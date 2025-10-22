Paid to Lie: Antifa Lawyer Nick Chiappetta?

Paid to Lie: Florida lawyer Nick Chiappetta exposed as Antifa-linked enabler of doxxer Danesh Noshirvan’s smear campaigns.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Dick LaFontaine

M. Thomas Nast

Richard Luthmann

Danesh Noshirvan, an Antifa-linked paid online agitator, has built a notorious persona as a Woke TikTok “activist” by aggressively doxxing and harassing his perceived foes on the right.

Danesh Noshirvan

His modus operandi is to publicize targets’ personal details – names, employers, contact info – and sic his millions of followers on them under the guise of “accountability,” effectively running a pay-for-doxxing vigilante service fueled by gifts and tips on social media.

Noshirvan’s targets have ranged from private citizens to high-profile officials. After the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision, he published the home addresses of sitting U.S. Supreme Court justices, putting those families in danger.

In one recent online rant, he even threatened ICE agents that masking their identities is pointless – boasting that hackers or “people like me” will eventually expose everyone who ever worked for ICE – and suggested agents’ families should receive “the EXACT same care [they] gave others” (e.g. activists showing up at their kids’ schools), urging them to “quit now before it’s too late.”

Danesh ICE Threat

Though he claims “this is not a threat…just logical advice,” the intimidation is unmistakable – especially given that DHS officials have reported ICE officers’ families being doxxed and threatened online.

An administration source says that Danesh and his recent posts threatening law enforcement are already under investigation. There is a file that extends at least as far back as to Danesh’s 2022 SCOTUS doxxing.

“Don’t be surprised if he gets a knock on his door in Mansfield,” the source said. “[This administration] recognizes the men and women who put their lives on the line. We protect law enforcement and their families. Period.”

Noshirvan’s unchecked online vigilantism and menacing posts have now spilled into real life, sparking serious legal blowback. Together with his attorney, Nick Chiappetta of Lake Worth, Florida, he stands accused of dragging these ruthless tactics into a federal courtroom – turning a Florida lawsuit into a “bizarre spectacle” of baseless smears and procedural abuse.

Danesh and Chiappetta avoid the cameras outside the federal court in Fort Myers.

This dangerous fusion of online threats and lawfare sets the stage for the Chiappetta story to follow, where Noshirvan’s enabler finds himself entangled in the fallout of an escalating cancel-culture crusade.

Paid to Lie: Legal Misconduct

Nick Chiappetta is accused of warping legal processes for deceit. He represents controversial far-left Antifa-linked activist Danesh Noshirvan, earning Chiappetta the moniker “Antifa lawyer.” Critics call him an enabler of lies. Police and court records reveal a pattern of false reports and frivolous filings.

From bogus police calls to sanction-worthy court briefs, Chiappetta seemingly stops at nothing to smear his client’s critics.

Recently revealed documents show that Chiappetta aided and abetted a dishonest smear campaign against journalist Joey Camp, a person with whom Danesh and Antifa have been trying to settle the score for years.

Two days after he took Danesh’s case in 2023, Chiappetta contacted the Palm Beach, Florida, police, claiming Camp sent threatening messages.

Journalist Joey Camp

Camp is a conservative journalist, photographer, and activist known for documenting the Antifa-fueled George Floyd riots and their aftermath. He would film Antifa members engaged in violence and the destruction of property, identify them, and publish his media and findings.

Due to his activism and threats from the left, Camp now resides abroad. Antifa placed an international bounty on his head.

Photo by Joey Camp

Photo by Joey Camp

Photo by Joey Camp

Chiappetta wasted no time in reporting Camp to the police, three days into his representation of Noshirvan, and one day after they had a phone conversation where Camp denied any wrongdoing and Chiappetta could not articulate what Camp had done wrong.

Chiappetta was similarly short of factual details when he went to the police. Deputies found “there were no threats made” in the emails, only “suspicious” content. No harassment. No crimes.

Bodycam footage unequivocally exposes Chiappetta’s lies.

Chiappetta characterized Camp, a journalist, as a “paid agitator,” trying to spin a harassment narrative. In reality, Danesh, Chiappetta’s client, is the paid agitator. The claims Chiappetta made are demonstrably false, lack evidence, and were made in bad faith.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Investigators confirmed “no crime was alleged or determined,” documenting the complaint “for informational purposes only.” Chiappetta’s report manufactured drama without evidence.

This same strategy spilled into federal court. U.S. District Judge John E. Steele sanctioned Noshirvan in August 2025 and publicly reprimanded Chiappetta. The judge warned that “there is no justification” for their “reprehensible conduct.”

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

Yet Chiappetta persisted with dubious litigation tactics. A recent defense sanctions motion says Chiappetta’s filing “is part of a smear campaign.” It “reads like a tabloid” rather than a legitimate court document. The motion lists numerous false statements that Chiappetta presented to the court, less than a month after admonishment.

Chiappetta has also been accused of misusing civil procedure to intimidate. He once served investigative reporter Richard Luthmann with a subpoena inside a courthouse.

“It was a scumbag tactic from a scumbag lawyer,” Luthmann said. “Now, Chiappetta is facing license suspension and disbarment, and he’s hired Florida Scumbag Lawyer Defenders, Inc., also known as Smith, Tozian, Daniel & Davis P.A. It appears that law firm’s sole mission in life is to ensure that predator lawyers can continue to victimize the general public.”

Experts blasted the ambush as an unethical assault on press freedoms. One attorney called this tactic a “fundamental breach of professional ethics.”

Critics argue Chiappetta’s legal maneuvers prioritize silencing opposition over truth. Evidence suggests he files baseless claims and reports to advance a narrative – effectively getting paid to lie.

Paid to Lie: Smear Campaign – Doxxing and Defamation

Danesh Noshirvan built his name by weaponizing social media outrage. Known as @ThatDaneshGuy on TikTok, he targets individuals with doxxing and accusations. He has published private details of Supreme Court Justices, prompting protests and threats.

Paid to Lie: Danesh falsely calls Joey Camp a “white supremacist.” Court documents speak for themselves.

His campaigns label targets as bigots or worse. Joey Camp, one such target, says Noshirvan called him “KKK, white supremacist, or pedophile.” Camp insists these slurs have no basis in fact.

Camp also claims Noshirvan “forges a lot of stuff,” creating fake screenshots to fabricate evidence.

Attorney Nick Chiappetta has bolstered Noshirvan’s onslaught. Instead of reining in his client, Chiappetta repeats and legitimizes these defamatory narratives in legal filings. In one federal motion, Chiappetta echoed outrageous claims. He suggested a defendant “may have a sexual relationship with Camp.” He also smeared a married couple as a “cuckhold couple”.

The filing even accused Noshirvan’s critics of a hate-crime conspiracy without any basis.

Defendants note each sensational allegation “is false” and argue these supposed “facts” serve no legitimate purpose in the case.

Chiappetta’s involvement lends Noshirvan’s online claims a veneer of legitimacy. Noshirvan’s doxxing and media manipulation tactics have led to real-world harm. Victims of his harassment say Chiappetta’s lawsuits intensify the damage.

Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture with Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott

One target, Jennifer Couture, says Chiappetta is “enabling a bully” by attacking anyone who stands up to Noshirvan.

While Noshirvan rallies a digital mob, Chiappetta wields court procedure as a weapon. This one-two punch amplifies a false narrative: social media character assassination backed by spurious legal claims. Critics warn that this collaboration crosses ethical lines. It turns the justice system into an extension of an Antifa-style smear campaign.

Paid to Lie: Escalating Attacks Against Journalist Joey Camp – Timeline Since 2023

Chiappetta’s campaign against journalist Joey Camp began in September 2023 and only intensified. On September 14, 2023, Camp confronted Chiappetta by phone. He told the lawyer to honor his “professional obligation” to the truth. He urged Chiappetta not to “perpetuat[e]… false evidence” for Noshirvan.

A day later, Chiappetta lodged a police complaint. On September 15, 2023, he told Palm Beach County deputies about “possible threats” from Camp. The responding deputy found Chiappetta’s emails “suspicious in nature” but noted “no threats made”. The incident report confirmed no crime occurred and was filed “for informational purposes only”.

By August 2024, the harassment narrative took a bizarre twist. Chiappetta reported that an unknown international caller left a chilling voicemail for his wife.

“I need you to let Nick know that I am coming after him… I am coming after you, and your entire family,” the message warned.

He immediately blamed Camp-Danesh’s “boogeyman behind every tree” – and claimed the journalist had fled overseas to “Mexico or Belize.”

Police investigated the alleged threat, but again found no crime to charge.

In August 2025, Judge Steele sanctioned Noshirvan and “publicly reprimanded” Chiappetta.

Only weeks later, Chiappetta filed another libelous motion. It accused Camp’s allies of sexual impropriety and even “hate crimes across state lines.”

In October 2025, the defendants sought Rule 11 sanctions, noting Chiappetta’s brief “reads like a tabloid” of smears.

Today, Joey Camp lives abroad, still hunted by Noshirvan’s network. Chiappetta’s own filings note Camp is “no longer in the country.”

Court filings suggest an international Antifa bounty on Camp, forcing him into exile. Despite the danger, the journalist continues to expose Noshirvan’s operation.

Camp refuses to be silenced, even as he remains a target of this vendetta.

Attorney Nicholas Chiappetta’s abuse of the legal system on behalf of the Antifa-linked Danesh Noshirvan continues.

