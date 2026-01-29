Signal Chats and Street Blood – Video

Signal Chats and Street Blood: A raw showdown over ICE raids, administrative warrants, two dead Americans, and a constitutional crisis.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Let’s be clear: this isn’t about being “pro-ICE” or “anti-ICE.” It’s about whether the United States still operates under a Constitution or under executive improvisation backed by tactical gear. I said it on air, and I’ll say it again—administrative warrants do not override the Fourth Amendment, and anyone claiming otherwise is either ignorant or lying. At the same time, deliberately obstructing federal operations and pushing untrained activists into confrontations with armed agents is reckless and deadly. Two Americans are dead because political leaders and media hacks treated real-world enforcement like performance art. That’s not resistance. That’s negligence with a body count. Watch this episode, “Signal Chats and Street Blood,” on YouTube and Rumble.

Frankie Pressman

Michael Volpe

Richard Luthmann

In this explosive special episode of The Unknown Podcast, Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann collide head-on over immigration enforcement, DHS tactics, and the killing of American citizens during recent federal operations in Minnesota.

The debate centers on the death of Alex Pretti, a protester shot by federal agents during an ICE-related operation. Volpe argues the killing was unjustified—at best reckless homicide, at worst murder—framing it as evidence that DHS “goon squads” are trampling the First, Second, and Fourth Amendments in the name of immigration enforcement.

He cites video evidence, whistle-blowing protesters, and a growing pattern of excessive force nationwide, including other shootings in Chicago and Oregon.

Luthmann does not dodge the constitutional questions. While acknowledging serious Fourth Amendment problems—particularly the use of so-called “administrative warrants”—he frames the chaos as the predictable result of coordinated obstruction campaigns, encrypted Signal chats, and what he calls politically programmed “useful idiots” being pushed into danger by Democratic leadership.

He argues that when a protest turns into coordinated interference with federal operations, the legal analysis changes under the “totality of the circumstances.”

The episode spirals into a fierce constitutional showdown on Signal Chats and Street Blood:

• Are whistles protected speech—or criminal obstruction?

• Does carrying a firearm automatically create “threat perception”?

• Can an immigration judge’s order override Article III warrant requirements?

• Is Minnesota being targeted politically—or operationally?

Volpe presses hard, accusing MAGA media figures and Trump officials of spreading misinformation to justify deadly force.

Luthmann fires back that sanctuary policies, activist radicalization, and deliberate non-cooperation are getting people killed.

No punches are pulled. Megan Kelly, Stephen Miller, DHS leadership, Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, and federal law enforcement all come under fire. The result is not a tidy conclusion—but a raw, unscripted argument over power, law, and responsibility in a country cracking under political strain.

Whether you see this moment as necessary enforcement or a constitutional breaking point, this episode captures the fault lines tearing straight through American politics—live, unfiltered, and furious.

