history and drug abuse, plus dozens of witnesses attesting that she was a devoted stay-at-home mom.

She finally felt her children were safe.

She was wrong.

Ohio Gavel of Godlessness: Judge Steinhauer’s Custody Grab

That sense of safety was shattered on June 11, 2022. With no warning, Judge Susan Kelly Steinhauer issued an ex parte order ripping Carey Ann’s boys away and transferring custody to their father – the very man under a restraining order.

Ohio Gavel of Godlessness: Susan Kelly Steinhauer

This blindside move violated Ohio law and due process. No hearing was held. No evidence of unfitness was presented against Carey Ann, while plenty of proof of danger pointed at the father, a long-time drug abuser with a violent history.

“It was an ex parte return to father… illegal in the face of a protection order,” Carey Ann says.

Steinhauer brazenly canceled the standing protection order and handed the children to the abuser without a shred of justification.

Behind closed doors, the fix was in. Lisa Carey Dean – the father’s lawyer – had actually drafted this emergency order herself, and Judge Steinhauer simply signed it. Steinhauer wasn’t even the judge originally assigned to the case; she swooped in just to deliver victory to Dean’s side.

Ohio Gavel of Godlessness: Lisa Carey Dean

Not long after, Steinhauer resigned from the bench and reappeared as a partner at Roderick Linton Belfance LLP – the very law firm that benefited from her ruling.

Facing public outcry, Steinhauer eventually recused herself from the case – but only after the deed was done. It was as if the outcome had been scripted from the start.

We asked Steinhauer, now in private practice, about Carey Ann’s claims. We did not hear back as of press time. Here is what we asked:

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Tuesday, January 20th, 2026 at 3:08 PM

Subject: Former Judge’s Ex Parte Custody Order, Conflict Questions, and the Death of Due Process

To: ssteinhauer@rlbllp.com <ssteinhauer@rlbllp.com>

CC: Dick LaFontaine <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, Timothy Thomas <charlotteobservernews1@gmail.com>, Joseph A. Camp <joey@joeycamp2020.com>, Joey@YourDaddyJoey.news <joey@yourdaddyjoey.news>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, juliea005 <juliea005@proton.me>, Michael Phillips <mikethunderphillips@gmail.com> Dear Ms. Steinhauer, We are investigative journalists contacting you in your current capacity as a private attorney regarding your prior conduct as a Summit County Domestic Relations judge, now the subject of substantial public scrutiny and investigative reporting. We are about to go to press with a report, and we wanted to provide our readers with your comments for fair and balanced reporting. On June 11, 2022, you issued an ex parte custody order in the case of Carey Ann George v. Adam Zivich , stripping a protective mother of custody and transferring her children to a father who was, at the time, subject to an active domestic violence protection order. The order was issued without a full evidentiary hearing, without findings of maternal unfitness, and without interviewing the children. Multiple filings and sworn statements assert that the order was drafted by opposing counsel and adopted verbatim. Shortly thereafter, you recused yourself from the case, citing a conflict, then later entered private practice at Roderick Linton Belfance LLP —the same firm whose client benefited directly from your ruling. These facts raise unavoidable questions of judicial ethics, due process, and public trust. For accuracy, fairness, and the public record, I am requesting your response to the following: 1. What specific emergency facts justified bypassing notice, hearing, and due process in issuing the June 11, 2022, ex parte custody transfer? 2. Under what legal authority did you nullify an active domestic violence protection order without testimony or findings? 3. Did you review independent evidence, or did you rely solely on representations made by counsel for the father? 4. Were you aware that the order had been drafted by that counsel at the time you signed it? 5. When did you first discuss, consider, or negotiate employment with Roderick Linton Belfance LLP? 6. Were any such discussions ongoing prior to your recusal? 7. Do you acknowledge that this sequence of events creates, at a minimum, the appearance of a conflict of interest? 8. Do you stand by the order today, knowing the documented trauma suffered by the children as a result? This reporting also examines a broader pattern in Summit County family court, including the Ryder Belisle case, which critics describe as “ judicial homicide .” Your decisions are now being examined as part of a systemic inquiry into whether family court outcomes are driven by law—or by relationships and profit. You are invited to respond in full. Your comments will be published verbatim or accurately summarized. If we publish prior to receiving your response, we will incorporate your statements in a follow-up. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

Tips or Story Ideas:

(239) 631-5957

richard.luthmann@protonmail.com

LINKTREE

Muck Rack Profile

Substack: This is For Real.

Editor-In-Chief: FLGulf.news

Editor-In-Chief: NYNewsPress.com

Editor-In-Chief: TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Contributor: Frank Report

Contributor: Sun Bay Paper

Follow Me on Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn TRUTH Rumble Newsbreak

Visit TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Ohio Gavel of Godlessness: Legal Warfare and Lasting Trauma

What followed was a cruel game of legal warfare designed to break Carey Ann’s bond with her boys. Years later, the case remains a circus of dirty tricks.

Lisa Dean even accused Carey Ann of being “suicidal” – a bogus claim that prompted a judge to suspend all visits for three months.

Even when a court finally granted her supervised visitation, the father simply refused to comply – defying orders with impunity for over a year.

The human toll is staggering. “Their before-and-after photos say it all – they’re completely different children now,” Carey Ann says of her sons.

Before and After

Once joyful and secure, the boys are now fearful and withdrawn – “so afraid… they make themselves so small” around their father. They won’t even acknowledge Mom in his presence, yet during supervised visits they eagerly run into her arms and act like their loving old selves.

Carey Ann herself has suffered psychogenic seizures triggered by the stress of what she calls “injustice trauma.”

The court even tried to gaslight her sanity. A court-appointed psychologist diagnosed Carey Ann with “paranoid personality disorder” – without ever interviewing her or reviewing evidence, based solely on her ex’s word. That psychiatrist later admitted taking Adam’s claims at face value.

Another medical expert debunked this label as “false and overboard,” confirming George is just a traumatized mother – not mentally ill – and noting her children show depression and fatigue since being forced to live with their father.

Fighting Back: A Crusade to Abolish Family Court

Traumatized but unbowed, Carey Ann has turned her pain into a mission to bring down the system that took her children. She’s become a vocal advocate, insisting that family court is beyond repair.

“There is no fixing it,” she says, arguing the only solution is to abolish the family court system and replace it with jury trials.

In her view, judges have made custody disputes a lucrative enterprise, and only a jury of peers can ensure fairness. After years of costly court battles, Carey Ann refuses to stay silent, urging other parents to stand up with her.

For Carey Ann, this crusade is personal.

“A year before this happened to me, my friend Hope lost custody of her 2-year-old to an abuser, and she took her life. It was a murder by proxy,” she recounts, blaming the court for her friend’s death.

Her friend’s fate and her own sons’ ordeal have steeled her resolve. And she’s not alone.

In December, 12-year-old Ryder Belisle – a disabled Ohio boy – died after a Summit County judge removed him from his protective mother, Taci Belisle, and ignored medical pleas, a case advocates condemn as “judicial homicide.”

George believes her ordeal follows the same playbook.

“They purposely do this to prolong the cases and hand their friends wins,” she says of the collusion she witnessed. That “exact thing happened in mine.”

Now, fueled by faith and fury, she is rallying a movement to shine light on these court atrocities. She won’t stop fighting until her boys are safe and this profiteering court cartel is toppled.

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

Visit TheFamilyCourtCircus.com