Orange County Family Court Revolt: Candidates promise to expose court corruption through audits—but can county power really change the system?

LUTHMANN NOTE: Let’s be clear from the get-go: these candidates are both right and wrong—and that’s what makes this story dangerous. They’re right that money, incentives, and insider networks can distort outcomes. Orange County has already proven that. But they’re wrong if they think they can fix the family court directly. They can’t. What they can do is far more disruptive. They can audit the money, expose relationships, and apply relentless pressure. That’s not reform—it’s warfare. If they follow through, Orange County becomes a testing ground. And if it works even a little, you won’t just see change locally. You’ll see a national explosion. This piece is “Orange County Family Court Revolt.”

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

Julie M. Anderson Holburn

(ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA)- Lucy Vellema and Kimberly Davis are running for Orange County supervisor on the hottest issue in local politics: family court. They are not lawyers, nor judges, nor state legislators. They are mothers who say the system chewed them up, took their children, and then told them to shut up.

Lucy Vellema

Kimberly Davis

In a recent interview with Michael Volpe, Richard Luthmann, and Julie Anderson Holburn, both candidates argued that Orange County family court is warped by money, contracts, and insider relationships, and both pitched the same cure in different words.

Davis called it “accountability through auditing.” Vellema called it “tracking the money.”

That message lands because Orange County already has the scars. The county’s Board of Supervisors sits atop a massive government structure. The board establishes policy, approves the annual budget, appoints key department heads, approves contracts, and conducts public hearings. Orange County’s own budget office says the FY 2025–26 appropriation limit is $10.8 billion. That is not pocket change. That is power.

But the office has hard limits. Family court law does not come from county supervisors. It comes from Sacramento. Court procedure does not come from county supervisors either. It comes from the judicial branch and statewide law. Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero underscored that point in her 2026 State of the Judiciary address, where she stressed California’s “three separate and coequal branches of government” and warned against rhetoric that distorts the judiciary’s role.

California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero

That is why the central claim in this campaign is both strong and weak at the same time. The candidates are right that corruption, incentives, and money flows can distort outcomes. Orange County has seen that movie already. But they are dead wrong if they think a county supervisor can directly fix the family court. They cannot.

What they can do is something else entirely. They can audit. They can expose. They can pressure. They can force sunlight onto the machinery around the courtroom.

That is not reform from within. That is an attack from the perimeter.

Orange County Family Court Revolt: The Power They Have is Real – And Sites Outside the Bench

The Orange County Board of Supervisors does not get to order judges around. It does not rewrite custody statutes, nor does it reverse bad rulings. It does not draft court procedure on its own.

That is where Luthmann’s question in the Volpe interview hit hardest: why run for county office when state officials control the actual rules of family court?

Vellema answered by pointing to county budgets, county agencies, and what she described as funding streams touching CPS, probate, and court-adjacent systems. Davis answered the same challenge by promising task forces, audits, and public-facing reporting on where the money goes.

Those answers sound vague until you look at the board’s real reach. The board appoints the Director of Social Services, the Director of Child Support Services, the Public Guardian, the Internal Auditor, and the Performance Auditor. It approves contracts for projects and services, conducts public hearings, and can demand reports from the bureaucracy it funds.

Moreover, it can put items on the public agenda. It can create political pressure that no courthouse likes to face. Orange County also makes it plain that the public can address the board at meetings and submit written comments through official channels.

That is the opening. Not the gavel. The perimeter.

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Vellema’s own campaign site says she is running to restore “transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership” to county government. Davis’ campaign uses nearly the same language and sells her as “a veteran, a mother, an analyst, a change agent.” Those are not “judicially-focused” platforms. They are oversight platforms built for subpoenas, audits, budget fights, public hearings, and bureaucratic embarrassment.

And that is why the race matters. A county supervisor cannot fix your custody order. But a county supervisor can make life miserable for the vendors, agencies, and insiders who orbit the courthouse.

A county supervisor can ask why county contracts went where they went, who got paid, and why the same names keep surfacing.

A county supervisor can demand statistics, procurement files, outcomes data, and explanations.

In a courthouse culture that feeds on secrecy, that kind of pressure changes the temperature fast.

Orange County Family Court Revolt: Where They Already Know What Corruption Looks Like

No one in Orange County can pretend public corruption is some fever dream from angry litigants. Former Supervisor Andrew Do pleaded guilty in a bribery conspiracy tied to county money that was supposed to feed needy seniors during the pandemic. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Andrew Do was sentenced to five years by the federal court.

LAist reported that Do directed nearly $10 million to the Viet America Society, whose leadership included his daughter, and prosecutors said the money looped back through kickbacks, including funds used for a down payment on his daughter’s home. LAist also reported that his wife, Judge Cheri Pham, stepped away from Orange County court leadership and returned to family court after the scandal engulfed the family.

That matters because it proves the county’s political class is not immune to money games. It also matters because Orange County’s court and political worlds sit uncomfortably close to each other. Public records and court directories show that Judge Cheri Pham is Andrew Do’s wife, and Orange County Superior Court records also list Judge Megan Wagner on the probate panel while Donald P. Wagner serves on the Board of Supervisors.

None of that proves wrongdoing by itself. It does prove proximity, and in politics, proximity is oxygen for suspicion. The recall movement knows it. The activists know it. The candidates know it.

Orange County Family Court Revolt: Judicial Recall

These campaigns are not growing in a vacuum. They are growing in a county where the watchdog question is now simple and brutal: if public money can be bent in one part of county government, why should families assume the rest of the machine is clean?

That is why these candidates are dangerous to the establishment, even if they never pass a single grand reform bill. They are not really offering a legislative fix. They are offering a political raid, dragging court-adjacent systems into the light and then daring Sacramento, prosecutors, regulators, and voters to look away.

Orange County Family Court Revolt: This is a Political Earthquake Waiting to Happen

Luthmann pressed both women on the weak point in their argument. He made the distinction that many activists refuse to make. State lawmakers change family law. State judicial authorities govern procedure. County supervisors do not.

Davis conceded that the claims about corruption in contracts were still allegations until audited. Vellema kept returning to the same point: the lever is not the judge’s robe. The lever is the money around the robe.

That is the cleanest way to understand this race. It is not a promise to rewrite family law from a county dais. It is a promise to weaponize oversight: Audit the money, expose relationships, pressure prosecutors, and force transparency. If elected, these women will demand data on contractors, minors’ counsel, vendors, and county-funded agencies that touch custody cases, hold hearings, and build task forces.

Make enough noise that the state can no longer shrug. That is the model.

Will it work? Maybe.

Will it directly fix the family court? No. That part is fantasy. But fantasies sometimes carry useful weapons inside them.

Because if Orange County voters hand one of these outsiders a seat and she uses it the way she says she will, the result will not be polite reform. It will be trench warfare. County government will become the staging ground for attacks on the court ecosystem that surrounds family law. Every contract will look suspect. Every relationship will look loaded. Every refusal to answer will look like a cover-up.

In a county already rocked by scandal, that kind of campaign will not stay local for long.

And that is the real story here. These candidates may never fix the family court. But if they get power and use it well, they could make Orange County the first beachhead in a national war on the money, secrecy, and patronage that families say turned their courts into killing fields.

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