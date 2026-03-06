This is For Real.

This is For Real.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
13mEdited

I'm 60 and just began using it as moisturizer, alleviates dry winter skin magically.

Is Florida too wet for them?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scrivener, LLC · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture