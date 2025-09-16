Charlie Kirk's Death: Fatally shot at a Utah campus. Arrests and national outrage followed. Political fallout deepens the divide.

By Jim Davis

I still grieve for our loss of Charlie Kirk. Michael Knowles at Daily Wire believes Charlie could have been our next president, after Trump retires.

Certainly, if the lunatic left-wing fringe can contemplate the nomination of AOC or Zohran Mamdani in 2028, we could have considered nominating Charlie – a far superior candidate.

Surely, a ticket with J.D. Vance at the top and Charlie as his VP nominee would have won in 2028. It could have won 49 states, like Reagan and Bush in 1984. But all that is just a “woulda, coulda, shoulda” at this point. Charlie is gone, and we have to carry on without him.

The lefties hated Charlie because he approached them as a Christian and respectfully, very effectively confronted them with the awful truth: that everything they believe is based on a pack of lies. He gently picked apart, one by one, every component of their belief system.

The remainder of this column is inspired by one of Charlie’s more powerful speeches at a recent gathering of Christian conservatives. I hope you find it inspirational and that it resonates in your heart and in your mind. Think it through with me.

Charlie Kirk’s Death (Image generated using Grok AI.)

The West is facing a great spiritual battle that is being forced upon us. Two anti-Western forces – radical Islam and Marxism – have joined forces. The British left led the way in developing this unholy left-wing political alliance by electing George Galloway to the House of Commons about 20 years ago.

Galloway represented a district that was half Muslim immigrants and half left-wing university professors. The professors were Marxists, and the Muslims wanted unlimited immigration. So that was Galloway’s platform.

Each of the two factions views the other as Useful Idiots, but they want to get rid of conservatives first and gain total control before they start competing with each other over who will rule the ashes of Western civilization.

If Islam wins that battle, the homosexuals will be thrown off the roof of the nearest building. If the Marxists win that battle, the Muslims will be forced into atheism, just like the rest of us. But that battle would happen after conservatism in American government is dead and buried.

Conservatives believe in the American Dream. And it’s a pretty simple dream, really.

We have a right to own AR-15s, because we would never shoot up a school with them. We have a right to worship God as we choose: not as Muslims, nor silenced out of respect for atheism.

We want to get married, and have children. We want to be able to own a home. And we want those children to go to schools, paid for with our property taxes, that don’t entertain Drag Queen Story Hour, transgender hormones without our knowledge, Heather Has Two Mommies, or an Islamic call to prayer five times a day.

We want them to go to college without being scorned for being Christian conservatives, or assaulted for being Jewish.

This is the American Dream. And we, as American Christians and American Jews, see that dream under a comprehensive attack from all sides. We must defend it.

Charlie was defending it. And for that, he was gunned down in cold blood. I’ve written that my earliest memory was watching JFK get shot in the head. I had the same feeling of despair, then anger, 62 years later when I watched another “kill shot” video, which I refuse to link here. It’s distressing to watch.

Charlie Kirk’s Death (X/Twitter post by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. Screenshot by the author.)

Charlie Kirk’s Death (X/Twitter post by @NajraGalvz. Screenshot by the author.)

There were lefties in the crowd at Charlie’s event, trying to distract the police. Someone in the audience asked Charlie a question about mass shootings. Then the shot was fired.

My suspicions are that they were a tag team. The mass shootings question would be asked by one, and that cued his comrade on the rooftop with an earpiece to do his thing.

This may not have been just a lone gunman. This may have been a conspiracy. And no, I am not a conspiracy theorist. The evidence is out there.

If you review all the smartphone videos on X/Twitter and other social media, you can’t help but notice – like noticing the security detail for Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania was mostly incompetent female DEI hires.

The most effective voices for Judeo-Christian conservatism in America are being targeted for assassination with distressing frequency, and frightening effectiveness. The assassin in Butler missed his kill shot by a quarter of an inch, when Trump suddenly turned his head at just the right moment.

Something is definitely going on here.

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Daily Caller, Newsmax, and American Thinker. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

