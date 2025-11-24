Snake Oil Star Danesh Noshirvan: Trust Fund TikTok agitator under investigation for a GoFundMe fraud after a $62K court sanction.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

Courtroom Chaos and Costly Sanctions

(FORT MYERS, FL) – TikTok mega-influencer Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan has been slapped with a $62,320 court sanction after a profanity-laced outburst during a deposition in his federal lawsuit. U.S. District Judge John E. Steele ruled that Noshirvan’s conduct – bursting into his wife’s Zoom deposition to hurl expletives at opposing counsel – constituted bad-faith interference with the legal process.

Snake Oil Star Danesh Noshirvan

The judge traced the hefty $62,320 penalty directly to Noshirvan’s deposition misconduct, noting the TikTok agitator’s explicit language and subsequent online smears served “no purpose other than to harass and intimidate” the defendants’ attorney.

The sanction arises from a lawsuit Danesh Noshirvan filed in Fort Myers, where he is attempting to portray Jennifer Couture, a hardworking mother and successful Florida businesswoman, and her husband, Dr. Ralph Garramone, as the architects of a grand conspiracy against him.

Couture became a target of Noshirvan years earlier when he seized on a brief parking-lot dispute and inflated it into a viral spectacle to fuel his online brand.

Dr. Ralph Garramone and his wife, Jen Couture

Since then, Noshirvan has spun an ever-more elaborate narrative, accusing Couture and anyone in her orbit—including journalist Joey Camp, whose reporting often exposes misconduct—to create the impression of a coordinated harassment campaign. But in federal court, those sweeping accusations collapsed under scrutiny.

Judge Steele grew visibly impatient with Noshirvan’s theatrics and his unsupported claims. After reviewing the evidence over two days, the judge sanctioned Noshirvan himself, ordering him to pay $62,320 in legal fees for Garramone’s defense. In effect, the court required Noshirvan to reimburse Couture’s side for the time and resources wasted responding to his conduct, underscoring how far removed his accusations were from credible, verifiable fact.

The deposition fireworks that led to the sanction were dramatic. According to court findings, Noshirvan stormed into the room when he said he heard his wife sobbing under questioning. He blasted the defense lawyer as a “misogynistic pig,” dropped F-bombs, and threatened to “remember this” during settlement talks. Judge Steele determined this tirade – along with Noshirvan’s later social media posts attacking the attorney with false accusations of racism and sexism – crossed the line into bad-faith litigation tactics.

Snake Oil Star Danesh Noshirvan’s wife, Hannah Butcher Noshirvan

In one post, Noshirvan outrageously claimed the Black attorney “could not distinguish between monsters and black people.” Black civil rights attorney Julian Jackson-Fannin had shown “revenge porn” at the deposition, Meag Influencer Danesh broadcast on social media, whipping his 3 million followers into a frenzy. A barrage of threats followed, apparently from some of Noshirvan’s more unhinged supporters.

The court noted many of the harassing messages appeared to come from bots and spoofed accounts Noshirvan deploys in his online campaigns.

Judge Steele didn’t just hit Noshirvan’s wallet – he also rebuked Noshirvan’s lawyer, Nicholas Chiappetta, with a formal public reprimand for failing to rein in his client’s antics. The judge ordered Noshirvan to pay the $62,320 sanction immediately, warning that Noshirvan’s entire lawsuit will be thrown out if he doesn’t pay up.

Even if the case is dismissed, the hefty judgment will loom over the influencer for decades: it accrues interest and can be enforced for up to 20 years, meaning liens on property, wage garnishment, and other collection efforts are on the table.

In short, the TikTok star’s legal crusade has backfired spectacularly, leaving him with a huge bill due to the very people he blames for his troubles.

Snake Oil Star Danesh Noshirvan: Trust Fund Baby Plays Pauper

Despite portraying himself as a penniless victim of “wealthy bullies,” Noshirvan is far from destitute. In fact, the 39-year-old is a beneficiary of a private trust fund – one that reportedly dispenses a healthy stipend each year. According to those familiar with his finances, Noshirvan has already burned through his 2025 trust fund distribution and is eagerly awaiting his next payout in January 2026.

That inconvenient fact hasn’t stopped him from crying poor.

In a recent TikTok live video titled “I NEED HELP” on November 18, 2025, a teary-eyed Noshirvan pleaded with followers for money, claiming he “literally, really need[s] help” to continue a “family legal defense.” He told viewers the $60,000+ sanction was punishment for “defending my wife” and cast himself as a regular guy being crushed by rich oppressors.

Snake Oil Star Danesh Noshirvan, with his son Casper, whom he uses as an internet prop for sympathy and fundraising.

What Noshirvan failed to mention was his comfortable trust fund cushion and sizable social media income. This is a man with millions of followers and lucrative brand partnerships – hardly the portrait of a man on the brink of ruin.

Behind the scenes, those targeted by Noshirvan have been quick to spotlight the hypocrisy. Richard Luthmann, a Southwest Florida-based journalist and legal commentator, has emerged as one of Noshirvan’s most vocal critics. Luthmann filed formal complaints with authorities this week, bluntly asserting that Noshirvan “has a trust fund” yet is “fraudulently soliciting donations under false pretenses.”

“Danesh Noshirvan is a SNAKE of the worst kind. He’s tried to SNAKE the courts with his lies. Now, he’s trying to SNAKE unsuspecting Southwest Florida residents out of their money under false pretenses,” Luthmann said.

In an email to Florida prosecutors and GoFundMe’s legal team, Luthmann described Noshirvan’s sob story as a sham.

The TikTok star is “trying to con the public into paying the $62,320 sanction imposed by Judge Steele for his bad behavior,” Luthmann wrote, “by ROBBING the Southwest Florida community” of their goodwill.

Strong words – but the evidence appears to back them.

Snake Oil Star Danesh Noshirvan: GoFundMe Fraud Exposed

To collect cash from sympathetic fans, Noshirvan launched a GoFundMe campaign on Nov. 17 titled “My family needs your help!” On the fundraising page, he painted a picture of persecution: “They keep attacking our sources of income… They won’t stop targeting my wife and I need help,” he wrote.

Snake Oil Star Danesh Noshirvan’s GoFundMe

He claimed to be on the verge of winning his case – telling donors the court had “determined [the defendants] could be held accountable” and that he was seeking $20+ million in damages, if only he could overcome this one financial “roadblock.”

That roadblock, of course, is the sanction.

So Noshirvan set a lofty $65,000 fundraising goal, ostensibly to cover “rent, food & monthly bills” while he fights on. In reality, the money is earmarked to pay off his court penalties and legal costs – something he conspicuously omitted to potential donors.

Snake Oil Star Danesh Noshirvan’s Fort Myers Fundraiser Fraud

The GoFundMe page is itself a master class in misdirection. Noshirvan listed his location as Fort Myers, Florida, implying he’s a local resident fighting a local injustice.

The truth?

He actually lives in Mansfield, Pennsylvania. Court records confirm Noshirvan resides in PA, and authorities say he may have used a phony Florida address as a “jurisdictional hook” to lure Sunshine State donors. By posing as a Floridian, Noshirvan hoped to boost donations from neighbors who believed they were helping one of their own.

Danesh Pennsylvania Address

It’s a cynical ploy that could have legal consequences: officials note that misrepresenting one’s location and needs in an online fundraiser can constitute fraud, even wire fraud, if done to obtain money.

Publicly, Noshirvan’s plea emphasizes personal hardship – but federal court documents flatly contradict his narrative. In August, Judge Steele issued a detailed opinion rejecting many of Noshirvan’s core claims against Couture and Garramone.

Yet Noshirvan ignored those inconvenient findings on GoFundMe. He portrayed himself as on the cusp of total victory, never mentioning that the judge had actually found his conduct sanctionable and tossed out some of his allegations.

According to the complaint sent to law enforcement, these “omissions and contradictions are not merely incidental – they are central to his fundraising narrative,” amounting to “lying by omission and commission” to tug at donors’ heartstrings.

In other words, Noshirvan is deliberately withholding the truth – that a federal judge questioned his credibility and punished his behavior – while soliciting money based on a one-sided sob story.

The strategy is working, at least in the short term. In just a few days, hundreds of people have donated small amounts to Noshirvan’s GoFundMe, many of them under the anonymous label “This profile has not yet been set up,” raising eyebrows. As of this writing, over $32,000 has poured in from more than 800 donations.

Luthmann has even suggested that the suspicious abundance of “new” anonymous donors could indicate Noshirvan is funneling his own funds or untraceable gift cards to inflate the total – a tactic known as “structuring.” GoFundMe’s terms of service forbid such tricks, and the platform is reportedly investigating.

Noshirvan’s “My family needs your help” campaign is categorized under basic needs, implying the money will put food on his table. But Noshirvan’s pantry is not the issue – his pride is. He explicitly admits on the page that he’s “swallowing my pride and asking for help covering these sanctions” so he can continue the fight.

This single line gives away the game: the fundraiser is not really about rent or groceries at all – it’s about paying off Noshirvan’s legal debt.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit is currently investigating the matter.

Snake Oil Star Danesh Noshirvan: Couture, Camp, and Manufactured Chaos

The dispute at the center of this case looks far different when stripped of the melodrama Danesh Noshirvan broadcasts to his followers. It began when Noshirvan, the professional online provocateur, plucked a brief parking-lot disagreement involving Jennifer Couture, a mother and respected small-business owner, and blasted it to millions for clicks. His viral spin turned a forgettable moment into a feeding frenzy.

Dr. Ralph Garramone and his wife, Jen Couture

Overnight, Couture was branded with a caricature she never asked for, and the mob pressure created by Noshirvan’s platform dragged her into criminal court and made her a target of harassment from strangers nationwide. Seeking to protect her reputation and her family, Couture filed a defamation suit—only to find herself up against the same toxic online environment that Noshirvan himself had engineered.

Instead of letting the matter settle, Noshirvan escalated, weaving new storylines that accused Couture of plots and conspiracies never independently verified. He painted her as the mastermind behind every misfortune he claimed to suffer and tried to fold in Joey Camp, a hero journalist known for exposing Antifa identities and misconduct, by recasting Camp’s reporting as “harassment.”

Antifa Accountability Journalist Joey Camp

Photo by Joey Camp

Photo by Joey Camp

Photo by Joey Camp

Noshirvan now claims, without corroboration, that flyers appeared in his neighborhood, that grotesque packages were mailed, that his wife’s workplace was attacked, and that Camp somehow encouraged self-harm—all allegations that remain anchored solely in Noshirvan’s ever-shifting narrative.

These sensational claims now fuel Noshirvan’s fundraising and victimhood persona, allowing him to posture as a crusader while Couture and her family continue enduring the fallout of an online storm he created and continues to inflame. In reality, the only consistent pattern is Noshirvan’s use of exaggeration, theatrics, and selective storytelling to cast himself as a hero and anyone who questions him as a villain.

Danesh Exhibit List

Noshirvan has made several highly questionable moves. Aside from the deposition blow-up that cost him $62K, Danesh and his lawyer, Nick “Nickless” Chiappetta, apparently offered fraudulent evidence to the Fort Myers federal court during a September hearing. In keeping with his victim modus operandi, Danesh claimed that Luthmann sent a letter to the Mansfield YMCA to defame his wife, Hannah.

While Luthmann denies the letter, the US Postal Service stamp on the envelope only implicates Danesh. The letter was sent from SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, in August 2025.

Snake Oil Star Danesh Noshirvan’s mother, Ali Noshirvan, lives in Santa Ana, California.

Danesh’s mother lives in Santa Ana, and Danesh was visiting her around that time this summer, on a business trip to promote his content creation and check in on his many California rental properties.

“Lately, I haven’t been north of the Mason-Dixon line or west of the Mississippi,” Luthmann said. “I haven’t been to California in decades, nor do I have any friends or associates in the Land of the Fruits and the Nuts. The real question should be whose little brown fingers are on the pictures Danesh fraudulently attempted to submit to the Fort Myers federal court.”

Noshirvan also lied in court filings about being a “man of modest means.” The trust fund was never disclosed in the federal court cases, and his lawyer, Nick Chiappetta, actively misrepresented Noshirvan’s financial situation.

Danesh says he is a man of “Modest Means.”

Danesh also launches blistering attacks on social media, doxxing personal details of people he blames and siccing his massive following on them. In one instance, Noshirvan leaked private texts and even medical information about Couture’s family, which had been obtained in the lawsuit’s discovery, and encouraged his followers to shame them.

“Danesh Noshirvan is a terrorist sympathizer with ANTIFA ties who weaponizes the internet against his enemies,” Luthmann said.

Noshirvan is a vocal left-wing activist known for confronting far-right figures online, which has earned him both fans and enemies. Luthmann’s bombastic language aside, he isn’t alone in raising alarms. This week, Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office both received detailed fraud complaints regarding Noshirvan’s GoFundMe scheme.

Investigators are now reviewing whether crimes like wire fraud, false personation, or charitable solicitation fraud have occurred. If Noshirvan knowingly lied about his situation to rake in donations, he could potentially face criminal charges.

As Luthmann put it, “the pattern shows knowledge, intent, and willfulness” – the hallmarks of fraud.

GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan

Meanwhile, GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety team has been alerted and is under pressure to act. The fundraising platform has a “zero tolerance” policy for misuse and has not hesitated to yank down campaigns caught in deception. If GoFundMe determines that Noshirvan misrepresented material facts – e.g., his true residence, his financial need, or the purpose of funds – his campaign could be suspended and donors reimbursed.

“GoFundMe has previously removed fundraisers that contain deceptive or unlawful representations,” Luthmann reminded the company’s legal department in his complaint, urging them to review Noshirvan’s page promptly.

As of Nov. 24, the fundraiser remains active, and a GoFundMe spokesperson declined to comment on any ongoing investigation.

Snake Oil Star Danesh Noshirvan: Other Fraudsters Who Cried “Help!”

Noshirvan’s dubious crowdfund is the latest in a string of high-profile scams where influencers and grifters faked hardship to rake in cash. History has shown that those with more greed than honesty can exploit the internet’s empathy:

Anna Sorokin

Anna Sorokin (aka “Anna Delvey”) – Famously masqueraded as a German heiress in New York, claiming a €60 million trust fund that didn’t exist. Sorokin swindled about $275,000 from banks, hotels, and socialites to finance her lavish lifestyle. In 2019, she was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 4–12 years in prison. Sorokin’s saga shows how a compelling personal backstory – even a completely fake one – can open wallets until the lie collapses.

Katelyn McClure

Katelyn McClure – In 2017, this New Jersey woman teamed up with her boyfriend and a homeless veteran to concoct a tear-jerker GoFundMe tale. McClure claimed the vet gave her his last $20 when she was stranded, inspiring her to start a fundraiser for him. The story was pure fiction, but it went viral. Some 14,000 donors gave over $400,000 before the scam unraveled. McClure pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3 years in prison. The case, one of the largest crowdfunding frauds ever, was a wake-up call that not every feel-good online story is true.

Rob Mercer

Rob Mercer – A relatively recent example from 2023: Mercer, a small-time poker player, lied about having terminal cancer to solicit donations for a $10,000 World Series of Poker buy-in. The poker community raised an estimated $30,000–$50,000 for him, even comping him a luxury hotel suite. Mercer’s scam fell apart when skeptics noticed inconsistencies; he eventually confessed, “I did lie… I don’t have cancer,” and apologized. GoFundMe banned him for life and refunded all donors in full. Mercer’s stunt underscores how swiftly an online platform can turn against a fraudster once the truth comes out.

These cases underscore a common theme: the bigger the lie, the more money it can pull in – until reality catches up. Danesh Noshirvan’s current fundraiser has not reached such outrageous levels, but it follows the playbook: dramatic personal plight, a villainous antagonist, and pleas for urgent help that conceal key facts.

Internet fame can be a double-edged sword – it gave Noshirvan a platform to raise money in a pinch, but it also means every claim he makes is under intense scrutiny from watchdogs like Luthmann and countless online sleuths.

In the court of public opinion, as in Judge Steele’s courtroom, facts matter. And the facts emerging in this saga look damning for Noshirvan’s credibility.

The Bottom Line

Danesh Noshirvan’s fall from grace is a cautionary tale for the influencer age. A man who built a brand on exposing others now finds himself accused of deception and bad faith.

What began as online content creation has morphed into a spectacle of social media martyrdom, legal drama, and actual fraud.

Noshirvan insists he’ll never back down – that he’s fighting not just for himself but for his family’s safety and for justice. But as the saying goes, sunlight is the best disinfectant.

With a federal judge, state prosecutors, county sheriffs, and an army of internet watchdogs all shining light on Noshirvan’s conduct, the truth of this matter will be revealed soon enough.

If his cause is just, he’ll be vindicated – and if it’s a con, he’ll face the consequences.

Either way, the millions watching on TikTok and beyond are learning a valuable lesson: always check the receipts before you click “donate.”

