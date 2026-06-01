Orange County Family Court Exposé: Connie Thomson says reporting abuse concerns cost her custody, reputation, income, and motherhood itself.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This case is exactly why Family Court needs sunlight, subpoenas, cameras, and consequences. Connie Thomson says she did what a mother is supposed to do: she listened to her child and sought medical care. Then the Orange County custody machine allegedly turned her concern into pathology, her documentation into paranoia, and her motherhood into monitored visitation. That is not justice. That is bureaucratic child trafficking in Sunday clothes. Jill Jones Soderman is right: this is not isolated. It is a national pattern. The court order is not the truth. It is the starting point for the investigation. This piece is “Orange County Family Court Exposé,” first available at TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

(ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) – Orange County mother Connie Thomson walked into Family Court believing the system existed to protect children. She says she walked out branded, isolated, financially gutted, and reduced from full-time mother to a monitored visitor in her own daughter’s life.

Her story, aired on Richard Luthmann Live with child-protection advocate Jill Jones Soderman, is not merely another bitter custody dispute. It is a case study in how protective-parent claims can be twisted inside the family court industrial complex until the reporting parent becomes the accused, the child becomes the prize, and the court-connected ecosystem keeps feeding.

Orange County mother Connie Thomson with her daughter

Thomson says she was a successful California field representative, a first-time mother, a churchgoer, and a woman with no criminal history when her daughter was born. She says the father, Ivan Castellanos, was absent during the pregnancy, then entered the picture through lawyers after the child was born.

What began as a paternity and custody dispute, according to Thomson, turned into a multi-year nightmare of ex parte filings, psychological accusations, supervised visits, child-support pressure, and reputational destruction. She says the most devastating reversal came when she raised medical and abuse-related concerns involving her daughter, only to see those concerns reframed against her as evidence of instability, coaching, or Munchausen-by-proxy-style medical abuse.

The central question is brutally simple: when a mother says her child is hurt, scared, infected, bruised, or acting out disturbing behavior, does the system investigate the danger — or does it neutralize the mother?

The Court Told Her To Seek Medical Care — Then The System Used It Against Her

Thomson says Judge Julie Palafox told her in 2021 that if her daughter was making troubling statements or showing signs of distress, she had a parental obligation to seek medical attention.

Thomson says she did exactly that. She took the child for medical examination after complaints involving pain and discomfort, including a urine test that she says showed a urinary tract infection when the child was only three years old.

Judge Julie Palafox (Facing Recall)

But instead of treating the medical record as corroboration that something deserved closer review, Thomson says opposing counsel John R. Schilling and the custody machinery turned the medical visits into a charge against her.

That is the wicked inversion at the center of the case. A mother hears a child complain. A judge says to seek care. A mother seeks care. Medical evidence emerges. Then the mother is accused of manufacturing the crisis.

Thomson says she was tagged with allegations suggesting Munchausen by proxy or fabricated illness, accusations that can function like a nuclear weapon in family court because they transform protective conduct into proof of danger. Once that label enters the record, every maternal action can be twisted. A request for a urine test becomes an obsession. A concern about hygiene becomes a fixation. A child’s statement becomes coaching. A mother’s documentation becomes paranoia.

In the interview, Luthmann pressed the point directly: the court cannot tell a parent to seek medical care and then punish her for doing so when the results are inconvenient to the custody narrative. That is not child protection. That is a procedural bait-and-switch, and when it happens in a closed family court system, the parent being crushed has little recourse unless journalists, advocates, and outside investigators force the record into the open.

Orange County Family Court Exposé: John Schilling And The Ex Parte Weapon

Attorney John R. Schilling looms large in Thomson’s account. Thomson describes him as a powerful, entrenched Orange County family law attorney whose filings repeatedly drove the case into emergency posture.

Scumbag Orange County Attorney John R. Schilling

She says he used ex parte applications as chess pieces, forcing her back into court again and again while she struggled to find lawyers willing to fight him. In one 2025 supplemental declaration, Schilling sought to suspend Thomson’s already-limited visitation, relying on a P.A. Nash monitored visitation report and alleging that Thomson had an “abhorrent, unhealthy fixation” involving her daughter’s private-area complaints.

Schilling Ex Parte 1

Schilling Ex Parte 2

That filing is the type of document that exposes the machinery. Thomson was not alone with her child. The visit was monitored. The monitor did not terminate the visit.

PA Nash Report 1

PA Nash Report 2

Thomson says the exchange involved a basic maternal question about whether the child was itchy and needed to use the restroom or clean herself. In ordinary family life, that is called parenting. In the hands of a hostile family court lawyer, Thomson says, it became an accusation, another emergency, another chance to make the mother look dangerous.

This is the attorney-driven alchemy of family court: turn concern into pathology, turn pathology into restriction, turn restriction into “proof” that the parent deserved restriction all along. Once the court accepts that premise, the record begins to feed itself. Prior orders become evidence of future danger. Monitored visitation becomes a surveillance trap. The parents’ inability to behave naturally under observation is then interpreted as more proof of instability.

Thomson says she lived inside that loop for years, watching motherhood shrink into supervised fragments while her daughter’s actual safety concerns remained buried under legal maneuvers.

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Orange County Family Court Exposé: The December 2023 Order Made The Nightmare Permanent

The December 5, 2023, hearing became a turning point. Court documents show the existing custody orders awarding the father sole legal and physical custody were made permanent, with Thomson required to show proof of at least six months of consistent weekly therapy visits with a qualified neuropsychiatric doctor before the court would even consider a change in circumstances. The order also prohibited FaceTime calls with the child and barred Thomson from controlling the child’s therapy.

Order 1

Order 2

Order 3

In practical terms, Thomson says, she was cut out of the core functions of motherhood while still being forced to chase compliance through the very system that had labeled her.

Thomson says the social consequences were immediate and brutal. She told Luthmann that people in her community heard she was a child abuser. Parents crossed the street. Clients disappeared. Her professional reputation was damaged. Her income collapsed. Her daughter, she says, once asked why her mother would not answer the phone, apparently unaware that the court order itself prevented normal contact.

That is the emotional cruelty of these orders: they can make a parent look absent while legally forbidding the parent from appearing.

This is not simply litigation. It is identity destruction. A parent is recast as dangerous, then isolated from the child, then financially drained, then told the only road back is therapy, monitors, lawyers, evaluators, and more money. The parent becomes a customer of a court-controlled economy. The child becomes the leverage. The court order becomes the cage. And every cry from inside the cage is treated as further proof that the cage was needed.

Orange County Family Court Exposé: The “Delusional” Label Took A Direct Hit

One of the most important documents in Thomson’s favor is a March 31, 2026, letter from licensed psychologist Oscar A. Donoso, Ph.D., of LifeStance Health. Donoso wrote that Thomson had attended weekly psychotherapy since September 22, 2025, focused on the stress of separation and ongoing custody proceedings.

Oscar A. Donoso, Ph.D

After reviewing records and treating her for six months, Donoso stated there was no evidence Thomson met the criteria for delusional disorder as previously reported and that earlier conclusions lacked sufficient supporting data. He recommended reevaluation by an independent clinical psychologist familiar with trauma psychology and noted that conjoint trauma treatment is the recommended best practice for families facing traumatic separation.

That letter strikes at the heart of the family court narrative. If Thomson was not delusional, then the court must answer a far more explosive question: did the system build years of separation, restriction, and stigma on an unsupported psychological label? Did a mother lose meaningful access to her child because a litigation narrative hardened into “truth” before it was properly tested? Did medical concerns get buried because the reporting parent was discredited first?

Thomson says she later discovered that important medical documentation had not been supplied to the evaluator who helped form the adverse psychological narrative against her. She says she attempted to correct the record, but the court did not grant meaningful relief.

This is how family court errors metastasize. A missing document becomes a bad evaluation. A bad evaluation becomes a custody order. A custody order becomes permanent. A permanent order becomes a reputation. Then the mother must spend years proving she is not the monster the file made her out to be.

Jill Jones Soderman Calls It A National Pattern

Jill Jones Soderman, whose work with the Foundation for the Child Victims of the Family Courts has focused on protective parents, abuse allegations, forensic evidence, and court-driven family separation, said Thomson’s story is not unusual. She called the pattern an epidemic.

Jill Jones Soderman

Soderman traced much of the modern custody-defense playbook to Dr. Richard Gardner’s infamous parental alienation theory, which she says is often weaponized when a parent brings abuse allegations. The accused parent, she said, does not have to disprove every concern if the court can be persuaded that the reporting parent is alienating, unstable, paranoid, delusional, or fabricating illness.

That is why Thomson’s case matters beyond Orange County. The tactical structure is familiar: abuse concerns arise, the protective parent documents symptoms, the child resists visitation or reports fear, the accused parent reframes the case as coaching or false allegation, evaluators enter the case, experts disagree, money drains away, and the court eventually settles on a custody narrative that may have more to do with institutional convenience than truth.

Soderman argues that the system rewards the professionals who keep the machinery running: attorneys, evaluators, monitors, therapists, parenting coordinators, and enforcement agencies.

This is the family court industrial complex in full costume. It speaks in therapeutic language while producing economic violence. It claims to protect children while silencing them. It claims neutrality while creating vendor dependency. It claims expertise while ignoring evidence that does not fit the chosen narrative. It claims finality while leaving families in permanent crisis. And once a protective parent is labeled, the burden shifts: the parent is no longer proving what happened to the child; the parent is proving she is sane enough to be believed.

Orange County Family Court Exposé: Child Support, Financial Ruin, And The Custody Economy

Thomson says the case wrecked her ability to earn. She had worked successfully in the custom home and pest control-related field in California, but after the custody allegations and reputational fallout, she says clients disappeared, and her income dropped. Yet the financial demands of the case continued. Lawyers, evaluations, supervised visits, therapy requirements, and child support all remained part of the machinery.

In one striking portion of the interview, Thomson described going to court over child support and believing the numbers supported relief because her finances had cratered. Then, she says, the father invoked the fact that custody had been taken from her, and the atmosphere shifted.

Orange County Family Court Exposé: Connie Thomson

That moment deserves scrutiny because it shows how custody status can become an economic weapon. If a parent loses custody after being labeled dangerous, that same loss can later be used to justify support obligations, reputational assumptions, and continued restriction. The prior order becomes an all-purpose cudgel. Thomson says the court did not adequately account for the fact that litigation itself damaged her earning capacity.

In other words, the system helped break her finances, then judged her by the broken finances.

Soderman placed this in the broader architecture of family court incentives, including child-support enforcement and federally connected funding systems. Critics of the system argue that family courts too often function as revenue engines, not child-protection forums. The child is moved. The money follows. Vendors attach. Compliance obligations multiply. The parent who raises alarms is forced to pay to remain near the child. That is not justice. That is an extraction with a custody order.

Orange County Family Court Exposé: The Case Demands Outside Scrutiny

The Thomson/Castellanos case is not resolved by declaring one parent saint and the other parent villain. That is not the point. The point is whether Orange County Family Court, CPS, evaluators, lawyers, monitors, and court-connected professionals properly investigated the child’s safety concerns before punishing the mother who raised them.

The father, Schilling, court officials, CPS workers, and all professionals involved deserve an opportunity to respond. But they do not deserve a presumption that court orders equal truth. Orders are documents. Truth requires investigation.

What makes this case so explosive is the paper trail. There are court orders. There are medical concerns. There are monitored visitation reports. There are accusations of coaching. There are psychological labels. There is a later psychologist’s letter rejecting the delusional disorder finding. There are allegations that evidence was withheld from evaluators. There are claims that Thomson could not find lawyers willing to confront Schilling. There is a mother who says she did what the judge told her to do and lost her child for it.

This is a story about a mother. It is also a story about a system. If Thomson is right, Orange County Family Court did not simply make a bad call. It helped create a machinery of separation that turned maternal alarm into psychiatric evidence, medical care into suspicion, and supervised visitation into surveillance.

That is why this case needs public attention, legislative scrutiny, and a serious outside review. Family Court hides behind privacy. But privacy cannot become a bunker for institutional abuse.

The children trapped inside these systems are not case numbers. They are human beings. And their stories deserve daylight.

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