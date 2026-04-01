Remembering Vincent A. Carbonell Esq.: Entrepreneur, mentor, philanthropist, legal mind, and friend who helped countless through law school and changed lives.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Dr. Vincent A. Carbonell, Esq. (“Vin” to me) was an entrepreneur, mentor, philanthropist, and legal mind who changed lives without fanfare. He was one of the few people who stood by me when I got out of prison. While others ducked and ran, he helped me pursue justice, even supported my pardon—a process I am finalizing now. But Vin did that for everyone—lifting people with no expectation of praise. He believed in second chances and in me. If you knew him, you know that quiet strength. And if you didn’t, you’re probably standing on a bridge he quietly helped build. His name is now on a classroom at NYLS. But more importantly, it’s etched in every life he changed. Thank you, Vin. This piece is “Remembering Vincent A. Carbonell Esq.”

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

Dr. Vincent “Vin” A. Carbonell, Esq. was more than just a successful attorney and businessman – he was a mentor, a philanthropist, and above all, a loyal friend. I am Richard Luthmann, and it’s with a heavy heart that I write this personal tribute to my dear friend Vin, who passed away suddenly after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Vin’s loss leaves a void in countless lives, but his extraordinary life story and the impact he had on others deserve to be celebrated.

Education and Entrepreneurial Achievements

Vin never forgot where he came from—and it made his success all the more meaningful. He believed deeply in the power of education and self-improvement. Even while running his own company, he pursued higher education at night. He earned an M.B.A. from Baruch College (CUNY) in 1996 and went on to obtain his J.D. from New York Law School in 2000.

Not one to stop there, he later completed a Ph.D. at Touro University in 2007 – a testament to his relentless curiosity and work ethic.

Professionally, Vin was the founder and President of United Reprographic Services, a New York-based firm providing reprographic (photocopying and duplicating) services for architects, engineers, construction firms, and government agencies. Under his leadership, the company thrived. He became known as a savvy businessman who could build relationships across industries, across the political aisle, and across all spectrums.

In fact, Vin had friends in all spheres – Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and non-political people alike – and was equally comfortable discussing business strategies with CEOs as he was sharing a laugh with the employees in the print room. His ability to connect with anyone was one of the secrets to his success.

One of the many friends mourning Vin’s loss is our mutual friend, Dave Weigel, a Wall Street fiduciary asset manager. Dave often admired Vin’s ability to bridge worlds and bring people together.

“Vin had a unique gift,” Dave told me recently. “He could walk into any room – whether it was a boardroom full of executives or a class of first-year law students – and instantly connect. People trusted him. They knew he genuinely cared. Vin’s wisdom in business was matched only by his big heart.”

Vin’s professional accomplishments garnered recognition in the legal and academic communities. He served on the Board of Trustees of New York Law School, our shared alma mater, and was revered there not just as a distinguished alumnus but as a forward-thinking leader. In 2022, when NYLS launched its innovative evening division program “NYLS Pro” for working professionals, Vin lent his voice and support.

Remembering Vincent A. Carbonell Esq.: New York Law School Trustee

“NYLS Pro is the future of legal education for the working professional,” he remarked at the time, speaking as both a trustee and an evening-program graduate.

He knew firsthand the challenges of balancing work and school, and he championed any effort to make that journey easier for others.

Remembering Vincent A. Carbonell Esq.: Mentorship, Scholarships, and Philanthropy

If Vin’s own education and career were remarkable, his dedication to lifting others was truly inspirational. He had a special place in his heart for students who, like himself, juggled jobs and night classes in pursuit of a law degree. As an evening division graduate, he mentored and supported many working law students over the years.

In quiet ways known to few, he even helped fund law school for those who needed a hand. I happen to know that he personally put at least 20 people through law school on scholarships – and knowing how modest Vin was, the real number was probably double that.

“I know of at least two dozen myself—but I’m sure there were many more,” said longtime friend Dave Weigel. “Vincent loved education more than anyone I’ve met. He believed in lifting people up through learning, and he backed that belief by quietly sending dozens of students through law school.”

He never sought credit for this. In his mind, investing in someone’s education was just the right thing to do.

“For those professionals with families, or those who have been parenting full-time while desiring a pathway back into a long-term career, NYLS Pro offers the flexibility and opportunity to make their hopes and ambitions come true,” Vin said, reflecting his belief in second chances and education for all.

Remembering Vincent A. Carbonell Esq.: He served on the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Race Against MS events committee.

Vin’s generosity extended beyond the field of law. He was active in multiple charitable and community endeavors, often blending his business acumen with a drive to do good. For years, he volunteered with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Race Against MS events, serving on the committee that raised funds to fight MS.

He also engaged with Columbia University’s Founders Pledge initiative, joining other entrepreneurs in pledging support for future generations of students.

Whether it was through formal organizations or personal acts of kindness, Vin was always looking for ways to give back.

Remembering Vincent A. Carbonell Esq.: Personal Reflections and Unwavering Friendship

On a personal level, I owe Vin a debt I can never repay. After I came home from prison, many people I thought were friends kept their distance. But not Vin, my fellow New York Law School alumnus and friend. He was good to me when I was at my lowest, and he never judged me. He listened when I (sometimes fanatically) detailed how I had been railroaded by a flawed justice system, and he stood by my side when few others would.

Vin even used his considerable legal savvy and connections to help me in my quest for a presidential pardon – a process I am finalizing now – because he truly believed in my innocence and wanted to see my name cleared.

That kind of steadfast loyalty is rare.

Richard Luthmann outside the Dr. Vincent Carbonell Classroom at New York Law School.

I’ll never forget when he told me, “Don’t worry, Rich – we’re going to set this right.” Those weren’t just words; he followed through with action, making calls on my behalf and connecting me with people who could help. In a world that can be quick to turn its back, Vin’s friendship was a beacon of hope for me.

It wasn’t only with me that he showed such loyalty and compassion. Dave Weigel, another close friend, echoed the same feeling of personal gratitude.

“He wasn’t just my friend—he was a mentor. He guided me through personal and professional storms without ever asking for anything in return,” Weigel said.

Time and again, I watched Vin quietly help friends, colleagues, and even strangers who were struggling. He had a way of seeing potential in people that they sometimes didn’t see in themselves. If you were lucky enough to be taken under Vin Carbonell’s wing, you knew you had someone who would move heaven and earth to help you succeed.

His mentorship wasn’t always gentle – he could be frank when delivering advice – but you knew it came from a place of love and high expectations. He wanted others to excel and was thrilled to celebrate their victories.

Remembering Vincent A. Carbonell Esq.: Tributes from Friends and Colleagues

In the days since his sudden passing earlier this year, friends, colleagues, and former classmates have shared an overwhelming chorus of memories that speak to the depth of Vincent’s impact and the quiet power of his presence.

“Losing Vincent is like losing the compass you didn’t realize was always quietly helping steer you straight,” added one colleague and friend who did not wish to be named. “He gave so much to so many, and we’ll spend the rest of our lives trying to live up to the example he set.”

I couldn’t agree more with those words. Vin’s reputation for integrity and warmth made him a beloved figure to so many. His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes.

Former classmates have recalled how he tutored them through tough courses; young lawyers he mentored have shared stories of how he helped launch their careers. Even those who only met Vin in passing remember his kindness and approachable nature. He never put on airs despite his many accomplishments.

As one law school friend wrote online, “It’s hard to imagine NYLS without Vin’s presence – he was always there with a smile and encouragement for everyone.”

Remembering Vincent A. Carbonell Esq.: A Lasting Legacy

As I write this, I find some comfort in knowing that Vin Carbonell’s legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched. His legacy lives in the attorneys who earned their degrees because of his scholarships and guidance, in the organizations that benefitted from his leadership, and in friends like me who will carry his memory and lessons for a lifetime. Vin once said that the true measure of success is how much you help others succeed, and by that measure, he was enormously successful.

In the final months of his life, Vin faced his illness with the same courage and grace that defined him. He was feeling fine as recently as Thanksgiving (or at least he didn’t want to burden others with his pain), which makes his sudden departure even harder to accept.

Yet even in those final weeks, his concern was for others – he made calls to make sure certain projects and people would be taken care of in his absence.

Vincent A. Carbonell, Esq., was far too young when he left us. A man in his 50s at the prime of his life and profession, but a timeline of years cannot capture the full measure of this man. Husband, brother, friend, mentor, philanthropist – Vin wore many hats, and he wore them all with humility.

To me, he’ll forever be the friend who gave me hope when I needed it most. To the many he helped educate, he’ll always be the generous mentor who believed in them. To everyone who knew him, he’ll be remembered for his brilliant mind and even bigger heart.

Vin, thank you for everything. Rest in peace, my friend. We will miss you dearly, but we will carry your spirit forward in the lives you’ve changed and the good you’ve done.

Remembering Vincent A. Carbonell Esq.

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