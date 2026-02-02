Paul Boyne Bond Revoked

Joette Katz Gets Her ‘Nazi Scalp’ Through Lawfare at the Expense of the First Amendment

This wasn't justice. It was retaliation. A Connecticut judge didn't jail Paul Boyne because he was dangerous. He jailed him because he was effective. Boyne shared a public witness list that exposed the machinery behind his prosecution—judges, prosecutors, and political insiders all entangled. That sunlight triggered panic. The response was brutal: a secret hearing, a bond increase from $7,000 to $1.5 million, and a defendant silenced and stripped of the ability to defend himself. This is lawfare, not law. When courts punish journalism to protect power, the rule of law collapses. Connecticut crossed that line, and it's worse than a thousand Minneapolises. Trump DOJ should move in.

Richard Luthmann with Michael Volpe

Secret Hearing Spikes Bond, Blogger Thrown in Jail

(New Haven, Connecticut) – A Connecticut courtroom witnessed a legal shocker Monday as Judge Peter L. Brown jacked up blogger Paul Boyne’s bond from $7,000 to a staggering $1.5 million, yanking the outspoken 62-year-old back into pretrial custody on the eve of trial. Boyne has already selected his jury and rejected a “time served” deal.

Judge Peter Brown – facing judicial removal?

The ambush hearing – scheduled at the last minute and shrouded in secrecy – came after Boyne dared to share the prosecution’s own witness list with journalists and Virginia law enforcement.

“We just received a tip that a double super secret hearing was scheduled late Friday,” journalist Richard Luthmann wrote hours beforehand in an inquiry to Chief New Haven Criminal Judge Tracy Dayton, questioning why, among other irregularities, an unscheduled appearance with a “concealed purpose” had suddenly appeared:

CC john.doyle@ct.gov, gregory.borrelli@ct.gov, Todd.Bussert@pds.ct.gov, Kelly.Billings@pds.ct.gov, peter.brown@jud.ct.gov, Giovanni.Spennato@jud.ct.gov, Carl.Cicchetti@connappjud.ct.gov, Del Ciampo, Joseph <Joseph.DelCiampo@jud.ct.gov>, External Affairs<ExternalAffairs@jud.ct.gov>, Michele.Massores@jud.ct.gov, Patton, Kerry<Kerry.Patton@jud.ct.gov>, Peter.Fradiani@jud.ct.gov, Villar, Marie-Louise<Marie-Louise.Villar@jud.ct.gov>, barbarajongbloed@jud.ct.gov, robin.pavia@jud.ct.gov, eugene.calistro@jud.ct.gov, rhonda.stearleyhebert@jud.ct.gov, rhonda.hebert@jud.ct.gov, james.pastore@jud.ct.gov, john.newson@jud.ct.gov, melanie.cradle@connappjud.ct.gov, officeof.chiefcourtadministrator@jud.ct.gov, raheem.mullins@connappjud.ct.gov, Dick LaFontaine<RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRiviere<RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, juliea005<juliea005@proton.me>, Michael Volpe<mvolpe998@gmail.com>, Frank Parlato<frankparlato@gmail.com>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Modern Thomas Nast<mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, breakingnews@courant.com, ckeating@courant.com, emahony@courant.com, hbennett@courant.com, klove@courant.com, newstips@courant.com, Marc@insideinvestigator.org, conner@insideinvestigator.org, insideinvestigator@protonmail.com Date Saturday, January 31st, 2026 at 10:50 AM RE: Inquiry Regarding Sealing of Exhibits and Scope of Witness List — State v. Boyne Dear Judge Dayton, I am writing in my capacity as a journalist covering the criminal proceedings in the State of Connecticut v. Paul Boyne. I am seeking clarification on several issues of public importance arising from recent court actions in New Haven, particularly the sealing of exhibits and the scope of the State's amended witness list. First, can you explain the basis for sealing exhibits that reportedly include interstate email communications between Connecticut prosecutors, Connecticut investigators, the Virginia State Police, and Virginia counsel? Given that such communications may be exculpatory or impeachment material, what legal standard justified their sealing rather than redaction or in camera review? Additionally, why is the defendant reportedly prohibited from possessing or reviewing discovery materials that involve interstate law enforcement coordination? Second, the State has filed a nearly 70-person witness list for what has been represented as a six-day trial—despite having previously offered a time-served misdemeanor plea with no probation, fines, or supervision. Can you explain how the breadth of this witness list is proportional to the charges and trial length, and whether the earlier plea offer reflects a materially different assessment of the case? Third, can you address why public dissemination of the State's own witness list, publicly read aloud at least three times during jury selection, would be characterized as grounds for incarceration or sanction, given longstanding Supreme Court precedent emphasizing openness in criminal proceedings, including Sheppard v. Maxwell? How does the sealing of these materials align with the Judicial Branch's stated commitments to transparency, openness, and public accountability? Finally, for purposes of clarity and disclosure, have you had any communications with former Justice Joette Katz regarding this case? If so, when did those communications occur, and did anything materially change in the posture of the case following any such contact, including after Katz's communications involving State's Attorney John Doyle, admitted in open court on Friday? These questions are asked in good faith and in the public interest. I would appreciate any response you or the Connecticut courts are willing to provide. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards,

Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

In court on February 2, the purpose became clear: punish Boyne for publicizing what the state had already made public. Judge Brown’s move revoked Boyne’s freedom in all but name, quintupling his bail 214-fold and ensuring the independent media corruption watchdog would spend the rest of his trial behind bars.

State Prosecutor Jack Doyle painted Boyne’s email blast of the witness list as a grave transgression. Yet no protective order existed – the list had been read aloud in open court during jury selection and even left on a public courtroom table for anyone to see.

Boyne’s only “crime” was circulating it more widely, a step his supporters say was lawful journalism. The state’s overkill response has observers fuming about “weaponized” justice.

Paul Boyne

“This looks like pure retaliation,” one court watcher muttered as marshals hauled Boyne away.

By day’s end, the once-free defendant sat in a jail cell, bond effectively out of reach, all for an email that embarrassed Connecticut’s power structure. The message from the bench was unmistakable: shine light on our “secrets,” and we will make you pay.

The irony is that Judge Brown is completely and totally 100% wrong on the law. Once a witness list is disclosed in open court or otherwise becomes a judicial record available to the public, it is subject to the presumption of public access and cannot be retroactively treated as “sealed” absent a valid sealing order supported by specific findings and narrow tailoring. See State v. Komisarjevsky, 302 Conn. 162, 176–77, 25 A.3d 613, 622–23 (2011).

Paul Boyne has long stated that a “far-reaching conspiracy” controls the Connecticut courts. After Monday’s proceedings, his claims become more and more legitimate as his case becomes more and more Kafkaesque.

Paul Boyne Bond Revoked: Witness List Leak Unmasks Power Players and Katz’s Influence

The leaked witness list at the center of this firestorm is a who’s who of Connecticut’s legal elite. State’s Attorney Jack Doyle had submitted a sprawling roster of 68 potential witnesses – an eye-popping number for a simple harassment trial.

The list included seven judges, multiple state officials, and one name that set off alarm bells: Joette Katz. Katz, a former Connecticut Supreme Court Justice and DCF Commissioner, has long been one of Boyne’s most vocal foes.

On his anonymously penned “Family Court Circus” blog, Boyne (and/or others) lambasted Katz’s child welfare regime with scathing rhetoric, even likening family court fixtures to Nazis. Katz apparently took it personally.

In 2022, she penned an editorial suggesting Boyne’s writings were illegal, and by the next year, he was indeed hit with criminal charges.

Now her name is turning up on Doyle’s witness list – despite Katz having no direct role in the charged incidents – raises eyebrows.

“Why would you put Joette Katz on the witness list? Just dumb,” remarked journalist Michael Volpe, stunned that prosecutors would call a powerful ex-judge with an axe to grind.

KATZ SPEAK TO ONLY

Observers suspect Katz’s invisible hand in this prosecution. In discovery, Boyne received a police email with a handwritten note, “cease and desist… speak to only,” which insiders interpret as Detective Samantha McCord taking direction from Katz.

And Doyle himself admitted Katz picked up the phone to call him about the case on Friday – an extraordinary back-channel intervention.

To critics, Katz’s behind-the-scenes influence confirms that the witness list leak exposed the power structure orchestrating Boyne’s downfall.

As one courtroom observer quipped, “Katz finally got her ‘Nazi’ scalp through lawfare.”

By making Boyne the example, the state sends a chilling warning to dissenters: cross the ruling class and face the consequences.

Paul Boyne Bond Revoked: The Law Connecticut Won’t Follow

Once the State’s witness list was disclosed in open court, read aloud during jury selection, and left unattended on counsel’s table in a public courtroom, it became a public judicial record subject to the strongest presumption of public access. A criminal trial is a public event, and “what transpires in the courtroom is public property.” Craig v. Harney, 331 U.S. 367, 374 (1947).

The State may not retroactively convert public courtroom disclosures into “sealed” material after the fact, particularly in response to a press inquiry or public scrutiny. See Cox Broad. Corp. v. Cohn, 420 U.S. 469, 495 (1975) (holding that the press cannot be punished for publishing truthful information obtained from public judicial records).

Paul Boyne Bond Revoked: Joette Katz

Connecticut law is even clearer: witness lists in criminal cases are “generally intended to be public,” and any restriction on access requires advance notice, a hearing, and specific, on-the-record findings that sealing is essential to preserve higher values and is narrowly tailored. State v. Komisarjevsky, 302 Conn. 162, 176–77, 25 A.3d 613, 622–23 (2011); State v. Ross, 208 Conn. 156, 158–59, 543 A.2d 284, 285 (1988).

Here, no sealing order existed at the time of disclosure, no findings were made, and no overriding interest was identified. Under both the First Amendment and Connecticut Practice Book § 42-49A, the witness list—once revealed and treated as public in open court—was not and could not later be deemed sealed, and dissemination of that information constituted lawful newsgathering and protected speech, not misconduct or grounds for sanction.

Further, the extraordinary increase of Mr. Boyne’s bond from $7,000 to $1.5 million immediately following his dissemination of a public witness list constitutes impermissible retaliation for the exercise of First Amendment rights. Government action that penalizes a criminal defendant for engaging in protected speech or lawful newsgathering violates the First Amendment and Due Process Clause, particularly where the action chills further speech and interferes with the ability to mount a defense. See Hartman v. Moore, 547 U.S. 250, 256 (2006) (retaliation for protected speech is unconstitutional); United States v. Goodwin, 457 U.S. 368, 372 (1982) (recognizing due process limits on retaliatory governmental action).

Here, the record demonstrates a direct temporal and causal connection: the bond was raised only after Mr. Boyne shared a witness list that was already public, engaged the press, and exposed the scope of the State’s prosecution. The bond increase was not tied to flight risk, danger, or any new conduct, but instead operated as a punitive response to speech, effectively jailing Mr. Boyne, silencing him, and depriving him of meaningful access to case materials and participation in his defense.

Such use of bail as a speech-suppressive sanction is unconstitutional, violates the presumption of innocence, and cannot be justified as a legitimate regulatory measure. See Stack v. Boyle, 342 U.S. 1, 5 (1951) (bail set higher than necessary to assure appearance is excessive and unconstitutional).

Additionally, the retaliatory bond increase is compounded by additional restrictions that unconstitutionally interfere with Mr. Boyne’s Sixth Amendment right to assist in his defense and his due process right to a fair trial. Following the dissemination of the public witness list, Mr. Boyne was not only re-incarcerated but also expressly prohibited from possessing or reviewing discovery materials, including filings already made part of the public record.

A criminal defendant has a fundamental right to reasonable access to discovery and to consult meaningfully with counsel in preparing a defense. Geders v. United States, 425 U.S. 80, 88–91 (1976); Perry v. Leeke, 488 U.S. 272, 280 (1989). Restrictions that prevent a defendant from reviewing case materials or assisting counsel are unconstitutional where they are punitive rather than necessary to address legitimate security concerns. See United States v. Salerno, 481 U.S. 739, 746–47 (1987).

Here, the denial of access followed protected speech and lawful newsgathering was not supported by any finding of necessity and functioned as an additional sanction designed to suppress further disclosure and cripple the defense.

Taken together, the bond escalation and discovery restrictions demonstrate a coordinated retaliatory response that violates the First, Sixth, and Fourteenth Amendments and requires immediate judicial correction.

Paul Boyne Bond Revoked: Gag Orders, Sealed Files, and First Amendment Fury

Behind the bond brouhaha lies a broader pattern of official secrecy and overreach in State v. Boyne. Just days earlier, prosecutors tried to slam the lid on evidence in the case – and got called out for it.

Late last week, the state moved to seal four exhibits it had filed, after journalists (and even a curious citizen) requested copies from the court clerk. This reactive bid for secrecy drew immediate fire. Connecticut’s rules forbid backdoor sealing under Practice Book § 42-49A; no document can be sealed without a hearing, public notice, and specific findings that an overriding interest necessitates it.

Paul Boyne Bond Revoked: New Haven State Attorney Jack Doyle

In other words, a judge can’t just hide public records on a whim.

The seminal U.S. Supreme Court case Sheppard v. Maxwell states “what transpires in the courtroom is public property” and warns that the First Amendment forbids “reactive closure designed to suppress public discussion of government conduct.” 384 U.S. 333 (1966).

Nonetheless, the court abruptly denied press access to those exhibits – even blocking Boyne himself from viewing certain case files he had lawfully obtained. This secretive streak crescendoed with the witness list saga.

After Boyne emailed out the list (which was public record by any measure), officials moved not to protect the information, but to punish the messenger. This underscores the danger of informal, reactive secrecy replacing rule-bound constitutional process.

Legal observers and analysts are aghast. By sealing materials and gagging the defense without due process, Connecticut’s judiciary stands accused of trampling core free speech protections.

The entire affair smacks of lawfare – wielding the law as a weapon to bludgeon a critic into silence – and it has constitutional scholars alarmed.

Paul Boyne Bond Revoked: Lawfare Alleged as Free Speech Showdown Looms

What began as a niche cyberstalking case has exploded into a full-blown First Amendment showdown. Boyne’s supporters argue the state is criminalizing protected speech to settle scores and shield insiders from scrutiny.

The blogger’s underlying offense?

Penning a vulgar but vivid exposé of family court corruption on his website. His posts, while hyperbolic – he mused about “50 cal to the head” for judges and tossing Molotov cocktails at courthouses – were clearly rhetorical, his camp insists.

Paul Boyne Bond Revoked: Is Joette Katz using the machinery of government to “Kill Whitey”?

“None of those are even close to what you’d call a true threat,” Luthmann said, noting a similar case involving violent political speech was overturned on free speech grounds.

Indeed, prosecutors implicitly conceded the weakness of their case by offering Boyne a lenient plea deal: plead guilty and walk free with time served (9 months) and no probation. Boyne refused on principle.

“He has to stand up for the First Amendment… what he did is not wrong,” Volpe explained, saying Boyne is fighting “for every citizen of Connecticut” in defending the line between unpleasant speech and illegal threats.

Now, with the trial imminent, the state’s scorched-earth tactics – secret hearings, colossal bond, sealed evidence – risk backfiring spectacularly. Court observers note that even before this drama, Doyle admitted Boyne had already served 18 months awaiting trial and likely wouldn’t face additional jail time.

Yet thanks to the bond hike, Boyne is now locked up again pre-trial, seemingly for his speech rather than any violence. This extreme response has galvanized free speech advocates, who see the case as a bellwether. Is Connecticut prepared to imprison a man for distributing public documents and ridiculing officials online?

Now back in detention, sources say Boyne's dismissal of the Connecticut Public Defender's Office may be imminent. Many believe Boyne will proceed as his own counsel, advance his own theory of the case, question the witnesses personaly, and take the stand in his defense.

The constitutional stakes could not be higher. If Boyne prevails, he vows to sue the state for millions over this alleged abuse of power. If the state succeeds, critics warn, it will set a dark precedent for using bail and gag orders to muzzle dissent.

“This is lawfare, plain and simple,” says one legal commentator. “They’re doing through the courts what they could never do in an open debate – silence a critic.”

As the dust settles on Judge Brown’s bond broadside, one thing is clear: the battle over Paul Boyne is no longer just about a blogger’s intemperate words – it’s about the fundamental right to call out government wrongdoing without being thrown in jail for it.

