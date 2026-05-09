Scandal in the Age of Exposure: Greg Maresca blasts the Patriots’ crisis response as another failure in the age of screenshots.

LUTHMANN NOTE: My view is a bit narrower and more pragmatic than Greg Maresca‘s timeless lesson on hubris, but it still hits the same notes. This is what happens when powerful people still think the public lives in the pre-Smart Phone era. The Patriots should know better. This is the franchise of Spygate, Deflategate, and institutional crisis management. Yet the response to the Vrabel-Russini controversy looked like the same tired elite playbook: deny, minimize, pivot, and hope the public forgets. That does not work anymore. The issue is not just private conduct. It is public contempt. Americans forgive sinners. They do not forgive people who look them in the eye and tell them the scoreboard says something else. This piece is “Scandal in the Age of Exposure,” also available on NYNewsPress.com.

Greg Maresca

By Greg Maresca

The shame of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini, formerly of The Athletic, underscores how scandal has always been a bestseller.

The larger story is not just two adults making detrimental choices. It defines the era in which we live, where poor lapses in judgment become public currency and where the truth rarely stays buried.

Scandal in the Age of Exposure: Patriots coach, Mike Vrabel, and NFL reporter Dianna Russini at the Ambiente Sedona hotel in Arizona on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Affairs, like the hubris and denial it breeds, are much older than the NFL.

In the conventional sense, the whole situation was someone turning on the lights.

Human nature does not change. What has changed is the speed, the permanence, and the totality of the exposure.

Once upon a time in America, status and wealth acted as armor, enough to sack rumor and scandal without consequence.

Nothing insults one more than being told not to believe what you see. The truth always sprints faster than the people trying to outrun it. Vrabel tried to tackle the situation the way the elite class has done since time immemorial: deny, dismiss, and dare the world to prove otherwise.

Scandal in the Age of Exposure: Dianna Russini

And the world did just that.

In contemporary society, everyone is an ambulatory evidence locker armed with a timestamped iPhone in their pocket, making them a potential paparazzo. The moment Vrabel called the initial report “laughable,” instead of ending the game, he kicked off.

In one audible, Vrabel utters “laughable,” while Russini declares, “feeding frenzy.” In the next audible, they pivot to “private matter” and “counseling.” That is not crisis management. Rather, it is two folks reading from different scripts while the stadium burns behind them.

Scandal in the Age of Exposure: Mike Vrabel

We may forget the details of scandals, but we collectively recall the dismissive shrug, the “nothing to see here,” attitude, and the insistence that the public is foolish for believing its own eyes.

Vrabel’s situation is a very old story played out in a very new world. A world where status rarely protects you, technology never forgets you, and the truth fumbles its way, revealing the real you.

NYNewsPress.com

The arrogance of believing you can outmaneuver a digital world that never sleeps is pure hubris. You can’t stiff-arm screenshots. You can’t pooch kick metadata. You can’t outrun a bartender with an iPhone.

The Patriots tried to run media ops like it was still 2004. No cameras. No non‑football questions. That is not control but desperation. You would think an organization that survived Spygate, Deflategate, and the Hernandez era would know better than to chop-block the press.

The cover-up collapses on contact.

Scandal in the Age of Exposure: Hmmm.

Scandal in the Age of Exposure: Gotcha!

What defines the scandal is not necessarily the affair, but the smirking lies. The kind that insults your intelligence. The kind that makes people root for the downfall just to feel like someone, somewhere, is still accountable for something. When organizations dodge responsibility, when leaders spin endlessly, when public trust erodes, the fall of any public figure becomes a kind of catharsis.

That is where the schadenfreude comes from. Not joy. Not cruelty. Just the grim satisfaction of watching hubris finally meet gravity.

In this era, status, technology, and spin can’t protect you; rather, they expose you.

You can’t fight the facts. You can only face them.

Rather than coming clean, they lie, spin, and obfuscate. It never works and only serves to prolong the entire episode.

Confession and reconciliation are not liabilities but the smartest play.

Sincerity still carries weight in this country because Americans believe in redemption.

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