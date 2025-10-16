Peace Abroad and Payback at Home: Trump’s second term delivers. From Tish James’s fall to Antifa’s exposure, America enters a New Golden Age.

Donald Trump’s second term is shaping up around two defining themes: peace abroad and payback at home. As he brokers historic calm in the Middle East with bold diplomacy and “peace through strength,” his Justice Department is turning the tables on the corrupt elites who weaponized the law against him.

The message is unmistakable—the Trump Doctrine delivers peace to allies and justice to enemies. In the crosshairs are paid agitators like Antifa and the foreign financiers, as well as political maniacs on both sides of the aisle. Some of this week’s biggest losers are the New York State Young Republicans.

Trump’s Knesset Peace Doctrine – “Stand With Israel or Walk Alone”

(Jerusalem, Israel) – President Donald Trump delivered a triumphant address at the Knesset this week, unveiling a 20-point Middle East peace plan that he touted as the “historic dawn of a new Middle East.” Greeted with rapturous applause, Trump declared that Israel had “no more to achieve on the battlefield” and urged its leaders to pivot from war to peace.

“You’ve won… Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East,” he proclaimed.

The Trump Doctrine is clear: America stands with Israel. Stand with us or walk alone.

The president’s whirlwind diplomacy backed those words. Within hours of speaking in Jerusalem, he flew to Cairo to broker a broader regional deal bringing erstwhile enemies to the table.

“Donald Trump is the Peace President,” says Richard Luthmann, praising the Knesset speech as “the most important foreign policy speech since Riyadh.” Trump’s plan – forged through strength and savvy deal-making – builds on the successful Abraham Accords of his first term.

His comprehensive 20-point blueprint demands that Hamas disarm and accept a technocratic government in Gaza, among other bold measures. He insists peace is achievable through uncompromising strength and economic partnership.

“We’ve seen those nations that set aside their differences… are now among the most successful in the region,” Trump noted, urging Middle East countries to “build infrastructure to weave commerce closer together” instead of endless war.

Luthmann agrees, calling Trump the only leader who could have ended the conflict.

“He has brought all these people together in a way no other president could. It’s almost impossible to look at this and not see the Hand of God in action,” he said.

A testament to President Trump’s magnanimity is his suggestion to Israeli President Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This move would avoid the continued embarrassment of the lawfare case against the architect of Israel’s victory.

“Cigars and champagne … who the hell cares about it?” Trump said.

Trump left the Middle East nations with a stark choice – join America in standing with Israel and embracing a future of peace through strength, or be left isolated to “walk alone.”

The MAGA base is hailing this as a signature triumph of the New American Golden Age.

Peace Abroad and Payback at Home: Trump DOJ Turns Tables on Swamp

(Washington, D.C.) – New York Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James – infamous among Trump supporters for her aggressive pursuit of Donald Trump – has now been indicted herself on federal fraud charges. A grand jury charged James with mortgage fraud, alleging she lied on bank forms by claiming an investment property in Virginia was a personal second home, then secretly rented it out for profit.

Prosecutors say this deception let James secure a better mortgage rate and pocket nearly $19,000 in benefits.

Richard Luthmann cheered the indictment as long-awaited justice, as he had predicted back in April. Luthmann argued that “Letitia James is a very, very bad person” whose misdeeds go far beyond this “mortgage paper case, which is clear cut.”

Peace Abroad and Payback at Home: Letita Done FAFO

According to Luthmann, James’s alleged fraud is “disgraceful” and “ethical violations” piled on top of years of partisan abuse of power.

Trump’s Department of Justice may not stop at one charge. Luthmann claims “three or four different indictments” against James are possibly coming, targeting both the fraudulent mortgage and alleged “color of law” abuses when she wielded state office against conservatives.

“They carpet bombed Trump with unfounded indictments,” Luthmann notes, referencing the politically driven cases Democrats launched against the 45th president. “Here they’re gonna go into three or four different indictments against Letitia James that are founded, a taste of her own medicine.”

The first shoe has dropped, and Luthmann says the rest will “take her out after the election.”

Trump allies see this as turnabout justice: the once-impervious Democrat who targeted Trump is finally facing the music.

Luthmann says what we are seeing is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Rape victim Angel S. DuBose, a former outreach coordinator in Letitia James’s Public Advocate’s Office, has accused James’s top aides—and possibly James herself—of orchestrating a horrifying sexual assault and cover-up. DuBose alleges she was drugged, abducted, and sexually assaulted after a 2014 office holiday party, with the assault beginning at Woodrow’s Bar & Grill and continuing in James’s official city-issued Lincoln Town Car.

DuBose says James’s staff rewrote her complaint into a “lost purse” report to bury the crime.

“They erased my rape complaint to protect Letitia James,” DuBose told renowned investigative reporter Frank Parlato, who obtained both the original and altered filings. Despite corroborating discrepancies, the Manhattan DA declined prosecution, and DuBose says James retaliated by firing her.

The New York Post published DuBose’s story in 2017 but later deleted it without explanation. The timing raised eyebrows—especially after James’s chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan, resigned in 2022 amid separate sexual misconduct findings.

Now, as James faces mounting federal scrutiny for mortgage fraud, DuBose’s haunting allegations of a “ritualistic” assault and political cover-up are resurfacing. If proven, the claims could expose a web of criminal corruption reaching the highest levels of New York’s law enforcement hierarchy.

Peace Abroad and Payback at Home: Roger Stone and President Donald J. Trump

Luthmann also highlights a glaring double standard in how justice is already being applied by a “radical judiciary” in light of high-profile indictments. He points out that when Trump associates like Roger Stone and Paul Manafort were prosecuted, “they gagged everybody” – courts slapped strict gag orders to silence them.

Yet now that Tish James and former FBI director James Comey have been indicted (on a perjury charge), “Comey’s running around telling everyone who will listen how great he is. The question is where he’ll be gushing his bullshit story today… maybe next is on The View… he’s everywhere.”

The federal judge overseeing James Comey’s case is Michael Nachmanoff. He was appointed to the bench by President Joe Biden in 2021.

U.S. Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff

“They gag… every criminal defendant… in any political case,” Luthmann rants, “How come Comey gets to talk freely? The fix is already in with that commie federal judge appointed by poopy-pants himself, or more likely by the auto-pen.”

To Trump’s supporters, it’s blatant DOJ hypocrisy: Democrats like James and Comey always got a pass, while Republicans were treated like criminals. Now, with Trump at the helm, the swamp is finally being held accountable – and the rule of law is being enforced equally.

Luthmann predicts that Tish James and James Comey’s downfalls are just the start of a broader reckoning for those who weaponized justice against President Trump and the American People.

Peace Abroad and Payback at Home: Antifa, “No Kings” Rallies Exposed

(Washington, D.C.) – President Trump has moved to crack down hard on Antifa, the violent left-wing extremist network long accused of fomenting chaos in American cities. In late September, Trump officially designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. Previously, Democrats, and in particular Kamala Harris, have attempted to use the label in connection with so-called “Christian Nationalist” groups like the Knights of Columbus.

Now that President Trump has brought competence back to the Executive Branch, the government is using resources to thwart real threats, not churchgoing Roman Catholics.

This week, the President convened a special summit of law enforcement and financial experts and named Antifa an “international terrorist organization.”

Law enforcement will have expanded abilities to target foreign dark money used to fund Antifa’s activities.

Richard Luthmann didn’t mince words about the group.

“Antifa is a terrorist organization,” Luthmann said bluntly, backing Trump’s declaration. According to Luthmann, Antifa is not a grassroots movement at all, but an international terror network bankrolled by America’s adversaries.

He even named who he believes are its shadowy sponsors: “I could name one of the leaders… George Soros,” Luthmann said, referring to the left-wing billionaire financier. He then added, “President Xi [of China]… and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran” as being effectively at the head of Antifa’s snake.

In Luthmann’s view, “foreign money… dark money” from hostile powers is funding Antifa’s paid agitators to destabilize America from within.

He points to the so-called “No Kings” rallies popping up in U.S. cities as evidence of this orchestrated insurgency. These protests, sporting anarchistic slogans about having “no kings,” purport to be spontaneous grassroots uprisings – but Luthmann isn’t buying it. He notes the identical professionally printed signs carried by protesters and suspiciously well-funded logistics.

“Every sign there… was mass produced by somebody,” Luthmann observed, “They have all the same signs… Who’s printing them? Who’s handing them out?… Where’s that money coming from?”.

The answer, he implies, leads back overseas.

Trump’s team is following the money trail, determined to expose any foreign-backed subversion.

“This is 2020… Kenosha, Milwaukee, George Floyd… all the paid agitators… coming together,” Luthmann warned, invoking the orchestrated riots of the past.

The President’s new initiative will use every tool of national power to root out Antifa’s sponsors and financiers. Trump has made it clear that law and order will prevail: those who riot, burn, and loot at the behest of foreign funders will face the full force of the U.S. government.

Luthmann says Chicago is a prime example. The clash between federal law enforcement and leftist fringe-driven politics has reached a boiling point. As ICE agents and federal task forces move to dismantle Antifa’s network and root out illegal activity, city leaders are doing everything they can to block them.

“The political leadership in Illinois and Chicago hates Trump more than they love Chicago,” Richard Luthmann declared, hammering local officials for choosing defiance over safety.

While President Trump pushes to restore order and enforce immigration law, Chicago’s ruling class shields agitators and illegals alike, turning the Windy City into a sanctuary for chaos. For most, it’s simple: Trump is protecting America’s cities while Democrat mayors are protecting their political machines.

As Luthmann sums up the stance, stand with America or face the consequences. With Trump at the helm, Antifa’s days of operating in the shadows are numbered, and a message is sent to Beijing, Tehran, and any bad actors bankrolling domestic terror: we will not be destabilized.

Peace Abroad and Payback at Home: Purging the Crazies

(Staten Island, New York) – A disturbing scandal has erupted within the ranks of the Young Republicans, prompting bipartisan outrage – and according to Richard Luthmann, a much-needed housecleaning on the right. This week, Politico exposed a leaked group chat involving several Young Republican leaders (members of the party’s 18-40 age wing, including at least one Trump administration staffer) in which participants traded vile messages.

They shared racist slurs, joked about rape and slavery, and even praised Hitler.

In one exchange, former New York Young Republican Club chairman Peter Giunta blurted, “I love Hitler,” and others made sick comments about sending people to gas chambers. The fallout was swift. Republican officials from Vermont to New York condemned the “vile, racist, antisemitic” rhetoric.

Giunta and several others resigned from their positions once the news broke. Giunta, notably, had been hailed as an up-and-comer – even receiving praise from Rep. Elise Stefanik earlier this year – until this Nazi nonsense came to light. For a GOP that prides itself as the party of Lincoln, the revelations were an embarrassment and a wake-up call.

Luthmann took the issue head-on. He revealed that he knows Peter Giunta personally: “I know him… the kid from Staten Island,” Luthmann said, noting Giunta had been an aide to former NYC Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli and, most recently, chief of staff to a New York state assemblyman. That personal connection only deepened Luthmann’s disgust at Giunta’s reprehensible behavior.

“Giunta was warned back when he was working for [Joe Borelli]. He got drunk at an event and started mouthing off about [U.S. Representative] Nicole Malliotakis being a ‘C-word’ and a ‘P-ssy Licker.’ It took about ten minutes for his phone to light up,” Luthmann said. “People could hear Borelli on the other end of the line like he was shouting from the front of the room.”

Peace Abroad and Payback at Home: One is “in” with Trump, one is lost in the political wilderness, and one is Peter Giunta.

But Luthmann also frames the scandal as part of a larger pattern in politics. In his view, both parties occasionally succumb to extremists in their midst – and then must purge them.

“Every so often, they gotta tone down the rhetoric… people get outta control and they gotta purge a whole bunch of people,” Luthmann explained matter-of-factly.

He argues that this periodic cleansing is healthy and necessary.

“You gotta get rid of some of the crazies on both sides and take ’em off the chess board for a little while. The problem is that the Democrat Party base is chasing the crazy, particularly down there in Virginia,” Luthmann said, referring to Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for Virginia Attorney General.

The Young Republicans text saga, as horrid as it is, presents an opportunity to clean house. True America First conservatives have no room for Nazi-admiring lunatics in their ranks – those elements serve only to sabotage the movement from within, much like far-left Antifa thugs do on the other side. Luthmann applauds the swift condemnations from GOP leaders and says this zero-tolerance response is exactly what’s needed to keep the conservative movement strong and credible.

Both parties need to police their own crazies, he notes, and President Trump’s brand of bold, commonsense leadership demands nothing less.

In an era of fake news and swamp double standards, Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann’s voices on The Unknown Podcast cuts through the noise with unapologetic truth. They pull no punches highlighting President Trump’s achievements – and the challenges ahead.

From the Middle East peace breakthrough to the long-overdue comeuppance of corrupt officials like Tish James, from crushing Antifa’s foreign-funded insurgency to cleaning up the GOP’s own fringe, one theme rings out: America is entering a New Golden Age under Trump’s leadership.

President Donald J. Trump

As Luthmann passionately reminds, President Trump is delivering peace through strength abroad and law-and-order justice at home. The message to friends and foes alike is unmistakable: Stand with the USA and its rightful President – or prepare to walk alone.

