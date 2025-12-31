Ryder Belisle Judicial Homicide: Crooked lawyer tries to silence a reporter after a child’s death, fueling a growing judicial scandal.

LUTHMANN NOTE: I’ve dealt with Antifa mobs, lawfare hustlers, and corrupt courts. This stunt ranks with the worst of them. When judges ignore doctors and a child dies, the next move is always the same: threaten the journalist. That’s not justice. That’s panic. Judge Cook didn’t answer the record. She sent a lawyer to bully the press. That tells you everything. If the facts were on her side, she wouldn’t need an attack dog. Ryder Belisle is dead because power chose pride over medicine. I won’t take it down. I’ll turn it up. This piece first appeared in TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

(AKRON, OHIO) - Two Ohio judges are facing mounting scrutiny over the death of 12-year-old Ryder Belisle after they quietly unleashed a private lawyer to threaten a journalist. But the move detonated rather than deterred.

In late December, Ohio attorney Peter Pattakos emailed reporter Richard Luthmann demanding the takedown of an exposé detailing how Summit County Domestic Relations Judge Katarina Cook and Juvenile Court Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio ignored written, life-or-death medical warnings from a top neurologist before stripping Ryder from his mother’s care.

Scumbag Lawyer Peter Pattakos

Attorney Pattakos’ threats, delivered outside normal channels and without disclosing who he represented, only drew more attention to the courts’ fatal decisions.

Thirty-two days after those rulings, Ryder was dead—exactly as doctors had warned.

Legal Bully Backfires as Press Fights Back

Ohio attorney Peter Pattakos came out swinging in defense of Summit County Judge Katarina Cook – and promptly got smacked down by journalists. Pattakos emailed reporter Richard Luthmann, demanding he remove an exposé titled “Ohio Court Kills Kid” and claiming it contained “demonstrably false statements” refuted by public records.

Summit County Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio

Summit County Judge Katarina Cook

He thundered that Luthmann’s article was “extremely reckless and defamatory” and warned, “You would do well to remove it immediately.”

Instead of folding, Luthmann published Pattakos’s statements and threats for all to see:

From: Peter Pattakos <peter@pattakoslaw.com>

Date: On Tuesday, December 30th, 2025 at 4:29 PM

Subject: Your false statements about Judge Katerina Cook

To: richard.luthmann@protonmail.com <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com> Mr. Luthmann, Your posts about Judge Katerina Cook, in which you refer to her as a “judicial killer,” contain severely defamatory misrepresentations that are demonstrably false, as shown by readily available public records. Contrary to your posts, Judge Cook never ruled on any issue relating to Ryder, which is easily confirmed by public records, attached. In fact, it was the Skagit County, Washington Superior Court that ordered (in case No. 22-3-00174-29) that Taci Belisle was in contempt of the Washington court’s orders, and that she needed to “immediately return the children to the State of Washington and deliver the children into the care and custody of Russell Belisle.” The Washington Superior Court further stated in its order that it had “exhorted Taci Belisle to document [her] claim” that Ryder’s health would not permit his return from Ohio, and “she did not” do so, and further that Taci’s “attempts to deceive this court with regard to her reasons for relocation … clearly indicate that she has acted, and continues to act in bad faith.” The only involvement that Judge Cook ever had with this case is when Russell had filed a motion in Summit County Ohio for an emergency hearing to seek Ryder’s return to Washington from Ohio. Judge Cook indicated that she would set the matter for a preliminary hearing, and shortly after she did that, Russell’s attorney dismissed the case voluntarily, and Judge Cook simply affirmed that dismissal. Judge Cook never received any motions or requests from Taci about keeping Ryder in Ohio, and she never received any information about Ryder’s health, or any information about this case at all other than that Taci had been held in contempt in Washington and ordered to return Ryder there from Ohio. Therefore, as these records make clear, Judge Cook did nothing to enforce the Washington Court’s order, and the notion that Judge Cook is in any way responsible for Ryder’s tragic death is demonstrably false. You would be wise to immediately retract the false and defamatory statements you have made in this regard refrain from spreading any such falsehoods any further. Thank you, Peter Pattakos

The Pattakos Law Firm LLC

Attorney Pattakos probably didn’t know who he was dealing with, thinking a strongly-worded email would cause some pesky journalist to cower. But Richard Luthmann is no shrinking daisy.

Journalist Richard Luthmann can take a punch.

Richard Luthmann exposes corruption.

“Did the keyboard tough-guy really think I was going to get scared sh-tless and ‘take down’ news stories? This ain’t my first rodeo, and I don’t get scare when the worst they can do are paper cuts and lawsuits threats that I can turn into endless content,” Luthmann said. “I’m stupid like that. I just keep coming and coming when they give me a reason. I actually enjoy it.”

And come Luthmann did. He fired back on Pattakos, asking salient questions that, as of the time of publication, have gone unanswered:

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Tuesday, December 30th, 2025 at 4:43 PM

Subject: Re: Your false statements about Judge Katerina Cook

To: Peter Pattakos <peter@pattakoslaw.com> We were just provided with new information and additional court filings and continue to report in good faith according to recognized journalistic standards as we receive additional information. Thank you. A follow up is forthcoming. Can you confirm if you represent Judge Cook? Does Judge Cook have a supervisory role over the Juvenile Court? Did Judge Cook coordinate with the Juvenile Court? Did Judge Cook “run away” from the Belisle case? Did Judge Cook speak with anyone from the Washington State judiciary on this case? Can you provide any other relevant documents? As 30 days is the relevant time under the UCCJEA, did Judge Cook – or any jurist under her purview -conduct an independent analysis of the Washington Order pursuant to Ohio’s parens patrie powers and the best interests of the children, including a severely disabled child covered under the ADA? Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

Tips or Story Ideas:

(239) 631-5957

richard.luthmann@protonmail.com

LINKTREE

Muck Rack Profile

Substack: This is For Real.

Editor-In-Chief: FLGulf.news

Editor-In-Chief: NYNewsPress.com

Editor-In-Chief: TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Contributor: Frank Report

Contributor: Sun Bay Paper

Follow Me on Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn TRUTH Rumble Newsbreak

Attorney Pattakos wasn’t done. He didn’t answer any of Luthmann’s questions, but Pattkos responded with another “takedown request.” Luthmann calls it “the veiled threat of a keyboard tough-guy”:

From: Peter Pattakos <peter@pattakoslaw.com>

Date: On Tuesday, December 30th, 2025 at 7:54 PM

Subject: Re: Your false statements about Judge Katerina Cook

To: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com> Mr. Luthmann, There was never any remotely reasonable basis for you to publish the demonstrably false statements that you published about her. Readily available public records, per my email below, make this crystal clear. Once Russell’s lawyer voluntarily dismissed the case, Judge Cook was without jurisdiction to proceed on it. Additionally, Judge Cook has no power over the juvenile court. Your post calling Judge Cook a “judicial killer” is extremely reckless and defamatory. You would do well to remove it immediately, including from all the facebook pages and anywhere else where you shared it. Peter Pattakos

The Pattakos Law Firm LLC

Reporter Luthmann fired back with more questions about Summit County’s Twisted Judicial Sisters, copying other members of the press:

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Wednesday, December 31st, 2025 at 12:02 AM

Subject: Re: Your false statements about Judge Katerina Cook

To: Peter Pattakos <peter@pattakoslaw.com>

CC: RALafontaine@protonmail.com <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, RickLaRiviere@proton.me <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, mthomasnast@protonmail.com <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, mvolpe998@gmail.com <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, frankiepressman@protonmail.com <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, juliea005@proton.me <juliea005@proton.me>, joey@joeycamp2020.com <joey@joeycamp2020.com>, joey@yourdaddyjoey.news <joey@yourdaddyjoey.news> Thank you. I will be reporting that you represent Judge Cook. Are you a special attorney general? Or is your representation private? If that is not true, please state the nature of your relationship. Also, what is Judge Cook’s relationship with Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio? Did they communicate about the Ryder Belisle case? Are you trying to say that the Ohio Superior Court is not a court of general jurisdiction when you attempt to minimize Judge Cook’s role here? [NOTE: the Ohio Court of Common Pleas is the applicable trial court of general jurisdiction] Did she punt this case to Juvenile Court? You’ve responded to my questions but haven’t answered any. Your interposition here actually raises more questions than answers. If you don’t represent the Judge, who do you represent? Are you freelancing on this one? And what does “you would do well to remove it immediately” mean? Did you sleep through law school when they taught the First Amendment? Your statements today will be noted. You’ll enjoy the next few articles. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

One of Luthmann’s fellow journalists, Joey Camp, also chimed in, and he’s no stranger to intimidation. Known for his anti-Antifa reporting, Camp lives in hiding abroad—much like Andy Ngo—after an Antifa bounty put a target on his head.

A major contributor to AntifaWatch.net, Camp went undercover in Kenosha, Minneapolis, Denver, and other riot zones to expose paid agitators, risking his life to identify criminals who trashed, vandalized, and burned public buildings and private businesses.

Journalist Joey Camp

Antifa Riots in Denver, Colorado [Photo by Journalist Joey Camp]

Antifa Riots in Denver, Colorado [Photo by Journalist Joey Camp]

Camp didn’t flinch when Summit County Ohio’s legal bullies tried it again. He blasted Pattakos as a “slimy little legal lapdog” barking on Judge Cook’s behalf, mockingly comparing him to “a chihuahua with a law degree shoved up its ass” in an email reply.

Camp scoffed at Pattakos’s bluster, asking if the lawyer planned to “sic [his] firm” on critics, and pointedly quipped that if Judge Cook wasn’t directly culpable, she was “at least the getaway driver in this clusterf** of a case”* – a case many now dub judicial homicide:

——- Forwarded Message ——-

From: Joseph Camp <joey@yourdaddyjoey.news>

Date: On Wednesday, December 31st, 2025 at 12:14 AM

Subject: Re: Your false statements about Judge Katerina Cook

To: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

CC: Peter Pattakos <peter@pattakoslaw.com>, Dick LaFontaine <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, juliea005 <juliea005@proton.me>, Joseph A.Camp <joey@joeycamp2020.com> Oh, Peter Pattakos, you slimy little legal lapdog, barking out your pompous email like a chihuahua with a law degree shoved up its ass. “Demonstrably false statements”? Buddy, the only thing demonstrably false here is your attempt to sound like a big-shot lawyer instead of the bargain-bin ambulance chaser you clearly are. You’re out here waving “readily available public records” like they’re your dick pics—nobody asked, nobody cares, and they’re probably as underwhelming as your win record. You drone on about Judge Cook’s “jurisdiction” like you’re teaching a kindergarten class on how not to sh-t your pants in court. “Once Russell’s lawyer voluntarily dismissed the case, Judge Cook was without jurisdiction”? No sh-t, Sherlock! That’s like saying water is wet or your mom’s a whore—obvious to everyone but you. And calling the article “extremely reckless and defamatory”? Pot, meet kettle, you hypocritical hack. You’re the one slinging legalese diarrhea all over the internet, threatening to sue like a toddler threatening to hold his breath. Then you hit him with that epic mic drop: “Judge Cook never ruled on any issue relating to Ryder.” Wow, groundbreaking! Attach those public records? Sure, Pete, I’ll frame them right next to your participation trophy from law school. You paint this picture of Judge Cook as some innocent bystander who just “affirmed a dismissal” like she’s blessing a sneeze. Newsflash, you pencil-d-cked parasite: If she’s not a “judicial killer,” she’s at least the getaway driver in this clusterf-ck of a case. And oh, the threats! “You would do well to remove it immediately.” Or what, Petey? Gonna sic your firm—The Pattakos Law Firm LLC, which sounds like a Greek diner that serves subpoenas with tzatziki? “Retract the false and defamatory statements”? How about you retract your head from your own assh-le and take a breath of fresh air? You’re “wise” to advise us? The only wisdom here is realizing you’re a walking punchline, a legal clown car stuffed with bullsh-t and billable hours. Thank you? No, thank YOU, Peter, for this goldmine of comedy material. You’re like the gift that keeps on giving—syphilis, but with more footnotes. Now go f-ck yourself with those court orders, you sanctimonious sack of sh-t.

Luthmann and Camp both pressed Pattakos to identify his client, suspecting he was covertly working for Judge Cook herself.

“Who do you represent? Are you freelancing on this one?” Luthmann demanded in a rebuke, noting it was “obvious” Cook had unleashed a personal attack dog.

Pattakos evaded the question and ignored follow-ups from multiple reporters. Investigative journalist Timothy “Tim” Thomas also emailed Pattakos a list of pointed questions about Cook’s conduct – only to be met with silence.

The attempted muzzle has only amplified scrutiny of Judge Cook’s actions, as the press refuses to be cowed by courtroom bullies.

Ryder Belisle Judicial Homicide: If Teodosio Was the Shooter, Cook Was the Getaway Driver

Why was Judge Cook so desperate to shut down the story? Perhaps because Luthmann’s report exposed how Cook ducked responsibility in the Ryder Belisle case – putting politics above a child’s life. Rather than handle a volatile interstate custody matter herself, some claim Cook made a political punt to her colleague, Summit County Juvenile Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio.

Ryder Belisle Judicial Homicide: Disabled child dies 32 days after judges ignored life-threatening medical warnings, exposing judicial homicide.

According to court records, Ryder’s father, Russell, a convicted felon with a violent past, first filed in Cook’s Domestic Relations court. Then, he abruptly withdrew the case to refile in Juvenile Court. Some say this maneuver was “with Cook’s blessing,” let her wash her hands of the hot potato case, and let Judge Teodosio issue the fatal order.

It also conveniently side-stepped the safeguards of Domestic Relations Court. In that proper forum, Cook’s court would have reviewed the father’s felony record, domestic violence history, CPS reports, and Ryder’s medical fragility before enforcing anything. None of that happened in Juvenile Court – exactly as the father intended.

As journalist Tim Thomas put it, “Normal interstate proceedings do not involve a juvenile court.” He pressed Pattakos to explain “why [Judge] Cook abandoned it… The world is quite curious as to why dad’s lawyer brought the action to Cook, J, but then withdrew it with her blessing.”

Ryder Belisle Judicial Homicide: Ryder in a recliner with his father, Russell, passed out.

The implication: Cook and Teodosio coordinated a jurisdictional shuffle to expedite an outcome, avoiding the red tape that might have saved Ryder. Pattakos refused to say whether Cook and Teodosio communicated about the case, but observers strongly suspect it.

“Whispers in the two courthouses tell a sinister story involving both judges,” Thomas noted, alluding to possible collusion.

In street terms, “If Teodosio was the shooter, Cook was the getaway driver.”

Cook’s priority, critics say, was protecting a fellow judge’s order – and her own political hide – rather than protecting a dying child. Tellingly, instead of having the Ohio Attorney General’s office represent her (as is standard for judges in official matters), Cook appears to have privately enlisted Pattakos to do damage control.

“I will be reporting that you represent Judge Cook… Are you a special attorney general? Or is your representation private?” Luthmann wrote pointedly.

Pattakos had no answer.

The silence speaks volumes: Judge Cook cared more about optics and alliances than accountability for a little boy’s fate.

Ryder Belisle Judicial Homicide: Claiming a Hearing Weighed Evidence That Didn’t Exist

Beyond the jurisdictional shenanigans, Judges Cook’s and Tucci Teodosio’s courts committed fatal errors that defies logic. To justify denying relief to Ryder, Ohio officials implied that a brief Washington State hearing on September 22 had already considered the medical evidence – so Ohio didn’t need to.

These are outrageous falsehoods.

The Washington proceeding in question was a 22-minute contempt hearing where “no evidence [was] taken, no findings [made], and no custody ruling” at all. In fact, the Washington judge explicitly barred Ryder’s mother from presenting any testimony about the child’s health or the father’s abuse.

November 19, 2025 Letter from Dr. S. Gregory Hipskind, part of the court record in Ohio and Washington State.

Dr. S. Gregory Hipskind

More damning, the key medical evidence did not even exist on September 22. Dr. S. Gregory Hipskind – a world-renowned neurologist and White House brain health advisor – issued his dire warning on November 19, 2025. In a written directive submitted to the Ohio court, Dr. Hipskind implored:

ANY ATTEMPTS TO REMOVE THE MOTHER FROM HER NECESSARY CLINICAL CARE FOR THIS EXTREMELY ILL CHILD AT THIS TIME WOULD BE LIFE-THREATENING TO THE CHILD AND IS TO BE AVOIDED AT ALL COSTS.

This letter, detailing Ryder’s extreme fragility, was new, urgent evidence – it could not have been weighed by Washington in September.

Emergency motions exist for exactly this reason: to alert a court to emergent facts that demand immediate action. Yet Judge Cook and Judge Tucci Teodosio’s courts behaved as if nothing new was learned. When Ryder’s mother Taci Belisle filed an emergency motion on Dec. 5 – armed with Dr. Hipskind’s letter and reports that the father was unfit to care for Ryder – the court did nothing.

Neither Judge Cook nor Judge Tucci Teodosio inquired about the best interests of the children.

Ryder Belisle Judicial Homicide: Justice For Ryder

Instead, Judge Tucci Teodosio tossed aside Taci Belisle’s emergency motion as “moot,” letting it languish while Ryder’s condition deteriorated by the day. This callous indifference to new, life-or-death evidence flatly ignored the very purpose of emergency relief.

It also flouted Ohio law: as one filing noted, “no court may permit continued enforcement of an order that is… medically reckless in operation, and actively life-threatening to a profoundly disabled child.”

Judges Cook’s and Tucci Teodosio’s courts did exactly that – pretending all was fine because of a phantom “consideration” by a distant judge made months earlier, and in doing so sealing Ryder Belisle’s doom.

Ryder Belisle Judicial Homicide: 32 Days Later, a Child’s Death Proves the Warnings True

The consequences of these judicial choices were as swift as they were tragic. Thirty-two days after Ryder was ordered taken from his mother’s care, he was dead. A disabled 12-year-old who had defied a terminal illness for years under expert maternal care succumbed in barely a month under court-ordered conditions.

The horrors that unfolded in those 32 days were precisely what Dr. Hipskind and others had foretold. Deprived of his mother’s constant, skilled care, Ryder’s health spiraled. He endured aspiration pneumonia, seizures, dehydration so severe his blood turned sludge-like – all while in the “custody” of a father with no clue how to care for him.

Ryder Belisle Judicial Homicide: Disabled child dies 32 days after judges ignored life-threatening medical warnings, exposing judicial homicide.

By December 16, Ryder was in full cardiac arrest, essentially dead before medics revived him. He lingered on life support for five days, but the damage was irreversible.

On December 21, the father, Russell, told doctors to pull the plug and Ryder Belisle drew his last breath. The life-or-death warning Judges Cook and Tucci Teodosio chose to ignore were proven in the most awful way. Advocates are livid.

“This wasn’t an accident, it was a death sentence signed in a courthouse,” wrote Jill Jones Soderman, Executive Director of the Foundation for the Child Victims of the Family Courts (fcvfc.org). “When a judge ignores a ‘life-threatening’ medical warning, the robe becomes a weapon.”

Ryder paid the ultimate price,” said watchdog David Weigel, founder of the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project (familycourtfraudwarrior.com). “If this had happened in a parking lot, it would be homicide. In a courtroom, it’s called an order. We stand in solidarity with Taci Belisle and demand accountability and justice for Ryder.”

Weigel’s group has added Judge Cook to their Judicial Wall of Shame.

Indeed, public outrage has branded Ryder’s demise as “judicial homicide,” arguing that those wearing robes effectively killed him by overriding medical reality. Judge Cook and Judge Teodosio now share infamy in this catastrophe.

As Joey Camp colorfully observed, the two judges have Ryder’s blood on their hands: one pulled the trigger, the other drove the getaway car.

In the end, Judge Cook appeared more concerned with judicial politics and saving face than saving a child’s life – a choice that will haunt all involved.

Ryder Belisle’s story stands as a shocking example of what happens when courts prioritize pride and procedure over a child’s survival. The question now is whether those responsible will face any real accountability for this judicially sanctioned tragedy.

