Scumbag Lawyer Nick Chiappetta: The Florida Bar’s Epic Failure Exposed

Scumbag Lawyer Nick Chiappetta: Reprimanded by Judge Steele for bad faith, but the Florida Bar did nothing. Is it time for Norse Justice?

NOTE: This piece first appeared in FLGulfNews.com.

Rick LaRivière

Michael Volpe

Richard Luthmann

Federal Judge Drops the Ethical Hammer on Chiappetta

On August 12, 2025, U.S. District Judge John E. Steele issued a blistering opinion calling out Florida lawyer Nick Chiappetta for egregious conduct. In a federal defamation lawsuit (Noshirvan v. Couture) involving Chiappetta’s client – TikTok Mega Influencer Danesh Noshirvan – Judge Steele sanctioned both men and put them on notice.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

The veteran judge publicly reprimanded Chiappetta by name, declaring that “Nicholas Chiappetta has failed to meet the professional standards expected from officers of the court.” It’s a rare and humiliating smackdown: the court found Chiappetta “also acted in bad faith” and “declined” to control his client’s outrageous behavior.

Chiappetta’s job was simple – keep the proceedings civil – but he sat silent while his client ran amok. During a deposition, TikTok Mega Influencer Danesh Noshirvan (Chiappetta’s client) unleashed a profanity-laced tirade at opposing counsel, and Chiappetta did next to nothing. Judge Steele’s order notes Chiappetta initially muttered for Danesh to stop, then let the tirade continue unabated.

Scumbag Lawyer Nick Chiappetta

Worse, the judge found Chiappetta actively enabled Danesh’s harassment: after advising Danesh to delete a vile Substack post smearing the opposing lawyer, Chiappetta told him he could repost it moments later – effectively giving the green light to resume the defamation.

This flip-flop did not escape Judge Steele’s attention. The judge issued a formal public reprimand, emphasizing that Chiappetta’s conduct was deeply unbecoming of a lawyer. The order is unequivocal: Chiappetta “failed to meet the professional standards” required and must adhere to all Bar rules going forward.

In short, a federal judge branded Chiappetta a bad-faith actor, marking his record with a public black mark. For a lawyer, it doesn’t get more damning – Judge Steele essentially labeled Chiappetta an unprofessional hack. The message from the bench was loud and clear: shape up or ship out.

Lies, False Advertising, and Ethical Violations

Nick Chiappetta’s troubles go beyond the courtroom outburst – his own website is a monument to false advertising. On his firm’s site, under “Notable Cases,” Chiappetta brazenly touts bogus victories. For example, he boasts about Couture et al. v. Noshirvan as “successfully defended [a] content creator against false accusations of defamation, invasion of privacy, and tortious interference.”

In reality, that case is still ongoing with no final ruling – hardly a concluded success. He also lists Noshirvan v. Couture et al. (the very case Judge Steele ruled on) and writes that he represented a client in a lawsuit against multiple defendants who “conspired and committed cyber defamation and online reputation and character assassination,” noting “The case is currently ongoing.”

This wording presents unproven allegations as established fact – flat-out lies that Judge Steele’s August 12 order directly refuted. The judge found “no conspiracy” at all in that case and scolded Chiappetta for pushing those falsehoods.

As Richard Luthmann put it bluntly on The Unknown Podcast, “He is lying on his website. Chiappetta posted those fake claims to bolster his image and poison the jury pool against Danesh’s critics.”

Such deceit isn’t just unethical – it likely violates Florida Bar advertising rules. Chiappetta’s site even brags that he has won “hundreds” of cases and has a reputation for being “trustworthy and skilled.” That kind of puffery and round-number self-praise requires actual proof under Bar standards, and it’s doubtful Chiappetta has any.

Luthmann and co-host Michael Volpe highlighted these discrepancies and archived the website pages for posterity – so Chiappetta can’t quietly scrub the evidence.

Luthmann nicknamed Chiappetta “Mother Goose” for the fairy tales he spins about his client. Indeed, Chiappetta’s habit of telling tall tales – false “victories,” fake conspiracies, self-aggrandizing hype – shows a pattern of bad faith that goes hand in hand with his courtroom conduct. It’s the conduct of a lawyer who thinks nothing of bending the truth to suit his narrative, Bar rules be damned.

“Digital Jihadist” Client and Bar’s Silence

Why does any of this matter? Because Chiappetta isn’t lying on behalf of a choir boy – his client Danesh Noshirvan is a notorious TikTok provocateur often described as a “digital jihadist” for his vicious online harassment campaigns.

Danesh, a Mega Influencer who boasts nearly 3 million followers, has made a name by weaponizing internet mobs against people he targets. He will publicly brand opponents as racists or predators with zero evidence, unleashing a flood of threats, doxxing, and defamation.

In the case before Judge Steele, Danesh barged into a deposition (which he wasn’t even a party to) and berated a Black civil-rights attorney with obscene insults – calling the lawyer a “low-class racist,” a “misogynist,” and other profanities.

He snarled, “What the fuck is wrong with you?… Fuck you” at the attorney, then ran to social media to amplify the attack. Danesh flat-out lied that the attorney said “black people look like monsters” and even fabricated a sexual insult involving Danesh’s wife.

These inflammatory posts were, as Judge Steele found, “false and intentionally made to incite followers to engage in foreseeable harassment and intimidation.”

Danesh Noshirvan falsely accused Black civil rights attorney Julian Jackson-Fannin of racism and threatened his life. Judge Steele found Noshirvan and his lawyer, Feckless Nick Chiapetta, had committed bad faith violations.

In short, Danesh abused the court case as a theater for a hate-fueled online vendetta. And Nick Chiappetta enabled every bit of it.

Rather than restrain his client, Chiappetta stood by while Danesh turned legal proceedings into a circus. The judge observed that Chiappetta had multiple chances – and a professional duty – to stop his client’s misconduct, but he “declined” to do so.

Even more alarming, Chiappetta tacitly approved Danesh’s post-deposition harassment – instructing him that he could restore the defamatory post after a token removal. This is beyond the pale: a lawyer effectively cheerleading his client’s “digital jihad” of terrorizing opponents.

Co-host Michael Volpe agreed, pointing out that Chiappetta – like another Florida lawyer in a similar saga – failed to rein in an out-of-control client, a clear breach of ethics.

Judge Steele did what the Florida Bar so far has not – he named and shamed Chiappetta for this behavior and put it on the record. Now the question is: Where is the Florida Bar?

Scumbag Lawyer Nick Chiappetta: The Florida Bar’s Impotent Response

Reporter Richard Luthmann has alerted the attorneys on the Florida Bar’s Grievance Committee for the Fifteenth District about Judge Steele’s findings, attaching the opinion and even outlining the rule violation.

Today, the Florida Bar has responded with impotence, confirming no public action will befall Chiappetta if the feckless Florida Bar has their way:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025 at 3:21 PM, ACAPIntake <acapintake@floridabar.org> wrote: Dear Mr. Luthmann: Your correspondence regarding the above-named attorney has been referred to me for review. The Florida Bar is the licensing agency for attorneys admitted to practice law in Florida. It regulates attorney conduct and, if disciplinary action is warranted, it is taken against the attorney’s license to practice law. It is evident that the matters upon which your allegations are premised involve a civil dispute and present questions of fact and law. However, The Florida Bar is not the correct forum in which to have such factual and legal issues adjudicated, and resolution of those issues must be left to the appropriate tribunal. The Supreme Court of Florida has ruled that the disciplinary process and proceedings are not to be used as a substitute for civil proceedings and remedies. The Florida Bar v. Della-Donna , 583 So. 2d 307 (Fla.1989). As for your questions about advertising, you may direct them to The Florida Bar, Ethics & Advertising, 651 East Jefferson Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399. In light of the foregoing, this file has been closed effective September 2, 2025. This action does not preclude you from consulting a private attorney or exercising any legal remedies that may be available to you. In the event the proper tribunal enters a finding or order indicating misconduct by the attorney in this regard, you may resubmit your complaint along with a copy of such findings or order for consideration. Pursuant to the Bar’s records retention schedule, the computer record and file of this matter will be disposed of one year from the date of closure. Sincerely, Diane Suhm

________________________________________________

Diane Suhm, Bar Counsel

Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program

Hotline: 866-352-0707 The Florida Bar

651 East Jefferson Street

Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2300

www.floridabar.org

Luthmann responded in his classic, bombastic style:

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025 at 5:12 PM

Subject: Re: Nicholas A. Chiappetta; RFA No. 26-2113

To: ACAPIntake <acapintake@floridabar.org>

CC: agonzalez@gonzalezcartwright.com <agonzalez@gonzalezcartwright.com>, kdillard1@pbc.gov <kdillard1@pbc.gov>, kjoseph@floridabar.org <kjoseph@floridabar.org>, grasford.smith@akerman.com <grasford.smith@akerman.com>, daniel@ftlinjurylaw.com <daniel@ftlinjurylaw.com>, mgore@jonesfoster.com <mgore@jonesfoster.com>, marcsinensky@gmail.com <marcsinensky@gmail.com>, kemar@goldbergandrosen.com <kemar@goldbergandrosen.com>, heather@greenhillstohlman.com <heather@greenhillstohlman.com>, eroy@sasserlaw.com <eroy@sasserlaw.com>, grasford.smith@akerman.com <grasford.smith@akerman.com>, destiny@kellerswan.com <destiny@kellerswan.com>, nate@sodhispoont.com <nate@sodhispoont.com>, jph@searcylaw.com <jph@searcylaw.com>, ejames@elainejohnsonjames.com <ejames@elainejohnsonjames.com>, zmohammed@attorneygl.com <zmohammed@attorneygl.com>, richard.valuntas@myfloridalegal.com <richard.valuntas@myfloridalegal.com>, cmontgomery@hamiltonmillerlaw.com <cmontgomery@hamiltonmillerlaw.com>, kburke@pioffl.com <kburke@pioffl.com>, rberman@floridabar.org <rberman@floridabar.org>, mjgelfand@gelfandarpe.com <mjgelfand@gelfandarpe.com>, lindsayadlerlaw@gmail.com <lindsayadlerlaw@gmail.com>, ngordon@gunster.com <ngordon@gunster.com>, vhazzard@conradscherer.com <vhazzard@conradscherer.com>, kristen.mcmullen@akerman.com <kristen.mcmullen@akerman.com>, Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, Dick LaFontaine <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Frank Parlato <frankparlato@gmail.com>, juliea005 <juliea005@proton.me>, Michael Phillips <mikethunderphillips@gmail.com>, attorney.general@myfloridalegal.com <attorney.general@myfloridalegal.com>, cate.mcneill@myfloridalegal.com <cate.mcneill@myfloridalegal.com>, gov.rondesantis@eog.myflorida.com <gov.rondesantis@eog.myflorida.com>, governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com <governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com>, james.uthmeier@eog.myflorida.com <james.uthmeier@eog.myflorida.com> Dear Florida Bar Hack, As you know, I am a journalist and will be publishing this response in its entirety across multiple media outlets You and all of the attorneys sitting on the Florida Bar Grievance Committee (copied) have ignored the unequivocal Opinion and Order of the Honorable John E. Steele, a Florida Federal Court Judge: https://ecf.flmd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/show_public_doc?2023-01218-454-2-cv# In so doing, you have made the Rule of Law optional. Additionally, you stated: “The Supreme Court of Florida has ruled that the disciplinary process and proceedings are not to be used as a substitute for civil proceedings and remedies. The Florida Bar v. Della-Donna , 583 So. 2d 307 (Fla.1989).” Therefore, given the Florida Bar’s dual positions on 1) the Supreme Court’s statement on civil proceedings and remedies and 2) the optional nature of the Rule of Law, I formally elect Norse Law to fully and finally resolve all civil proceedings and remedies that the public (and I) may have with Mr. Nickless Chiappetta. To educate you, Norse civil disputes typically played out at the þing, a local assembly of free men led by a lawspeaker, who oversaw witnesses and delivered verdicts, often involving fines, outlawry, or duels. Payment of wergild (compensation) was a common, orderly resolution aimed at preventing cycles of vengeance. Jarls (earls) occasionally presided over such assemblies, acting as mediators or enforcing agreements—stepping in to broker peace when tribal tensions flared. Accordingly, in due course, I will petition the Court in Luthmann v. Noshirvan, 2:25-cv-00337 , for the assembly of a þing, or in the alternative, to permit tribal tensions to flare. I declare my Jarls to be Donald John Trump and Ronald Dion DeSantis. Jarl DeSantis Jarl Trump I would appreciate the Florida Bar joining in my forthcoming application as amicus to explain to the Fort Myers Federal Court why the Florida Bar is impotent in unequivocal matters of Attorney Discipline. The Court may also want to hear why the Florida Bar believes the Rule of Law and the Opinions and Orders of federal court judges are optional. And if following the judge’s orders is optional for the Florida Bar, does that mean that they are optional for everyone else? Additionally, I will ask my Jarls, Donald John Trump and Ronald Dion DeSantis, to see what they can do about DOGE and Florida DOGE, respectively, in investigating and cutting funding for the impotent organization that the Florida Bar has become. You cited earlier that The Florida Bar v. Della-Donna controls. By the Florida Bar’s logic, there is NO DISCIPLINARY CASE that is a substitute for civil proceedings and remedies. Given the choice, who wouldn’t want Trump and DeSantis dispatching Norse Justice? Ask Qasem Soleimani. Thus, you concede that The Florida Bar, much like a hemorrhoid, has no anatomical function in the body of the state. And, like a hemorrhoid, the Florida Bar and all of its funding should be cut. It is a waste to the taxpayers. The Florida Bar Headquarters should be sold, if it is not swallowed up first by a sinkhole. Better yet, if you are intent on wasting money, you could make the facility the new Museum of the Extinct WOKE in America . I would even contribute some artifacts. I’m sure I could go on social media and find a White Dudes For Harris shirt and one of Joe Biden’s soiled diapers to donate as an exhibit. I urge you to READ Judge Steele’s August 12, 2025, Opinion and Order and RECONSIDER your decision on the above-referenced matter. The Florida Bar looks ridiculous. And people in your position cannot be made to look ridiculous. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

Previously, Luthmann blasted the Bar’s inaction, noting it’s been weeks since Judge Steele’s order: “The Florida Bar has not responded… They can no longer sit on their hands… they have to act… to protect the public.”

Now, Luthmann has declared: “The Florida Bar confirms to the citizenry that federal court orders are optional. Just go to court and ask them for permission for Norse Justice, citing The Florida Bar v. Della-Donna and Judge Steele’s Opinion against Nick Chiappetta. Even if they say no, you’re no worse off than you were. And you get to remind the judges what the public is getting from Florida Bar overseers, who let attorney-predators slink around throughout the state without so much as a warning or an investigation, even after judges sternly rebuke them for serious ethical violations.”

The silence from Tallahassee is deafening. The Florida Bar’s core mandate is to safeguard the public from unethical attorneys, especially those publicly reprimanded by a federal judge for bad faith. If that doesn’t spur an immediate investigation, what will?

Chiappetta’s bad-faith antics and false advertising have been exposed in open court and in the court of public opinion. The clock is ticking for the Bar to do its job. When will the Florida Bar finally step in to caution or discipline Nick Chiappetta?

The integrity of the legal profession in Florida – and the safety of the public from scumbag lawyers – hangs in the balance.

The time for the Bar to act is now. If they let this one go, they have produced Exhibit A for the case that they are a worthless institution, and the people should, in true Norse fashion, demand their institutional dismemberment.

