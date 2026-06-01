Pedos Porno and Piglet: Luthmann and Volpe expose TUG, Mr. Coop, Randazza links, the Suarez scandal, and Megan Fox’s “read everything” rule.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This is what happens when fake commentators run into real reporters. Michael Volpe brought the Suarez record. I brought the receipts. TUG and Mr. Coop brought vibes, smears, and homework eaten by the dog. Megan Fox’s rule was “read everything,” and for once, Piglet was right. The problem is her own ecosystem does not follow it. They attack Volpe because the family court machine is harder to defend once the documents are on the table. Pedos, porno, and Piglet is not just a headline. It is the map of the Hales content furnace burning itself alive. This piece is “Pedos Porno and Piglet,” first available at FLGulfNews.com.

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

The Livestream That Brought the Receipts

Richard Luthmann Live did not open like a polite media seminar. It opened like a street fight in a courthouse parking lot, with journalist Michael Volpe stepping into the broadcast to answer what he called the latest smear from That Umbrella Guy, Mr. Coop, and the wider What The Hales ecosystem.

The subject was not gossip. It was the Suarez family court case in Illinois, where Volpe says a credibly accused father obtained custody despite allegations that should have triggered serious scrutiny, mandatory reporting, and institutional alarm bells. Instead, according to Volpe, the family court machine protected secrecy, punished the protective mother, and then watched as YouTube commentators blamed the reporter who exposed the rot.

The centerpiece of the show is detailed in Volpe’s article, “Anatomy of a Smear,” in which he argues that TUG went on Mr. Coop, discussed the Suarez case without reading the record, and reduced a child-sex-abuse reporting controversy into a cheap attack on Volpe’s motives.

Luthmann’s role was prosecutor, producer, and ringmaster. He pulled up clips, documents, emails, docket material, and the kind of uncomfortable questions that make fake commentators sweat.

Volpe’s point was simple: TUG did not know the case, did not know the timeline, did not know the evidence, did not know who gave Volpe what, and did not know enough to be pontificating into a microphone.

That is the rot at the center of the Hales ecosystem. They call themselves commentators, but when the record gets complicated, they reach for insults. When the facts matter, they reach for vibes. And when a reporter exposes something ugly, they don’t ask whether children are being harmed. They ask whether the reporter can be smeared hard enough to change the subject.

Pedos Porno and Piglet: TUG and Mr. Coop Punch the Reporter Not the Family Court Machine

The Suarez case, as presented by Volpe, is the kind of family court horror story that should unite anyone who claims to care about children, due process, and government transparency. Volpe reported that David Suarez admitted to watching pornography while caring for his children, that the child disclosed sexual abuse to multiple mandated reporters, and that a pediatrician testified to behavioral changes and physical evidence.

Pornography Admission

Volpe further reported that despite this record, David Suarez received sole custody while Bridget Suarez was reduced to supervised parenting time.

That is the story TUG should have investigated before taking the stage on Mr. Coop.

Instead, according to Volpe’s breakdown, TUG fixated on the release of one paragraph from a guardian ad litem report. That paragraph, Volpe says, showed the pornography admission. TUG framed the controversy as leaked confidential material and blamed Volpe for supposedly wrecking Bridget Suarez’s case.

TUG’s Avatar

Matthew Lewis (TUG IRL) and his hideous wife

Mr. Coop (Total Retard)

The problem is chronological, factual, and journalistic. Volpe says the custody trial and supervised-visitation order came before his May 1 article. In other words, he did not “blow up” the case. The case had already been blown apart by the family court apparatus.

That is why Luthmann’s framing hits with force. TUG and Mr. Coop were not defending journalism, children, or protective parents. They were protecting the wrong target by attacking the reporter who brought sunlight.

Maybe they did it out of ignorance. Maybe they did it because the Hales ecosystem has trained its audience to hate Volpe and Luthmann on command.

Either way, the effect is the same: a credibly accused father gets less scrutiny than the journalist who reported the allegations, and the protective mother becomes a prop in a smear campaign against the messenger.

Volpe’s Counterattack: The Timeline Breaks the Smear

Volpe’s strongest point on Richard Luthmann Live was not rhetorical. It was chronological. He walked through the timeline and forced the audience to confront the one thing YouTube gossip cannot survive: sequence. The Suarez custody trial occurred in January 2026. Volpe’s article came later, on May 1, 2026. If the court had already moved Bridget Suarez to supervised visits before Volpe published, then TUG’s claim that Volpe cost her custody collapses.

That is not nuance. That is arithmetic.

Volpe also challenged TUG’s claim that Bridget gave him the GAL report. Volpe said she did not. He said she did not participate in the article. He interviewed Bridget’s father, Tim Burgess, and he worked through sources and documents.

TUG, by contrast, appeared to speculate from fragments, assumptions, and hostility. On the livestream, Volpe showed how TUG flashed only snippets while ignoring the sections containing the actual evidence: the pornography admission, the mandated-reporter disclosures, the pediatrician testimony, and the broader allegations of a court cover-up.

That is where the Hales ecosystem’s method becomes clear. They do not need to prove Volpe wrong. They only need to make him look dirty to an audience already conditioned to accept the premise.

That is not journalism. It is narrative laundering. It is the online equivalent of kicking dust over footprints at a crime scene. Luthmann and Volpe’s broadcast put the footprints back in view.

The smear depends on pretending the leak is the scandal. Volpe’s reporting says the scandal is a system that allegedly buried child-abuse warnings, jailed a protective mother for three days around Mother’s Day, and then floated a potential criminal investigation of the journalist.

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Pedos Porno and Piglet: The Danesh-McGibney-Randazza Problem Enters the Hales Case?

Then the livestream moved from pedos to porno, and the Hales case got even stranger. In the federal Elephant Shoe / Hales litigation, defense counsel for David Helm filed a motion for more time to submit attorney-fee materials after an Anti-SLAPP victory. The motion itself sounds procedural until the exhibits start talking.

Attorney Gary Eddinger

Attorney Gary Edinger, a First Amendment lawyer originally lined up as a fee expert, wrote that he discovered a conflict because he had previously exchanged substantive emails with Jeremy Hales roughly three years earlier. Edinger said he rejected Hales’ case, but the exchange was enough to create a true conflict.

That is the live grenade. Why was Jeremy Hales consulting a First Amendment lawyer years ago about a matter that later rang bells when Edinger read allegations in the current complaint? What did Hales want? What was the rejected case? The filing does not answer those questions, but it absolutely raises them.

In the Luthmann-Volpe universe, unanswered questions are not dead ends. They are doors.

Eddinger 1

Eddinger 2

Edinger then recommended possible replacements, including Marc Randazza. That name matters. Randazza is a known First Amendment lawyer with Anti-SLAPP experience, but he also arrives with baggage, enemies, disciplinary controversy, porn-world history, and a long internet paper trail.

CorruptRandazza.com collects accusations, headlines, disciplinary material, arbitration history, and allegations involving bribery, gay porn, copyright trolling, and professional misconduct. An arbitrator found Randazza had secretly negotiated a $75,000 bribe that did not result in payment, performed unauthorized outside work, and wrongly kept a $55,000 payment, with an award of more than $600,000 against him.

The Wrong Kind of First Amendment Crowd

If Randazza enters the Hales fee fight, Luthmann’s concern is not that Helm might get a competent First Amendment lawyer. The concern is the ecosystem collision. Randazza is not just any lawyer in this universe. His name intersects with James McGibney, Bullyville, revenge-porn history, Danesh Noshirvan, and a swamp of internet reputation warfare.

Luthmann has already covered McGibney as a figure whose flagship site is Bullyville.com and whose history intersects with Randazza Legal Group claims about online harassment.

James McGibney

Danesh Noshirvan

Luthmann’s reporting also links McGibney to Danesh Noshirvan and the “@CREDIBLEINTEL” account, alleging that Danesh admitted using an alias to shield McGibney from criticism while attacking his enemies.

That matters because the Hales litigation is not happening in a normal vacuum. It sits inside a broader world of YouTube war, online reputational combat, First Amendment claims, cyberharassment accusations, revenge-porn rhetoric, and influencer-lawfare strategy.

Scumbag Lawyer Marc Randazza

Luthmann has already framed the case as a content furnace with a federal docket number, where pleadings become episodes and episodes become pleadings. Bringing Randazza into that world could sharpen the legal weapon, but it could also drag in a whole new galaxy of stink.

The irony is brutal. Hales’ side has spent enormous energy portraying critics as an ecosystem. Yet the more one looks at the pro-Hales orbit, the more it looks like its own ecosystem: lawyers, livestreamers, drama channels, online enforcers, reputation managers, and friendly attack dogs.

Randazza may be qualified. He may be useful. He may even be effective. But in a case already soaked in internet sleaze, bringing in a lawyer whose public controversy file includes porn, bribery allegations, and troll-adjacent free-speech wars would not clean the room. It would add gasoline.

Pedos Porno and Piglet: Megan Fox’s Rule was “Read Everything”

Then comes Piglet. Megan Fox, in this saga, is not merely a person. She is a rule, a meme, and an indictment. Her rule, as captured in the email record and repeated on Richard Luthmann Live, was that an investigative journalist should familiarize himself with every motion on the public record before commenting on a complex case.

Piglet, also known as “Megan Fox.”

That rule sounds excellent. It is exactly what serious reporters should do. It is also exactly what TUG and the Hales ecosystem did not do before smearing Volpe over Suarez.

From: Megan Fox <MeganFox.writer@protonmail.com>

Date: On Friday, January 24th, 2025 at 4:27 PM

Subject: Re: Bruce Matzkin

To: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Mr. Luthmann,

An investigative journalist should familiarize themselves with every motion on the public record before commenting on a

case, especially one this complex. It’s clear you haven’t done that. One reporter contacting another reporter to do his work

for him is bizarre.

All the best,

Megan Fox

Author/Journalist

https://pjmedia.com/columnist/megan-fox/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/megan-fox-028984115/



https://MeganFox.Locals.com

That is why Piglet matters. Megan’s “read everything” standard was deployed against Luthmann when he was asking questions about Jeremy Hales and the litigation. But when TUG went on Mr. Coop and butchered the Suarez timeline, ignored the record, misrepresented the custody sequence, guessed at sources, and admitted he had not looked through the whole mess, the standard vanished. That is not ethics. That is tribalism wearing press credentials.

Volpe’s “Anatomy of a Smear” makes that point with receipts. He says TUG did not reach out before smearing him. He says Mr. Coop did not respond. He says Megan chimed in despite apparently knowing little about the Suarez case. The Hales ecosystem’s rule becomes obvious: enemies must read everything before speaking; allies can wing it, sneer, and call it commentary.

That double standard is why Luthmann’s Piglet branding lands so hard. It captures hypocrisy in one ugly little image.

The most dangerous commentator is not the loudest idiot. It is the selective moralist who builds a rule for enemies and an escape hatch for friends. Piglet’s rule was right. Piglet’s ecosystem broke it.

Pedos Porno and Piglet: Lawfare, Smears, and the Content Furnace

This is bigger than TUG, Mr. Coop, Megan Fox, Randazza, or even Jeremy Hales. The deeper story is the fusion of internet content and litigation. Luthmann has hammered this point repeatedly: the Hales case operates like a federal content machine. A lawsuit becomes a plotline. A filing becomes a thumbnail. A procedural setback becomes a fundraising pitch. A critic becomes a villain. A court docket becomes serialized entertainment.

Pedos Porno and Piglet: Crocodile Copulator Jeremy Hales has a content generation factory primed on YouTube lawfare.

That is why the Suarez smear matters. TUG stepped outside the direct Hales case and dragged the same method into family court reporting. He did not carefully examine the child-abuse allegations. He did not fairly lay out the evidence Volpe presented. He did not explain the custody timeline. He did not ask why a mother was jailed for three days over the disclosure of one paragraph involving a pornography admission.

He turned the story into Volpe Bad, Reporter Reckless, Hales Enemies Dirty.

This is how manufactured reality works. The facts are not denied so much as displaced. The audience is not asked to evaluate evidence. It is trained to boo the right target.

In the Hales ecosystem, Luthmann and Volpe are not allowed to be reporters; they must be characters. Once they become characters, anything they report can be dismissed as part of the show.

That is the scam Luthmann Live exposed. Volpe brought documents. Luthmann brought fire. The Hales ecosystem brought selective outrage. And when the smoke cleared, the real question remained: who is actually protecting children, speech, and the public record, and who is just protecting the storyline?

Pedos Porno and Piglet: Receipts Beat the Umbrella

Pedos, Porno, and Piglet is not just a title. It is the map of the whole mess. “Pedos” is the Suarez case, where Volpe says a credibly accused father ended up with custody while the protective mother was punished and the reporter was attacked. “Porno” is the Randazza problem, where the Hales fee fight may pull in a controversial First Amendment lawyer whose public history drags pornography, bribery allegations, and online reputation warfare into an already filthy room. “Piglet” is Megan Fox’s broken standard: read everything, unless your side needs to go live before doing the homework.

Luthmann and Volpe did what the Hales ecosystem avoids. It slowed the smear down. It played the clips. It showed the articles. It walked the timeline. It asked what TUG knew, when he knew it, and why he felt entitled to attack Volpe before doing the work. That is what real counter-programming looks like in the age of YouTube lawfare.

The old media gatekeepers are dying, but the new media clowns are not automatically better. Some are worse, because they carry the arrogance of pundits without the discipline of reporters. They want the dopamine of scandal without the burden of verification. They want the authority of journalism without the sweat of reading.

Luthmann and Volpe are not playing that game. They are building a record in public. They are naming the machine. They are showing the audience how concealment collapses.

The Hales ecosystem can keep spinning under its umbrella, but the rain is coming sideways now, and the receipts are getting wet with truth.

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