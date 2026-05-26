Ryan Flynn is Still Jailed: Claims of expired legal deadlines, bail disparity, and political favoritism tied to John Flynn’s comeback.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Ryan Flynn’s case has become the kind of story machines hate because the question is too simple to bury. Why is he still in jail? If there is an indictment, show it. If there is metadata, show it. If the order was valid, prove it. If the bail is fair, release the comparators. If John Flynn has no hand in this, say so under the glare of public scrutiny. Brian Seaman and Amber Poulos were given direct questions and a clean chance to answer. Silence does not convict them. But it does make the official story look thinner by the hour. This piece is “Ryan Flynn is Still Jailed,” first available on NYNewsPress.com.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

The Jailhouse Question That Won’t Go Away

(ERIE COUNTY, NEW YORK) – Ryan Flynn sits in jail on what he says is the weakest kind of criminal case: an uncorroborated internet-post allegation, no physical contact, no damaged property, no approach to any protected party, no weapon, no missed court dates, and no criminal conviction history.

Ryan Flynn is Still Jailed: Alleged Ryan Flynn Text

His filings say the felony hearing was not run, CPL 180.80 required release, CPL 190.80 required release after 45 days without indictment, and he had already spent 153 days in jail when he made the motion.

Charges Against Ryan Flynn

CPL 190.80 Notice of Motion

CPL 190.80 Motion

CPL 190.80 Affidavit 1

CPL 190.80 Statute

CPL 190.80 Affidavit of Service

That is the heart of the question. Why is he still there?

The answer Ryan Flynn gives is not subtle. He says his powerbroker cousin, John Flynn, wants him inside while John Flynn seeks the Tonawanda supervisor’s chair. He says Niagara County DA Brian D. Seaman and ADA Amber Poulos are acting as political muscle, and they are doing for John Flynn what the law does not permit them to do openly: keep the loud cousin quiet while the former Erie County DA tries to climb back into government.

Ryan Flynn is Still Jailed: Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman

That theory is explosive. It is also an allegation, but the paper trail makes the question fair. Ryan’s filings say the alleged post had no timestamp, no metadata, and no proof tying it to him. They say police reports contained no link to the account. They say competency evaluations eventually found him competent. They say other defendants with more serious allegations received far lower bail.

The only obvious difference, Ryan argues, is that the protected political figure here is John Flynn.

NYNewsPress.com

Ryan Flynn is Still Jailed: The Law Says Clock, Not Cloud

New York law does not allow prosecutors to hold a man forever because local insiders dislike him. CPL 180.80 generally requires release when a felony defendant has not received a timely preliminary hearing. CPL 190.80 requires release when a defendant held on a felony complaint remains confined for more than 45 days without grand jury action, unless the delay was caused by the defendant or the People show good cause. N.Y. Crim. Proc. Law §§ 180.80, 190.80. Ryan Flynn says both clocks expired.

The order-of-protection issue is also more complicated than prosecutors want the public to understand. Family Court orders are addressed in Family Court, and New York Family Court has express power to enforce its own orders, punish violations, and impose remedies. N.Y. Fam. Ct. Act §§ 842, 846-a.

Family Court Petition 1

Family Court Petition 2

Family Court Order of Dismissal

Criminal Court can become involved when prosecutors charge contempt, but that does not erase the basic jurisdictional problem Ryan is raising: if the underlying order was invalid, expired, conflicted, vacated, or improperly reissued, what exactly did he violate?

Ryan’s filings lean hard into that question. He says the family-court orders were vacated or invalid, that some matters belonged in Family Court, not criminal court, and that at least one Niagara County petition was dismissed before the same family conflict was repackaged elsewhere.

His package includes a North Tonawanda securing order on criminal contempt in the second degree with $1,000 cash bail, not a quarter-million-dollar ransom note. It also includes his repeated claim that others with alleged physical contact, drug, assault, or weapon charges received bond or far less bail.

That makes the legal argument brutally simple: release him, reduce the bail, or explain why John Flynn’s cousin gets a special cage.

Ryan Flynn is Still Jailed: Seaman, Poulos, and the Motive Problem

The motive question now lands squarely on Brian Seaman and Amber Poulos. Ryan Flynn alleges Seaman has an improper political or professional relationship with John Flynn and that Seaman’s office is effectively doing John Flynn a favor.

Ryan Flynn is Still Jailed: Former DA John Flynn is running for Tonawanda Town Supervisor.

He also alleges an improper personal relationship between Seaman and Poulos, the prosecutor handling the Flynn matter. That allegation is not proven. But Ryan’s reason for forcing the question into public view is this: he says he has been right before about powerful people and hidden relationships.

Ryan previously alleged a relationship involving Kathy Hochul and John Crangle, the Tonawanda Democratic power broker, whose brother, Dennis Crangle, made audio statements that support the claim. That history does not prove the Seaman-Poulos allegation. It does mean reporters cannot dismiss it as crazy just because it is ugly. When a jailed defendant has a record of exposing political relationships that others denied or hid, the question becomes journalistic, not salacious.

Why would Poulos, as Ryan alleges, keep pushing a stale contempt case with no metadata, no timestamp, no physical contact, and no indictment? Why would she argue against meaningful bail for a defendant with no convictions and no missed court appearances? Why would Seaman’s office press harder against Ryan Flynn than prosecutors appear to press against defendants shown in jail records with narcotics, weapons, assault, and larceny charges?

Ryan Flynn is Still Jailed: Amber Poulos

We asked Seaman and Poulos for answered. As of press time, they have not responded. Here is what we asked:

From: Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>

Date: On Monday, May 25th, 2026 at 2:46 PM

Subject: PRESS INQUIRY: Ten Questions on Ryan Flynn’s Detention, Bail, and Alleged Conflicts

To: brian.seaman@niagaracounty.com, brian.seaman@niagaracounty.gov, amber.poulos@niagaracounty.com, amber.poulos@niagaracounty.gov

CC: RALafontaine@protonmail.com, ralafontaine@protonmail.com, frankparlato@gmail.com, mvolpe998@gmail.com, frankiepressman@protonmail.com, richard.luthmann@protonmail.com, mthomasnast@protonmail.com

Dear District Attorney Seaman and Assistant District Attorney Poulos,

We are preparing a news report concerning the continued incarceration of Ryan Flynn, the prosecution decisions made in his case, and allegations of improper political and personal conflicts involving your office.

This is a press inquiry before publication. Please provide any denial, explanation, correction, document, or statement you want considered.

The central question is simple: Why is Ryan Flynn still in jail?

Mr. Flynn alleges he is being held not because the law requires it, but because former Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn wants him silenced while John Flynn seeks renewed political power in Tonawanda. Mr. Flynn further alleges that your office, through professional courtesy, political favoritism, personal relationships, or misconduct, has helped keep him locked up.

These are serious allegations. We are asking for your response.

1. Grand Jury / CPL 190.80

a. Has Ryan Flynn been indicted on the felony contempt charge at issue?

b. If yes, please identify the indictment date, docket number, and court.

c. If no, why has he not been released under CPL 190.80 after more than 45 days in custody without grand jury action?

d. Was the case ever presented to a grand jury and returned without indictment?

e. If the grand jury rejected the felony, why has the charge not been reduced or dismissed?

2. Felony Hearing / CPL 180.80

a. Was a timely felony hearing held under CPL 180.80?

b. If not, what specific “good cause” justified continuing detention?

c. Did competency proceedings delay or suspend the statutory clock?

d. If competency was the reason, what current medical finding supports continued delay?

e. Does your office agree that Mr. Flynn has been found competent to proceed?

3. The Alleged Internet Post

a. What admissible evidence proves Ryan Flynn authored, posted, controlled, or transmitted the alleged internet post?

b. Was IP data obtained?

c. Was any device forensically linked to the post?

d. Was any platform subpoena issued?

e. Was metadata preserved?

f. If there is no timestamp, metadata, forensic link, or chain of custody, why is he still being held?

4. Order of Protection / Family Court Issues

a. Identify the exact order of protection Mr. Flynn allegedly violated.

b. Which court issued it?

c. What was the issue date and expiration date?

d. Was it a Family Court order?

e. Was it ever vacated, expired, modified, or superseded?

f. If the order arose from Family Court proceedings, why was the alleged violation not addressed first in Family Court?

g. Did your office verify the validity of the order before relying on it?

5. Bail Disparity

a. Why is Ryan Flynn being held on bail that appears harsher than defendants accused of physical violence, weapons possession, narcotics crimes, assault, or larceny?

b. Does your office concede that Mr. Flynn is accused of an internet communication, not physical contact?

c. Has he missed any court appearances?

d. Does he have any criminal convictions?

e. What specific facts make him a greater danger or flight risk than defendants released on lower bail or recognizance?

6. John Flynn’s Role

a. Has John Flynn directly or indirectly contacted you, your office, or any intermediary about Ryan Flynn?

b. Has anyone connected to John Flynn, the Flynn family, Tonawanda politics, Erie County politics, or the Democrat Party contacted your office about Ryan Flynn?

c. Has your office discussed John Flynn’s reported effort to become Tonawanda Town Supervisor in connection with this case?

d. What steps have you taken to ensure this prosecution is insulated from John Flynn and his political interests?

7. Brian Seaman / John Flynn Relationship

a. Do you deny any improper professional, political, personal, or reciprocal relationship between DA Brian D. Seaman and John Flynn?

b. Has John Flynn ever supported, assisted, advised, endorsed, or influenced DA Seaman’s political or professional career?

c. Has DA Seaman ever provided professional courtesy, political assistance, or prosecutorial consideration to John Flynn or anyone connected to him?

d. Is Ryan Flynn being held because John Flynn wants him held?

8. Brian Seaman / Amber Poulos Relationship

a. Do you deny any romantic, sexual, or otherwise improper personal relationship between DA Brian D. Seaman and ADA Amber Poulos? Ryan Flynn makes the claim, and he appears to be right about his previous claims about Kathy Hochul and Dennis Crangle:

b. Did DA Seaman personally assign ADA Poulos to Ryan Flynn’s case?

c. Has ADA Poulos received any special assignment, protection, advancement, or favorable treatment from DA Seaman?

d. Was any conflict review conducted before ADA Poulos handled this politically sensitive matter?

e. If no such relationship exists, will both of you say so on the record?

9. ADA Poulos’s Court Statements

a. Did ADA Poulos tell any court that Mr. Flynn was out on bail in multiple cases when one or more bails had been returned, charges reduced, or order allegations changed?

b. Did ADA Poulos rely on alleged order-of-protection violations that were later dropped, reduced, or unsupported?

c. Has your office reviewed whether any statements made to the court about Mr. Flynn were inaccurate?

d. If any inaccurate statements were made, were they corrected on the record?

10. Selective Prosecution / Political Retaliation

a. Does your office deny that Ryan Flynn is being selectively prosecuted?

b. Does your office deny that his prosecution is retaliation for speech, filings, public corruption allegations, or reporting contacts?

c. Has your office compared his bail treatment to similarly situated defendants charged with criminal contempt, harassment, weapons offenses, drug offenses, or assault?

d. Will your office release anonymized bail comparators to show Mr. Flynn is not being treated more harshly because of John Flynn?

e. Why should the public believe this is a normal prosecution rather than a political favor for John Flynn?

We intend to publish shortly, and we would like to give the readers a fair and balanced perspective. If we receive your responses after press time, we will incorporate them into a follow-up.

Thanks,

Rick LaRivière

Independent Journalist

(239) 766-5800

Follow Me On Substack

These questions do not convict Seaman or Poulos of anything. They demand answers. If there is no relationship, deny it. If there is no political favor, prove it. If there is no special treatment for John Flynn, show the public the docket, the grand jury record, the bail reasoning, and the metadata.

We will follow-up if Seaman or Poulos responds.

Ryan Flynn is Still Jailed: Where John Flynn Fits

John Flynn is the shadow over the jail door. He is not just some private citizen in the background. He is the former Erie County DA and is now trying to return to government power in Tonawanda. Ryan Flynn alleges John Flynn sexually abused him as a child, used political connections to retaliate, and now benefits from a prosecution that keeps Ryan unavailable, unstable, and discredited while John Flynn seeks office.

Those allegations are contested and unproven in court. But they are now public, filed, repeated, and tied to official proceedings.

Ryan Flynn is Still Jailed: Is John Flynn the shadow over the jail door?

That is why the bail issue matters so much. If Ryan Flynn were accused of stabbing someone, possessing cocaine, carrying a weapon, or assaulting someone with an instrument, there would at least be an obvious public-safety argument.

But Ryan says this case is about a supposed internet post. He says the post is not forensically linked to him. He says the post was not properly authenticated. He says the order was invalid, the felony clock expired, and no indictment exists. His filings say he has no convictions and missed no appearances.

Michael Anthony Walker was given $500 bail

So why is he still in jail?

The best answer Ryan gives is the most disturbing one: because John Flynn wants him there, and because Brian Seaman and Amber Poulos are willing to help.

That remains an allegation. But every new document makes the official story look thinner. Every comparison case makes the bail look harsher. Every missed deadline makes the detention look less like law and more like leverage.

This is politically motivated prosecution by appearance, if not yet by adjudication. The more we dig, the more dirty dealings crawl out from under the Tonawanda floorboards.

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