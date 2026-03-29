Reform Massacre in Arizona - VIDEO

Reform Massacre in Arizona: Family court reform collapses as 13 bills die in committee, sparking questions about a broken system.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This one is despicable. It isn’t a policy disagreement—it’s a shutdown. You don’t wipe out thirteen bills after forty hours of testimony unless the outcome was decided in advance. The excuses don’t line up. The timeline doesn’t line up. And the impact is undeniable. Families stay trapped. Kids stay stuck. The system stays untouched. That tells you everything you need to know about who this system serves. Reform wasn’t debated—it was neutralized. The next step isn’t tweaking bills. It’s changing the people holding the power to kill them. Because until that happens, Arizona families aren’t getting reform—they’re getting delay.

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Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

(ARIZONA, USA) - Arizona families were promised reform. They got a brick wall.

In a stunning legislative collapse, 13 family court reform bills—crafted after more than 40 hours of hearings and hundreds of hours of stakeholder work—were effectively killed in the Arizona House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Quang H. Nguyen.

The result? Zero for thirteen. Not one bill survived intact.

There are questions about Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ influence, as well as meddling from the Judiciary and the Trial Lawyers.

On The Unknown Podcast, Mark Finchem laid out what happened: a year-long legislative effort—built on testimony from judges, attorneys, victims, and experts—was blocked at the committee level, with no meaningful negotiation or amendment process.

Nguyen denies personal animus. He claims “policy, not personality.” He says victim advocates warned the bills were dangerous—especially regarding domestic violence protections.

But that explanation collapses under scrutiny.

Reform Massacre in Arizona: “All his bills are dead.” - AZ Rep. Quang Nguyen

Finchem and others say:

-Key stakeholders helped write the bills

-No outreach was made before killing them

-A March 18 message declared “your bills are dead”—before hearings even concluded

And critically, only one of the 13 bills even touched on domestic violence issues.

So why kill all of them?

The deeper issue is power—and who benefits from a broken system. The proposed reforms targeted:

-Runaway legal fees and court-appointed profiteering

-Lack of evidentiary standards in temporary custody orders

-Absence of enforceable child rights to parental access

-Judicial discretion with little accountability

In plain terms, they threatened the business model of the family court. And that’s where the real story lives.

Because when 40+ hours of testimony, bipartisan input, and victim accounts get wiped out in one committee choke point, you’re not looking at legislative disagreement.

You’re looking at institutional resistance. Arizona families now face the same reality they had before: More delays. More costs. More damage.

And the question that won’t go away: How many kids get hurt while politicians argue over “process”?

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